No. 16 Butler set for Big East battle vs. Georgetown

  • Jan 27, 2020

Short-handed and on the verge of suffering a four-game losing streak, Butler instead summoned up its limited resources Friday night and managed to dump Marquette 89-85 in overtime.

"We came together," Bulldogs senior guard Kamar Baldwin said. "We were going to get the job done. We just continued to play for one another, to fight for each other. That's what we did."

It's what No. 16 Butler will have to continue to do Tuesday night when it visits Georgetown for another Big East Conference battle at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

The Bulldogs (16-4, 4-3) are playing without a starter and a key reserve. Point guard Aaron Thompson was injured on Jan. 21 at Villanova and sat out Friday night, ending a streak of 84 straight starts, and reserve forward Christian David (ACL) is done for the season's remainder.

Without Thompson and David, Butler was forced to use senior Henry Baddley for 31 minutes, 18 more than he played in its first six conference games. Baddley came up big with 10 points, three steals and excellent defense on Marquette star Markus Howard, who scored 26 but went just 8 of 27 from the field.

"I had to stay ready and be ready to step up," Baddley said. "If anything happens, I have to be ready. We did a great job of helping off screens. We all did a great job of guarding him."

The Bulldogs survived a game-long 3-point barrage from the Golden Eagles, who were 16 of 38 from distance. That included a game-tying 3 from Koby McEwen just before time expired in regulation, forcing five extra minutes.

Their task Tuesday night will be pretty clear -- find a way to keep the Hoyas' Mac McClung and Omer Yurtseven under wraps. If Butler can keep them in check, it should win. If not, it will have a tough time beating Georgetown.

With the departure of four players in December, the Hoyas took a major hit depth-wise. But McClung, averaging a team-high 16.6 points, has grown into one of the top scoring threats in the Big East. Yurtseven isn't too far behind him with 16.4 ppg and 9.6 rebounds.

Georgetown (12-8, 2-5) is coming off a 66-57 loss Wednesday night at Xavier, which punished the smaller Hoyas on the glass by grabbing 16 offensive rebounds that led to 20 points.

"Instead of using our speed and quickness to our advantage, we let them use their size to their advantage," Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing said. "When you give up 16 offensive rebounds, it's obvious that they used their size to their advantage."

McClung finished the game with 19 points but was just 6 of 19 from the field. Yurtseven found early foul trouble and played only 21 minutes, managing only six points and two rebounds.

--Field Level Media

1st Half
BUTLER Bulldogs 32
GTOWN Hoyas 43

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
2.0   Defensive rebound by Kamar Baldwin  
4.0   Mac McClung missed 3-pt. jump shot  
37.0 +3 Jordan Tucker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kamar Baldwin 32-43
59.0 +2 Qudus Wahab made dunk, assist by Terrell Allen 29-43
1:11 +1 Henry Baddley made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-41
1:11 +1 Henry Baddley made 1st of 2 free throws 28-41
1:11   Shooting foul on Omer Yurtseven  
1:25 +1 Terrell Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-41
1:25 +1 Terrell Allen made 1st of 2 free throws 27-40
1:25   Personal foul on Sean McDermott  
1:38   Lost ball turnover on Bryce Nze, stolen by Jahvon Blair  
1:49 +1 Kamar Baldwin made free throw 27-39
1:49   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Georgetown  
1:51   Personal foul on Mac McClung  
1:59 +1 Omer Yurtseven made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-39
1:59 +1 Omer Yurtseven made 1st of 2 free throws 26-38
1:59   Personal foul on Bryce Nze  
2:15 +2 Bryce Nze made layup, assist by Sean McDermott 26-37
2:38   Bad pass turnover on Mac McClung  
2:44   Defensive rebound by Mac McClung  
2:46   Kamar Baldwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:16 +2 Jagan Mosely made layup, assist by Mac McClung 24-37
3:23   Lost ball turnover on Bryce Nze, stolen by Terrell Allen  
3:40 +2 Mac McClung made layup 24-35
3:44   Lost ball turnover on Kamar Baldwin, stolen by Mac McClung  
4:11 +3 Terrell Allen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Omer Yurtseven 24-33
4:26 +3 Sean McDermott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kamar Baldwin 24-30
4:42 +3 Mac McClung made 3-pt. jump shot 21-30
4:50   Offensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven  
4:52   Terrell Allen missed jump shot  
4:58   Defensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven  
5:00   Bryce Nze missed tip-in  
5:05   Offensive rebound by Bryce Nze  
5:07   Derrik Smits missed layup  
5:12   Offensive rebound by Derrik Smits  
5:14   Khalif Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:30 +2 Jahvon Blair made layup, assist by Terrell Allen 21-27
5:47 +2 Derrik Smits made layup 21-25
6:15 +2 Omer Yurtseven made hook shot, assist by Terrell Allen 19-25
6:29   Defensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven  
6:31   Sean McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:47 +1 Mac McClung made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-23
6:47 +1 Mac McClung made 1st of 2 free throws 19-22
6:47   Shooting foul on Derrik Smits  
6:51   Bad pass turnover on Kamar Baldwin, stolen by Omer Yurtseven  
7:03   Defensive rebound by Khalif Battle  
7:05   Terrell Allen missed jump shot  
7:18   Turnover on Khalif Battle  
7:18   Offensive foul on Khalif Battle  
7:33   Personal foul on Omer Yurtseven  
7:32   Defensive rebound by Bryce Golden  
7:34   Omer Yurtseven missed hook shot  
7:59 +3 Sean McDermott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bryce Nze 19-21
8:22 +2 Omer Yurtseven made layup, assist by Jagan Mosely 16-21
8:32   Bad pass turnover on Bryce Nze  
8:40   Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott  
8:40   Omer Yurtseven missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:40 +1 Omer Yurtseven made 1st of 2 free throws 16-19
8:40   Personal foul on Bryce Golden  
8:51 +2 Henry Baddley made jump shot, assist by Bryce Nze 16-18
8:59   Personal foul on Qudus Wahab  
9:06   Defensive rebound by Butler  
9:07   Mac McClung missed floating jump shot  
9:25 +2 Bryce Nze made layup 14-18
9:31   Personal foul on Jagan Mosely  
9:44 +1 Qudus Wahab made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-18
9:44 +1 Qudus Wahab made 1st of 2 free throws 12-17
9:44   Personal foul on Bryce Golden  
9:44   Defensive rebound by Qudus Wahab  
9:46   Khalif Battle missed floating jump shot  
10:08 +2 Qudus Wahab made dunk, assist by Terrell Allen 12-16
10:13   Bad pass turnover on Khalif Battle, stolen by Terrell Allen  
10:28 +1 Jagan Mosely made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-14
10:28 +1 Jagan Mosely made 1st of 2 free throws 12-13
10:28   Shooting foul on Jordan Tucker  
10:40 +3 Jordan Tucker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Khalif Battle 12-12
11:04   Lost ball turnover on Terrell Allen, stolen by Sean McDermott  
11:17   Defensive rebound by Terrell Allen  
11:19   Henry Baddley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:38 +2 Qudus Wahab made tip-in 9-12
11:39   Offensive rebound by Qudus Wahab  
11:41   Jagan Mosely missed driving layup  
11:58   Defensive rebound by Qudus Wahab  
12:00   Jordan Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:16 +2 Jagan Mosely made layup, assist by Jahvon Blair 9-10
12:22   Lost ball turnover on Derrik Smits, stolen by George Muresan  
12:45 +2 Terrell Allen made driving layup 9-8
12:57   Personal foul on Kamar Baldwin  
13:13   Traveling violation turnover on Sean McDermott  
13:32   Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott  
13:34   Omer Yurtseven missed jump shot  
13:49   Defensive rebound by Jagan Mosely  
13:51   Khalif Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:00   Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott  
14:02   Omer Yurtseven missed turnaround jump shot  
14:06   Personal foul on Derrik Smits  
14:18   Kicked ball violation on Butler  
14:30   Defensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven  
14:30   Derrik Smits missed free throw  
14:30   Shooting foul on Jamorko Pickett  
14:30 +2 Derrik Smits made layup, assist by Sean McDermott 9-6
14:48   Defensive rebound by Derrik Smits  
14:50   Mac McClung missed jump shot  
15:18   Turnover on Bryce Nze  
15:18   Offensive foul on Bryce Nze  
15:21   Defensive rebound by Bryce Nze  
15:23   Omer Yurtseven missed tip-in  
15:27   Offensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven  
15:29   Jamorko Pickett missed layup  
15:40   Defensive rebound by Jagan Mosely  
15:42   Bryce Golden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:07   Turnover on Jamorko Pickett  
16:07   Offensive foul on Jamorko Pickett  
16:20 +3 Sean McDermott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bryce Nze 7-6
16:45 +2 Omer Yurtseven made jump shot 4-6
16:58 +2 Bryce Nze made tip-in 4-4
17:03   Offensive rebound by Bryce Nze  
17:05   Kamar Baldwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:25 +1 Terrell Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-4
17:25 +1 Terrell Allen made 1st of 2 free throws 2-3
17:25   Shooting foul on Kamar Baldwin  
17:34 +2 Sean McDermott made driving layup, assist by Kamar Baldwin 2-2
17:38   Defensive rebound by Kamar Baldwin  
17:40   Terrell Allen missed layup, blocked by Henry Baddley  
17:51   Offensive rebound by Georgetown  
17:53   Jagan Mosely missed layup  
17:55   Defensive rebound by Terrell Allen  
17:57   Bryce Nze missed layup, blocked by Jamorko Pickett  
18:02   Lost ball turnover on Mac McClung, stolen by Sean McDermott  
18:11   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Tucker, stolen by Mac McClung  
18:20   Defensive rebound by Bryce Nze  
18:22   Omer Yurtseven missed layup  
18:36   Traveling violation turnover on Bryce Nze  
18:36   Offensive rebound by Bryce Nze  
18:36   Jordan Tucker missed layup  
18:36   Offensive rebound by Jordan Tucker  
18:38   Bryce Golden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:51   Defensive rebound by Bryce Golden  
18:53   Mac McClung missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:09   Defensive rebound by Jagan Mosely  
19:11   Bryce Golden missed hook shot  
19:42 +2 Mac McClung made jump shot, assist by Terrell Allen 0-2
19:47   Personal foul on Jordan Tucker  
19:47   Offensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven  
19:49   Jamorko Pickett missed layup  
20:00   Jumpball received by Georgetown  
Key Players
A. Thompson
2 G
J. Mosely
4 G
32.5 Min. Per Game 32.5
7.3 Pts. Per Game 7.3
3.5 Ast. Per Game 3.5
4.5 Reb. Per Game 4.5
48.0 Field Goal % 54.0
8.3 Three Point % 46.5
60.8 Free Throw % 80.4
  Defensive rebound by Kamar Baldwin 2.0
  Mac McClung missed 3-pt. jump shot 4.0
+ 3 Jordan Tucker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kamar Baldwin 37.0
+ 2 Qudus Wahab made dunk, assist by Terrell Allen 59.0
+ 1 Henry Baddley made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:11
+ 1 Henry Baddley made 1st of 2 free throws 1:11
  Shooting foul on Omer Yurtseven 1:11
+ 1 Terrell Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:25
+ 1 Terrell Allen made 1st of 2 free throws 1:25
  Personal foul on Sean McDermott 1:25
  Lost ball turnover on Bryce Nze, stolen by Jahvon Blair 1:38
Team Stats
Points 32 43
Field Goals 12-27 (44.4%) 14-30 (46.7%)
3-Pointers 5-14 (35.7%) 2-4 (50.0%)
Free Throws 3-4 (75.0%) 13-14 (92.9%)
Total Rebounds 17 16
Offensive 5 4
Defensive 11 11
Team 1 1
Assists 9 9
Steals 2 7
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 12 4
Fouls 12 7
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
22
S. McDermott F
11 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
12
T. Allen G
9 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo 16 Butler 16-4 32-32
home team logo Georgetown 12-8 43-43
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Team Stats
away team logo 16 Butler 16-4 69.4 PPG 38.4 RPG 13.2 APG
home team logo Georgetown 12-8 78.0 PPG 43.2 RPG 15.7 APG
Key Players
22
S. McDermott F 11.3 PPG 5.9 RPG 0.9 APG 48.4 FG%
2
M. McClung G 16.6 PPG 3.2 RPG 2.6 APG 40.7 FG%
Top Scorers
22
S. McDermott F 11 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
2
M. McClung G 9 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
44.4 FG% 46.7
35.7 3PT FG% 50.0
75.0 FT% 92.9
Butler
Starters
S. McDermott
J. Tucker
H. Baddley
K. Baldwin
B. Golden
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. McDermott 11 3 2 4/5 3/4 0/0 1 19 2 0 1 0 3
J. Tucker 6 1 0 2/4 2/3 0/0 2 8 0 0 1 1 0
H. Baddley 4 0 0 1/2 0/1 2/2 0 14 0 1 0 0 0
K. Baldwin 1 2 3 0/2 0/2 1/1 2 15 0 0 2 0 2
B. Golden 0 2 0 0/3 0/2 0/0 2 10 0 0 0 0 2
On Bench
D. Smits
K. Battle
C. David
C. Donovan
A. Thompson
M. Hastings
J. Mulloy
M. Parker
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Smits 4 2 0 2/3 0/0 0/1 2 8 0 0 1 1 1
K. Battle 0 1 1 0/3 0/2 0/0 1 11 0 0 2 0 1
C. David - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Donovan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Hastings - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Mulloy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Parker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 32 16 9 12/27 5/14 3/4 12 85 2 1 12 5 11
Georgetown
Starters
T. Allen
M. McClung
Q. Wahab
J. Mosely
J. Blair
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Allen 9 2 5 2/5 1/1 4/4 0 20 2 0 1 0 2
M. McClung 9 1 1 3/7 1/3 2/2 1 17 2 0 2 0 1
Q. Wahab 8 3 0 3/3 0/0 2/2 1 5 0 0 0 1 2
J. Mosely 6 3 1 2/4 0/0 2/2 1 19 0 0 0 0 3
J. Blair 2 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 15 1 0 0 0 0
On Bench
G. Muresan
G. Alexander
J. Robinson
M. Gardner
T. Ighoefe
M. Wilson
C. Azinge
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Muresan 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 1 0 0 0 0
G. Alexander - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Gardner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Ighoefe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Azinge - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 43 15 9 14/30 2/4 13/14 7 79 7 1 4 4 11
