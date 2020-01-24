WASH
COLO

No. 23 Colorado can't look past Washington

  • FLM
  • Jan 24, 2020

Coach Tad Boyle is going to make sure No. 23 Colorado doesn't overlook Washington on Saturday.

The Buffaloes (15-4 overall, 4-2 Pac-12) had barely completed a 78-56 victory against visiting Washington State on Thursday night in Boulder, Colo., when Boyle started talking up the Huskies.

"Wait until you see these guys. They look like an NBA team walking in," Boyle said. "They are long, athletic, physical, and play the zone."

A month ago, Washington was ranked No. 21 heading into the championship game of the Diamond Head Classic in Hawaii. The Huskies suffered a 75-71 loss against Houston in that game and haven't quite recovered.

Despite holding a plus-25 point differential in their seven Pac-12 games, the Huskies (12-8, 2-5) are tied for last place.

Washington has blown double-digit leads in the second half of each of its past two games, including a 67-66 defeat Thursday at Utah, as the Utes took their only lead of the second half on two free throws with 14 seconds to play.

"It's frustrating because we had control of all of these games," UW coach Mike Hopkins said. "A selfish shot here. A selfish play here. A turnover here. A missed foul shot here. You can't win at a high level making those plays near the end of games. You just can't."

The Huskies are 1-4 since sophomore point guard Quade Green, a transfer from Kentucky, was ruled academically ineligible.

Washington still has plenty of star power in freshman forwards Isaiah Stewart and Jaden McDaniels, both McDonald's All-Americans in high school and considered likely first-round NBA draft picks this summer. Stewart is averaging a team-high 18.3 points and 9.0 rebounds per game and McDaniels is second in both categories with 13.1 points and 6.4 rebounds.

Colorado beat WSU without junior swingman Tyler Bey, who averages 13.1 points and a conference-leading 9.3 rebounds per game. Bey sat out with the middle two fingers on his right hand taped together, but Boyle said he'll play Saturday.

Senior Lucas Siewert made his first start of the season in place of Bey and had 16 points and 10 rebounds. Teammates Evan Battey (12 points, 10 rebounds) and point guard McKinley Wright IV (10 points, 10 assists) also had double-doubles.

"We knew Tyler averages nine-plus rebounds a game, so we weren't going to have those tonight, so coach told me, even Tyler told me, to come out aggressive," Siewert said. "I've started before so it wasn't anything new, but yeah it was a little bit of an adjustment."

The Buffaloes have lost five in a row to Washington, including three last season -- two regular-season games and in the Pac-12 tournament semifinals. The only Colorado player to have defeated the Huskies is Siewert, who did so as a freshman.

"They are a very talented team. They are a well-coached team. They are young, though," Boyle said of the Huskies. "Not having their point guard ... we went through that last year with Deleon Brown. I feel for Mike (Hopkins) and their team for that happening but that is the way it goes. They are a talented group. We have to be ready for them."

2nd Half
WASH Huskies 7
COLO Buffaloes 6

Time Team Play Score
15:35 +3 Hameir Wright made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nahziah Carter 40-57
15:44   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stewart  
15:46   Tyler Bey missed jump shot, blocked by Isaiah Stewart  
16:07   Turnover on Jaden McDaniels  
16:07   Offensive foul on Jaden McDaniels  
16:17   Personal foul on McKinley Wright IV  
16:40   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stewart  
16:42   Lucas Siewert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:57 +1 Lucas Siewert made free throw 37-57
16:57   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Washington  
16:57   Offensive rebound by Bryan Penn-Johnson  
16:59   Bryan Penn-Johnson missed dunk  
17:03   Offensive rebound by Bryan Penn-Johnson  
17:05   Jaden McDaniels missed jump shot  
17:24 +2 Lucas Siewert made jump shot, assist by Shane Gatling 37-56
17:41   Bad pass turnover on Jaden McDaniels, stolen by Tyler Bey  
17:54 +1 Tyler Bey made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-54
17:54   Tyler Bey missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:54   Shooting foul on Hameir Wright  
18:20 +2 Isaiah Stewart made layup 37-53
18:39 +2 Tyler Bey made layup, assist by Shane Gatling 35-53
18:56   Offensive rebound by D'Shawn Schwartz  
18:58   Lucas Siewert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:31 +2 Isaiah Stewart made layup, assist by Hameir Wright 35-51
19:44   Personal foul on Evan Battey  

1st Half
WASH Huskies 33
COLO Buffaloes 51

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Washington  
1.0   Lucas Siewert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7.0   Double dribble turnover on Hameir Wright  
38.0 +2 Dallas Walton made jump shot, assist by Lucas Siewert 33-51
54.0   Defensive rebound by Lucas Siewert  
54.0   RaeQuan Battle missed free throw  
54.0 +1 Lucas Siewert made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-49
54.0 +1 Lucas Siewert made 1st of 2 free throws 33-48
54.0   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Washington  
54.0   Personal foul on Maddox Daniels  
1:10   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stewart  
1:10   Dallas Walton missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:10 +1 Dallas Walton made 1st of 2 free throws 33-47
1:10   Shooting foul on Nahziah Carter  
1:23   Defensive rebound by Lucas Siewert  
1:25   Nahziah Carter missed layup  
1:50 +2 Dallas Walton made layup, assist by Lucas Siewert 33-46
2:11 +1 Isaiah Stewart made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-44
2:11 +1 Isaiah Stewart made 1st of 2 free throws 32-44
2:11   Shooting foul on Dallas Walton  
2:28 +2 Shane Gatling made layup 31-44
2:35   Bad pass turnover on RaeQuan Battle, stolen by Dallas Walton  
2:58 +3 D'Shawn Schwartz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shane Gatling 31-42
3:17   Defensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV  
3:19   RaeQuan Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:26   Bad pass turnover on McKinley Wright IV, stolen by Isaiah Stewart  
3:43 +3 Nahziah Carter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Tsohonis 31-39
3:54   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stewart  
3:56   D'Shawn Schwartz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:09 +3 RaeQuan Battle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hameir Wright 28-39
4:26 +2 D'Shawn Schwartz made layup, assist by McKinley Wright IV 25-39
4:32   Defensive rebound by Lucas Siewert  
4:34   Nahziah Carter missed jump shot  
4:43   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stewart  
4:45   McKinley Wright IV missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:52   Bad pass turnover on RaeQuan Battle, stolen by D'Shawn Schwartz  
5:15 +3 McKinley Wright IV made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D'Shawn Schwartz 25-37
5:22   Defensive rebound by D'Shawn Schwartz  
5:24   RaeQuan Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:35   Personal foul on Lucas Siewert  
5:35   Defensive rebound by Washington  
5:37   Tyler Bey missed jump shot  
5:56 +2 Isaiah Stewart made layup, assist by Marcus Tsohonis 25-34
6:08 +2 Shane Gatling made jump shot, assist by D'Shawn Schwartz 23-34
6:16   Defensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV  
6:18   Marcus Tsohonis missed jump shot  
6:21   Personal foul on Evan Battey  
6:33   Traveling violation turnover on Tyler Bey  
6:54 +3 RaeQuan Battle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Stewart 23-32
7:03 +2 Tyler Bey made layup, assist by D'Shawn Schwartz 20-32
7:19   Offensive rebound by D'Shawn Schwartz  
7:21   Tyler Bey missed jump shot  
7:40 +3 RaeQuan Battle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nahziah Carter 20-30
7:51   Bad pass turnover on McKinley Wright IV, stolen by RaeQuan Battle  
7:54   Offensive rebound by Colorado  
7:56   Shane Gatling missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:13 +1 Isaiah Stewart made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-30
8:13   Isaiah Stewart missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:13   Shooting foul on Dallas Walton  
8:23 +2 Dallas Walton made dunk, assist by Tyler Bey 16-30
8:45 +2 Isaiah Stewart made layup 16-28
8:47   Personal foul on Tyler Bey  
8:51   Offensive rebound by Hameir Wright  
8:53   RaeQuan Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:58   Offensive rebound by Nahziah Carter  
9:00   Nahziah Carter missed jump shot  
9:18   Double dribble turnover on Tyler Bey  
9:23   Offensive rebound by Dallas Walton  
9:25   Tyler Bey missed jump shot  
9:35   Bad pass turnover on Elijah Hardy  
9:40   Defensive rebound by Elijah Hardy  
9:40   Tyler Bey missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:40 +1 Tyler Bey made 1st of 2 free throws 14-28
9:40   Shooting foul on Nahziah Carter  
9:58 +3 RaeQuan Battle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Tsohonis 14-27
10:28 +2 Tyler Bey made jump shot, assist by Maddox Daniels 11-27
10:39   Personal foul on RaeQuan Battle  
10:39   Offensive rebound by Eli Parquet  
10:41   Daylen Kountz missed layup, blocked by Jaden McDaniels  
10:44   Defensive rebound by Daylen Kountz  
10:46   Jaden McDaniels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:56   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stewart  
10:58   Dallas Walton missed layup  
11:04   Personal foul on Jaden McDaniels  
11:04   Bad pass turnover on Jamal Bey, stolen by Eli Parquet  
11:22 +3 Maddox Daniels made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eli Parquet 11-25
11:42   Personal foul on Nahziah Carter  
11:58 +2 Isaiah Stewart made layup, assist by Jaden McDaniels 11-22
12:18 +3 Maddox Daniels made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eli Parquet 9-22
12:25   Personal foul on Jaden McDaniels  
12:30   Bad pass turnover on Hameir Wright, stolen by Evan Battey  
12:49   Defensive rebound by Jamal Bey  
12:51   Eli Parquet missed jump shot  
13:17 +2 Jaden McDaniels made layup 9-19
13:38 +3 Lucas Siewert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by McKinley Wright IV 7-19
13:43   Defensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV  
13:45   Jaden McDaniels missed layup  
13:57 +1 Lucas Siewert made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-16
13:57 +1 Lucas Siewert made 1st of 2 free throws 7-15
13:57   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Washington  
14:01 +3 McKinley Wright IV made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shane Gatling 7-14
14:05   Offensive rebound by Lucas Siewert  
14:07   Tyler Bey missed jump shot  
14:22   Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
14:24   Jaden McDaniels missed layup  
14:31   Defensive rebound by Jaden McDaniels  
14:33   Tyler Bey missed jump shot  
14:45 +2 Isaiah Stewart made layup, assist by Marcus Tsohonis 7-11
15:03 +2 Shane Gatling made layup, assist by D'Shawn Schwartz 5-11
15:11   Bad pass turnover on Jamal Bey, stolen by Lucas Siewert  
15:39 +3 Shane Gatling made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lucas Siewert 5-9
15:53   Lost ball turnover on Jamal Bey, stolen by D'Shawn Schwartz  
16:01   Personal foul on Evan Battey  
16:11 +2 Evan Battey made layup 5-6
16:11   Offensive rebound by Evan Battey  
16:11   D'Shawn Schwartz missed jump shot  
16:11   Defensive rebound by D'Shawn Schwartz  
16:11   RaeQuan Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:31   Bad pass turnover on McKinley Wright IV, stolen by RaeQuan Battle  
16:37   Defensive rebound by Evan Battey  
16:39   Jaden McDaniels missed jump shot  
16:56 +2 McKinley Wright IV made jump shot, assist by Shane Gatling 5-4
17:19 +3 Isaiah Stewart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hameir Wright 5-2
17:35   Defensive rebound by Washington  
17:37   D'Shawn Schwartz missed layup  
17:41   Lost ball turnover on Nahziah Carter, stolen by Tyler Bey  
17:54   Bad pass turnover on Tyler Bey, stolen by Jamal Bey  
18:00   Offensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
18:02   Evan Battey missed jump shot  
18:29   Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
18:31   Isaiah Stewart missed jump shot  
18:39   Defensive rebound by Nahziah Carter  
18:41   Tyler Bey missed jump shot  
18:57 +2 Isaiah Stewart made layup, assist by RaeQuan Battle 2-2
19:17 +2 Tyler Bey made jump shot, assist by Evan Battey 0-2
19:33   Bad pass turnover on Hameir Wright, stolen by Tyler Bey  
19:43   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stewart  
19:45   Tyler Bey missed layup, blocked by Isaiah Stewart  
20:00   Jumpball received by Colorado  
Colorado
Starters
L. Siewert
T. Bey
S. Gatling
M. Wright IV
D. Schwartz
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Siewert 10 4 3 2/5 1/4 5/5 1 16 1 0 0 1 3
T. Bey 10 3 1 4/12 0/0 2/4 1 16 3 0 3 1 2
S. Gatling 9 0 5 4/5 1/2 0/0 0 18 0 0 0 0 0
M. Wright IV 8 3 2 3/4 2/3 0/0 1 21 0 0 3 0 3
D. Schwartz 5 4 4 2/5 1/2 0/0 0 18 2 0 0 2 2
On Court
L. Siewert
T. Bey
S. Gatling
M. Wright IV
D. Schwartz
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Siewert 10 4 3 2/5 1/4 5/5 1 16 1 0 0 1 3
T. Bey 10 3 1 4/12 0/0 2/4 1 16 3 0 3 1 2
S. Gatling 9 0 5 4/5 1/2 0/0 0 18 0 0 0 0 0
M. Wright IV 8 3 2 3/4 2/3 0/0 1 21 0 0 3 0 3
D. Schwartz 5 4 4 2/5 1/2 0/0 0 18 2 0 0 2 2
On Bench
D. Walton
M. Daniels
D. Kountz
E. Parquet
F. Ryder
A. Strating
A. Martinka
B. Ersek
J. Dombek
A. McQuade
K. Barthelemy
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Walton 7 1 0 3/4 0/0 1/2 2 9 1 0 0 1 0
M. Daniels 6 0 1 2/2 2/2 0/0 1 7 0 0 0 0 0
D. Kountz 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 1
E. Parquet 0 1 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 3 1 0 0 1 0
F. Ryder - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Strating - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Martinka - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Ersek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Dombek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. McQuade - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Barthelemy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 57 19 19 21/41 7/13 8/11 9 114 9 0 6 7 12
