SFLA
HOU

No. 25 Houston hopes to keep rolling vs. South Florida

  • FLM
  • Jan 25, 2020

After outlasting Connecticut on Thursday night, Houston coach Kelvin Sampson said he was impressed with the moxie his 25th-ranked team showed.

The Cougars (15-4, 5-1 American Athletic Conference) have won three consecutive games and nine out of the past 10. They trailed by six points to the Huskies with 5:15 to go before rallying.

"Sometimes when you don't have your best stuff and you're in a fight like that, you have to find a way to win," Sampson said. "That's where your culture comes, where how you practice every day comes in. Your preparation."

Houston's DeJon Jarreau had a near triple-double with 18 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, and Caleb Mills scored 18 of his 20 points in the second half. Jarreau and Mills combined for the final 28 points for the Cougars, including 17 free throws, in the last 11:41.

Houston must maintain its focus Sunday against what is perceived to be a lesser opponent, South Florida (8-11, 1-5). The Bulls head to Houston on a four-game losing streak after a 56-43 home loss to Wichita State on Tuesday.

South Florida's defense will be a challenge for the Cougars. The Bulls have limited five consecutive opponents to 68 points or fewer.

"I felt going in that it was obviously going to be a defensive battle with the way both teams play," South Florida coach Brian Gregory said after the loss to the Shockers. "For about 30 minutes, that's exactly what it was, and then give them credit. They were able to make some big offensive plays, kind of take a four-, six-point lead and get it to 11 or 12."

David Collins had 14 points for the Bulls, and Ezacuras Dawson III added 10.

Collins is trying to keep his team positive despite the losing streak and with a road game next up against a ranked opponent.

The three losses for the Bulls before playing Wichita State were decided by four points or less, including games at East Carolina and at Central Florida.

"We're holding each other up," Collins said. "We know what we're capable of. We've lost some really close games and been in some games, so we know we just gotta keep it going. The light always shows."

Houston is coming off shooting only 36.2 percent from the floor against UConn.

"You're going to have games like this if you play 30-something games," Sampson said. "We had a game like this early in the year against BYU and found a way to lose it. This one tonight, we found a way to win it."

The Cougars had their third-lowest scoring half of the season with 25 first-half points. Houston won the rebounding battle 42-33 but had just one second-chance point.

Houston will be the third ranked team South Florida will play this season. The Bulls lost to then-No. 19 Florida State 66-60 in December and to then-No. 21 Memphis 68-64 earlier this month.

Wichita State was ranked No. 16 last week but fell out of the ratings after losing at home to Houston on Jan. 18.

The Cougars are looking for their sixth consecutive win in the series over South Florida. In its past five victories against the Bulls, Houston has prevailed by an average of 15.4 points. South Florida's last win in the series came on Jan. 23, 2016, a 71-62 decision at Houston.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text

1st Half
SFLA Bulls 16
HOU Cougars 17

Time Team Play Score
6:29   Defensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau  
6:31   Laquincy Rideau missed floating jump shot, blocked by Chris Harris Jr.  
6:55   Defensive rebound by South Florida  
6:58   Caleb Mills missed floating jump shot  
7:04   Defensive rebound by Caleb Mills  
7:06   Ezacuras Dawson III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:23   Turnover on Quentin Grimes  
7:23   Offensive foul on Quentin Grimes  
7:30   Defensive rebound by Caleb Mills  
7:32   Michael Durr missed jump shot  
7:45   Personal foul on Fabian White Jr.  
8:01   Turnover on Brison Gresham  
8:01   Offensive foul on Brison Gresham  
8:10   Defensive rebound by Brison Gresham  
8:12   David Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:33 +3 Quentin Grimes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caleb Mills 16-17
8:54 +2 Laquincy Rideau made driving layup 16-14
9:04   Defensive rebound by Antun Maricevic  
9:06   Caleb Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:19   Personal foul on Justin Brown  
9:26   Defensive rebound by Justin Gorham  
9:28   Antun Maricevic missed hook shot  
9:35   Defensive rebound by Justin Brown  
9:37   Nate Hinton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:40   Defensive rebound by Brison Gresham  
9:42   Michael Durr missed tip-in  
9:49   Offensive rebound by Michael Durr  
9:51   David Collins missed driving layup  
10:13   Defensive rebound by Antun Maricevic  
10:15   Quentin Grimes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:27   Personal foul on Xavier Castaneda  
10:27   Offensive rebound by Houston  
10:29   Justin Gorham missed jump shot  
10:40   Lost ball turnover on David Collins  
11:07   Personal foul on Justin Gorham  
11:07   Defensive rebound by Xavier Castaneda  
11:09   Caleb Mills missed jump shot  
11:28 +2 Antun Maricevic made jump shot, assist by Justin Brown 14-14
11:45   Offensive rebound by Rashun Williams  
11:47   Justin Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:01   Bad pass turnover on Quentin Grimes  
12:27 +1 Rashun Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-14
12:27   Rashun Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:27   Shooting foul on Brison Gresham  
12:36 +2 DeJon Jarreau made driving layup 11-14
12:41   Lost ball turnover on Ezacuras Dawson III, stolen by DeJon Jarreau  
13:00 +2 Justin Gorham made dunk, assist by Nate Hinton 11-12
13:12   Offensive rebound by Brison Gresham  
13:14   Marcus Sasser missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:51 +3 Ezacuras Dawson III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Laquincy Rideau 11-10
14:27 +2 Fabian White Jr. made jump shot, assist by DeJon Jarreau 8-10
14:35   Defensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.  
14:37   Laquincy Rideau missed layup  
14:59   Defensive rebound by Ezacuras Dawson III  
15:01   Nate Hinton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:25 +2 Laquincy Rideau made driving layup, assist by David Collins 8-8
15:30   Defensive rebound by Michael Durr  
15:32   Fabian White Jr. missed jump shot  
15:53 +3 Rashun Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Laquincy Rideau 6-8
16:00   Defensive rebound by Laquincy Rideau  
16:02   Fabian White Jr. missed jump shot  
16:21   Defensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.  
16:21   Rashun Williams missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:21 +1 Rashun Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 3-8
16:21   Shooting foul on Chris Harris Jr.  
16:52 +2 Chris Harris Jr. made dunk 2-8
16:52   Offensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.  
16:54   DeJon Jarreau missed jump shot  
17:05   Personal foul on Laquincy Rideau  
17:07   Offensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.  
17:09   Nate Hinton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:15   Defensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.  
17:17   Laquincy Rideau missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:47 +2 Nate Hinton made dunk, assist by DeJon Jarreau 2-6
17:51   Offensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
17:53   Fabian White Jr. missed jump shot  
18:09 +2 Michael Durr made dunk 2-4
18:09   Offensive rebound by Michael Durr  
18:11   David Collins missed driving layup  
18:33 +2 Nate Hinton made driving layup, assist by DeJon Jarreau 0-4
18:40   Defensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
18:42   Justin Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:59 +2 Fabian White Jr. made jump shot, assist by DeJon Jarreau 0-2
19:18   Defensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.  
19:20   David Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:38   Defensive rebound by Justin Brown  
19:40   Nate Hinton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
20:00   Jumpball received by Houston  
Key Players
L. Rideau
3 G
N. Hinton
11 G
27.5 Min. Per Game 27.5
5.3 Pts. Per Game 5.3
2.0 Ast. Per Game 2.0
8.0 Reb. Per Game 8.0
36.8 Field Goal % 28.1
24.7 Three Point % 15.4
47.1 Free Throw % 62.5
  Defensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau 6:29
  Laquincy Rideau missed floating jump shot, blocked by Chris Harris Jr. 6:31
  Defensive rebound by South Florida 6:55
  Caleb Mills missed floating jump shot 6:58
  Defensive rebound by Caleb Mills 7:04
  Ezacuras Dawson III missed 3-pt. jump shot 7:06
  Turnover on Quentin Grimes 7:23
  Offensive foul on Quentin Grimes 7:23
  Defensive rebound by Caleb Mills 7:30
  Michael Durr missed jump shot 7:32
  Personal foul on Fabian White Jr. 7:45
Team Stats
Points 16 17
Field Goals 6-19 (31.6%) 8-22 (36.4%)
3-Pointers 2-8 (25.0%) 1-8 (12.5%)
Free Throws 2-4 (50.0%) 0-0 (0.0%)
Total Rebounds 12 16
Offensive 3 4
Defensive 8 11
Team 1 1
Assists 4 6
Steals 0 1
Blocks 0 1
Turnovers 2 3
Fouls 3 6
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
R. Williams G
5 PTS, 1 REB
home team logo
35
F. White Jr. F
4 PTS, 3 REB
12T
away team logo South Florida 8-11 16-16
home team logo 25 Houston 15-4 17-17
Fertitta Center Houston, TX
Fertitta Center Houston, TX
Team Stats
away team logo South Florida 8-11 62.7 PPG 36.3 RPG 10.1 APG
home team logo 25 Houston 15-4 74.7 PPG 45.8 RPG 13.4 APG
Key Players
5
R. Williams G 3.3 PPG 2.3 RPG 0.1 APG 44.2 FG%
11
N. Hinton G 11.0 PPG 9.5 RPG 2.0 APG 40.6 FG%
Top Scorers
5
R. Williams G 5 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
11
N. Hinton G 4 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
31.6 FG% 36.4
25.0 3PT FG% 12.5
50.0 FT% 0
South Florida
Starters
R. Williams
L. Rideau
E. Dawson III
M. Durr
D. Collins
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Williams 5 1 0 1/1 1/1 2/4 0 8 0 0 0 1 0
L. Rideau 4 1 2 2/5 0/1 0/0 1 12 0 0 0 0 1
E. Dawson III 3 1 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 9 0 0 1 0 1
M. Durr 2 3 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 10 0 0 0 2 1
D. Collins 0 0 1 0/4 0/2 0/0 0 11 0 0 1 0 0
On Court
R. Williams
L. Rideau
E. Dawson III
M. Durr
D. Collins
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Williams 5 1 0 1/1 1/1 2/4 0 8 0 0 0 1 0
L. Rideau 4 1 2 2/5 0/1 0/0 1 12 0 0 0 0 1
E. Dawson III 3 1 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 9 0 0 1 0 1
M. Durr 2 3 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 10 0 0 0 2 1
D. Collins 0 0 1 0/4 0/2 0/0 0 11 0 0 1 0 0
On Bench
A. Maricevic
X. Castaneda
A. Yetna
M. Akec
M. Calleja
B. Mack
J. Chaplin
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Maricevic 2 2 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 2
X. Castaneda 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 0 1
A. Yetna - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Akec - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Calleja - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Mack - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Chaplin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 16 11 4 6/19 2/8 2/4 3 61 0 0 2 3 8
Houston
Starters
F. White Jr.
N. Hinton
C. Harris Jr.
D. Jarreau
C. Mills
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
F. White Jr. 4 3 0 2/5 0/0 0/0 1 9 0 0 0 0 3
N. Hinton 4 2 1 2/6 0/4 0/0 0 12 0 0 0 1 1
C. Harris Jr. 2 3 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 8 0 1 0 2 1
D. Jarreau 2 1 4 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 8 1 0 0 0 1
C. Mills 0 2 1 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 2
On Court
F. White Jr.
N. Hinton
C. Harris Jr.
D. Jarreau
C. Mills
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
F. White Jr. 4 3 0 2/5 0/0 0/0 1 9 0 0 0 0 3
N. Hinton 4 2 1 2/6 0/4 0/0 0 12 0 0 0 1 1
C. Harris Jr. 2 3 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 8 0 1 0 2 1
D. Jarreau 2 1 4 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 8 1 0 0 0 1
C. Mills 0 2 1 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 2
On Bench
Q. Grimes
J. Gorham
B. Gresham
C. Alley Jr.
C. Broodo
C. Tyson
J. Roberts
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Q. Grimes 3 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 6 0 0 2 0 0
J. Gorham 2 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 0 1
B. Gresham 0 3 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 6 0 0 1 1 2
C. Alley Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Broodo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Tyson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Roberts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 17 15 6 8/22 1/8 0/0 6 60 1 1 3 4 11
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores