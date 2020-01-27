|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kamar Baldwin
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
Mac McClung missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
37.0
|
|
+3
|
Jordan Tucker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kamar Baldwin
|
32-43
|
59.0
|
|
+2
|
Qudus Wahab made dunk, assist by Terrell Allen
|
29-43
|
1:11
|
|
+1
|
Henry Baddley made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
29-41
|
1:11
|
|
+1
|
Henry Baddley made 1st of 2 free throws
|
28-41
|
1:11
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Omer Yurtseven
|
|
1:25
|
|
+1
|
Terrell Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
27-41
|
1:25
|
|
+1
|
Terrell Allen made 1st of 2 free throws
|
27-40
|
1:25
|
|
|
Personal foul on Sean McDermott
|
|
1:38
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Bryce Nze, stolen by Jahvon Blair
|
|
1:49
|
|
+1
|
Kamar Baldwin made free throw
|
27-39
|
1:49
|
|
|
Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Georgetown
|
|
1:51
|
|
|
Personal foul on Mac McClung
|
|
1:59
|
|
+1
|
Omer Yurtseven made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
26-39
|
1:59
|
|
+1
|
Omer Yurtseven made 1st of 2 free throws
|
26-38
|
1:59
|
|
|
Personal foul on Bryce Nze
|
|
2:15
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Nze made layup, assist by Sean McDermott
|
26-37
|
2:38
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Mac McClung
|
|
2:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mac McClung
|
|
2:46
|
|
|
Kamar Baldwin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:16
|
|
+2
|
Jagan Mosely made layup, assist by Mac McClung
|
24-37
|
3:23
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Bryce Nze, stolen by Terrell Allen
|
|
3:40
|
|
+2
|
Mac McClung made layup
|
24-35
|
3:44
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Kamar Baldwin, stolen by Mac McClung
|
|
4:11
|
|
+3
|
Terrell Allen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Omer Yurtseven
|
24-33
|
4:26
|
|
+3
|
Sean McDermott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kamar Baldwin
|
24-30
|
4:42
|
|
+3
|
Mac McClung made 3-pt. jump shot
|
21-30
|
4:50
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven
|
|
4:52
|
|
|
Terrell Allen missed jump shot
|
|
4:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven
|
|
5:00
|
|
|
Bryce Nze missed tip-in
|
|
5:05
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Bryce Nze
|
|
5:07
|
|
|
Derrik Smits missed layup
|
|
5:12
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Derrik Smits
|
|
5:14
|
|
|
Khalif Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:30
|
|
+2
|
Jahvon Blair made layup, assist by Terrell Allen
|
21-27
|
5:47
|
|
+2
|
Derrik Smits made layup
|
21-25
|
6:15
|
|
+2
|
Omer Yurtseven made hook shot, assist by Terrell Allen
|
19-25
|
6:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven
|
|
6:31
|
|
|
Sean McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:47
|
|
+1
|
Mac McClung made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
19-23
|
6:47
|
|
+1
|
Mac McClung made 1st of 2 free throws
|
19-22
|
6:47
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Derrik Smits
|
|
6:51
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Kamar Baldwin, stolen by Omer Yurtseven
|
|
7:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Khalif Battle
|
|
7:05
|
|
|
Terrell Allen missed jump shot
|
|
7:18
|
|
|
Turnover on Khalif Battle
|
|
7:18
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Khalif Battle
|
|
7:33
|
|
|
Personal foul on Omer Yurtseven
|
|
7:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bryce Golden
|
|
7:34
|
|
|
Omer Yurtseven missed hook shot
|
|
7:59
|
|
+3
|
Sean McDermott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bryce Nze
|
19-21
|
8:22
|
|
+2
|
Omer Yurtseven made layup, assist by Jagan Mosely
|
16-21
|
8:32
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Bryce Nze
|
|
8:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott
|
|
8:40
|
|
|
Omer Yurtseven missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
8:40
|
|
+1
|
Omer Yurtseven made 1st of 2 free throws
|
16-19
|
8:40
|
|
|
Personal foul on Bryce Golden
|
|
8:51
|
|
+2
|
Henry Baddley made jump shot, assist by Bryce Nze
|
16-18
|
8:59
|
|
|
Personal foul on Qudus Wahab
|
|
9:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Butler
|
|
9:07
|
|
|
Mac McClung missed floating jump shot
|
|
9:25
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Nze made layup
|
14-18
|
9:31
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jagan Mosely
|
|
9:44
|
|
+1
|
Qudus Wahab made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
12-18
|
9:44
|
|
+1
|
Qudus Wahab made 1st of 2 free throws
|
12-17
|
9:44
|
|
|
Personal foul on Bryce Golden
|
|
9:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Qudus Wahab
|
|
9:46
|
|
|
Khalif Battle missed floating jump shot
|
|
10:08
|
|
+2
|
Qudus Wahab made dunk, assist by Terrell Allen
|
12-16
|
10:13
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Khalif Battle, stolen by Terrell Allen
|
|
10:28
|
|
+1
|
Jagan Mosely made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
12-14
|
10:28
|
|
+1
|
Jagan Mosely made 1st of 2 free throws
|
12-13
|
10:28
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jordan Tucker
|
|
10:40
|
|
+3
|
Jordan Tucker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Khalif Battle
|
12-12
|
11:04
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Terrell Allen, stolen by Sean McDermott
|
|
11:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Terrell Allen
|
|
11:19
|
|
|
Henry Baddley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:38
|
|
+2
|
Qudus Wahab made tip-in
|
9-12
|
11:39
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Qudus Wahab
|
|
11:41
|
|
|
Jagan Mosely missed driving layup
|
|
11:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Qudus Wahab
|
|
12:00
|
|
|
Jordan Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:16
|
|
+2
|
Jagan Mosely made layup, assist by Jahvon Blair
|
9-10
|
12:22
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Derrik Smits, stolen by George Muresan
|
|
12:45
|
|
+2
|
Terrell Allen made driving layup
|
9-8
|
12:57
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kamar Baldwin
|
|
13:13
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Sean McDermott
|
|
13:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott
|
|
13:34
|
|
|
Omer Yurtseven missed jump shot
|
|
13:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jagan Mosely
|
|
13:51
|
|
|
Khalif Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott
|
|
14:02
|
|
|
Omer Yurtseven missed turnaround jump shot
|
|
14:06
|
|
|
Personal foul on Derrik Smits
|
|
14:18
|
|
|
Kicked ball violation on Butler
|
|
14:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven
|
|
14:30
|
|
|
Derrik Smits missed free throw
|
|
14:30
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jamorko Pickett
|
|
14:30
|
|
+2
|
Derrik Smits made layup, assist by Sean McDermott
|
9-6
|
14:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Derrik Smits
|
|
14:50
|
|
|
Mac McClung missed jump shot
|
|
15:18
|
|
|
Turnover on Bryce Nze
|
|
15:18
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Bryce Nze
|
|
15:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bryce Nze
|
|
15:23
|
|
|
Omer Yurtseven missed tip-in
|
|
15:27
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven
|
|
15:29
|
|
|
Jamorko Pickett missed layup
|
|
15:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jagan Mosely
|
|
15:42
|
|
|
Bryce Golden missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:07
|
|
|
Turnover on Jamorko Pickett
|
|
16:07
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Jamorko Pickett
|
|
16:20
|
|
+3
|
Sean McDermott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bryce Nze
|
7-6
|
16:45
|
|
+2
|
Omer Yurtseven made jump shot
|
4-6
|
16:58
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Nze made tip-in
|
4-4
|
17:03
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Bryce Nze
|
|
17:05
|
|
|
Kamar Baldwin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:25
|
|
+1
|
Terrell Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
2-4
|
17:25
|
|
+1
|
Terrell Allen made 1st of 2 free throws
|
2-3
|
17:25
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Kamar Baldwin
|
|
17:34
|
|
+2
|
Sean McDermott made driving layup, assist by Kamar Baldwin
|
2-2
|
17:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kamar Baldwin
|
|
17:40
|
|
|
Terrell Allen missed layup, blocked by Henry Baddley
|
|
17:51
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Georgetown
|
|
17:53
|
|
|
Jagan Mosely missed layup
|
|
17:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Terrell Allen
|
|
17:57
|
|
|
Bryce Nze missed layup, blocked by Jamorko Pickett
|
|
18:02
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Mac McClung, stolen by Sean McDermott
|
|
18:11
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jordan Tucker, stolen by Mac McClung
|
|
18:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bryce Nze
|
|
18:22
|
|
|
Omer Yurtseven missed layup
|
|
18:36
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Bryce Nze
|
|
18:36
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Bryce Nze
|
|
18:36
|
|
|
Jordan Tucker missed layup
|
|
18:36
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jordan Tucker
|
|
18:38
|
|
|
Bryce Golden missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bryce Golden
|
|
18:53
|
|
|
Mac McClung missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jagan Mosely
|
|
19:11
|
|
|
Bryce Golden missed hook shot
|
|
19:42
|
|
+2
|
Mac McClung made jump shot, assist by Terrell Allen
|
0-2
|
19:47
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jordan Tucker
|
|
19:47
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven
|
|
19:49
|
|
|
Jamorko Pickett missed layup
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Georgetown
|