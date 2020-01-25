MD
IND

No. 17 Maryland visits Indiana, looks to build on first road win

  • FLM
  • Jan 25, 2020

No. 17 Maryland showed Tuesday it could win in the Big Ten away from College Park, rallying from 14 points down at halftime to beat Northwestern for its first true road win of the season.

The task will get tougher when the Terrapins (15-4, 5-3 Big Ten) play at Indiana on Sunday.

Maryland knocked off Indiana 75-59 at home on Jan. 4, a game in which the Terrapins led by as many as 30 points in the second half. However, Maryland coach Mark Turgeon is concerned about the challenge the Hoosiers will present on their home court, where they are 12-1 this season.

"It's a totally different game for us because it's at their place," Turgeon said. "They're really good in that building. They're playing really well since we've played them. They've won four out of five, so they are a very talented team, deep team. ... It's a different animal going on the road."

At Northwestern on Tuesday, Maryland rallied from down 40-26 at halftime to pull off a 77-66 win. Junior forward Jalen Smith scored a career-high 25 points to spark the comeback.

"We have gotten a little bit tougher physically and mentally," Turgeon said. "Our guys believe they can come back, and that's important ...

"It's really about playing better and growing as a team. We're learning, we've had to do things differently in a positive way since Christmas with our offense, and it's coming together. I just want my guys to play with confidence, that's my whole deal, home, away, on the moon, I don't care. Just play with confidence, have fun."

Indiana (15-4, 5-3 Big Ten) pulled out a 67-63 home win over No. 11 Michigan State on Thursday night. The Hoosiers scored on three of their final four possessions, with junior guard Al Durham hitting a go-ahead 3-pointer to break a 60-60 tie with 1:51 remaining and junior forward Joey Brunk adding a put-back basket to put Indiana up 65-62 with one minute left.

"We have a lot of belief in each other and belief in what we're doing since we've been here this summer," Brunk said. "We weren't going to quit fighting."

The 6-foot-11 Brunk, a graduate transfer from Butler, has been one of the catalysts to the Hoosiers' strong start in conference play. He is averaging 10.2 points and eight rebounds over his past six games.

"For a first-year player in our system, learning what's going on with new players -- he's improved as much as any player I've been around from month to month," Indiana coach Archie Miller said.

Indiana will try to find ways to score against one of the tougher defensive teams in the Big Ten. Maryland ranks third in the conference in scoring defense (61 points allowed per game) and fourth in field-goal-percentage defense (.381). But Turgeon wasn't happy with how Maryland defended in giving up 40 first-half points against Northwestern.

"For us to be better on the road, we have to be much better defensively," Turgeon said.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text

2nd Half
MD Terrapins 14
IND Hoosiers 31

Time Team Play Score
7:16   Commercial timeout called  
7:16   Personal foul on Armaan Franklin  
7:33 +3 Devonte Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Armaan Franklin 59-67
7:37   Offensive rebound by Jerome Hunter  
7:39   Armaan Franklin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:45   Offensive rebound by De'Ron Davis  
7:47   Devonte Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:15 +1 Jalen Smith made 3rd of 3 free throws 59-64
8:15 +1 Jalen Smith made 2nd of 3 free throws 58-64
8:15 +1 Jalen Smith made 1st of 3 free throws 57-64
8:14   Shooting foul on De'Ron Davis  
8:31 +2 Trayce Jackson-Davis made layup, assist by De'Ron Davis 56-64
8:59 +2 Jalen Smith made layup 56-62
9:19 +2 De'Ron Davis made layup, assist by Trayce Jackson-Davis 54-62
9:47   Defensive rebound by Justin Smith  
9:47   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed free throw  
9:47   Personal foul on De'Ron Davis  
10:02   Bad pass turnover on Trayce Jackson-Davis  
10:20   Personal foul on Anthony Cowan Jr.  
10:20   Defensive rebound by Jerome Hunter  
10:22   Serrel Smith Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:39   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
10:41   Trayce Jackson-Davis missed alley-oop shot  
10:52   Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
10:54   Donta Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:03   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
11:05   Devonte Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:21 +2 Jalen Smith made driving layup 54-60
11:43 +2 Trayce Jackson-Davis made turnaround jump shot, assist by Devonte Green 52-60
11:53   Defensive rebound by Devonte Green  
11:55   Jalen Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:02   Personal foul on Devonte Green  
12:15 +3 Jerome Hunter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Ron Davis 52-58
12:31   Personal foul on Anthony Cowan Jr.  
12:44   Personal foul on Joshua Tomaic  
12:44   Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
12:44   Eric Ayala missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:44   Eric Ayala missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:43   Shooting foul on Joey Brunk  
13:01 +2 Joey Brunk made floating jump shot, assist by Devonte Green 52-55
13:28 +2 Anthony Cowan Jr. made driving layup 52-53
13:48 +2 Rob Phinisee made floating jump shot 50-53
14:15   Defensive rebound by Devonte Green  
14:17   Aaron Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:38 +2 Devonte Green made jump shot 50-51
14:43   Defensive rebound by Devonte Green  
14:45   Eric Ayala missed driving dunk  
14:52   Personal foul on Justin Smith  
15:04 +2 Justin Smith made tip-in 50-49
15:09   Offensive rebound by Justin Smith  
15:11   Rob Phinisee missed floating jump shot  
15:40 +3 Jalen Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr. 50-47
15:47   Jumpball received by Maryland  
15:58   Personal foul on Aljami Durham  
15:59   Offensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
15:59   Jalen Smith missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:59 +1 Jalen Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 47-47
15:59   Shooting foul on Justin Smith  
15:59   Offensive rebound by Anthony Cowan Jr.  
16:01   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed jump shot, blocked by Rob Phinisee  
16:21 +2 Joey Brunk made layup, assist by Rob Phinisee 46-47
16:31   Defensive rebound by Rob Phinisee  
16:33   Darryl Morsell missed driving layup  
17:05 +2 Rob Phinisee made running Jump Shot 46-45
17:30   Traveling violation turnover on Donta Scott  
17:29   Offensive rebound by Donta Scott  
17:29   Jalen Smith missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:29 +1 Jalen Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 46-43
17:29   Shooting foul on Trayce Jackson-Davis  
17:46   Kicked ball violation on Indiana  
17:59 +3 Aljami Durham made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rob Phinisee 45-43
18:17   Offensive rebound by Joey Brunk  
18:19   Justin Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:36   Personal foul on Darryl Morsell  
18:36   Defensive rebound by Justin Smith  
18:38   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:55 +2 Joey Brunk made layup, assist by Trayce Jackson-Davis 45-40
19:05   Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
19:07   Donta Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:32 +2 Trayce Jackson-Davis made turnaround jump shot, assist by Rob Phinisee 45-38
19:49   Personal foul on Donta Scott  

1st Half
MD Terrapins 45
IND Hoosiers 36

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
7.0 +2 Eric Ayala made driving layup 45-36
24.0   Shooting foul on De'Ron Davis  
49.0 +1 Aljami Durham made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-36
49.0   Aljami Durham missed 1st of 2 free throws  
49.0   Shooting foul on Jalen Smith  
53.0   Defensive rebound by Justin Smith  
55.0   Jalen Smith missed layup  
1:10 +1 Devonte Green made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-35
1:10 +1 Devonte Green made 1st of 2 free throws 43-34
1:10   Shooting foul on Joshua Tomaic  
1:25   Bad pass turnover on Aaron Wiggins  
1:58 +2 Devonte Green made floating jump shot, assist by Jerome Hunter 43-33
2:19   Defensive rebound by Jerome Hunter  
2:19   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:19 +1 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 43-31
2:19   Shooting foul on Rob Phinisee  
2:31   Defensive rebound by Aaron Wiggins  
2:33   Jerome Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:39   Defensive rebound by Armaan Franklin  
2:41   Donta Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:02   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
3:04   Joey Brunk missed layup  
3:24 +2 Anthony Cowan Jr. made layup 42-31
3:38   Personal foul on Justin Smith  
3:37   Offensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
3:39   Aaron Wiggins missed jump shot  
3:43   Personal foul on Rob Phinisee  
3:43   Offensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
3:45   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:10 +2 Justin Smith made tip-in 40-31
4:13   Offensive rebound by Justin Smith  
4:15   Justin Smith missed layup  
4:19   Personal foul on Aaron Wiggins  
4:34 +2 Anthony Cowan Jr. made driving layup 40-29
4:56 +2 Armaan Franklin made floating jump shot, assist by Rob Phinisee 38-29
5:19   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Smith  
5:42 +3 Armaan Franklin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rob Phinisee 38-27
5:51   Defensive rebound by Joey Brunk  
5:53   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed driving layup  
6:07   Offensive rebound by Maryland  
6:09   Donta Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:12   Offensive rebound by Darryl Morsell  
6:14   Darryl Morsell missed layup  
6:27   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
6:29   Joey Brunk missed reverse layup  
6:55 +3 Darryl Morsell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Smith 38-24
7:21   Defensive rebound by Donta Scott  
7:23   Justin Smith missed layup  
7:26   Offensive rebound by Justin Smith  
7:28   Justin Smith missed layup  
7:55 +3 Donta Scott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Ayala 35-24
8:23   Defensive rebound by Donta Scott  
8:25   Justin Smith missed layup  
8:47 +2 Jalen Smith made layup 32-24
9:10 +2 De'Ron Davis made layup, assist by Aljami Durham 30-24
9:35 +2 Darryl Morsell made layup, assist by Serrel Smith Jr. 30-22
9:47   Defensive rebound by Darryl Morsell  
9:49   Jerome Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:06   Defensive rebound by Indiana  
10:09   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:34 +3 Devonte Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Smith 28-22
10:42   Personal foul on Ricky Lindo Jr.  
10:57 +1 Ricky Lindo Jr. made free throw 28-19
10:57   Shooting foul on Trayce Jackson-Davis  
10:57 +3 Ricky Lindo Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr. 27-19
11:29 +3 Jerome Hunter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Ron Davis 24-19
11:54   Personal foul on Ricky Lindo Jr.  
11:54   Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
11:56   Serrel Smith Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:12 +2 Trayce Jackson-Davis made dunk, assist by Devonte Green 24-16
12:32 +2 Anthony Cowan Jr. made layup, assist by Eric Ayala 24-14
12:38   Bad pass turnover on Rob Phinisee, stolen by Eric Ayala  
12:56 +3 Jalen Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Ayala 22-14
13:07   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
13:09   Joey Brunk missed hook shot  
13:17 +2 Aaron Wiggins made driving layup 19-14
13:25   Offensive rebound by Ricky Lindo Jr.  
13:27   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:51   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
13:53   Jerome Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:58   Defensive rebound by Justin Smith  
14:00   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:28 +3 Jerome Hunter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rob Phinisee 17-14
14:39 +3 Aaron Wiggins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Ayala 17-11
15:19 +2 Justin Smith made jump shot 14-11
15:30 +2 Jalen Smith made dunk 14-9
15:34   Offensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
15:36   Eric Ayala missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:05 +3 Rob Phinisee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trayce Jackson-Davis 12-9
16:17   Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
16:19   Darryl Morsell missed layup, blocked by Justin Smith  
16:42 +3 Rob Phinisee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aljami Durham 12-6
16:58 +3 Eric Ayala made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr. 12-3
17:06   Defensive rebound by Darryl Morsell  
17:08   Trayce Jackson-Davis missed hook shot  
17:26 +3 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Ayala 9-3
17:30   Defensive rebound by Eric Ayala  
17:32   Justin Smith missed layup, blocked by Donta Scott  
17:37   Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
17:39   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed layup  
17:58 +1 Trayce Jackson-Davis made free throw 6-3
17:58   Shooting foul on Donta Scott  
17:58 +2 Trayce Jackson-Davis made layup 6-2
18:09 +3 Jalen Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Ayala 6-0
18:34   Bad pass turnover on Justin Smith  
18:53   Bad pass turnover on Darryl Morsell  
19:15   Turnover on Trayce Jackson-Davis  
19:15   Offensive foul on Trayce Jackson-Davis  
19:36 +3 Jalen Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darryl Morsell 3-0
20:00   Jumpball received by Maryland  
Key Players
A. Cowan Jr.
1 G
T. Jackson-Davis
4 F
29.6 Min. Per Game 29.6
12.2 Pts. Per Game 12.2
2.0 Ast. Per Game 2.0
6.6 Reb. Per Game 6.6
37.3 Field Goal % 56.5
31.6 Three Point %
75.8 Free Throw % 66.7
  Personal foul on Armaan Franklin 7:16
+ 3 Devonte Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Armaan Franklin 7:33
  Offensive rebound by Jerome Hunter 7:37
  Armaan Franklin missed 3-pt. jump shot 7:39
  Offensive rebound by De'Ron Davis 7:45
  Devonte Green missed 3-pt. jump shot 7:47
+ 1 Jalen Smith made 3rd of 3 free throws 8:15
+ 1 Jalen Smith made 2nd of 3 free throws 8:15
+ 1 Jalen Smith made 1st of 3 free throws 8:15
  Shooting foul on De'Ron Davis 8:14
+ 2 Trayce Jackson-Davis made layup, assist by De'Ron Davis 8:31
Team Stats
Points 59 67
Field Goals 21-44 (47.7%) 27-45 (60.0%)
3-Pointers 10-24 (41.7%) 9-16 (56.3%)
Free Throws 7-13 (53.8%) 4-5 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 21 25
Offensive 8 6
Defensive 12 18
Team 1 1
Assists 12 20
Steals 1 0
Blocks 1 2
Turnovers 4 4
Fouls 11 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
25
J. Smith F
25 PTS, 10 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
11
D. Green G
12 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo 17 Maryland 15-4 451459
home team logo Indiana 15-4 363167
Assembly Hall Bloomington, IN
Assembly Hall Bloomington, IN
Team Stats
away team logo 17 Maryland 15-4 71.5 PPG 42.7 RPG 12.6 APG
home team logo Indiana 15-4 74.6 PPG 42.7 RPG 13.1 APG
Key Players
25
J. Smith F 14.4 PPG 9.5 RPG 0.8 APG 52.5 FG%
11
D. Green G 10.5 PPG 2.4 RPG 2.3 APG 39.6 FG%
Top Scorers
25
J. Smith F 25 PTS 10 REB 1 AST
11
D. Green G 12 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
47.7 FG% 60.0
41.7 3PT FG% 56.3
53.8 FT% 80.0
Maryland
Starters
A. Cowan Jr.
D. Morsell
A. Wiggins
D. Scott
J. Tomaic
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Cowan Jr. 12 1 3 5/13 1/6 1/3 2 29 0 0 0 1 0
D. Morsell 5 3 1 2/5 1/1 0/0 1 17 0 0 1 1 2
A. Wiggins 5 1 0 2/4 1/2 0/0 1 19 0 0 1 0 1
D. Scott 3 3 0 1/5 1/5 0/0 2 24 0 1 1 1 2
J. Tomaic 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 6 0 0 0 0 0
On Court
A. Cowan Jr.
D. Morsell
A. Wiggins
D. Scott
J. Tomaic
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Cowan Jr. 12 1 3 5/13 1/6 1/3 2 29 0 0 0 1 0
D. Morsell 5 3 1 2/5 1/1 0/0 1 17 0 0 1 1 2
A. Wiggins 5 1 0 2/4 1/2 0/0 1 19 0 0 1 0 1
D. Scott 3 3 0 1/5 1/5 0/0 2 24 0 1 1 1 2
J. Tomaic 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 6 0 0 0 0 0
On Bench
R. Lindo Jr.
S. Smith Jr.
T. Valmon
R. Mona
W. Clark
H. Hart
C. Marial
Ma. Mitchell
Ma. Mitchell
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Lindo Jr. 4 1 0 1/1 1/1 1/1 2 8 0 0 0 1 0
S. Smith Jr. 0 0 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 11 0 0 0 0 0
T. Valmon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Mona - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Clark - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Hart - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Marial - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Ma. Mitchell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Ma. Mitchell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 59 20 12 21/44 10/24 7/13 11 114 1 1 4 8 12