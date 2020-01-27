|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
2.0
|
|
+2
|
Xavier Johnson made jump shot
|
34-45
|
17.0
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Goldwire made layup, assist by Vernon Carey Jr.
|
32-45
|
38.0
|
|
+1
|
Xavier Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
32-43
|
38.0
|
|
+1
|
Xavier Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws
|
31-43
|
38.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tre Jones
|
|
49.0
|
|
+3
|
Jordan Goldwire made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joey Baker
|
30-43
|
1:06
|
|
+2
|
Justin Champagnie made layup
|
30-40
|
1:11
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Justin Champagnie
|
|
1:13
|
|
|
Au'Diese Toney missed layup
|
|
1:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Abdoul Karim Coulibaly
|
|
1:21
|
|
|
Tre Jones missed jump shot
|
|
1:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.
|
|
1:47
|
|
|
Abdoul Karim Coulibaly missed layup
|
|
2:14
|
|
+3
|
Jack White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Goldwire
|
28-40
|
2:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tre Jones
|
|
2:23
|
|
|
Trey McGowens missed hook shot
|
|
2:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Champagnie
|
|
2:37
|
|
|
Joey Baker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:46
|
|
+1
|
Au'Diese Toney made free throw
|
28-37
|
2:46
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Matthew Hurt
|
|
2:46
|
|
+2
|
Au'Diese Toney made dunk, assist by Trey McGowens
|
27-37
|
3:05
|
|
+2
|
Vernon Carey Jr. made dunk, assist by Matthew Hurt
|
25-37
|
3:31
|
|
+1
|
Justin Champagnie made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
25-35
|
3:31
|
|
+1
|
Justin Champagnie made 1st of 2 free throws
|
24-35
|
3:31
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Matthew Hurt
|
|
3:51
|
|
+3
|
Jack White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Goldwire
|
23-35
|
4:12
|
|
+2
|
Abdoul Karim Coulibaly made layup
|
23-32
|
4:16
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Abdoul Karim Coulibaly
|
|
4:18
|
|
|
Au'Diese Toney missed layup
|
|
4:25
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Pittsburgh
|
|
4:27
|
|
|
Justin Champagnie missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:47
|
|
+2
|
Tre Jones made jump shot
|
21-32
|
4:59
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Xavier Johnson
|
|
5:19
|
|
+3
|
Tre Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jack White
|
21-30
|
5:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Duke
|
|
5:38
|
|
|
Trey McGowens missed jump shot
|
|
5:59
|
|
+3
|
Jordan Goldwire made 3-pt. jump shot
|
21-27
|
6:09
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Trey McGowens
|
|
6:14
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jack White, stolen by Justin Champagnie
|
|
6:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.
|
|
6:27
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
6:27
|
|
+1
|
Xavier Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws
|
21-24
|
6:27
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jordan Goldwire
|
|
6:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Abdoul Karim Coulibaly
|
|
6:40
|
|
|
Vernon Carey Jr. missed layup
|
|
6:46
|
|
|
Turnover on Trey McGowens
|
|
6:46
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Trey McGowens
|
|
7:06
|
|
+2
|
Joey Baker made jump shot
|
20-24
|
7:08
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Duke
|
|
7:10
|
|
|
Vernon Carey Jr. missed layup
|
|
7:14
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.
|
|
7:16
|
|
|
Joey Baker missed jump shot
|
|
7:39
|
|
+1
|
Trey McGowens made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
20-22
|
7:39
|
|
+1
|
Trey McGowens made 1st of 2 free throws
|
19-22
|
7:39
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Javin DeLaurier
|
|
7:52
|
|
|
Turnover on Cassius Stanley
|
|
7:52
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Cassius Stanley
|
|
8:06
|
|
+2
|
Abdoul Karim Coulibaly made layup, assist by Xavier Johnson
|
18-22
|
8:33
|
|
+1
|
Tre Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
16-22
|
8:33
|
|
+1
|
Tre Jones made 1st of 2 free throws
|
16-21
|
8:33
|
|
|
Turnover on Pittsburgh
|
|
8:33
|
|
|
Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Pittsburgh
|
|
8:35
|
|
+2
|
Tre Jones made layup
|
16-20
|
8:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.
|
|
8:49
|
|
|
Au'Diese Toney missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:53
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Abdoul Karim Coulibaly
|
|
8:55
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson missed layup
|
|
9:16
|
|
+3
|
Jordan Goldwire made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Vernon Carey Jr.
|
16-18
|
9:35
|
|
+2
|
Justin Champagnie made layup
|
16-15
|
9:39
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Justin Champagnie
|
|
9:41
|
|
|
Justin Champagnie missed dunk
|
|
10:02
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Vernon Carey Jr.
|
|
10:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Matthew Hurt
|
|
10:13
|
|
|
Au'Diese Toney missed jump shot
|
|
10:37
|
|
+2
|
Matthew Hurt made dunk, assist by Tre Jones
|
14-15
|
10:42
|
|
+2
|
Au'Diese Toney made layup
|
14-13
|
10:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Au'Diese Toney
|
|
10:51
|
|
|
Tre Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:11
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Cassius Stanley
|
|
11:11
|
|
|
Vernon Carey Jr. missed free throw
|
|
11:09
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Eric Hamilton
|
|
11:09
|
|
+2
|
Vernon Carey Jr. made layup
|
12-13
|
11:09
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.
|
|
11:11
|
|
|
Vernon Carey Jr. missed layup
|
|
11:21
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Eric Hamilton, stolen by Tre Jones
|
|
11:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Xavier Johnson
|
|
11:31
|
|
|
Tre Jones missed jump shot
|
|
11:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Goldwire
|
|
11:38
|
|
|
Au'Diese Toney missed layup, blocked by Cassius Stanley
|
|
11:57
|
|
|
Personal foul on Matthew Hurt
|
|
11:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Eric Hamilton
|
|
11:57
|
|
|
Vernon Carey Jr. missed free throw
|
|
11:57
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Eric Hamilton
|
|
11:57
|
|
+2
|
Vernon Carey Jr. made layup, assist by Matthew Hurt
|
12-11
|
12:06
|
|
|
Personal foul on Terrell Brown
|
|
12:30
|
|
+3
|
Au'Diese Toney made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Murphy
|
12-9
|
12:54
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jordan Goldwire
|
|
12:54
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jordan Goldwire
|
|
12:56
|
|
|
Alex O'Connell missed dunk
|
|
13:00
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Matthew Hurt
|
|
13:00
|
|
|
Matthew Hurt missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
13:00
|
|
|
Matthew Hurt missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
13:00
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Terrell Brown
|
|
13:23
|
|
+2
|
Terrell Brown made dunk, assist by Au'Diese Toney
|
9-9
|
13:39
|
|
|
Personal foul on Joey Baker
|
|
13:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Au'Diese Toney
|
|
13:56
|
|
|
Joey Baker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.
|
|
14:03
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson missed layup
|
|
14:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Champagnie
|
|
14:26
|
|
|
Vernon Carey Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.
|
|
14:40
|
|
|
Trey McGowens missed jump shot
|
|
14:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trey McGowens
|
|
14:53
|
|
|
Cassius Stanley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:15
|
|
+2
|
Terrell Brown made layup
|
7-9
|
15:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Terrell Brown
|
|
15:22
|
|
|
Joey Baker missed layup
|
|
15:37
|
|
+3
|
Justin Champagnie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey McGowens
|
5-9
|
15:44
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Cassius Stanley, stolen by Terrell Brown
|
|
16:05
|
|
|
Personal foul on Xavier Johnson
|
|
16:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.
|
|
16:07
|
|
|
Justin Champagnie missed jump shot
|
|
16:22
|
|
+2
|
Cassius Stanley made dunk, assist by Tre Jones
|
2-9
|
16:28
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Xavier Johnson, stolen by Jack White
|
|
16:46
|
|
+1
|
Vernon Carey Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
2-7
|
16:46
|
|
+1
|
Vernon Carey Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|
2-6
|
16:46
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Au'Diese Toney
|
|
16:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Goldwire
|
|
16:55
|
|
|
Au'Diese Toney missed jump shot
|
|
17:22
|
|
+3
|
Vernon Carey Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tre Jones
|
2-5
|
17:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cassius Stanley
|
|
17:38
|
|
|
Trey McGowens missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Xavier Johnson
|
|
17:48
|
|
|
Jordan Goldwire missed layup, blocked by Justin Champagnie
|
|
17:47
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Cassius Stanley
|
|
17:49
|
|
|
Jordan Goldwire missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tre Jones
|
|
18:04
|
|
|
Au'Diese Toney missed layup
|
|
18:02
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Au'Diese Toney
|
|
18:04
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson missed jump shot, blocked by Tre Jones
|
|
18:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trey McGowens
|
|
18:12
|
|
|
Matthew Hurt missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Matthew Hurt
|
|
18:26
|
|
|
Eric Hamilton missed layup, blocked by Matthew Hurt
|
|
18:33
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Eric Hamilton
|
|
18:35
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson missed layup
|
|
18:58
|
|
+2
|
Vernon Carey Jr. made jump shot
|
2-2
|
19:29
|
|
+2
|
Eric Hamilton made jump shot, assist by Xavier Johnson
|
2-0
|
19:45
|
|
|
Personal foul on Cassius Stanley
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Pittsburgh
|