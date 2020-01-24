SDGST
Fourth-ranked San Diego State can break a pair of school records when it goes for a 21st consecutive victory Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas against UNLV in a battle of the top two teams in the Mountain West Conference standings.

The Aztecs (20-0, 9-0 MW), the nation's only unbeaten team, tied their school record for best start to a season and also for consecutive wins with a 72-55 victory over visiting Wyoming on Tuesday. They equaled the mark first set by the 2010-11 squad -- led by Kawhi Leonard -- that finished 34-3 and advanced to the Sweet Sixteen, where it lost to eventual national champion UConn 74-67.

The 20-game winning streak, also a Mountain West record, was tied by the 2013-14 Aztecs squad that finished 31-5 and also advanced to the Sweet Sixteen, where it lost to Arizona 70-64.

"This team has its own identity and its own goals," San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher, an assistant to Steve Fisher on both of those squads, said when asked about tying the 2010-11 squad for best start. "It feels good ... but they don't hang banners for being 20-0, only for conference championships. We're trying to win a Mountain West title. That's our goal right now."

"Yes, it's good," added guard Malachi Flynn, who leads the team in scoring (16.5 points per game), assists (5.1 per game) and steals (1.8 per game). "It's good just to realize that we are up there with arguably the best team here, but like we've said previously, they didn't stop there. They went on to a Sweet Sixteen, so we got a lot more work to do to even be in the conversation with that team still. So, we're going to take it just one game at a time."

To break the record, the Aztecs will have to defeat the second-place Runnin' Rebels (11-10, 6-2) on the road, something that might not be as difficult as it first appears.

The Thomas & Mack Center has been a second home for San Diego State since the 2008-09 season. The Aztecs have rolled up 14 victories over UNLV there, the national high for a road team against a lone opponent in that span. They also have advanced to the Mountain West tournament title game at Las Vegas in nine of the past 11 seasons, winning it in 2010, 2011 and 2018.

The Aztecs, who once trailed the all-time series against the Runnin' Rebels 26-6 during the Jerry Tarkanian era, are 30-10 against UNLV in the last 40 meetings to even the series 36-36. San Diego State has won 15 of the past 16 meetings with UNLV, including a 63-55 victory in last year's Mountain West quarterfinals.

This will be the first time the Aztecs have faced a T.J. Otzelberger-coached UNLV team however. Otzelberger, who led South Dakota State to a pair of Summit League titles in three seasons as head coach there, took over head-coaching duties for the Runnin' Rebels this season for the fired Marvin Menzies.

UNLV sputtered to a 4-8 start to its season but has rebounded to win seven of nine games, including a home victory over Mountain West preseason favorite Utah State 70-53 on Jan. 1.

The Runnin' Rebels come in off an 86-72 loss at in-state rival Nevada on Wednesday, when they shot just 35.8 percent, including seven of 25 from 3-point range. Nevada, meanwhile, connected on 11 of 26 3-point attempts (42.3 percent).

"(We were) a step behind on defense," guard Amauri Hardy, who leads the team in scoring at 15.1 points per game, told the Las Vegas Sun. "A step behind on coverages. We just came out flat."

--Field Level Media

2nd Half
SDGST Aztecs 20
UNLV Rebels 19

Time Team Play Score
4:55 +1 KJ Feagin made 1st of 2 free throws 54-47
4:55   Personal foul on KJ Feagin  
4:55   Lost ball turnover on Amauri Hardy, stolen by KJ Feagin  
5:15   Defensive rebound by Bryce Hamilton  
5:17   Jordan Schakel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:24   Defensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell  
5:26   Marvin Coleman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:55 +1 Malachi Flynn made free throw 53-47
5:55   Shooting foul on Marvin Coleman  
5:55 +2 Malachi Flynn made floating jump shot 52-47
6:24 +1 Elijah Mitrou-Long made 3rd of 3 free throws 50-47
6:24   Elijah Mitrou-Long missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
6:24 +1 Elijah Mitrou-Long made 1st of 3 free throws 50-46
6:24   Shooting foul on Jordan Schakel  
6:56 +3 Trey Pulliam made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yanni Wetzell 50-45
7:07   Defensive rebound by KJ Feagin  
7:09   Bryce Hamilton missed jump shot  
7:15   Personal foul on Matt Mitchell  
7:26 +1 Trey Pulliam made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-45
7:26 +1 Trey Pulliam made 1st of 2 free throws 46-45
7:26   Shooting foul on Vitaliy Shibel  
7:33   Defensive rebound by Trey Pulliam  
7:35   Bryce Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:03   Defensive rebound by Vitaliy Shibel  
8:05   Adam Seiko missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:34   Lost ball turnover on Amauri Hardy, stolen by Nolan Narain  
8:53   Bad pass turnover on Trey Pulliam  
9:17   Defensive rebound by Jordan Schakel  
9:19   Bryce Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:29   Personal foul on Yanni Wetzell  
9:46   Defensive rebound by Bryce Hamilton  
9:48   Malachi Flynn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:04   Personal foul on Nick Blair  
10:08   Personal foul on Marvin Coleman  
10:06   Offensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell  
10:08   Yanni Wetzell missed layup  
10:17   Defensive rebound by Malachi Flynn  
10:19   Cheikh Mbacke Diong missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:45   Defensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
10:47   Jordan Schakel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:04   Defensive rebound by San Diego State  
11:06   Elijah Mitrou-Long missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:29 +2 Malachi Flynn made driving layup 45-45
11:50 +3 Elijah Mitrou-Long made 3-pt. jump shot 43-45
12:09 +3 Malachi Flynn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by KJ Feagin 43-42
12:26 +2 Cheikh Mbacke Diong made layup, assist by Donnie Tillman 40-42
12:30   Offensive rebound by Donnie Tillman  
12:32   Donnie Tillman missed layup  
12:55 +2 Yanni Wetzell made layup, assist by KJ Feagin 40-40
13:01   Personal foul on Elijah Mitrou-Long  
13:28 +2 Cheikh Mbacke Diong made jump shot 38-40
13:33   Offensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
13:35   Amauri Hardy missed jump shot  
14:04   Defensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
14:06   Yanni Wetzell missed turnaround jump shot  
14:17   Personal foul on Nick Blair  
14:20   Offensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell  
14:22   Jordan Schakel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:55 +2 Amauri Hardy made jump shot 38-38
15:18   Defensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
15:20   Jordan Schakel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:30   Defensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell  
15:32   Marvin Coleman missed layup  
15:36   Offensive rebound by Marvin Coleman  
15:38   Marvin Coleman missed jump shot  
16:03 +2 Matt Mitchell made layup 38-36
16:08   Bad pass turnover on Marvin Coleman, stolen by Matt Mitchell  
16:22   Defensive rebound by Nick Blair  
16:24   Matt Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:30   Defensive rebound by KJ Feagin  
16:32   Marvin Coleman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:53   Defensive rebound by Marvin Coleman  
16:55   Jordan Schakel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:04   Personal foul on Bryce Hamilton  
17:19   Defensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell  
17:19   Bryce Hamilton missed free throw  
17:19   Shooting foul on Matt Mitchell  
17:19 +2 Bryce Hamilton made layup 36-36
17:23   Defensive rebound by Bryce Hamilton  
17:25   KJ Feagin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:34   Offensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell  
17:36   Matt Mitchell missed jump shot  
17:58 +3 Marvin Coleman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bryce Hamilton 36-34
18:16 +2 Matt Mitchell made layup, assist by Yanni Wetzell 36-31
18:35   Defensive rebound by KJ Feagin  
18:37   Cheikh Mbacke Diong missed jump shot  
18:45   Defensive rebound by Bryce Hamilton  
18:47   Matt Mitchell missed tip-in  
18:53   Offensive rebound by Matt Mitchell  
18:55   Matt Mitchell missed jump shot  
19:16 +3 Marvin Coleman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cheikh Mbacke Diong 34-31
19:41   Defensive rebound by Amauri Hardy  
19:43   Malachi Flynn missed jump shot  

1st Half
SDGST Aztecs 34
UNLV Rebels 28

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
0.0 +2 Trey Pulliam made jump shot 34-28
0.0   Offensive rebound by Trey Pulliam  
2.0   Malachi Flynn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
30.0 +2 Donnie Tillman made layup 32-28
30.0   Offensive rebound by Donnie Tillman  
30.0   Marvin Coleman missed layup  
37.0   Defensive rebound by Jay Green  
39.0   Malachi Flynn missed layup  
45.0   Lost ball turnover on Donnie Tillman, stolen by Malachi Flynn  
1:05   Defensive rebound by Jay Green  
1:05   Trey Pulliam missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:05 +1 Trey Pulliam made 1st of 2 free throws 32-26
1:05   Personal foul on Jay Green  
1:05   Offensive rebound by San Diego State  
1:08   KJ Feagin missed layup  
1:12   Bad pass turnover on Nick Blair, stolen by KJ Feagin  
1:32 +2 Trey Pulliam made layup 31-26
1:54   Defensive rebound by Joel Mensah  
1:54   Jay Green missed free throw  
1:54   Personal foul on KJ Feagin  
1:56   Offensive rebound by Jay Green  
1:58   Amauri Hardy missed jump shot  
2:15   Defensive rebound by Nick Blair  
2:17   KJ Feagin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:45 +3 Bryce Hamilton made 3-pt. jump shot 29-26
3:05   Defensive rebound by Bryce Hamilton  
3:07   Malachi Flynn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:16   Defensive rebound by Keshad Johnson  
3:18   Jay Green missed layup, blocked by Joel Mensah  
3:26   Defensive rebound by Bryce Hamilton  
3:28   Malachi Flynn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:43 +1 Bryce Hamilton made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-23
3:43   Bryce Hamilton missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:43   Shooting foul on Trey Pulliam  
4:04   Defensive rebound by Bryce Hamilton  
4:06   Nolan Narain missed jump shot  
4:15   Defensive rebound by KJ Feagin  
4:17   Bryce Hamilton missed jump shot  
4:25   Bad pass turnover on Trey Pulliam, stolen by Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
4:46   Defensive rebound by Trey Pulliam  
4:48   Amauri Hardy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:04   Offensive rebound by Bryce Hamilton  
5:06   Jay Green missed free throw  
5:04   Shooting foul on Matt Mitchell  
5:06 +2 Jay Green made driving layup, assist by Elijah Mitrou-Long 29-22
5:26 +1 Malachi Flynn made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-20
5:26 +1 Malachi Flynn made 1st of 2 free throws 28-20
5:26   Personal foul on Marvin Coleman  
5:52 +2 Bryce Hamilton made jump shot 27-20
6:08 +1 Nolan Narain made free throw 27-18
6:08   Shooting foul on Bryce Hamilton  
6:08 +2 Nolan Narain made layup, assist by Trey Pulliam 26-18
6:09   Personal foul on Bryce Hamilton  
6:23 +2 Bryce Hamilton made running Jump Shot 24-18
6:47 +3 Trey Pulliam made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matt Mitchell 24-16
7:09 +1 Nick Blair made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-16
7:09 +1 Nick Blair made 1st of 2 free throws 21-15
7:09   Shooting foul on Jordan Schakel  
7:23   Personal foul on Yanni Wetzell  
7:22   Defensive rebound by Nick Blair  
7:24   Adam Seiko missed layup  
7:58 +2 Bryce Hamilton made turnaround jump shot 21-14
8:11 +3 Jordan Schakel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yanni Wetzell 21-12
8:36 +1 Bryce Hamilton made free throw 18-12
8:36   Shooting foul on Adam Seiko  
8:36 +2 Bryce Hamilton made jump shot 18-11
9:07   Defensive rebound by Marvin Coleman  
9:09   Malachi Flynn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:31   Personal foul on Donnie Tillman  
9:31   Defensive rebound by Jordan Schakel  
9:33   Donnie Tillman missed jump shot  
9:46   Turnover on Matt Mitchell  
9:46   Offensive foul on Matt Mitchell  
10:13   Defensive rebound by Nolan Narain  
10:15   Donnie Tillman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:35 +2 Malachi Flynn made driving layup 18-9
10:51   Defensive rebound by Adam Seiko  
10:53   Jonah Antonio missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:21   Defensive rebound by Elijah Mitrou-Long  
11:23   Matt Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:30   Defensive rebound by Adam Seiko  
11:32   Donnie Tillman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:55 +2 Trey Pulliam made reverse layup, assist by Malachi Flynn 16-9
12:12   Defensive rebound by Adam Seiko  
12:14   Jonah Antonio missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:27   Personal foul on Yanni Wetzell  
12:38   Defensive rebound by Marvin Coleman  
12:40   Yanni Wetzell missed layup, blocked by Jonah Antonio  
13:02   Defensive rebound by San Diego State  
13:04   Jonah Antonio missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:18 +2 Matt Mitchell made layup 14-9
13:43 +2 Marvin Coleman made driving layup 12-9
13:59 +1 Yanni Wetzell made free throw 12-7
13:59   Shooting foul on Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
13:59 +2 Yanni Wetzell made dunk 11-7
14:24 +3 Donnie Tillman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Amauri Hardy 9-7
14:53 +3 Jordan Schakel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yanni Wetzell 9-4
15:28 +2 Bryce Hamilton made jump shot 6-4
15:45   Personal foul on Jordan Schakel  
15:59   Offensive rebound by Bryce Hamilton  
16:01   Amauri Hardy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:18 +1 Yanni Wetzell made free throw 6-2
16:18   Shooting foul on Vitaliy Shibel  
16:18 +2 Yanni Wetzell made jump shot, assist by Malachi Flynn 5-2
16:27   Defensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell  
16:29   Nick Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:40   Defensive rebound by Bryce Hamilton  
16:42   Matt Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:00   Traveling violation turnover on Nick Blair  
17:11 +3 Malachi Flynn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Schakel 3-2
17:33   Personal foul on Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
17:40   Defensive rebound by Jordan Schakel  
17:42   Bryce Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:58   Traveling violation turnover on Matt Mitchell  
18:01   Lost ball turnover on Amauri Hardy, stolen by Jordan Schakel  
18:09   Defensive rebound by Amauri Hardy  
18:11   Yanni Wetzell missed layup  
18:34 +2 Bryce Hamilton made layup 0-2
18:54   Defensive rebound by Marvin Coleman  
18:56   Malachi Flynn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:05   Defensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell  
19:07   Bryce Hamilton missed jump shot  
19:13   Defensive rebound by Marvin Coleman  
19:15   Jordan Schakel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:16   Defensive rebound by Malachi Flynn  
19:18   Amauri Hardy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
20:00   Jumpball received by UNLV  
Key Players
M. Flynn
22 G
M. Coleman
31 G
32.8 Min. Per Game 32.8
11.8 Pts. Per Game 11.8
5.2 Ast. Per Game 5.2
5.8 Reb. Per Game 5.8
44.5 Field Goal % 40.5
39.7 Three Point % 37.5
83.7 Free Throw % 88.9
Team Stats
Points 55 47
Field Goals 19-49 (38.8%) 18-46 (39.1%)
3-Pointers 6-24 (25.0%) 5-21 (23.8%)
Free Throws 11-12 (91.7%) 6-11 (54.5%)
Total Rebounds 30 32
Offensive 5 7
Defensive 22 25
Team 3 0
Assists 11 5
Steals 6 1
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 4 7
Fouls 14 15
Technicals 0 0
22
M. Flynn G
15 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
13
B. Hamilton G
19 PTS, 10 REB, 1 AST
12T
Team Stats
away team logo 4 San Diego State 20-0 74.7 PPG 40 RPG 15.3 APG
home team logo UNLV 11-10 71.9 PPG 42.5 RPG 12.8 APG