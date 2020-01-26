|
20:00
Jumpball received by Oregon
19:36
Payton Pritchard missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:34
Defensive rebound by Jalen Hill
19:18
+2
|
Jalen Hill made layup, assist by David Singleton
2-0
18:57
Chris Duarte missed layup
18:55
Defensive rebound by Jaime Jaquez Jr.
18:35
+2
|
Chris Smith made jump shot
4-0
18:02
+2
|
Shakur Juiston made dunk, assist by Chris Duarte
4-2
17:36
Personal foul on Chandler Lawson
17:28
Chris Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:26
Defensive rebound by Chris Duarte
17:20
+3
|
Payton Pritchard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Duarte
4-5
17:01
+3
|
Jaime Jaquez Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Singleton
7-5
16:43
+2
|
Chris Duarte made layup
7-7
16:23
David Singleton missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:21
Offensive rebound by Jalen Hill
16:16
+2
|
Jalen Hill made layup
9-7
15:58
+3
|
Chris Duarte made 3-pt. jump shot
9-10
15:25
Tyger Campbell missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:23
Personal foul on Chandler Lawson
15:22
David Singleton missed jump shot
15:20
Offensive rebound by Tyger Campbell
15:14
Bad pass turnover on Jaime Jaquez Jr., stolen by Chris Duarte
15:09
+2
|
Chris Duarte made layup
9-12
14:36
Shot clock violation turnover on UCLA
14:16
+3
|
Payton Pritchard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Duarte
9-15
14:08
Bad pass turnover on Chris Smith, stolen by Chris Duarte
14:07
Shooting foul on Chris Smith
14:07
+1
|
Chris Duarte made 1st of 2 free throws
9-16
14:07
+1
|
Chris Duarte made 2nd of 2 free throws
9-17
14:01
Lost ball turnover on Jules Bernard, stolen by Chris Duarte
13:56
Will Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:54
Defensive rebound by Jules Bernard
13:50
Jaime Jaquez Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:48
Defensive rebound by Chris Duarte
13:44
+2
|
Payton Pritchard made layup
9-19
13:38
Unsportsmanlike technical foul on UCLA
13:38
+1
|
Payton Pritchard made 1st of 2 free throws
9-20
13:38
+1
|
Payton Pritchard made 2nd of 2 free throws
9-21
13:31
Lost ball turnover on Chris Smith, stolen by Chris Duarte
13:28
C.J. Walker missed dunk
13:26
Offensive rebound by Anthony Mathis
13:26
Payton Pritchard missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:24
Personal foul on C.J. Walker
13:24
Bad pass turnover on Jaime Jaquez Jr.
13:08
Chris Duarte missed layup, blocked by Jalen Hill
13:06
Defensive rebound by David Singleton
12:42
David Singleton missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:40
Defensive rebound by Payton Pritchard
12:22
Chris Duarte missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:20
Defensive rebound by Jalen Hill
12:10
Bad pass turnover on Jules Bernard
11:47
C.J. Walker missed jump shot
11:45
Offensive rebound by Oregon
11:42
Payton Pritchard missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:41
Defensive rebound by UCLA
11:41
Personal foul on Francis Okoro
11:18
Lost ball turnover on Cody Riley, stolen by Will Richardson
11:11
Personal foul on Cody Riley
10:49
Francis Okoro missed hook shot
10:47
Defensive rebound by Chris Smith
10:35
David Singleton missed layup
10:33
Offensive rebound by Jalen Hill
10:30
+2
|
Jalen Hill made dunk
11-21
10:25
Offensive foul on C.J. Walker
10:25
Turnover on C.J. Walker
10:14
Bad pass turnover on Chris Smith, stolen by Shakur Juiston
10:11
+2
|
Shakur Juiston made layup
11-23
10:11
Shooting foul on Chris Smith
10:11
+1
|
Shakur Juiston made free throw
11-24
10:03
Bad pass turnover on Jaime Jaquez Jr.
9:55
+2
|
Will Richardson made layup
11-26
9:25
+3
|
Jules Bernard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jake Kyman
14-26
9:01
Will Richardson missed layup
8:59
Defensive rebound by Jake Kyman
8:52
Jumpball received by UCLA
8:39
Jules Bernard missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:37
Offensive rebound by David Singleton
8:33
Jake Kyman missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:31
Offensive rebound by David Singleton
8:26
Jake Kyman missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:24
Defensive rebound by Will Richardson
7:58
Bad pass turnover on Will Richardson, stolen by Jalen Hill
7:42
Jake Kyman missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:40
Offensive rebound by UCLA
7:38
Jalen Hill missed jump shot
7:36
Defensive rebound by Chris Duarte
7:28
Anthony Mathis missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:26
Offensive rebound by Chris Duarte
7:15
+3
|
Chris Duarte made 3-pt. jump shot
14-29
6:55
Chris Smith missed floating jump shot
6:53
Personal foul on Francis Okoro
6:45
Jaime Jaquez Jr. missed layup
6:43
Personal foul on Jalen Hill
6:17
+2
|
Will Richardson made layup
14-31
6:07
Traveling violation turnover on Chris Smith
5:49
+3
|
Chris Duarte made 3-pt. jump shot
14-34
5:37
Bad pass turnover on Jules Bernard, stolen by Shakur Juiston
5:20
+3
|
Will Richardson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Duarte
14-37
5:16
Bad pass turnover on Jaime Jaquez Jr., stolen by Chris Duarte
5:08
Personal foul on Jaime Jaquez Jr.
4:52
Payton Pritchard missed jump shot
4:50
Defensive rebound by Jalen Hill
4:40
+2
|
Jake Kyman made jump shot
16-37
4:27
Bad pass turnover on Shakur Juiston, stolen by Jules Bernard
4:21
+2
|
Jules Bernard made layup
18-37
3:51
+3
|
Chris Duarte made 3-pt. jump shot
18-40
3:23
Jules Bernard missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:21
Defensive rebound by Shakur Juiston
3:02
+3
|
Payton Pritchard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shakur Juiston
18-43
2:33
Personal foul on Will Richardson
2:33
+1
|
Jalen Hill made 1st of 2 free throws
19-43
2:33
Jalen Hill missed 2nd of 2 free throws
2:33
Defensive rebound by Chris Duarte
2:27
Lost ball turnover on Shakur Juiston, stolen by Jalen Hill
2:18
+2
|
Jalen Hill made layup
21-43
2:00
+3
|
Addison Patterson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Payton Pritchard
21-46
1:25
Jules Bernard missed layup, blocked by Chris Duarte
1:13
Offensive foul on Francis Okoro
1:13
Turnover on Francis Okoro
1:04
+3
|
Jake Kyman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Smith
24-46
53.0
Shooting foul on Jaime Jaquez Jr.
53.0
+1
|
Chris Duarte made 1st of 2 free throws
24-47
53.0
+1
|
Chris Duarte made 2nd of 2 free throws
24-48
34.0
+2
|
Cody Riley made layup, assist by Jaime Jaquez Jr.
26-48
2.0
Shot clock violation turnover on Oregon
0.0
End of period
