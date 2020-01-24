SMU
MEMP

No. 20 Memphis looks to regroup vs. SMU after rout

  • FLM
  • Jan 24, 2020

No. 20 Memphis looks to regroup vs. SMU after rout

American Athletic Conference counterparts SMU and No. 20 Memphis meet Saturday at the Tigers' home arena coming off two vastly different performances.

Memphis (14-4, 3-2 American) shot a dismal 28.6 percent from the floor and 9.5 percent from 3-point range, committed 20 turnovers, and suffered an 80-40 blowout loss Wednesday at Tulsa.

"It's a little embarrassing, but we've got a lot to learn from this game," forward D.J. Jeffries said via the Memphis official athletic site. "I don't think anyone in our locker room has lost a game by 40 points. We've got to learn from it."

Although Jeffries noted no player in the current Memphis locker room was part of a 40-point loss previously, the Tigers' last loss by 40-plus points was three years ago to SMU, coincidentally. Wednesday's defeat marked Memphis' worst since a 103-62 loss in March 2017.

These are two different teams in 2020, but SMU (14-4, 4-2) is coming into Saturday's matchup off a dominant performance.

The Mustangs routed East Carolina 84-64 shooting just below 50 percent from 3-point range.

"It was our best offensive game of the year. Best ball movement, best execution, best spacing and best basketball we have played all year without question on the offensive end," SMU coach Tim Jankovich said in his postgame press conference.

The 84 points marked the team's highest output in regulation since a Dec. 23 win over Georgia State, and the Mustangs' scoring high in league play.

Tyson Jolly knocked down five of SMU's 15 3-pointers in the win for a game-high 17 points. He was one of three Mustangs in double figures -- two more than Memphis had at Tulsa, with Precious Achiuwa's 10 setting the mark. SMU had five players score at least nine.

The Mustangs now have the No. 22-ranked offense in terms of KenPom.com adjusted efficiency. They rank 14th in the nation in 2-point field-goal shooting at 55 percent, and rank 15th in offensive rebounding percentage with an offensive board every 35.8 percent of opportunities.

A rangy frontcourt of Feron Hunt, Ethan Chargois and Isiaha Mike contribute to that success on the glass. Mike also ranks No. 30 among all Division I players in offensive rating, while shooting 44.1 percent from 3-point range.

Jolly joins him above 40 percent at 40.5.

SMU's offense stands in stark contrast to that of Memphis, which ranks No. 174 in adjusted efficiency. However, the Tigers are No. 15 in adjusted defensive efficiency, despite Wednesday's debacle.

Achiuwa and Jeffries are averaging 1.9 and 1.2 blocked shots per game, respectively, while Alex Lomax, Boogie Ellis and Damion Baugh each average more than one steal per game.

Defense has been central to Memphis' success, but offensive lulls are the recurring theme in its four losses. The Tigers endured long stretches without points in a Jan. 4 defeat to Georgia, and a Jan. 9 loss at Wichita State.

Turnovers vex Memphis. Ball control will be key against an SMU defense that has not forced many -- with turnovers on 17.9 percent of possessions, the Mustangs rank No. 252 in the nation. But SMU has defended well on the interior, holding opponents to 45 percent shooting from inside the 3-point arc.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text

2nd Half
SMU Mustangs 27
MEMP Tigers 29

Time Team Play Score
5:42   Personal foul on D.J. Jeffries  
6:00 +2 D.J. Jeffries made alley-oop shot, assist by Alex Lomax 59-70
6:05   Defensive rebound by Alex Lomax  
6:07   Tyson Jolly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:15   Lost ball turnover on Alex Lomax, stolen by Tyson Jolly  
6:21   Defensive rebound by Alex Lomax  
6:23   Kendric Davis missed layup, blocked by Lester Quinones  
6:29   Bad pass turnover on Damion Baugh, stolen by Kendric Davis  
6:43 +1 Kendric Davis made free throw 59-68
6:43   Shooting foul on Tyler Harris  
6:43 +2 Kendric Davis made layup 58-68
7:03 +2 Precious Achiuwa made driving dunk 56-68
7:10   Bad pass turnover on Emmanuel Bandoumel, stolen by Precious Achiuwa  
7:11   Personal foul on Tyler Harris  
7:22   Bad pass turnover on Boogie Ellis  
7:27   Defensive rebound by Boogie Ellis  
7:29   Emmanuel Bandoumel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:56 +3 Boogie Ellis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Lomax 56-66
8:29 +3 Isiaha Mike made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kendric Davis 56-63
8:59 +2 Alex Lomax made turnaround jump shot 53-63
9:09   Turnover on Ethan Chargois  
9:09   Offensive foul on Ethan Chargois  
9:20 +2 Alex Lomax made driving layup 53-61
9:27   Out of bounds turnover on CJ White  
9:47 +1 Boogie Ellis made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-59
9:47 +1 Boogie Ellis made 1st of 2 free throws 53-58
9:47   Shooting foul on Charles Smith IV  
10:04   Bad pass turnover on Charles Smith IV, stolen by Lance Thomas  
10:17   Defensive rebound by SMU  
10:20   Alex Lomax missed floating jump shot  
10:44 +2 Ethan Chargois made layup, assist by Kendric Davis 53-57
11:10 +3 Lester Quinones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Lomax 51-57
11:15   Defensive rebound by Memphis  
11:17   Feron Hunt missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:17   Feron Hunt missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:17   Shooting foul on Tyler Harris  
11:23 +1 D.J. Jeffries made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-54
11:23 +1 D.J. Jeffries made 1st of 2 free throws 51-53
11:23   Shooting foul on Feron Hunt  
11:32   Defensive rebound by Tyler Harris  
11:34   Ethan Chargois missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:51   Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Bandoumel  
11:53   D.J. Jeffries missed jump shot  
12:25 +3 Emmanuel Bandoumel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyson Jolly 51-52
12:50 +2 Boogie Ellis made driving layup 48-52
13:19 +2 Tyson Jolly made dunk 48-50
13:19   Offensive rebound by Tyson Jolly  
13:21   Tyson Jolly missed layup, blocked by Boogie Ellis  
13:37   Offensive rebound by Ethan Chargois  
13:39   Kendric Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:59 +2 D.J. Jeffries made dunk, assist by Boogie Ellis 46-50
14:23 +1 Ethan Chargois made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-48
14:23 +1 Ethan Chargois made 1st of 2 free throws 45-48
14:23   Shooting foul on D.J. Jeffries  
14:47 +2 Damion Baugh made driving layup 44-48
14:58   Personal foul on Emmanuel Bandoumel  
15:27 +3 Tyson Jolly made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Emmanuel Bandoumel 44-46
15:33   Defensive rebound by Kendric Davis  
15:35   D.J. Jeffries missed jump shot  
15:43   Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
15:45   Emmanuel Bandoumel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:50   Defensive rebound by Tyson Jolly  
15:52   Boogie Ellis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:10 +2 Isiaha Mike made layup, assist by Tyson Jolly 41-46
16:32 +3 D.J. Jeffries made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Boogie Ellis 39-46
16:55   Jumpball received by Memphis  
16:55   Defensive rebound by Damion Baugh  
16:57   Tyson Jolly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:18 +2 D.J. Jeffries made dunk, assist by Lester Quinones 39-43
17:25   Personal foul on Isiah Jasey  
17:47 +2 Isiah Jasey made hook shot 39-41
18:06   Kicked ball violation on Memphis  
18:33   Out of bounds turnover on D.J. Jeffries  
18:53 +2 Emmanuel Bandoumel made driving layup 37-41
19:11   Bad pass turnover on Precious Achiuwa, stolen by Tyson Jolly  
19:36 +3 Emmanuel Bandoumel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isiah Jasey 35-41

1st Half
SMU Mustangs 32
MEMP Tigers 41

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
0.0   Offensive rebound by SMU  
0.0   Kendric Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14.0   Defensive rebound by Tyson Jolly  
14.0   Lester Quinones missed free throw  
14.0   Personal foul on Isiaha Mike  
24.0 +1 Ethan Chargois made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-41
24.0   Ethan Chargois missed 1st of 2 free throws  
24.0   Shooting foul on D.J. Jeffries  
26.0   Offensive rebound by Ethan Chargois  
28.0   Isiaha Mike missed 3-pt. jump shot  
28.0   Offensive rebound by Ethan Chargois  
30.0   Kendric Davis missed layup  
48.0 +2 Lance Thomas made layup, assist by Damion Baugh 31-41
55.0   Defensive rebound by D.J. Jeffries  
57.0   Tyson Jolly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:22   Defensive rebound by Tyson Jolly  
1:22   Damion Baugh missed free throw  
1:22   Personal foul on Emmanuel Bandoumel  
1:19   Offensive rebound by Memphis  
1:21   Lance Thomas missed jump shot  
1:24   Offensive rebound by Lance Thomas  
1:26   Tyler Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:33   Defensive rebound by D.J. Jeffries  
1:35   Isiaha Mike missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:52   Defensive rebound by Isiaha Mike  
1:54   Boogie Ellis missed floating jump shot  
2:04   Defensive rebound by D.J. Jeffries  
2:04   Tyson Jolly missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:04 +1 Tyson Jolly made 1st of 2 free throws 31-39
2:04   Shooting foul on Lance Thomas  
2:04   Offensive rebound by Tyson Jolly  
2:06   Tyson Jolly missed jump shot, blocked by D.J. Jeffries  
2:19   Defensive rebound by Tyson Jolly  
2:21   Tyler Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:48 +1 Kendric Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-39
2:48 +1 Kendric Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 29-39
2:50   Shooting foul on Precious Achiuwa  
3:05   Offensive rebound by Emmanuel Bandoumel  
3:07   Tyson Jolly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:32 +3 D.J. Jeffries made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damion Baugh 28-39
3:53 +3 Emmanuel Bandoumel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isiaha Mike 28-36
4:19 +2 Precious Achiuwa made jump shot 25-36
4:25   Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
4:27   Emmanuel Bandoumel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:51 +3 Tyler Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damion Baugh 25-34
5:07 +3 Kendric Davis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isiaha Mike 25-31
5:22   Defensive rebound by Isiaha Mike  
5:24   Tyler Harris missed jump shot  
5:51 +1 Kendric Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-31
5:51 +1 Kendric Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 21-31
5:51   Personal foul on Tyler Harris  
6:20 +2 Precious Achiuwa made dunk, assist by Tyler Harris 20-31
6:21   Personal foul on Feron Hunt  
6:35   Traveling violation turnover on Tyson Jolly  
6:49   Traveling violation turnover on D.J. Jeffries  
7:07   Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
7:07   Emmanuel Bandoumel missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:07 +1 Emmanuel Bandoumel made 1st of 2 free throws 20-29
7:07   Shooting foul on Malcolm Dandridge  
7:18   Turnover on Malcolm Dandridge  
7:18   Offensive foul on Malcolm Dandridge  
7:25   Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
7:27   Tyson Jolly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:39 +2 Tyler Harris made layup, assist by Lester Quinones 19-29
7:45   Bad pass turnover on Charles Smith IV, stolen by Lester Quinones  
7:57   Personal foul on Alex Lomax  
8:00   Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Bandoumel  
8:02   Tyler Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:16 +3 Charles Smith IV made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isiah Jasey 19-27
8:18   Personal foul on Alex Lomax  
8:45 +3 Precious Achiuwa made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lester Quinones 16-27
8:55 +2 Isiah Jasey made layup 16-24
9:01   Offensive rebound by Isiah Jasey  
9:03   Isiah Jasey missed layup, blocked by Precious Achiuwa  
9:24 +1 Lester Quinones made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-24
9:24 +1 Lester Quinones made 1st of 2 free throws 14-23
9:24   Shooting foul on Feron Hunt  
9:31   Lost ball turnover on CJ White, stolen by Lester Quinones  
9:44   Defensive rebound by SMU  
9:46   Boogie Ellis missed jump shot, blocked by Feron Hunt  
10:07 +3 Charles Smith IV made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ White 14-22
10:20 +2 Lester Quinones made layup 11-22
10:26   Offensive rebound by Lester Quinones  
10:26   Boogie Ellis missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:26 +1 Boogie Ellis made 1st of 2 free throws 11-20
10:26   Shooting foul on Kendric Davis  
10:33 +2 Feron Hunt made layup 11-19
10:38   Offensive rebound by Feron Hunt  
10:40   Isiaha Mike missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:46   Defensive rebound by CJ White  
10:48   Precious Achiuwa missed jump shot  
11:15   Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
11:17   Isiaha Mike missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:38   Defensive rebound by CJ White  
11:40   Damion Baugh missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:50   Defensive rebound by Damion Baugh  
11:52   Kendric Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:57   Offensive rebound by Isiaha Mike  
11:59   Feron Hunt missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:29 +3 Boogie Ellis made 3-pt. jump shot 9-19
12:48   Lost ball turnover on CJ White, stolen by Damion Baugh  
13:15 +2 Precious Achiuwa made layup, assist by Damion Baugh 9-16
13:21   Defensive rebound by Damion Baugh  
13:23   Ethan Chargois missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:37 +2 Precious Achiuwa made reverse layup, assist by Damion Baugh 9-14
13:50   Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
13:52   Ethan Chargois missed layup  
13:55   Defensive rebound by Feron Hunt  
13:57   Precious Achiuwa missed layup  
14:11 +3 Kendric Davis made 3-pt. jump shot 9-12
14:36   Defensive rebound by Isiaha Mike  
14:38   D.J. Jeffries missed turnaround jump shot  
14:43   Personal foul on CJ White  
14:57   Bad pass turnover on Tyson Jolly  
15:07   Offensive rebound by Feron Hunt  
15:09   Tyson Jolly missed fade-away jump shot  
15:25   Personal foul on Lance Thomas  
15:28   Personal foul on Boogie Ellis  
15:38 +1 D.J. Jeffries made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-12
15:38 +1 D.J. Jeffries made 1st of 2 free throws 6-11
15:38   Shooting foul on Tyson Jolly  
15:50 +2 Kendric Davis made floating jump shot 6-10
15:58   Offensive rebound by Isiaha Mike  
16:00   Isiaha Mike missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:17 +3 Boogie Ellis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Precious Achiuwa 4-10
16:27   Turnover on Kendric Davis  
16:39   Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Bandoumel  
16:39   Precious Achiuwa missed free throw  
16:39   Shooting foul on Isiaha Mike  
16:39 +2 Precious Achiuwa made jump shot, assist by Boogie Ellis 4-7
16:43   Jumpball received by Memphis  
16:43   Offensive rebound by Lester Quinones  
16:45   Alex Lomax missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:04   Offensive rebound by Lester Quinones  
17:06   D.J. Jeffries missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:13   Defensive rebound by D.J. Jeffries  
17:15   Emmanuel Bandoumel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:21   Offensive rebound by Isiah Jasey  
17:23   Kendric Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:28   Defensive rebound by Tyson Jolly  
17:30   Alex Lomax missed layup  
17:36   Lost ball turnover on Emmanuel Bandoumel, stolen by Lester Quinones  
18:01 +3 Lester Quinones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Lomax 4-5
18:20 +2 Emmanuel Bandoumel made jump shot, assist by Kendric Davis 4-2
18:52 +2 D.J. Jeffries made jump shot, assist by Alex Lomax 2-2
19:03 +2 Kendric Davis made floating jump shot 2-0
19:12   Defensive rebound by Kendric Davis  
19:14   Alex Lomax missed jump shot  
19:34   Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
19:36   Emmanuel Bandoumel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
20:00   Jumpball received by SMU  
Key Players
K. Davis
3 G
P. Achiuwa
55 F
29.8 Min. Per Game 29.8
16.5 Pts. Per Game 16.5
0.8 Ast. Per Game 0.8
10.0 Reb. Per Game 10.0
47.8 Field Goal % 63.5
29.2 Three Point % 33.3
78.1 Free Throw % 56.5