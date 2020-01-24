NOVA
PROV

No. 9 Villanova seeks 6th straight win as it faces Providence

  • FLM
  • Jan 24, 2020

With its dominating personality reestablished after an impressive run of Big East Conference home games, No. 9 Villanova will hit the road to implement what it learned about itself.

The Wildcats (15-3, 5-1) will head to Providence for a Saturday afternoon clash against a Friars team that is in the midst of a demanding run of ranked opponents. Villanova will be the third of four consecutive ranked conference opponents for the Friars (11-9, 4-3), who stumbled in the last two challenges.

Villanova will bring with it a five-game winning streak, the last four of those at home. The most recent victory was an impressive 76-61 takedown of then-No. 13 Butler.

The Wildcats started slow against the Bulldogs, as is their tendency, but they took over in the second half thanks to their defense on a day when they shot just 37.7 percent from the floor.

The slow starts and the inconsistent offense simply give the second-place team in the conference something to work on for what is expected to be a showdown game with No. 10 Seton Hall in two weeks.

Villanova might have the higher ranking, but Seton Hall is in first place and unbeaten in the conference heading into the weekend.

Wildcats coach Jay Wright will work on unlocking the team's offensive potential moving forward.

"We have not been efficient offensively," Wright said. "We have done a good job of defending and rebounding. I think we can get a lot better with offensive efficiency. But our defensive rebounding, that can be consistent every night and it's getting better."

Jermaine Samuels led Villanova with a season-high 20 points against Butler. It made him the sixth Villanova player with at least 20 points in a game this season, along with Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Collin Gillespie, Justin Moore, Saddiq Bey and Cole Swider.

The Wildcats know they have capable scorers. At the very least, they are confident that if somebody can't get going, they have enough firepower to cover it.

"That is going to be the strength of our team is having multiple guys that can score and have balance," Wright said. "We've needed that. We haven't been great at that yet. We've had some balance but we haven't consistently had balance. That's how we have to play."

Villanova is tied for sixth in the conference in scoring with 74.9 points per game, while its 44.3 percent shooting percentage also is sixth. Providence is ninth in the 10-team conference with 71.4 points per game, while its 40.5 shooting percentage is last in the league.

The Friars were making it work when they won their first three Big East games, but have gone 1-3 since and enter Saturday's game coming off a 73-64 loss to Seton Hall.

After scoring 36 points against Creighton in a loss last weekend, David Duke scored nine on 3-of-10 shooting against the Pirates. Alpha Diallo is scoring 14.0 points per game and 13.7 since the start of conference play, but has scored in single digits in two of the Friars' last six games.

"We have to get more out of our guys, it's really that simple," Providence head coach Ed Cooley said, according to the Providence Journal. "This is a brutal league. Nobody's gonna feel sorry for you but we have to be better. Everybody who steps on the floor has to be better."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text

2nd Half
NOVA Wildcats 26
PROV Friars 30

Time Team Play Score
19.0 +1 A.J. Reeves made 2nd of 2 free throws 63-60
19.0 +1 A.J. Reeves made 1st of 2 free throws 63-59
19.0   Shooting foul on Brandon Slater  
29.0 +1 Collin Gillespie made 2nd of 2 free throws 63-58
29.0 +1 Collin Gillespie made 1st of 2 free throws 62-58
29.0   Personal foul on David Duke  
33.0   Bad pass turnover on David Duke, stolen by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
46.0   Defensive rebound by David Duke  
46.0   Justin Moore missed 1st of 2 free throws  
46.0   Personal foul on David Duke  
48.0 +2 David Duke made dunk 61-58
54.0 +2 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made dunk, assist by Collin Gillespie 61-56
1:00   Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie  
1:02   Luwane Pipkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:08   Lost ball turnover on Saddiq Bey, stolen by A.J. Reeves  
1:31   Defensive rebound by Villanova  
1:33   David Duke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:52   Defensive rebound by A.J. Reeves  
1:54   Justin Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:19   Defensive rebound by Saddiq Bey  
2:21   Luwane Pipkins missed jump shot  
2:46   Turnover on Saddiq Bey  
2:46   Offensive foul on Saddiq Bey  
2:55   Defensive rebound by Saddiq Bey  
2:57   David Duke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:22   Defensive rebound by A.J. Reeves  
3:22   Justin Moore missed free throw  
3:22   Personal foul on Maliek White  
3:34 +1 Nate Watson made 2nd of 2 free throws 59-56
3:34 +1 Nate Watson made 1st of 2 free throws 59-55
3:34   Shooting foul on Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree  
3:42 +1 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made 2nd of 2 free throws 59-54
3:42 +1 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made 1st of 2 free throws 58-54
3:42   Personal foul on David Duke  
3:42   Personal foul on Luwane Pipkins  
4:00 +2 Maliek White made jump shot, assist by Nate Watson 57-54
4:17   Defensive rebound by David Duke  
4:19   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed jump shot  
4:44   Traveling violation turnover on Maliek White  
4:58   Defensive rebound by David Duke  
5:00   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed jump shot  
5:20   Bad pass turnover on Luwane Pipkins, stolen by Justin Moore  
5:35 +1 Collin Gillespie made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-52
5:35 +1 Collin Gillespie made 1st of 2 free throws 56-52
5:35   Shooting foul on Maliek White  
5:49   Offensive rebound by Saddiq Bey  
5:51   Saddiq Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:07 +1 Luwane Pipkins made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-52
6:07 +1 Luwane Pipkins made 1st of 2 free throws 55-51
6:07   Personal foul on Collin Gillespie  
6:09   Defensive rebound by Luwane Pipkins  
6:11   Brandon Slater missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:19   Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie  
6:21   Maliek White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:45 +2 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made dunk, assist by Collin Gillespie 55-50
6:57   Defensive rebound by Cole Swider  
6:59   Nate Watson missed dunk  
7:16 +2 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made jump shot, assist by Cole Swider 53-50
7:22   Jumpball received by Villanova  
7:43   Defensive rebound by Saddiq Bey  
7:43   David Duke missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:43 +1 David Duke made 1st of 2 free throws 51-50
7:43   Shooting foul on Saddiq Bey  
7:55   Defensive rebound by Providence  
7:57   Collin Gillespie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:10   Defensive rebound by Cole Swider  
8:12   David Duke missed jump shot  
8:34 +3 Collin Gillespie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Slater 51-49
8:52 +2 Nate Watson made layup 48-49
8:52   Offensive rebound by Nate Watson  
8:54   Luwane Pipkins missed layup  
9:11   Defensive rebound by David Duke  
9:13   Saddiq Bey missed jump shot  
9:28 +1 Luwane Pipkins made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-47
9:28 +1 Luwane Pipkins made 1st of 2 free throws 48-46
9:28   Personal foul on Collin Gillespie  
9:28   Offensive rebound by Luwane Pipkins  
9:30   Nate Watson missed layup  
9:30   Offensive rebound by Nate Watson  
9:32   David Duke missed layup  
9:39   Bad pass turnover on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, stolen by David Duke  
9:53 +1 Luwane Pipkins made 3rd of 3 free throws 48-45
9:53 +1 Luwane Pipkins made 2nd of 3 free throws 48-44
9:53 +1 Luwane Pipkins made 1st of 3 free throws 48-43
9:53   Shooting foul on Justin Moore  
10:10   Turnover on Brandon Slater  
10:10   Offensive foul on Brandon Slater  
10:27   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
10:27   Maliek White missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:27   Maliek White missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:27   Shooting foul on Cole Swider  
10:32   Defensive rebound by Nate Watson  
10:34   Saddiq Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:52   Defensive rebound by Saddiq Bey  
10:54   Luwane Pipkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:08   Defensive rebound by Nate Watson  
11:10   Justin Moore missed layup  
11:39 +2 Nate Watson made hook shot 48-42
11:52   Defensive rebound by David Duke  
11:54   Collin Gillespie missed jump shot  
12:13   Personal foul on Luwane Pipkins  
12:19 +1 Emmitt Holt made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-40
12:19 +1 Emmitt Holt made 1st of 2 free throws 48-39
12:19   Shooting foul on Brandon Slater  
12:19   Offensive rebound by Emmitt Holt  
12:21   David Duke missed layup  
12:25   Personal foul on Justin Moore  
12:35 +1 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-38
12:35 +1 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made 1st of 2 free throws 47-38
12:35   Shooting foul on Luwane Pipkins  
12:57   Defensive rebound by Saddiq Bey  
12:59   A.J. Reeves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:10   Defensive rebound by Providence  
13:12   Justin Moore missed jump shot  
13:31   Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie  
13:33   David Duke missed layup  
13:53 +2 Collin Gillespie made layup 46-38
14:01   Defensive rebound by Cole Swider  
14:03   Alpha Diallo missed layup  
14:08   Offensive rebound by Alpha Diallo  
14:10   Alpha Diallo missed layup  
14:29   Turnover on Collin Gillespie  
14:29   Offensive foul on Collin Gillespie  
14:41   Personal foul on Alpha Diallo  
14:47   Personal foul on Maliek White  
14:54   Defensive rebound by Cole Swider  
14:56   Kalif Young missed layup  
15:09   Defensive rebound by A.J. Reeves  
15:11   Saddiq Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:41 +2 Kalif Young made layup, assist by Maliek White 44-38
16:02 +3 Saddiq Bey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Collin Gillespie 44-36
16:11 +2 David Duke made floating jump shot 41-36
16:20   Defensive rebound by Alpha Diallo  
16:22   Saddiq Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:44 +2 A.J. Reeves made layup 41-34
16:48   Offensive rebound by A.J. Reeves  
16:50   Maliek White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:55   Offensive rebound by A.J. Reeves  
16:57   A.J. Reeves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:08   Lost ball turnover on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, stolen by Nate Watson  
17:34   Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie  
17:36   Nate Watson missed layup  
18:01 +2 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made jump shot, assist by Saddiq Bey 41-32
18:29 +1 Nate Watson made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-32
18:29 +1 Nate Watson made 1st of 2 free throws 39-31
18:29   Shooting foul on Jermaine Samuels  
18:43   Defensive rebound by Maliek White  
18:45   Saddiq Bey missed jump shot  
19:04   Defensive rebound by Justin Moore  
19:06   Alpha Diallo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:15   Defensive rebound by Nate Watson  
19:17   Jermaine Samuels missed layup, blocked by Alpha Diallo  
19:22   Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie  
19:24   Alpha Diallo missed jump shot  
19:40 +2 Collin Gillespie made layup, assist by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl 39-30
19:46   Bad pass turnover on Alpha Diallo, stolen by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  

1st Half
NOVA Wildcats 37
PROV Friars 30

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
0.0   Offensive rebound by Maliek White  
0.0   A.J. Reeves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4.0   Offensive rebound by A.J. Reeves  
4.0   Maliek White missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4.0 +1 Maliek White made 1st of 2 free throws 37-30
4.0   Shooting foul on Collin Gillespie  
18.0   Defensive rebound by Luwane Pipkins  
20.0   Cole Swider missed 3-pt. jump shot  
27.0 +2 Nate Watson made layup 37-29
28.0   Offensive rebound by Nate Watson  
30.0   David Duke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
38.0   Defensive rebound by Alpha Diallo  
40.0   Collin Gillespie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
49.0   Defensive rebound by Saddiq Bey  
51.0   Alpha Diallo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:08 +2 Cole Swider made dunk, assist by Saddiq Bey 37-27
1:13   Lost ball turnover on Luwane Pipkins, stolen by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
1:18   Personal foul on Justin Moore  
1:36 +1 Collin Gillespie made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-27
1:36 +1 Collin Gillespie made 1st of 2 free throws 34-27
1:36   Personal foul on Maliek White  
1:53   Traveling violation turnover on Maliek White  
2:10 +2 Collin Gillespie made layup 33-27
2:34 +2 Kalif Young made jump shot, assist by David Duke 31-27
2:51 +1 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-25
2:51 +1 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made 1st of 2 free throws 30-25
2:51   Shooting foul on Nate Watson  
3:15 +3 A.J. Reeves made 3-pt. jump shot 29-25
3:23   Defensive rebound by Maliek White  
3:25   Justin Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:33   Defensive rebound by Justin Moore  
3:35   Maliek White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:48 +2 Justin Moore made jump shot 29-22
4:15 +2 Nate Watson made dunk 27-22
4:17   Offensive rebound by Nate Watson  
4:19   Maliek White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:32   Out of bounds turnover on Jermaine Samuels  
4:42   Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie  
4:44   Maliek White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:18 +3 Justin Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Collin Gillespie 27-20
5:33 +2 Nate Watson made layup 24-20
5:37   Offensive rebound by Nate Watson  
5:39   Kalif Young missed layup  
5:47   Defensive rebound by Emmitt Holt  
5:49   Saddiq Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:58   Defensive rebound by Brandon Slater  
6:00   A.J. Reeves missed layup, blocked by Jermaine Samuels  
6:32 +3 Saddiq Bey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Collin Gillespie 24-18
6:59 +2 Luwane Pipkins made jump shot 21-18
7:16 +2 Saddiq Bey made jump shot 21-16
7:27   Bad pass turnover on David Duke, stolen by Brandon Slater  
7:45   Defensive rebound by David Duke  
7:47   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:14 +2 Luwane Pipkins made layup 19-16
8:25   Personal foul on Cole Swider  
8:42 +2 Saddiq Bey made layup 19-14
8:55   Defensive rebound by Saddiq Bey  
8:57   David Duke missed jump shot  
9:06   Personal foul on Justin Moore  
9:15