|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Virginia
|
|
19:44
|
|
|
Braxton Key missed layup, blocked by Malik Osborne
|
|
19:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Florida State
|
|
19:25
|
|
+3
|
Devin Vassell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Raiquan Gray
|
3-0
|
19:01
|
|
|
Mamadi Diakite missed jump shot
|
|
18:59
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Raiquan Gray
|
|
18:43
|
|
|
Personal foul on Casey Morsell
|
|
18:36
|
|
+3
|
Raiquan Gray made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trent Forrest
|
6-0
|
18:16
|
|
|
Kihei Clark missed jump shot
|
|
18:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Malik Osborne
|
|
17:56
|
|
+2
|
Malik Osborne made jump shot
|
8-0
|
17:37
|
|
|
Braxton Key missed jump shot
|
|
17:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Devin Vassell
|
|
17:26
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Raiquan Gray
|
|
17:07
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Tomas Woldetensae
|
|
16:54
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Trent Forrest, stolen by Kihei Clark
|
|
16:38
|
|
+2
|
Braxton Key made layup, assist by Tomas Woldetensae
|
8-2
|
16:27
|
|
|
Dominik Olejniczak missed layup
|
|
16:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite
|
|
16:20
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Kihei Clark
|
|
15:59
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Dominik Olejniczak
|
|
15:44
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Raiquan Gray
|
|
15:44
|
|
+1
|
Jay Huff made 1st of 2 free throws
|
8-3
|
15:44
|
|
|
Jay Huff missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
15:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Devin Vassell
|
|
15:19
|
|
|
Dominik Olejniczak missed hook shot
|
|
15:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite
|
|
15:11
|
|
|
Tomas Woldetensae missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Devin Vassell
|
|
14:53
|
|
+3
|
Raiquan Gray made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Vassell
|
11-3
|
14:37
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Tomas Woldetensae, stolen by M.J. Walker
|
|
14:35
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tomas Woldetensae
|
|
14:17
|
|
|
Anthony Polite missed jump shot
|
|
14:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jay Huff
|
|
13:48
|
|
+2
|
Mamadi Diakite made layup
|
11-5
|
13:35
|
|
|
M.J. Walker missed jump shot
|
|
13:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Braxton Key
|
|
13:07
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Kihei Clark, stolen by Balsa Koprivica
|
|
12:58
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jay Huff
|
|
12:45
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Wyatt Wilkes
|
|
12:45
|
|
|
Turnover on Wyatt Wilkes
|
|
12:31
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Chase Coleman
|
|
12:17
|
|
|
Wyatt Wilkes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chase Coleman
|
|
12:00
|
|
+3
|
Tomas Woldetensae made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Braxton Key
|
11-8
|
11:29
|
|
|
Devin Vassell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Casey Morsell
|
|
11:14
|
|
|
Chase Coleman missed layup, blocked by Rayquan Evans
|
|
11:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Devin Vassell
|
|
10:59
|
|
|
Devin Vassell missed jump shot
|
|
10:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Francisco Caffaro
|
|
10:45
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Chase Coleman, stolen by Anthony Polite
|
|
10:41
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Chase Coleman
|
|
10:41
|
|
|
Anthony Polite missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
10:41
|
|
+1
|
Anthony Polite made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
12-8
|
10:23
|
|
|
Mamadi Diakite missed jump shot
|
|
10:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rayquan Evans
|
|
9:57
|
|
+2
|
Devin Vassell made jump shot
|
14-8
|
9:27
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Tomas Woldetensae, stolen by Devin Vassell
|
|
9:15
|
|
|
Personal foul on Mamadi Diakite
|
|
9:07
|
|
|
Devin Vassell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tomas Woldetensae
|
|
8:51
|
|
+3
|
Tomas Woldetensae made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kihei Clark
|
14-11
|
8:40
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Raiquan Gray
|
|
8:40
|
|
|
Turnover on Raiquan Gray
|
|
8:30
|
|
+2
|
Casey Morsell made jump shot
|
14-13
|
8:30
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Malik Osborne
|
|
8:30
|
|
+1
|
Casey Morsell made free throw
|
14-14
|
8:02
|
|
|
Malik Osborne missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Braxton Key
|
|
7:37
|
|
|
Braxton Key missed jump shot, blocked by M.J. Walker
|
|
7:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Devin Vassell
|
|
7:24
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tomas Woldetensae
|
|
7:07
|
|
+2
|
M.J. Walker made jump shot
|
16-14
|
6:41
|
|
|
Mamadi Diakite missed jump shot
|
|
6:39
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite
|
|
6:37
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Florida State
|
|
6:37
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Mamadi Diakite, stolen by Malik Osborne
|
|
6:31
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Wyatt Wilkes
|
|
6:31
|
|
|
Turnover on Wyatt Wilkes
|
|
6:12
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Wyatt Wilkes
|
|
6:12
|
|
+1
|
Mamadi Diakite made 1st of 2 free throws
|
16-15
|
6:12
|
|
+1
|
Mamadi Diakite made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
16-16
|
5:55
|
|
|
Malik Osborne missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite
|
|
5:37
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Casey Morsell
|
|
5:22
|
|
|
M.J. Walker missed jump shot
|
|
5:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kihei Clark
|
|
5:06
|
|
+2
|
Kihei Clark made layup
|
16-18
|
4:44
|
|
|
M.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Virginia
|
|
4:30
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Braxton Key, stolen by Trent Forrest
|
|
4:25
|
|
+2
|
Devin Vassell made layup, assist by Trent Forrest
|
18-18
|
4:16
|
|
|
Braxton Key missed layup
|
|
4:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Malik Osborne
|
|
4:05
|
|
+3
|
Devin Vassell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trent Forrest
|
21-18
|
3:45
|
|
+3
|
Mamadi Diakite made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jay Huff
|
21-21
|
3:15
|
|
+2
|
Dominik Olejniczak made hook shot
|
23-21
|
2:47
|
|
+2
|
Braxton Key made dunk, assist by Jay Huff
|
23-23
|
2:25
|
|
+2
|
Balsa Koprivica made dunk, assist by M.J. Walker
|
25-23
|
2:01
|
|
+2
|
Braxton Key made layup, assist by Kihei Clark
|
25-25
|
1:52
|
|
|
Personal foul on Casey Morsell
|
|
1:52
|
|
+1
|
Anthony Polite made 1st of 2 free throws
|
26-25
|
1:52
|
|
|
Anthony Polite missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
1:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite
|
|
1:37
|
|
|
Jay Huff missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Malik Osborne
|
|
1:22
|
|
|
Balsa Koprivica missed jump shot
|
|
1:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Braxton Key
|
|
59.0
|
|
|
Kihei Clark missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
57.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rayquan Evans
|
|
57.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jay Huff
|
|
57.0
|
|
+1
|
Rayquan Evans made 1st of 2 free throws
|
27-25
|
57.0
|
|
+1
|
Rayquan Evans made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
28-25
|
34.0
|
|
|
Kihei Clark missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
32.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kihei Clark
|
|
12.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Malik Osborne
|
|
12.0
|
|
+1
|
Kihei Clark made 1st of 2 free throws
|
28-26
|
12.0
|
|
+1
|
Kihei Clark made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
28-27
|
3.0
|
|
|
Devin Vassell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Francisco Caffaro
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|