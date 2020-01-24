|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by SMU
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Kendric Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyson Jolly
|
|
14.0
|
|
|
Lester Quinones missed free throw
|
|
14.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Isiaha Mike
|
|
24.0
|
|
+1
|
Ethan Chargois made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
32-41
|
24.0
|
|
|
Ethan Chargois missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
24.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on D.J. Jeffries
|
|
26.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ethan Chargois
|
|
28.0
|
|
|
Isiaha Mike missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
28.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ethan Chargois
|
|
30.0
|
|
|
Kendric Davis missed layup
|
|
48.0
|
|
+2
|
Lance Thomas made layup, assist by Damion Baugh
|
31-41
|
55.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by D.J. Jeffries
|
|
57.0
|
|
|
Tyson Jolly missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyson Jolly
|
|
1:22
|
|
|
Damion Baugh missed free throw
|
|
1:22
|
|
|
Personal foul on Emmanuel Bandoumel
|
|
1:19
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Memphis
|
|
1:21
|
|
|
Lance Thomas missed jump shot
|
|
1:24
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Lance Thomas
|
|
1:26
|
|
|
Tyler Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by D.J. Jeffries
|
|
1:35
|
|
|
Isiaha Mike missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isiaha Mike
|
|
1:54
|
|
|
Boogie Ellis missed floating jump shot
|
|
2:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by D.J. Jeffries
|
|
2:04
|
|
|
Tyson Jolly missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
2:04
|
|
+1
|
Tyson Jolly made 1st of 2 free throws
|
31-39
|
2:04
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Lance Thomas
|
|
2:04
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tyson Jolly
|
|
2:06
|
|
|
Tyson Jolly missed jump shot, blocked by D.J. Jeffries
|
|
2:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyson Jolly
|
|
2:21
|
|
|
Tyler Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:48
|
|
+1
|
Kendric Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
30-39
|
2:48
|
|
+1
|
Kendric Davis made 1st of 2 free throws
|
29-39
|
2:50
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Precious Achiuwa
|
|
3:05
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Emmanuel Bandoumel
|
|
3:07
|
|
|
Tyson Jolly missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:32
|
|
+3
|
D.J. Jeffries made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damion Baugh
|
28-39
|
3:53
|
|
+3
|
Emmanuel Bandoumel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isiaha Mike
|
28-36
|
4:19
|
|
+2
|
Precious Achiuwa made jump shot
|
25-36
|
4:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa
|
|
4:27
|
|
|
Emmanuel Bandoumel missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:51
|
|
+3
|
Tyler Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damion Baugh
|
25-34
|
5:07
|
|
+3
|
Kendric Davis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isiaha Mike
|
25-31
|
5:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isiaha Mike
|
|
5:24
|
|
|
Tyler Harris missed jump shot
|
|
5:51
|
|
+1
|
Kendric Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
22-31
|
5:51
|
|
+1
|
Kendric Davis made 1st of 2 free throws
|
21-31
|
5:51
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tyler Harris
|
|
6:20
|
|
+2
|
Precious Achiuwa made dunk, assist by Tyler Harris
|
20-31
|
6:21
|
|
|
Personal foul on Feron Hunt
|
|
6:35
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Tyson Jolly
|
|
6:49
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on D.J. Jeffries
|
|
7:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa
|
|
7:07
|
|
|
Emmanuel Bandoumel missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
7:07
|
|
+1
|
Emmanuel Bandoumel made 1st of 2 free throws
|
20-29
|
7:07
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Malcolm Dandridge
|
|
7:18
|
|
|
Turnover on Malcolm Dandridge
|
|
7:18
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Malcolm Dandridge
|
|
7:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa
|
|
7:27
|
|
|
Tyson Jolly missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:39
|
|
+2
|
Tyler Harris made layup, assist by Lester Quinones
|
19-29
|
7:45
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Charles Smith IV, stolen by Lester Quinones
|
|
7:57
|
|
|
Personal foul on Alex Lomax
|
|
8:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Bandoumel
|
|
8:02
|
|
|
Tyler Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:16
|
|
+3
|
Charles Smith IV made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isiah Jasey
|
19-27
|
8:18
|
|
|
Personal foul on Alex Lomax
|
|
8:45
|
|
+3
|
Precious Achiuwa made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lester Quinones
|
16-27
|
8:55
|
|
+2
|
Isiah Jasey made layup
|
16-24
|
9:01
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Isiah Jasey
|
|
9:03
|
|
|
Isiah Jasey missed layup, blocked by Precious Achiuwa
|
|
9:24
|
|
+1
|
Lester Quinones made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
14-24
|
9:24
|
|
+1
|
Lester Quinones made 1st of 2 free throws
|
14-23
|
9:24
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Feron Hunt
|
|
9:31
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on CJ White, stolen by Lester Quinones
|
|
9:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by SMU
|
|
9:46
|
|
|
Boogie Ellis missed jump shot, blocked by Feron Hunt
|
|
10:07
|
|
+3
|
Charles Smith IV made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ White
|
14-22
|
10:20
|
|
+2
|
Lester Quinones made layup
|
11-22
|
10:26
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Lester Quinones
|
|
10:26
|
|
|
Boogie Ellis missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
10:26
|
|
+1
|
Boogie Ellis made 1st of 2 free throws
|
11-20
|
10:26
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Kendric Davis
|
|
10:33
|
|
+2
|
Feron Hunt made layup
|
11-19
|
10:38
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Feron Hunt
|
|
10:40
|
|
|
Isiaha Mike missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by CJ White
|
|
10:48
|
|
|
Precious Achiuwa missed jump shot
|
|
11:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa
|
|
11:17
|
|
|
Isiaha Mike missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by CJ White
|
|
11:40
|
|
|
Damion Baugh missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Damion Baugh
|
|
11:52
|
|
|
Kendric Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:57
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Isiaha Mike
|
|
11:59
|
|
|
Feron Hunt missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:29
|
|
+3
|
Boogie Ellis made 3-pt. jump shot
|
9-19
|
12:48
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on CJ White, stolen by Damion Baugh
|
|
13:15
|
|
+2
|
Precious Achiuwa made layup, assist by Damion Baugh
|
9-16
|
13:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Damion Baugh
|
|
13:23
|
|
|
Ethan Chargois missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:37
|
|
+2
|
Precious Achiuwa made reverse layup, assist by Damion Baugh
|
9-14
|
13:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa
|
|
13:52
|
|
|
Ethan Chargois missed layup
|
|
13:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Feron Hunt
|
|
13:57
|
|
|
Precious Achiuwa missed layup
|
|
14:11
|
|
+3
|
Kendric Davis made 3-pt. jump shot
|
9-12
|
14:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isiaha Mike
|
|
14:38
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries missed turnaround jump shot
|
|
14:43
|
|
|
Personal foul on CJ White
|
|
14:57
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Tyson Jolly
|
|
15:07
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Feron Hunt
|
|
15:09
|
|
|
Tyson Jolly missed fade-away jump shot
|
|
15:25
|
|
|
Personal foul on Lance Thomas
|
|
15:28
|
|
|
Personal foul on Boogie Ellis
|
|
15:38
|
|
+1
|
D.J. Jeffries made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
6-12
|
15:38
|
|
+1
|
D.J. Jeffries made 1st of 2 free throws
|
6-11
|
15:38
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Tyson Jolly
|
|
15:50
|
|
+2
|
Kendric Davis made floating jump shot
|
6-10
|
15:58
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Isiaha Mike
|
|
16:00
|
|
|
Isiaha Mike missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:17
|
|
+3
|
Boogie Ellis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Precious Achiuwa
|
4-10
|
16:27
|
|
|
Turnover on Kendric Davis
|
|
16:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Bandoumel
|
|
16:39
|
|
|
Precious Achiuwa missed free throw
|
|
16:39
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Isiaha Mike
|
|
16:39
|
|
+2
|
Precious Achiuwa made jump shot, assist by Boogie Ellis
|
4-7
|
16:43
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Memphis
|
|
16:43
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Lester Quinones
|
|
16:45
|
|
|
Alex Lomax missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:04
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Lester Quinones
|
|
17:06
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by D.J. Jeffries
|
|
17:15
|
|
|
Emmanuel Bandoumel missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:21
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Isiah Jasey
|
|
17:23
|
|
|
Kendric Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyson Jolly
|
|
17:30
|
|
|
Alex Lomax missed layup
|
|
17:36
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Emmanuel Bandoumel, stolen by Lester Quinones
|
|
18:01
|
|
+3
|
Lester Quinones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Lomax
|
4-5
|
18:20
|
|
+2
|
Emmanuel Bandoumel made jump shot, assist by Kendric Davis
|
4-2
|
18:52
|
|
+2
|
D.J. Jeffries made jump shot, assist by Alex Lomax
|
2-2
|
19:03
|
|
+2
|
Kendric Davis made floating jump shot
|
2-0
|
19:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kendric Davis
|
|
19:14
|
|
|
Alex Lomax missed jump shot
|
|
19:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa
|
|
19:36
|
|
|
Emmanuel Bandoumel missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by SMU
|