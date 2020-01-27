|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
6.0
|
|
+2
|
Khadim Sy made layup, assist by Devontae Shuler
|
20-37
|
32.0
|
|
+3
|
Anfernee McLemore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Samir Doughty
|
20-35
|
49.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Danjel Purifoy
|
|
49.0
|
|
|
Breein Tyree missed free throw
|
|
49.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Samir Doughty
|
|
54.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Khadim Sy
|
|
56.0
|
|
|
Danjel Purifoy missed jump shot
|
|
1:18
|
|
+3
|
Blake Hinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Breein Tyree
|
17-35
|
1:40
|
|
+1
|
Danjel Purifoy made free throw
|
17-32
|
1:40
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Blake Hinson
|
|
1:40
|
|
+2
|
Danjel Purifoy made layup
|
16-32
|
1:40
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Danjel Purifoy
|
|
1:41
|
|
|
Samir Doughty missed layup
|
|
1:57
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Devontae Shuler
|
|
2:01
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Devontae Shuler
|
|
2:03
|
|
|
Breein Tyree missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:14
|
|
|
Personal foul on Austin Wiley
|
|
2:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ole Miss
|
|
2:17
|
|
|
Danjel Purifoy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:46
|
|
+1
|
Blake Hinson made free throw
|
14-32
|
2:46
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Danjel Purifoy
|
|
2:46
|
|
+2
|
Blake Hinson made jump shot, assist by Bryce Williams
|
14-31
|
3:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bryce Williams
|
|
3:04
|
|
|
J'Von McCormick missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
3:04
|
|
+1
|
J'Von McCormick made 1st of 2 free throws
|
14-29
|
3:04
|
|
|
Personal foul on Bryce Williams
|
|
3:05
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Khadim Sy, stolen by J'Von McCormick
|
|
3:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Khadim Sy
|
|
3:07
|
|
|
Austin Wiley missed layup
|
|
3:07
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Austin Wiley
|
|
3:09
|
|
|
J'Von McCormick missed layup
|
|
3:43
|
|
+2
|
Devontae Shuler made layup
|
13-29
|
3:51
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jamal Johnson, stolen by Devontae Shuler
|
|
3:54
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jamal Johnson
|
|
3:56
|
|
|
Jamal Johnson missed jump shot
|
|
4:19
|
|
+2
|
Khadim Sy made jump shot, assist by Bryce Williams
|
13-27
|
4:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ole Miss
|
|
4:33
|
|
|
Samir Doughty missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:04
|
|
+3
|
Devontae Shuler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Breein Tyree
|
13-25
|
5:26
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Samir Doughty, stolen by Bryce Williams
|
|
5:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Austin Wiley
|
|
5:37
|
|
|
Khadim Sy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:59
|
|
+1
|
Austin Wiley made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
13-22
|
5:59
|
|
+1
|
Austin Wiley made 1st of 2 free throws
|
12-22
|
5:59
|
|
|
Shooting foul on KJ Buffen
|
|
5:59
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Austin Wiley
|
|
6:01
|
|
|
Samir Doughty missed jump shot
|
|
6:06
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Samir Doughty
|
|
6:08
|
|
|
Samir Doughty missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by J'Von McCormick
|
|
6:37
|
|
|
Breein Tyree missed jump shot
|
|
7:05
|
|
+1
|
J'Von McCormick made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
11-22
|
7:05
|
|
+1
|
J'Von McCormick made 1st of 2 free throws
|
10-22
|
7:05
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Blake Hinson
|
|
7:13
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Breein Tyree, stolen by Danjel Purifoy
|
|
7:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Khadim Sy
|
|
7:33
|
|
|
Anfernee McLemore missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:39
|
|
|
Shooting foul on KJ Buffen
|
|
7:48
|
|
+2
|
Khadim Sy made layup
|
9-22
|
7:52
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Khadim Sy
|
|
7:54
|
|
|
Devontae Shuler missed jump shot
|
|
8:04
|
|
+1
|
Breein Tyree made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
9-20
|
8:04
|
|
|
Breein Tyree missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
8:04
|
|
|
Unsportsmanlike technical foul on J'Von McCormick
|
|
8:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Breein Tyree
|
|
8:08
|
|
|
Devan Cambridge missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Auburn
|
|
8:17
|
|
|
Breein Tyree missed layup
|
|
8:41
|
|
+2
|
Anfernee McLemore made layup
|
9-19
|
8:40
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Anfernee McLemore
|
|
8:42
|
|
|
J'Von McCormick missed layup
|
|
8:48
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on KJ Buffen, stolen by J'Von McCormick
|
|
9:12
|
|
+2
|
J'Von McCormick made layup
|
7-19
|
9:44
|
|
+2
|
Blake Hinson made jump shot
|
5-19
|
10:00
|
|
+2
|
Danjel Purifoy made layup
|
5-17
|
10:10
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Auburn
|
|
10:13
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Isaac Okoro
|
|
10:15
|
|
|
Isaac Okoro missed jump shot, blocked by KJ Buffen
|
|
10:20
|
|
|
Personal foul on Austin Crowley
|
|
10:30
|
|
+1
|
Bryce Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
3-17
|
10:30
|
|
+1
|
Bryce Williams made 1st of 2 free throws
|
3-16
|
10:30
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Isaac Okoro
|
|
10:40
|
|
+1
|
Austin Wiley made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
3-15
|
10:40
|
|
|
Austin Wiley missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
10:40
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Khadim Sy
|
|
11:09
|
|
+3
|
Austin Crowley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Blake Hinson
|
2-15
|
11:27
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on J'Von McCormick, stolen by Khadim Sy
|
|
11:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Allen Flanigan
|
|
11:45
|
|
|
Breein Tyree missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bryce Williams
|
|
11:59
|
|
|
Jamal Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:12
|
|
+1
|
Devontae Shuler made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
2-12
|
12:12
|
|
|
Devontae Shuler missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
12:12
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Allen Flanigan
|
|
12:29
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Austin Wiley, stolen by KJ Buffen
|
|
12:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jamal Johnson
|
|
12:44
|
|
|
KJ Buffen missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Devontae Shuler
|
|
12:51
|
|
|
Allen Flanigan missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:58
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Isaac Okoro
|
|
13:00
|
|
|
Samir Doughty missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:08
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Blake Hinson, stolen by Jamal Johnson
|
|
13:33
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Samir Doughty
|
|
14:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Anfernee McLemore
|
|
14:02
|
|
|
KJ Buffen missed jump shot
|
|
14:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Breein Tyree
|
|
14:10
|
|
|
Anfernee McLemore missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:18
|
|
|
Personal foul on Breein Tyree
|
|
14:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Anfernee McLemore
|
|
14:25
|
|
|
Blake Hinson missed jump shot
|
|
14:49
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Anfernee McLemore
|
|
14:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Devan Cambridge
|
|
14:59
|
|
|
Khadim Sy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:18
|
|
|
Personal foul on Isaac Okoro
|
|
15:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Blake Hinson
|
|
15:18
|
|
|
Isaac Okoro missed layup
|
|
15:27
|
|
+2
|
Blake Hinson made layup, assist by Devontae Shuler
|
2-11
|
15:34
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on J'Von McCormick, stolen by Devontae Shuler
|
|
15:46
|
|
+3
|
Breein Tyree made 3-pt. jump shot
|
2-9
|
16:10
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on J'Von McCormick
|
|
16:32
|
|
+2
|
KJ Buffen made jump shot, assist by Khadim Sy
|
2-6
|
16:45
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on Auburn
|
|
16:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ole Miss
|
|
16:48
|
|
|
Danjel Purifoy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:23
|
|
+2
|
Khadim Sy made layup, assist by Devontae Shuler
|
2-4
|
17:32
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Ole Miss
|
|
17:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ole Miss
|
|
17:47
|
|
|
J'Von McCormick missed jump shot
|
|
18:17
|
|
+2
|
KJ Buffen made layup
|
2-2
|
18:36
|
|
+2
|
Austin Wiley made dunk
|
2-0
|
18:42
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Austin Wiley
|
|
18:44
|
|
|
Samir Doughty missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Samir Doughty
|
|
19:08
|
|
|
Khadim Sy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:25
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on Auburn
|
|
19:32
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Isaac Okoro
|
|
19:34
|
|
|
Isaac Okoro missed jump shot
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Auburn
|