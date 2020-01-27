AUBURN
MISS

No. 17 Auburn focuses on task at hand vs. Ole Miss

  • FLM
  • Jan 27, 2020

With a visit from Kentucky and ESPN's "College Gameday" coming up this weekend, No. 17 Auburn could be guilty of overlooking Tuesday night's Southeastern Conference matchup with Ole Miss at Oxford.

But Tigers coach Bruce Pearl emphasizes that's not going to happen.

"I promise you they'll have my complete, undivided attention, my focus," Pearl said of the Rebels. "We lost to them twice last year so it's obviously a tough matchup for us."

Sure enough, the Rebels beat last season's Final Four Tigers by double digits, 82-67, in Oxford and then captured the rematch in Auburn 60-55 on their way to a 20-13 record and berth in the NCAA Tournament.

The current Rebels (10-9, 1-5 SEC) aren't even on the fringe of NCAA tourney conversations at this point but are coming off a 70-60 road win at Georgia that snapped a six-game losing streak and have the SEC's top scorer in guard Breein Tyree (18.9 ppg).

Tyree has been dealing with a back issue that sidelined him for the Rebels' trip to Florida, a 16-point loss. He posted a season- and career-high 36 points in an 80-76 loss to league-leader LSU in his first game back and had 18 in a loss to Tennessee before leading the Rebels with 20 points along with four rebounds, four assists and three steals at Georgia.

"Obviously, Breein Tyree played like one of the best guards in college basketball, which he is," Rebels coach Kermit Davis said.

The Tigers (17-2, 4-2) are coming off an 80-76 home win over Iowa State in the Big 12-SEC Challenge, but Pearl wasn't all that happy with the way they closed out the game. They led by double digits for much of the afternoon but saw the Cyclones close to within five points, then four, in the last minute.

"I'm not happy with the way we closed the game out with some bad decisions," Pearl said. "Hopefully, we can learn from it and sharpen up a little bit."

Two bright spots in particular were the play of senior guard Samir Doughty and freshman forward Isaac Okoro. Doughty was only 5 of 13 from the field but scored 18 points to go with six rebounds and five assists. Guard J'Von McCormick and forward Danjel Purifoy added 11 points each.

"I thought J'Von, Samir and Isaac did a really good job getting downhill, getting to the rim and turning corners," Pearl said. "That's a big part of our offense, and I thought we finished at the rim better today."

Okoro scored a team-high 19 points with 14 coming in the second half.

"Isaac Okoro is still the nightmare matchup inside and out," Pearl said.

Okoro was 7 of 11 from the field with a 3-pointer and drew six fouls from the Cyclones.

"Everybody wanted the ball in his hands," Doughty said. "When one of our players is hot, we're going to get him the basketball, and he was rolling at the time."

--Field Level Media

No Text

2nd Half
AUBURN Tigers 5
MISS Rebels 2

Time Team Play Score
17:45   Defensive rebound by Danjel Purifoy  
17:47   Blake Hinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:12 +2 J'Von McCormick made layup, assist by Austin Wiley 25-39
18:18   Lost ball turnover on Breein Tyree, stolen by J'Von McCormick  
18:48 +3 Isaac Okoro made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Danjel Purifoy 23-39
18:56   Offensive rebound by Auburn  
18:57   Isaac Okoro missed layup  
19:15 +1 KJ Buffen made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-39
19:15 +1 KJ Buffen made 1st of 2 free throws 20-38
19:15   Shooting foul on Austin Wiley  
19:28   Bad pass turnover on Samir Doughty  
19:38   Defensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
19:40   Breein Tyree missed jump shot  

1st Half
AUBURN Tigers 20
MISS Rebels 37

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
6.0 +2 Khadim Sy made layup, assist by Devontae Shuler 20-37
32.0 +3 Anfernee McLemore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Samir Doughty 20-35
49.0   Defensive rebound by Danjel Purifoy  
49.0   Breein Tyree missed free throw  
49.0   Personal foul on Samir Doughty  
54.0   Defensive rebound by Khadim Sy  
56.0   Danjel Purifoy missed jump shot  
1:18 +3 Blake Hinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Breein Tyree 17-35
1:40 +1 Danjel Purifoy made free throw 17-32
1:40   Shooting foul on Blake Hinson  
1:40 +2 Danjel Purifoy made layup 16-32
1:40   Offensive rebound by Danjel Purifoy  
1:41   Samir Doughty missed layup  
1:57   Traveling violation turnover on Devontae Shuler  
2:01   Offensive rebound by Devontae Shuler  
2:03   Breein Tyree missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:14   Personal foul on Austin Wiley  
2:15   Defensive rebound by Ole Miss  
2:17   Danjel Purifoy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:46 +1 Blake Hinson made free throw 14-32
2:46   Shooting foul on Danjel Purifoy  
2:46 +2 Blake Hinson made jump shot, assist by Bryce Williams 14-31
3:04   Defensive rebound by Bryce Williams  
3:04   J'Von McCormick missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:04 +1 J'Von McCormick made 1st of 2 free throws 14-29
3:04   Personal foul on Bryce Williams  
3:05   Lost ball turnover on Khadim Sy, stolen by J'Von McCormick  
3:05   Defensive rebound by Khadim Sy  
3:07   Austin Wiley missed layup  
3:07   Offensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
3:09   J'Von McCormick missed layup  
3:43 +2 Devontae Shuler made layup 13-29
3:51   Lost ball turnover on Jamal Johnson, stolen by Devontae Shuler  
3:54   Offensive rebound by Jamal Johnson  
3:56   Jamal Johnson missed jump shot  
4:19 +2 Khadim Sy made jump shot, assist by Bryce Williams 13-27
4:31   Defensive rebound by Ole Miss  
4:33   Samir Doughty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:04 +3 Devontae Shuler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Breein Tyree 13-25
5:26   Lost ball turnover on Samir Doughty, stolen by Bryce Williams  
5:35   Defensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
5:37   Khadim Sy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:59 +1 Austin Wiley made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-22
5:59 +1 Austin Wiley made 1st of 2 free throws 12-22
5:59   Shooting foul on KJ Buffen  
5:59   Offensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
6:01   Samir Doughty missed jump shot  
6:06   Offensive rebound by Samir Doughty  
6:08   Samir Doughty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:35   Defensive rebound by J'Von McCormick  
6:37   Breein Tyree missed jump shot  
7:05 +1 J'Von McCormick made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-22
7:05 +1 J'Von McCormick made 1st of 2 free throws 10-22
7:05   Shooting foul on Blake Hinson  
7:13   Bad pass turnover on Breein Tyree, stolen by Danjel Purifoy  
7:31   Defensive rebound by Khadim Sy  
7:33   Anfernee McLemore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:39   Shooting foul on KJ Buffen  
7:48 +2 Khadim Sy made layup 9-22
7:52   Offensive rebound by Khadim Sy  
7:54   Devontae Shuler missed jump shot  
8:04 +1 Breein Tyree made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-20
8:04   Breein Tyree missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:04   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on J'Von McCormick  
8:06   Defensive rebound by Breein Tyree  
8:08   Devan Cambridge missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:15   Defensive rebound by Auburn  
8:17   Breein Tyree missed layup  
8:41 +2 Anfernee McLemore made layup 9-19
8:40   Offensive rebound by Anfernee McLemore  
8:42   J'Von McCormick missed layup  
8:48   Lost ball turnover on KJ Buffen, stolen by J'Von McCormick  
9:12 +2 J'Von McCormick made layup 7-19
9:44 +2 Blake Hinson made jump shot 5-19
10:00 +2 Danjel Purifoy made layup 5-17
10:10   Jumpball received by Auburn  
10:13   Offensive rebound by Isaac Okoro  
10:15   Isaac Okoro missed jump shot, blocked by KJ Buffen  
10:20   Personal foul on Austin Crowley  
10:30 +1 Bryce Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 3-17
10:30 +1 Bryce Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 3-16
10:30   Shooting foul on Isaac Okoro  
10:40 +1 Austin Wiley made 2nd of 2 free throws 3-15
10:40   Austin Wiley missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:40   Shooting foul on Khadim Sy  
11:09 +3 Austin Crowley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Blake Hinson 2-15
11:27   Lost ball turnover on J'Von McCormick, stolen by Khadim Sy  
11:43   Defensive rebound by Allen Flanigan  
11:45   Breein Tyree missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:57   Defensive rebound by Bryce Williams  
11:59   Jamal Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:12 +1 Devontae Shuler made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-12
12:12   Devontae Shuler missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:12   Shooting foul on Allen Flanigan  
12:29   Lost ball turnover on Austin Wiley, stolen by KJ Buffen  
12:42   Defensive rebound by Jamal Johnson  
12:44   KJ Buffen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:49   Defensive rebound by Devontae Shuler  
12:51   Allen Flanigan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:58   Offensive rebound by Isaac Okoro  
13:00   Samir Doughty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:08   Lost ball turnover on Blake Hinson, stolen by Jamal Johnson  
13:33   Lost ball turnover on Samir Doughty  
14:00   Defensive rebound by Anfernee McLemore  
14:02   KJ Buffen missed jump shot  
14:08   Defensive rebound by Breein Tyree  
14:10   Anfernee McLemore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:18   Personal foul on Breein Tyree  
14:23   Defensive rebound by Anfernee McLemore  
14:25   Blake Hinson missed jump shot  
14:49   Traveling violation turnover on Anfernee McLemore  
14:57   Defensive rebound by Devan Cambridge  
14:59   Khadim Sy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:18   Personal foul on Isaac Okoro  
15:18   Defensive rebound by Blake Hinson  
15:18   Isaac Okoro missed layup  
15:27 +2 Blake Hinson made layup, assist by Devontae Shuler 2-11
15:34   Lost ball turnover on J'Von McCormick, stolen by Devontae Shuler  
15:46 +3 Breein Tyree made 3-pt. jump shot 2-9
16:10   Traveling violation turnover on J'Von McCormick  
16:32 +2 KJ Buffen made jump shot, assist by Khadim Sy 2-6
16:45   Shot clock violation turnover on Auburn  
16:46   Defensive rebound by Ole Miss  
16:48   Danjel Purifoy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:23 +2 Khadim Sy made layup, assist by Devontae Shuler 2-4
17:32   Jumpball received by Ole Miss  
17:47   Defensive rebound by Ole Miss  
17:47   J'Von McCormick missed jump shot  
18:17 +2 KJ Buffen made layup 2-2
18:36 +2 Austin Wiley made dunk 2-0
18:42   Offensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
18:44   Samir Doughty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:06   Defensive rebound by Samir Doughty  
19:08   Khadim Sy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:25   Shot clock violation turnover on Auburn  
19:32   Offensive rebound by Isaac Okoro  
19:34   Isaac Okoro missed jump shot  
20:00   Jumpball received by Auburn  
Key Players
I. Okoro
23 F
B. Hinson
0 G
35.0 Min. Per Game 35.0
11.0 Pts. Per Game 11.0
1.4 Ast. Per Game 1.4
6.6 Reb. Per Game 6.6
44.8 Field Goal % 38.7
35.3 Three Point % 26.7
71.0 Free Throw % 69.2
  Defensive rebound by Danjel Purifoy 17:45
  Blake Hinson missed 3-pt. jump shot 17:47
+ 2 J'Von McCormick made layup, assist by Austin Wiley 18:12
  Lost ball turnover on Breein Tyree, stolen by J'Von McCormick 18:18
+ 3 Isaac Okoro made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Danjel Purifoy 18:48
  Offensive rebound by Auburn 18:56
  Isaac Okoro missed layup 18:57
+ 1 KJ Buffen made 2nd of 2 free throws 19:15
+ 1 KJ Buffen made 1st of 2 free throws 19:15
  Shooting foul on Austin Wiley 19:15
  Bad pass turnover on Samir Doughty 19:28
Team Stats
Points 25 39
Field Goals 8-31 (25.8%) 14-27 (51.9%)
3-Pointers 2-13 (15.4%) 4-11 (36.4%)
Free Throws 7-9 (77.8%) 7-10 (70.0%)
Total Rebounds 23 15
Offensive 10 2
Defensive 11 9
Team 2 4
Assists 3 9
Steals 5 5
Blocks 0 1
Turnovers 9 6
Fouls 8 8
Technicals 1 0
Auburn
Starters
J. McCormick
D. Purifoy
A. Wiley
I. Okoro
S. Doughty
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. McCormick 7 1 0 2/5 0/0 3/4 1 19 3 0 3 0 1
D. Purifoy 5 3 1 2/5 0/2 1/1 1 15 1 0 0 1 2
A. Wiley 5 5 1 1/2 0/0 3/4 2 13 0 0 1 3 2
I. Okoro 3 3 0 1/5 1/1 0/0 2 16 0 0 0 3 0
S. Doughty 0 2 1 0/6 0/4 0/0 1 19 0 0 3 1 1
On Court
J. McCormick
D. Purifoy
A. Wiley
I. Okoro
S. Doughty
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. McCormick 7 1 0 2/5 0/0 3/4 1 19 3 0 3 0 1
D. Purifoy 5 3 1 2/5 0/2 1/1 1 15 1 0 0 1 2
A. Wiley 5 5 1 1/2 0/0 3/4 2 13 0 0 1 3 2
I. Okoro 3 3 0 1/5 1/1 0/0 2 16 0 0 0 3 0
S. Doughty 0 2 1 0/6 0/4 0/0 1 19 0 0 3 1 1
On Bench
A. McLemore
J. Johnson
D. Cambridge
A. Flanigan
W. Macoy
T. Collier
M. Parker
C. Maasdorp
P. Cook
L. Berman
J. Williams
B. Akingbola
T. Jones
J. Franklin
C. Leopard
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. McLemore 5 3 0 2/4 1/3 0/0 0 9 0 0 1 1 2
J. Johnson 0 2 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 7 1 0 1 1 1
D. Cambridge 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 1
A. Flanigan 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 7 0 0 0 0 1
W. Macoy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Collier - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Parker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Maasdorp - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Cook - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Berman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Akingbola - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Franklin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Leopard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 25 21 3 8/31 2/13 7/9 8 111 5 0 9 10 11
Ole Miss
Starters
B. Hinson
K. Sy
D. Shuler
K. Buffen
B. Tyree
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Hinson 10 1 1 4/6 1/2 1/1 2 21 0 0 1 0 1
K. Sy 8 4 1 4/7 0/3 0/0 1 18 1 0 1 1 3
D. Shuler 6 2 3 2/3 1/1 1/2 0 20 2 0 1 1 1
K. Buffen 6 0 0 2/4 0/1 2/2 2 15 1 1 1 0 0
B. Tyree 4 2 2 1/6 1/3 1/3 1 22 0 0 2 0 2
On Court
B. Hinson
K. Sy
D. Shuler
K. Buffen
B. Tyree
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Hinson 10 1 1 4/6 1/2 1/1 2 21 0 0 1 0 1
K. Sy 8 4 1 4/7 0/3 0/0 1 18 1 0 1 1 3
D. Shuler 6 2 3 2/3 1/1 1/2 0 20 2 0 1 1 1
K. Buffen 6 0 0 2/4 0/1 2/2 2 15 1 1 1 0 0
B. Tyree 4 2 2 1/6 1/3 1/3 1 22 0 0 2 0 2
On Bench
A. Crowley
B. Williams
J. Joiner
J. McBride
L. Rodriguez
C. Curry
F. Miller Jr.
S. Hunter
S. Robinson
C. McKay
A. Collum
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Crowley 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
B. Williams 2 2 2 0/0 0/0 2/2 1 13 1 0 0 0 2
J. Joiner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McBride - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Rodriguez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Curry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Miller Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Hunter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. McKay - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Collum - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 39 11 9 14/27 4/11 7/10 8 111 5 1 6 2 9
NCAA BB Scores