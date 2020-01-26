UCLA
Duarte scores 24 points as No. 12 Oregon beats UCLA 96-75

  • AP
  • Jan 26, 2020

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) Chris Duarte scored 20 of his 24 points in the first half and No. 12 Oregon took full advantage of 23 UCLA turnovers for a 96-75 win over the Bruins on Sunday.

The Ducks (17-4, 6-2 Pac-12) remained perfect at home, upping their record to 12-0.

Payton Pritchard added 19 points and six assists and Will Richardson finished with 17 points for the Ducks, who shot 57% from the field.

Jake Kyman led the Bruins (10-10, 3-4) with 20 points and Jalen Hill added 16 points.

Oregon jumped out to a 21-9 lead by scoring 14 consecutive points, helped mightily by seven UCLA turnovers during that span. Pritchard had 10 points in the first nine minutes, including a pair of free throws after a technical foul on the Bruins for having six players on the court after a timeout.

UCLA committed 10 turnovers in the opening 10 minutes, and 14 by halftime, leading to 20 Oregon points as the Ducks took a 48-26 lead. There was an 11-0 spurt for the Ducks that included a trio of 3-pointers, and the lead reached 43-18 after 3s by Duarte and Pritchard on consecutive possessions.

The Bruins, who twice last season overcame double-figure deficits in the second half to beat the Ducks, cut the margin to 15 points early in the second half but Oregon responded with an 11-3 run for a 67-44 lead with 11 minutes left.

BIG PICTURE

UCLA: The Bruins rallied from double-figure deficits in the second half of each game to sweep the Ducks last season but never got closer than 15 points in the second half in falling to 10-10.

Oregon: The Ducks have clinched their 10th consecutive winning record, the first time Oregon has done that for a decade since the 1923-32 seasons. It also means UO coach Dana Altman has recorded his 23rd consecutive winning season (at Creighton and Oregon), an active streak only five other Division I coaches have currently. It was also the 98th win at Oregon for Pritchard, the most ever by a Ducks player.

UP NEXT

UCLA: Plays Colorado at home on Thursday.

Oregon: At California on Thursday, the first of three consecutive road games.

1st Half
UCLA Bruins 26
OREG Ducks 48

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Oregon  
19:36   Payton Pritchard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:34   Defensive rebound by Jalen Hill  
19:18 +2 Jalen Hill made layup, assist by David Singleton 2-0
18:57   Chris Duarte missed layup  
18:55   Defensive rebound by Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
18:35 +2 Chris Smith made jump shot 4-0
18:02 +2 Shakur Juiston made dunk, assist by Chris Duarte 4-2
17:36   Personal foul on Chandler Lawson  
17:28   Chris Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:26   Defensive rebound by Chris Duarte  
17:20 +3 Payton Pritchard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Duarte 4-5
17:01 +3 Jaime Jaquez Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Singleton 7-5
16:43 +2 Chris Duarte made layup 7-7
16:23   David Singleton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:21   Offensive rebound by Jalen Hill  
16:16 +2 Jalen Hill made layup 9-7
15:58 +3 Chris Duarte made 3-pt. jump shot 9-10
15:25   Tyger Campbell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:23   Personal foul on Chandler Lawson  
15:22   David Singleton missed jump shot  
15:20   Offensive rebound by Tyger Campbell  
15:14   Bad pass turnover on Jaime Jaquez Jr., stolen by Chris Duarte  
15:09 +2 Chris Duarte made layup 9-12
14:36   Shot clock violation turnover on UCLA  
14:16 +3 Payton Pritchard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Duarte 9-15
14:08   Bad pass turnover on Chris Smith, stolen by Chris Duarte  
14:07   Shooting foul on Chris Smith  
14:07 +1 Chris Duarte made 1st of 2 free throws 9-16
14:07 +1 Chris Duarte made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-17
14:01   Lost ball turnover on Jules Bernard, stolen by Chris Duarte  
13:56   Will Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:54   Defensive rebound by Jules Bernard  
13:50   Jaime Jaquez Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:48   Defensive rebound by Chris Duarte  
13:44 +2 Payton Pritchard made layup 9-19
13:38   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on UCLA  
13:38 +1 Payton Pritchard made 1st of 2 free throws 9-20
13:38 +1 Payton Pritchard made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-21
13:31   Lost ball turnover on Chris Smith, stolen by Chris Duarte  
13:28   C.J. Walker missed dunk  
13:26   Offensive rebound by Anthony Mathis  
13:26   Payton Pritchard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:24   Personal foul on C.J. Walker  
13:24   Bad pass turnover on Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
13:08   Chris Duarte missed layup, blocked by Jalen Hill  
13:06   Defensive rebound by David Singleton  
12:42   David Singleton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:40   Defensive rebound by Payton Pritchard  
12:22   Chris Duarte missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:20   Defensive rebound by Jalen Hill  
12:10   Bad pass turnover on Jules Bernard  
11:47   C.J. Walker missed jump shot  
11:45   Offensive rebound by Oregon  
11:42   Payton Pritchard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:41   Defensive rebound by UCLA  
11:41   Personal foul on Francis Okoro  
11:18   Lost ball turnover on Cody Riley, stolen by Will Richardson  
11:11   Personal foul on Cody Riley  
10:49   Francis Okoro missed hook shot  
10:47   Defensive rebound by Chris Smith  
10:35   David Singleton missed layup  
10:33   Offensive rebound by Jalen Hill  
10:30 +2 Jalen Hill made dunk 11-21
10:25   Offensive foul on C.J. Walker  
10:25   Turnover on C.J. Walker  
10:14   Bad pass turnover on Chris Smith, stolen by Shakur Juiston  
10:11 +2 Shakur Juiston made layup 11-23
10:11   Shooting foul on Chris Smith  
10:11 +1 Shakur Juiston made free throw 11-24
10:03   Bad pass turnover on Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
9:55 +2 Will Richardson made layup 11-26
9:25 +3 Jules Bernard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jake Kyman 14-26
9:01   Will Richardson missed layup  
8:59   Defensive rebound by Jake Kyman  
8:52   Jumpball received by UCLA  
8:39   Jules Bernard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:37   Offensive rebound by David Singleton  
8:33   Jake Kyman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:31   Offensive rebound by David Singleton  
8:26   Jake Kyman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:24   Defensive rebound by Will Richardson  
7:58   Bad pass turnover on Will Richardson, stolen by Jalen Hill  
7:42   Jake Kyman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:40   Offensive rebound by UCLA  
7:38   Jalen Hill missed jump shot  
7:36   Defensive rebound by Chris Duarte  
7:28   Anthony Mathis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:26   Offensive rebound by Chris Duarte  
7:15 +3 Chris Duarte made 3-pt. jump shot 14-29
6:55   Chris Smith missed floating jump shot  
6:53   Personal foul on Francis Okoro  
6:45   Jaime Jaquez Jr. missed layup  
6:43   Personal foul on Jalen Hill  
6:17 +2 Will Richardson made layup 14-31
6:07   Traveling violation turnover on Chris Smith  
5:49 +3 Chris Duarte made 3-pt. jump shot 14-34
5:37   Bad pass turnover on Jules Bernard, stolen by Shakur Juiston  
5:20 +3 Will Richardson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Duarte 14-37
5:16   Bad pass turnover on Jaime Jaquez Jr., stolen by Chris Duarte  
5:08   Personal foul on Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
4:52   Payton Pritchard missed jump shot  
4:50   Defensive rebound by Jalen Hill  
4:40 +2 Jake Kyman made jump shot 16-37
4:27   Bad pass turnover on Shakur Juiston, stolen by Jules Bernard  
4:21 +2 Jules Bernard made layup 18-37
3:51 +3 Chris Duarte made 3-pt. jump shot 18-40
3:23   Jules Bernard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:21   Defensive rebound by Shakur Juiston  
3:02 +3 Payton Pritchard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shakur Juiston 18-43
2:33   Personal foul on Will Richardson  
2:33 +1 Jalen Hill made 1st of 2 free throws 19-43
2:33   Jalen Hill missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:33   Defensive rebound by Chris Duarte  
2:27   Lost ball turnover on Shakur Juiston, stolen by Jalen Hill  
2:18 +2 Jalen Hill made layup 21-43
2:00 +3 Addison Patterson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Payton Pritchard 21-46
1:25   Jules Bernard missed layup, blocked by Chris Duarte  
1:13   Offensive foul on Francis Okoro  
1:13   Turnover on Francis Okoro  
1:04 +3 Jake Kyman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Smith 24-46
53.0   Shooting foul on Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
53.0 +1 Chris Duarte made 1st of 2 free throws 24-47
53.0 +1 Chris Duarte made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-48
34.0 +2 Cody Riley made layup, assist by Jaime Jaquez Jr. 26-48
2.0   Shot clock violation turnover on Oregon  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
UCLA Bruins 49
OREG Ducks 50

Time Team Play Score
19:45   Chris Duarte missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:43   Offensive rebound by Shakur Juiston  
19:40   Shakur Juiston missed layup  
19:38   Defensive rebound by Jalen Hill  
19:38   Personal foul on Shakur Juiston  
19:37   Bad pass turnover on David Singleton, stolen by Will Richardson  
19:22 +2 Shakur Juiston made layup, assist by Chris Duarte 26-50
19:07 +2 Jake Kyman made jump shot, assist by David Singleton 28-50
18:37   Out of bounds turnover on Payton Pritchard  
18:26 +2 Jalen Hill made dunk, assist by Jake Kyman 30-50
18:08   Will Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:06   Defensive rebound by Jalen Hill  
17:56   Lost ball turnover on Jake Kyman, stolen by Shakur Juiston  
17:54   Personal foul on David Singleton  
17:43   Personal foul on Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
17:33   Bad pass turnover on Shakur Juiston  
17:13   Bad pass turnover on Jules Bernard, stolen by Shakur Juiston  
16:52 +2 Shakur Juiston made layup, assist by Payton Pritchard 30-52
16:32 +3 Jake Kyman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaime Jaquez Jr. 33-52
16:21   Personal foul on Jules Bernard  
16:19   Bad pass turnover on Payton Pritchard, stolen by Chris Smith  
16:15 +2 Jaime Jaquez Jr. made layup, assist by Chris Smith 35-52
16:15   Shooting foul on Will Richardson  
16:15 +1 Jaime Jaquez Jr. made free throw 36-52
15:54   Shooting foul on Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
15:54 +1 Will Richardson made 1st of 2 free throws 36-53
15:54 +1 Will Richardson made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-54
15:44   Turnover on UCLA  
15:20   Shooting foul on Chris Smith  
15:20   Chandler Lawson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:20   Chandler Lawson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:20   Defensive rebound by Prince Ali  
15:00   Shooting foul on C.J. Walker  
15:00 +1 Jalen Hill made 1st of 2 free throws 37-54
15:00 +1 Jalen Hill made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-54
14:52 +2 C.J. Walker made layup, assist by Payton Pritchard 38-56
14:35 +3 David Singleton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Prince Ali 41-56
14:12   Anthony Mathis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:10   Defensive rebound by UCLA  
13:46   Lost ball turnover on Jalen Hill, stolen by Chandler Lawson  
13:19 +2 Will Richardson made hook shot 41-58
12:55   Personal foul on C.J. Walker  
12:53   Bad pass turnover on Jules Bernard, stolen by Payton Pritchard  
12:46 +2 Chris Duarte made layup, assist by Payton Pritchard 41-60
12:25   Jules Bernard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:23   Defensive rebound by Payton Pritchard  
12:07 +3 Anthony Mathis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shakur Juiston 41-63
11:56   Personal foul on Anthony Mathis  
11:52 +3 Jake Kyman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaime Jaquez Jr. 44-63
11:36   Chris Duarte missed jump shot  
11:34   Offensive rebound by Shakur Juiston  
11:31 +2 Shakur Juiston made dunk 44-65
11:13   Chris Smith missed floating jump shot  
11:11   Defensive rebound by Shakur Juiston  
10:52 +2 Francis Okoro made hook shot 44-67
10:40 +3 David Singleton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaime Jaquez Jr. 47-67
10:29   Lost ball turnover on Payton Pritchard  
10:23   Personal foul on Shakur Juiston  
10:05   Chris Smith missed layup, blocked by Chris Duarte  
10:03   Offensive rebound by UCLA  
10:03   Jalen Hill missed layup  
10:01   Defensive rebound by Francis Okoro  
10:01   Lost ball turnover on Francis Okoro, stolen by David Singleton  
9:50 +3 Chris Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Hill 50-67
9:20 +2 Payton Pritchard made jump shot 50-69
9:06   Shooting foul on Francis Okoro  
9:06 +1 Chris Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 51-69
9:06 +1 Chris Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-69
8:52 +3 Anthony Mathis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shakur Juiston 52-72
8:28   Bad pass turnover on Cody Riley, stolen by Chris Duarte  
8:23 +2 Chris Duarte made dunk 52-74
8:10   Cody Riley missed jump shot  
8:08   Defensive rebound by Shakur Juiston  
7:58 +2 Will Richardson made layup 52-76
7:58   Shooting foul on Cody Riley  
7:58 +1 Will Richardson made free throw 52-77
7:39 +2 Jake Kyman made jump shot 54-77
7:33   Anthony Mathis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:31   Defensive rebound by Jules Bernard  
7:13 +3 David Singleton made 3-pt. jump shot 57-77
6:46   Shakur Juiston missed jump shot  
6:44   Defensive rebound by Jalen Hill  
6:35 +2 Jules Bernard made layup 59-77
6:12   Chris Duarte missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:10   Defensive rebound by Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
5:48   David Singleton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:46   Defensive rebound by Chris Duarte  
5:36   Shooting foul on Jalen Hill  
5:36 +1 Will Richardson made 1st of 2 free throws 59-78
5:36 +1 Will Richardson made 2nd of 2 free throws 59-79
5:31   Chris Smith missed layup, blocked by Will Richardson  
