|
19.0
|
|
+1
|
A.J. Reeves made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
63-60
|
19.0
|
|
+1
|
A.J. Reeves made 1st of 2 free throws
|
63-59
|
19.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Brandon Slater
|
|
29.0
|
|
+1
|
Collin Gillespie made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
63-58
|
29.0
|
|
+1
|
Collin Gillespie made 1st of 2 free throws
|
62-58
|
29.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on David Duke
|
|
33.0
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on David Duke, stolen by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
|
|
46.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by David Duke
|
|
46.0
|
|
|
Justin Moore missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
46.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on David Duke
|
|
48.0
|
|
+2
|
David Duke made dunk
|
61-58
|
54.0
|
|
+2
|
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made dunk, assist by Collin Gillespie
|
61-56
|
1:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie
|
|
1:02
|
|
|
Luwane Pipkins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:08
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Saddiq Bey, stolen by A.J. Reeves
|
|
1:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Villanova
|
|
1:33
|
|
|
David Duke missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by A.J. Reeves
|
|
1:54
|
|
|
Justin Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Saddiq Bey
|
|
2:21
|
|
|
Luwane Pipkins missed jump shot
|
|
2:46
|
|
|
Turnover on Saddiq Bey
|
|
2:46
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Saddiq Bey
|
|
2:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Saddiq Bey
|
|
2:57
|
|
|
David Duke missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by A.J. Reeves
|
|
3:22
|
|
|
Justin Moore missed free throw
|
|
3:22
|
|
|
Personal foul on Maliek White
|
|
3:34
|
|
+1
|
Nate Watson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
59-56
|
3:34
|
|
+1
|
Nate Watson made 1st of 2 free throws
|
59-55
|
3:34
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree
|
|
3:42
|
|
+1
|
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
59-54
|
3:42
|
|
+1
|
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made 1st of 2 free throws
|
58-54
|
3:42
|
|
|
Personal foul on David Duke
|
|
3:42
|
|
|
Personal foul on Luwane Pipkins
|
|
4:00
|
|
+2
|
Maliek White made jump shot, assist by Nate Watson
|
57-54
|
4:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by David Duke
|
|
4:19
|
|
|
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed jump shot
|
|
4:44
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Maliek White
|
|
4:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by David Duke
|
|
5:00
|
|
|
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed jump shot
|
|
5:20
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Luwane Pipkins, stolen by Justin Moore
|
|
5:35
|
|
+1
|
Collin Gillespie made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
57-52
|
5:35
|
|
+1
|
Collin Gillespie made 1st of 2 free throws
|
56-52
|
5:35
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Maliek White
|
|
5:49
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Saddiq Bey
|
|
5:51
|
|
|
Saddiq Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:07
|
|
+1
|
Luwane Pipkins made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
55-52
|
6:07
|
|
+1
|
Luwane Pipkins made 1st of 2 free throws
|
55-51
|
6:07
|
|
|
Personal foul on Collin Gillespie
|
|
6:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Luwane Pipkins
|
|
6:11
|
|
|
Brandon Slater missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie
|
|
6:21
|
|
|
Maliek White missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:45
|
|
+2
|
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made dunk, assist by Collin Gillespie
|
55-50
|
6:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cole Swider
|
|
6:59
|
|
|
Nate Watson missed dunk
|
|
7:16
|
|
+2
|
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made jump shot, assist by Cole Swider
|
53-50
|
7:22
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Villanova
|
|
7:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Saddiq Bey
|
|
7:43
|
|
|
David Duke missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
7:43
|
|
+1
|
David Duke made 1st of 2 free throws
|
51-50
|
7:43
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Saddiq Bey
|
|
7:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Providence
|
|
7:57
|
|
|
Collin Gillespie missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cole Swider
|
|
8:12
|
|
|
David Duke missed jump shot
|
|
8:34
|
|
+3
|
Collin Gillespie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Slater
|
51-49
|
8:52
|
|
+2
|
Nate Watson made layup
|
48-49
|
8:52
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Nate Watson
|
|
8:54
|
|
|
Luwane Pipkins missed layup
|
|
9:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by David Duke
|
|
9:13
|
|
|
Saddiq Bey missed jump shot
|
|
9:28
|
|
+1
|
Luwane Pipkins made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
48-47
|
9:28
|
|
+1
|
Luwane Pipkins made 1st of 2 free throws
|
48-46
|
9:28
|
|
|
Personal foul on Collin Gillespie
|
|
9:28
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Luwane Pipkins
|
|
9:30
|
|
|
Nate Watson missed layup
|
|
9:30
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Nate Watson
|
|
9:32
|
|
|
David Duke missed layup
|
|
9:39
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, stolen by David Duke
|
|
9:53
|
|
+1
|
Luwane Pipkins made 3rd of 3 free throws
|
48-45
|
9:53
|
|
+1
|
Luwane Pipkins made 2nd of 3 free throws
|
48-44
|
9:53
|
|
+1
|
Luwane Pipkins made 1st of 3 free throws
|
48-43
|
9:53
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Justin Moore
|
|
10:10
|
|
|
Turnover on Brandon Slater
|
|
10:10
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Brandon Slater
|
|
10:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
|
|
10:27
|
|
|
Maliek White missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
10:27
|
|
|
Maliek White missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
10:27
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Cole Swider
|
|
10:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nate Watson
|
|
10:34
|
|
|
Saddiq Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Saddiq Bey
|
|
10:54
|
|
|
Luwane Pipkins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nate Watson
|
|
11:10
|
|
|
Justin Moore missed layup
|
|
11:39
|
|
+2
|
Nate Watson made hook shot
|
48-42
|
11:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by David Duke
|
|
11:54
|
|
|
Collin Gillespie missed jump shot
|
|
12:13
|
|
|
Personal foul on Luwane Pipkins
|
|
12:19
|
|
+1
|
Emmitt Holt made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
48-40
|
12:19
|
|
+1
|
Emmitt Holt made 1st of 2 free throws
|
48-39
|
12:19
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Brandon Slater
|
|
12:19
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Emmitt Holt
|
|
12:21
|
|
|
David Duke missed layup
|
|
12:25
|
|
|
Personal foul on Justin Moore
|
|
12:35
|
|
+1
|
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
48-38
|
12:35
|
|
+1
|
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made 1st of 2 free throws
|
47-38
|
12:35
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Luwane Pipkins
|
|
12:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Saddiq Bey
|
|
12:59
|
|
|
A.J. Reeves missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Providence
|
|
13:12
|
|
|
Justin Moore missed jump shot
|
|
13:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie
|
|
13:33
|
|
|
David Duke missed layup
|
|
13:53
|
|
+2
|
Collin Gillespie made layup
|
46-38
|
14:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cole Swider
|
|
14:03
|
|
|
Alpha Diallo missed layup
|
|
14:08
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Alpha Diallo
|
|
14:10
|
|
|
Alpha Diallo missed layup
|
|
14:29
|
|
|
Turnover on Collin Gillespie
|
|
14:29
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Collin Gillespie
|
|
14:41
|
|
|
Personal foul on Alpha Diallo
|
|
14:47
|
|
|
Personal foul on Maliek White
|
|
14:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cole Swider
|
|
14:56
|
|
|
Kalif Young missed layup
|
|
15:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by A.J. Reeves
|
|
15:11
|
|
|
Saddiq Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:41
|
|
+2
|
Kalif Young made layup, assist by Maliek White
|
44-38
|
16:02
|
|
+3
|
Saddiq Bey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Collin Gillespie
|
44-36
|
16:11
|
|
+2
|
David Duke made floating jump shot
|
41-36
|
16:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Alpha Diallo
|
|
16:22
|
|
|
Saddiq Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:44
|
|
+2
|
A.J. Reeves made layup
|
41-34
|
16:48
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by A.J. Reeves
|
|
16:50
|
|
|
Maliek White missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:55
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by A.J. Reeves
|
|
16:57
|
|
|
A.J. Reeves missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:08
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, stolen by Nate Watson
|
|
17:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie
|
|
17:36
|
|
|
Nate Watson missed layup
|
|
18:01
|
|
+2
|
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made jump shot, assist by Saddiq Bey
|
41-32
|
18:29
|
|
+1
|
Nate Watson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
39-32
|
18:29
|
|
+1
|
Nate Watson made 1st of 2 free throws
|
39-31
|
18:29
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jermaine Samuels
|
|
18:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Maliek White
|
|
18:45
|
|
|
Saddiq Bey missed jump shot
|
|
19:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Moore
|
|
19:06
|
|
|
Alpha Diallo missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nate Watson
|
|
19:17
|
|
|
Jermaine Samuels missed layup, blocked by Alpha Diallo
|
|
19:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie
|
|
19:24
|
|
|
Alpha Diallo missed jump shot
|
|
19:40
|
|
+2
|
Collin Gillespie made layup, assist by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
|
39-30
|
19:46
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Alpha Diallo, stolen by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
|