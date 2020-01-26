MICHST
No. 11 Michigan State sweeps Minnesota with 70-52 win

  • AP
  • Jan 26, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Cassius Winston had 18 points and eight assists to help 11th-ranked Michigan State cruise to a second victory over Minnesota in three weeks, 70-52 on Sunday.

Xavier Tillman added 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Spartans (15-5, 7-2), who bounced back from a loss at Indiana three days ago to stay in a first-place tie in the Big Ten with Illinois.

Michigan State held the Gophers (11-9, 5-5) to season lows in field goal (28.1) and 3-point% (17.9). Rocket Watts (10 points) and Malik Hall (seven points, six rebounds) responded well to their insertion in the starting lineup, with Marcus Bingham Jr. and Aaron Henry relegated to a reserve role.

Winston, who keyed the 74-58 win by the Spartans at home on Jan. 9, again had the edge over Minnesota's Marcus Carr in a matchup of two of the conference's best point guards. Carr finished with 11 points on 3-for-14 shooting.

Daniel Oturu led the Gophers with 19 points and Gabe Kalscheur chipped in 15 points, but the Gophers took their first home loss in Big Ten play after winning their first four.

With 12 of the 14 teams in the top 50 entering this week in the NCAA's NET rankings that help determine the NCAA Tournament field, the Big Ten is as strong as ever. Home teams were 41-7 in conference play at the beginning of the week, but the Spartans gave the visitors a seventh victory in seven days.

Backed by their biggest and loudest crowd of the season, the Gophers bungled a golden opportunity to build a lead in the first half with some shaky jump-shooting. They missed 19 of their first 23 attempts from the floor, including 12 of 13 from 3-point range, while spoiling a spirited effort on defense against the potent Spartans. Some of them were prime looks at the basket, but the ball just wasn't dropping in. The Gophers were scoreless for a 5:22 stretch, while the Spartans went on a 12-0 run to take a 22-9 lead.

Michigan State's sluggish starts of the previous two road games at Indiana and Purdue showed up again. The difference was the defense this time, preventing the fans from ever becoming a significant factor in the flow of the game. They were ready to roar a bunch of times before the break, with a groan and an exhale following each untimely miss by Minnesota.

Carr, who delivered the tiebreaking 3-pointer in the closing seconds on Thursday at Ohio State, fouled Winston at the top of the key as he swished a 3-pointer in the opening minute of the second half. Winston converted the four-point play for a 34-22 lead, and the Spartans stayed at a double-digit-point advantage for the most of the rest of the game. The Gophers were within six at the 17-minute mark, but they never came closer.

Carr stole the ball from Hall for a breakaway at the midpoint of the second half, but he tried and missed a dunk off the front rim instead of laying it up in an awkward moment of apparent indecision while the Gophers trailed 53-40. They had a stretch of 7:07 without a basket, missing eight attempts, until Carr's three-point play cut the lead to 54-45.

Winston and the Spartans always had an answer, though, whether with a clutch 3-pointer or a backdoor cut to the basket to finish a clever give-and-go.

BURTON HONORED

Minnesota held a halftime ceremony to honor Willie Burton, the program's third all-time leading scorer. Burton, whose guests included his coach Clem Haskins, helped the Gophers reach the final eight of the NCAA Tournament as a senior in 1990 on a team that had six players appear in the NBA. Burton, who was the ninth overall pick in the draft by Miami, would have gone to Michigan State had he not chosen Minnesota.

Burton, who returned to the university in 2013 to complete his degree, works with youth and athletics for the public school system in his native Detroit. Burton joined Lou Hudson, Charley Mencel, Trent Tucker, Whitey Skoog, Mychal Thompson, Kevin McHale, Randy Breuer, Jim Brewer and Dick Garmaker with their numbers on banners in the rafters.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan State: The most miscue-prone team in the Big Ten in conference games so far this season, with an average of 13 entering the weekend, the Spartans had eight turnovers in the first half. They cut that to three in the second half.

Minnesota: Coach Richard Pitino fell to 2-9 overall against Michigan State in seven seasons. He's 0-4 at home against the Spartans.

UP NEXT

Michigan State: Hosts Northwestern on Wednesday.

Minnesota: Plays at Illinois on Thursday.

---

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

1st Half
MICHST Spartans 30
MINN Golden Gophers 22

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Michigan State  
19:30   Xavier Tillman missed hook shot  
19:28   Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
19:10   Payton Willis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:08   Defensive rebound by Malik Hall  
18:42   Rocket Watts missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:40   Defensive rebound by Gabe Kalscheur  
18:19   Daniel Oturu missed hook shot, blocked by Xavier Tillman  
18:17   Offensive rebound by Alihan Demir  
18:12   Gabe Kalscheur missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:10   Offensive rebound by Gabe Kalscheur  
18:07   Payton Willis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:05   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
18:00 +2 Malik Hall made layup, assist by Cassius Winston 2-0
17:41   Gabe Kalscheur missed jump shot  
17:39   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
17:34   Gabe Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:32   Defensive rebound by Alihan Demir  
17:09   Gabe Kalscheur missed jump shot  
17:07   Offensive rebound by Gabe Kalscheur  
17:03 +2 Daniel Oturu made layup, assist by Gabe Kalscheur 2-2
16:44   Xavier Tillman missed hook shot  
16:42   Defensive rebound by Payton Willis  
16:22   Daniel Oturu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:20   Defensive rebound by Gabe Brown  
15:59   Offensive foul on Xavier Tillman  
15:59   Turnover on Xavier Tillman  
15:35 +3 Marcus Carr made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daniel Oturu 2-5
15:06   Personal foul on Alihan Demir  
15:00   Shooting foul on Gabe Kalscheur  
15:00 +1 Xavier Tillman made 1st of 2 free throws 3-5
15:00 +1 Xavier Tillman made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-5
14:43   Marcus Carr missed layup, blocked by Marcus Bingham Jr.  
14:41   Defensive rebound by Rocket Watts  
14:32 +2 Aaron Henry made layup 6-5
14:14   Payton Willis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:12   Offensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
14:02 +2 Daniel Oturu made jump shot, assist by Marcus Carr 6-7
13:32   Marcus Bingham Jr. missed jump shot  
13:30   Offensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
13:25   Personal foul on Payton Willis  
13:21   Marcus Bingham Jr. missed jump shot  
13:19   Defensive rebound by Payton Willis  
13:14   Marcus Carr missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:12   Offensive rebound by Marcus Carr  
13:01   Lost ball turnover on Daniel Oturu, stolen by Cassius Winston  
12:53   Bad pass turnover on Aaron Henry, stolen by Gabe Kalscheur  
12:41   Marcus Carr missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:39   Defensive rebound by Thomas Kithier  
12:35   Aaron Henry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:33   Defensive rebound by Marcus Carr  
12:20   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Carr, stolen by Marcus Bingham Jr.  
12:13   Cassius Winston missed jump shot  
12:11   Defensive rebound by Marcus Carr  
12:05   Gabe Kalscheur missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:03   Offensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
11:57   Gabe Kalscheur missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:55   Defensive rebound by Aaron Henry  
11:44 +2 Cassius Winston made layup 8-7
11:28   Lost ball turnover on Jarvis Omersa, stolen by Aaron Henry  
11:19 +2 Aaron Henry made jump shot 10-7
11:04   Personal foul on Cassius Winston  
10:48 +2 Alihan Demir made layup 10-9
10:30   Aaron Henry missed jump shot  
10:28   Offensive rebound by Malik Hall  
10:23 +2 Malik Hall made layup 12-9
10:00   Jarvis Omersa missed hook shot  
9:58   Defensive rebound by Aaron Henry  
9:29   Foster Loyer missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Marcus Carr  
9:29   Offensive rebound by Michigan State  
9:29   Shot clock violation turnover on Michigan State  
9:11   Alihan Demir missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:09   Defensive rebound by Malik Hall  
9:01 +2 Rocket Watts made jump shot 14-9
8:32   Jumpball received by Minnesota  
8:27   Alihan Demir missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:25   Defensive rebound by Gabe Brown  
8:03   Shooting foul on Alihan Demir  
8:03 +1 Xavier Tillman made 1st of 2 free throws 15-9
8:03 +1 Xavier Tillman made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-9
7:52   Payton Willis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:50   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
7:43   Rocket Watts missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:41   Offensive rebound by Malik Hall  
7:35 +3 Cassius Winston made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malik Hall 19-9
7:22   Personal foul on Julius Marble  
7:14   Marcus Carr missed jump shot  
7:12   Offensive rebound by Jarvis Omersa  
7:09   Jarvis Omersa missed layup  
7:07   Defensive rebound by Gabe Brown  
6:53 +2 Malik Hall made jump shot, assist by Cassius Winston 21-9
6:53   Shooting foul on Daniel Oturu  
6:53 +1 Malik Hall made free throw 22-9
6:32   Double dribble turnover on Daniel Oturu  
6:11   Cassius Winston missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:09   Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
5:56   Bad pass turnover on Gabe Kalscheur, stolen by Aaron Henry  
5:30   Bad pass turnover on Aaron Henry, stolen by Daniel Oturu  
5:24 +2 Daniel Oturu made layup, assist by Marcus Carr 22-11
5:20 +2 Xavier Tillman made layup, assist by Cassius Winston 24-11
5:11   Personal foul on Aaron Henry  
5:06   Personal foul on Foster Loyer  
5:04   Gabe Kalscheur missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:02   Offensive rebound by Marcus Carr  
4:59   Marcus Carr missed jump shot, blocked by Xavier Tillman  
4:57   Defensive rebound by Gabe Brown  
4:39   Lost ball turnover on Xavier Tillman, stolen by Jarvis Omersa  
4:34 +2 Gabe Kalscheur made layup, assist by Jarvis Omersa 24-13
4:13   Out of bounds turnover on Thomas Kithier  
3:52   Marcus Carr missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:50   Offensive rebound by Minnesota  
3:50   Personal foul on Thomas Kithier  
3:37   Lost ball turnover on Daniel Oturu, stolen by Aaron Henry  
3:35   Double dribble turnover on Aaron Henry  
3:29 +3 Gabe Kalscheur made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarvis Omersa 24-16
3:00 +2 Aaron Henry made jump shot, assist by Xavier Tillman 26-16
2:53   Personal foul on Malik Hall  
2:53 +1 Daniel Oturu made 1st of 2 free throws 26-17
2:53   Daniel Oturu missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:53   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
2:38   Bad pass turnover on Cassius Winston  
2:10   Traveling violation turnover on Daniel Oturu  
2:00 +2 Xavier Tillman made dunk, assist by Aaron Henry 28-17
1:36 +2 Daniel Oturu made hook shot, assist by Marcus Carr 28-19
1:23   Jumpball received by Michigan State  
1:20 +2 Cassius Winston made jump shot, assist by Xavier Tillman 30-19
1:03 +3 Tre' Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Carr 30-22
45.0   Personal foul on Jarvis Omersa  
30.0   Rocket Watts missed jump shot  
28.0   Defensive rebound by Gabe Kalscheur  
2.0   Marcus Carr missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Aaron Henry  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
MICHST Spartans 40
MINN Golden Gophers 30

Time Team Play Score
19:42   Payton Willis missed jump shot  
19:40   Defensive rebound by Malik Hall  
19:12   Cassius Winston missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:10   Offensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
19:06 +3 Cassius Winston made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Tillman 33-22
19:06   Shooting foul on Marcus Carr  
19:06 +1 Cassius Winston made free throw 34-22
18:40 +2 Daniel Oturu made hook shot, assist by Gabe Kalscheur 34-24
18:33   Cassius Winston missed layup  
18:31   Defensive rebound by Alihan Demir  
18:25 +3 Gabe Kalscheur made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Carr 34-27
18:00 +3 Rocket Watts made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cassius Winston 37-27
17:29 +3 Gabe Kalscheur made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Carr 37-30
17:19   Shooting foul on Daniel Oturu  
17:19 +1 Gabe Brown made 1st of 2 free throws 38-30
17:19 +1 Gabe Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-30
17:04 +2 Daniel Oturu made layup, assist by Payton Willis 39-32
17:04   Shooting foul on Xavier Tillman  
17:04 +1 Daniel Oturu made free throw 39-33
16:53 +2 Gabe Brown made dunk, assist by Xavier Tillman 41-33
16:18   Daniel Oturu missed jump shot  
16:16   Defensive rebound by Gabe Brown  
15:54   Cassius Winston missed jump shot  
15:52   Offensive rebound by Cassius Winston  
15:51   Cassius Winston missed layup  
15:51   Defensive rebound by Marcus Carr  
15:50   Personal foul on Cassius Winston  
15:37   Traveling violation turnover on Jarvis Omersa  
15:23   Xavier Tillman missed hook shot  
15:21   Defensive rebound by Marcus Carr  
15:02   Shooting foul on Malik Hall  
15:02   Jarvis Omersa missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:02   Jarvis Omersa missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:02   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
14:47 +3 Gabe Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Henry 44-33
14:31 +2 Marcus Carr made jump shot 44-35
14:17 +2 Xavier Tillman made layup, assist by Cassius Winston 46-35
13:54   Shooting foul on Xavier Tillman  
13:54   Daniel Oturu missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:54 +1 Daniel Oturu made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-36
13:39   Rocket Watts missed jump shot  
13:37   Defensive rebound by Marcus Carr  
13:32   Gabe Kalscheur missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:30   Defensive rebound by Michigan State  
13:30   Personal foul on Daniel Oturu  
13:23 +3 Aaron Henry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Thomas Kithier 49-36
13:10   Tre' Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:08   Defensive rebound by Cassius Winston  
13:02   Aaron Henry missed layup  
13:00   Offensive rebound by Julius Marble  
12:57   Julius Marble missed jump shot  
12:55   Defensive rebound by Alihan Demir  
12:42   Daniel Oturu missed jump shot  
12:40   Offensive rebound by Minnesota  
12:38   Personal foul on Thomas Kithier  
12:34   Shooting foul on Thomas Kithier  
12:34 +1 Gabe Kalscheur made 1st of 2 free throws 49-37
12:34 +1 Gabe Kalscheur made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-38
12:10   Aaron Henry missed layup, blocked by Alihan Demir  
12:08   Defensive rebound by Minnesota  
11:59   Offensive foul on Gabe Kalscheur  
11:59   Turnover on Gabe Kalscheur  
11:49 +2 Cassius Winston made layup 51-38
11:23   Daniel Oturu missed hook shot  
11:21   Defensive rebound by Cassius Winston  
11:10 +2 Thomas Kithier made hook shot, assist by Cassius Winston 53-38
10:52   Alihan Demir missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:50   Defensive rebound by Julius Marble  
10:39   Cassius Winston missed jump shot  
10:37   Defensive rebound by Payton Willis  
10:19   Personal foul on Thomas Kithier  
10:19 +1 Daniel Oturu made 1st of 2 free throws 53-39
10:19 +1 Daniel Oturu made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-40
10:05   Bad pass turnover on Malik Hall, stolen by Marcus Carr  
9:59   Marcus Carr missed layup  
9:57   Defensive rebound by Foster Loyer  
9:38   Personal foul on Gabe Kalscheur  
9:27   Gabe Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:25   Offensive rebound by Malik Hall  
9:23   Foster Loyer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:21   Offensive rebound by Michigan State  
9:21   Personal foul on Daniel Oturu  
9:11   Xavier Tillman missed jump shot  
9:09   Defensive rebound by Jarvis Omersa  
8:56   Alihan Demir missed jump shot  
8:54  