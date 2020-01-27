PITT
DUKE

Capel prepares for emotional return as Pittsburgh visits No. 9 Duke

  • FLM
  • Jan 27, 2020

Duke should be plenty rested up when the ninth-ranked Blue Devils go into Tuesday night's game against Pittsburgh in Durham, N.C.

This matchup is sure to bring some emotions as former Duke player and associate head coach Jeff Capel is back in the building as Pittsburgh's coach.

"I'm excited about the challenge," Capel said. "Anytime you get a chance to play against one of the best teams and one of the best programs. Hopefully, we can play well."

This will be Capel's first time coaching in Cameron Indoor Stadium as the opponent. The teams met once last season in Pittsburgh, with Duke winning.

He was a player and assistant under Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski, even filling in as acting coach when Krzyzewski missed a few games in recent seasons.

"I learned a lot when I played there," Capel said. "I probably learned more as an assistant. I cherish my time there as a player. I cherish my time there as an assistant."

Duke (16-3, 6-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) snapped a two-game skid last Tuesday night by hammering Miami. That 89-59 outcome gave the Blue Devils a good feeling going into a week-long layoff.

"We got a little bit of a break from competition," Krzyzewski said. "That's a good thing for us to get rejuvenated after eight conference games."

The Blue Devils have insisted that they must be the more aggressive team, something that might have wavered in their losses this month.

"I think it just starts with the energy," guard Tre Jones said. "When we do the things that we can control, like talking, playing defense, flying around like that, rebounding, it translates to our offense. We wanted to get back to having a hungry mindset."

Part of Duke's bounce-back performance included 22 points from freshman forward Matthew Hurt, who made 8 of 11 shots from the field and bagged four 3-point shots in the Miami game.

"I'm just shooting the ball with a lot more confidence," Hurt said. "It took a little bit to get my shot off, but once I get into a groove every shot that I shoot, I feel like it's going in."

Duke has won seven games by 30 or more points this season. Four of those have come in ACC play.

The Blue Devils' strong play on offense has been aided by five games in which they've committed 10 or fewer turnovers.

There's no certain area to address when preparing for the Blue Devils.

"I think they're as good as any team in the country," Capel said. "I think they have good, quality depth. ... I think guys understand roles."

Pittsburgh (13-7, 4-5) won two games in a row before failing in a comeback bid Saturday at Syracuse.

A trouble spot for the Panthers has been falling into early holes. They trailed Boston College and Syracuse by double figures in the first half of games last week.

Pittsburgh freshman forward Justin Champagnie averaged 15.5 points and 9.5 rebounds per game in two outings last week. He shot a combined 13 for 20 in the two games.

The Panthers are 1-3 in ACC road games, the victory coming at North Carolina on Jan. 8.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text

1st Half
PITT Panthers 34
DUKE Blue Devils 45

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
2.0 +2 Xavier Johnson made jump shot 34-45
17.0 +2 Jordan Goldwire made layup, assist by Vernon Carey Jr. 32-45
38.0 +1 Xavier Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-43
38.0 +1 Xavier Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 31-43
38.0   Personal foul on Tre Jones  
49.0 +3 Jordan Goldwire made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joey Baker 30-43
1:06 +2 Justin Champagnie made layup 30-40
1:11   Offensive rebound by Justin Champagnie  
1:13   Au'Diese Toney missed layup  
1:19   Defensive rebound by Abdoul Karim Coulibaly  
1:21   Tre Jones missed jump shot  
1:45   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
1:47   Abdoul Karim Coulibaly missed layup  
2:14 +3 Jack White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Goldwire 28-40
2:21   Defensive rebound by Tre Jones  
2:23   Trey McGowens missed hook shot  
2:35   Defensive rebound by Justin Champagnie  
2:37   Joey Baker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:46 +1 Au'Diese Toney made free throw 28-37
2:46   Shooting foul on Matthew Hurt  
2:46 +2 Au'Diese Toney made dunk, assist by Trey McGowens 27-37
3:05 +2 Vernon Carey Jr. made dunk, assist by Matthew Hurt 25-37
3:31 +1 Justin Champagnie made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-35
3:31 +1 Justin Champagnie made 1st of 2 free throws 24-35
3:31   Shooting foul on Matthew Hurt  
3:51 +3 Jack White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Goldwire 23-35
4:12 +2 Abdoul Karim Coulibaly made layup 23-32
4:16   Offensive rebound by Abdoul Karim Coulibaly  
4:18   Au'Diese Toney missed layup  
4:25   Offensive rebound by Pittsburgh  
4:27   Justin Champagnie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:47 +2 Tre Jones made jump shot 21-32
4:59   Lost ball turnover on Xavier Johnson  
5:19 +3 Tre Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jack White 21-30
5:36   Defensive rebound by Duke  
5:38   Trey McGowens missed jump shot  
5:59 +3 Jordan Goldwire made 3-pt. jump shot 21-27
6:09   Traveling violation turnover on Trey McGowens  
6:14   Bad pass turnover on Jack White, stolen by Justin Champagnie  
6:27   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
6:27   Xavier Johnson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:27 +1 Xavier Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 21-24
6:27   Shooting foul on Jordan Goldwire  
6:38   Defensive rebound by Abdoul Karim Coulibaly  
6:40   Vernon Carey Jr. missed layup  
6:46   Turnover on Trey McGowens  
6:46   Offensive foul on Trey McGowens  
7:06 +2 Joey Baker made jump shot 20-24
7:08   Offensive rebound by Duke  
7:10   Vernon Carey Jr. missed layup  
7:14   Offensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
7:16   Joey Baker missed jump shot  
7:39 +1 Trey McGowens made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-22
7:39 +1 Trey McGowens made 1st of 2 free throws 19-22
7:39   Shooting foul on Javin DeLaurier  
7:52   Turnover on Cassius Stanley  
7:52   Offensive foul on Cassius Stanley  
8:06 +2 Abdoul Karim Coulibaly made layup, assist by Xavier Johnson 18-22
8:33 +1 Tre Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-22
8:33 +1 Tre Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 16-21
8:33   Turnover on Pittsburgh  
8:33   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Pittsburgh  
8:35 +2 Tre Jones made layup 16-20
8:47   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
8:49   Au'Diese Toney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:53   Offensive rebound by Abdoul Karim Coulibaly  
8:55   Xavier Johnson missed layup  
9:16 +3 Jordan Goldwire made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Vernon Carey Jr. 16-18
9:35 +2 Justin Champagnie made layup 16-15
9:39   Offensive rebound by Justin Champagnie  
9:41   Justin Champagnie missed dunk  
10:02   Lost ball turnover on Vernon Carey Jr.  
10:11   Defensive rebound by Matthew Hurt  
10:13   Au'Diese Toney missed jump shot  
10:37 +2 Matthew Hurt made dunk, assist by Tre Jones 14-15
10:42 +2 Au'Diese Toney made layup 14-13
10:49   Defensive rebound by Au'Diese Toney  
10:51   Tre Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:11   Offensive rebound by Cassius Stanley  
11:11   Vernon Carey Jr. missed free throw  
11:09   Shooting foul on Eric Hamilton  
11:09 +2 Vernon Carey Jr. made layup 12-13
11:09   Offensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
11:11   Vernon Carey Jr. missed layup  
11:21   Bad pass turnover on Eric Hamilton, stolen by Tre Jones  
11:29   Defensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
11:31   Tre Jones missed jump shot  
11:36   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goldwire  
11:38   Au'Diese Toney missed layup, blocked by Cassius Stanley  
11:57   Personal foul on Matthew Hurt  
11:57   Defensive rebound by Eric Hamilton  
11:57   Vernon Carey Jr. missed free throw  
11:57   Shooting foul on Eric Hamilton  
11:57 +2 Vernon Carey Jr. made layup, assist by Matthew Hurt 12-11
12:06   Personal foul on Terrell Brown  
12:30 +3 Au'Diese Toney made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Murphy 12-9
12:54   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Goldwire  
12:54   Offensive rebound by Jordan Goldwire  
12:56   Alex O'Connell missed dunk  
13:00   Offensive rebound by Matthew Hurt  
13:00   Matthew Hurt missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:00   Matthew Hurt missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:00   Shooting foul on Terrell Brown  
13:23 +2 Terrell Brown made dunk, assist by Au'Diese Toney 9-9
13:39   Personal foul on Joey Baker  
13:54   Defensive rebound by Au'Diese Toney  
13:56   Joey Baker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:01   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
14:03   Xavier Johnson missed layup  
14:24   Defensive rebound by Justin Champagnie  
14:26   Vernon Carey Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:38   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
14:40   Trey McGowens missed jump shot  
14:51   Defensive rebound by Trey McGowens  
14:53   Cassius Stanley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:15 +2 Terrell Brown made layup 7-9
15:20   Defensive rebound by Terrell Brown  
15:22   Joey Baker missed layup  
15:37 +3 Justin Champagnie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey McGowens 5-9
15:44   Bad pass turnover on Cassius Stanley, stolen by Terrell Brown  
16:05   Personal foul on Xavier Johnson  
16:05   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
16:07   Justin Champagnie missed jump shot  
16:22 +2 Cassius Stanley made dunk, assist by Tre Jones 2-9
16:28   Lost ball turnover on Xavier Johnson, stolen by Jack White  
16:46 +1 Vernon Carey Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-7
16:46 +1 Vernon Carey Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 2-6
16:46   Shooting foul on Au'Diese Toney  
16:53   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goldwire  
16:55   Au'Diese Toney missed jump shot  
17:22 +3 Vernon Carey Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tre Jones 2-5
17:36   Defensive rebound by Cassius Stanley  
17:38   Trey McGowens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:46   Defensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
17:48   Jordan Goldwire missed layup, blocked by Justin Champagnie  
17:47   Offensive rebound by Cassius Stanley  
17:49   Jordan Goldwire missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:49   Defensive rebound by Tre Jones  
18:04   Au'Diese Toney missed layup  
18:02   Offensive rebound by Au'Diese Toney  
18:04   Xavier Johnson missed jump shot, blocked by Tre Jones  
18:10   Defensive rebound by Trey McGowens  
18:12   Matthew Hurt missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:24   Defensive rebound by Matthew Hurt  
18:26   Eric Hamilton missed layup, blocked by Matthew Hurt  
18:33   Offensive rebound by Eric Hamilton  
18:35   Xavier Johnson missed layup  
18:58 +2 Vernon Carey Jr. made jump shot 2-2
19:29 +2 Eric Hamilton made jump shot, assist by Xavier Johnson 2-0
19:45   Personal foul on Cassius Stanley  
20:00   Jumpball received by Pittsburgh  
Key Players
X. Johnson
1 G
T. Jones
3 G
35.2 Min. Per Game 35.2
16.8 Pts. Per Game 16.8
5.8 Ast. Per Game 5.8
4.8 Reb. Per Game 4.8
32.3 Field Goal % 48.6
31.6 Three Point % 45.5
75.0 Free Throw % 56.5
+ 2 Xavier Johnson made jump shot 2.0
+ 2 Jordan Goldwire made layup, assist by Vernon Carey Jr. 17.0
+ 1 Xavier Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 38.0
+ 1 Xavier Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 38.0
  Personal foul on Tre Jones 38.0
+ 3 Jordan Goldwire made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joey Baker 49.0
+ 2 Justin Champagnie made layup 1:06
  Offensive rebound by Justin Champagnie 1:11
  Au'Diese Toney missed layup 1:13
  Defensive rebound by Abdoul Karim Coulibaly 1:19
  Tre Jones missed jump shot 1:21
Team Stats
Points 34 45
Field Goals 12-32 (37.5%) 17-33 (51.5%)
3-Pointers 2-5 (40.0%) 7-14 (50.0%)
Free Throws 8-9 (88.9%) 4-8 (50.0%)
Total Rebounds 19 21
Offensive 6 6
Defensive 12 13
Team 1 2
Assists 6 11
Steals 2 2
Blocks 1 3
Turnovers 5 5
Fouls 8 9
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
11
J. Champagnie G
9 PTS, 4 REB
home team logo
1
V. Carey Jr. C
13 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Pittsburgh 13-7 34-34
home team logo 9 Duke 16-3 45-45
Cameron Indoor Stadium Durham, NC
Cameron Indoor Stadium Durham, NC
Team Stats
away team logo Pittsburgh 13-7 66.4 PPG 39 RPG 12.5 APG
home team logo 9 Duke 16-3 82.9 PPG 42.9 RPG 16.4 APG
Key Players
11
J. Champagnie G 11.5 PPG 7.0 RPG 0.5 APG 42.3 FG%
1
V. Carey Jr. C 16.9 PPG 8.3 RPG 1.0 APG 59.0 FG%
Top Scorers
11
J. Champagnie G 9 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
1
V. Carey Jr. C 13 PTS 8 REB 2 AST
37.5 FG% 51.5
40.0 3PT FG% 50.0
88.9 FT% 50.0
Pittsburgh
Starters
J. Champagnie
A. Toney
X. Johnson
A. Coulibaly
T. McGowens
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Champagnie 9 4 0 3/6 1/2 2/2 0 20 1 1 0 2 2
A. Toney 8 3 1 3/10 1/2 1/1 1 20 0 0 0 1 2
X. Johnson 5 2 2 1/5 0/0 3/4 1 20 0 0 2 0 2
A. Coulibaly 4 4 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 11 0 0 0 2 2
T. McGowens 2 2 2 0/4 0/1 2/2 1 16 0 0 2 0 2
On Court
J. Champagnie
A. Toney
X. Johnson
A. Coulibaly
T. McGowens
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Champagnie 9 4 0 3/6 1/2 2/2 0 20 1 1 0 2 2
A. Toney 8 3 1 3/10 1/2 1/1 1 20 0 0 0 1 2
X. Johnson 5 2 2 1/5 0/0 3/4 1 20 0 0 2 0 2
A. Coulibaly 4 4 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 11 0 0 0 2 2
T. McGowens 2 2 2 0/4 0/1 2/2 1 16 0 0 2 0 2
On Bench
T. Brown
R. Murphy
K. Chukwuka
S. George
A. Starzynski
C. Aiken Jr.
I. Horton
O. Ezeakudo
G. Drumgoole Jr.
K. Marshall
C. Smith
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Brown 4 1 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 2 5 1 0 0 0 1
R. Murphy 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
K. Chukwuka - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. George - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Starzynski - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Aiken Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Horton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Ezeakudo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Drumgoole Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Marshall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 34 18 6 12/32 2/5 8/9 8 96 2 1 5 6 12
Duke
Starters
V. Carey Jr.
J. Goldwire
T. Jones
J. White
J. Baker
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
V. Carey Jr. 13 8 2 5/9 1/2 2/4 0 18 0 0 1 2 6
J. Goldwire 11 3 2 4/6 3/4 0/0 1 18 0 0 1 1 2
T. Jones 9 2 3 3/6 1/2 2/2 1 20 1 1 0 0 2
J. White 6 0 1 2/2 2/2 0/0 0 12 1 0 1 0 0
J. Baker 2 0 1 1/5 0/2 0/0 1 7 0 0 0 0 0
On Court
V. Carey Jr.
J. Goldwire
T. Jones
J. White
J. Baker
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
V. Carey Jr. 13 8 2 5/9 1/2 2/4 0 18 0 0 1 2 6
J. Goldwire 11 3 2 4/6 3/4 0/0 1 18 0 0 1 1 2
T. Jones 9 2 3 3/6 1/2 2/2 1 20 1 1 0 0 2
J. White 6 0 1 2/2 2/2 0/0 0 12 1 0 1 0 0
J. Baker 2 0 1 1/5 0/2 0/0 1 7 0 0 0 0 0
On Bench
J. DeLaurier
A. O'Connell
J. Robinson
M. Buckmire
M. Savarino
W. Moore Jr.
K. Worthington
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. DeLaurier 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
A. O'Connell 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
J. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Buckmire - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Savarino - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Moore Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Worthington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 45 19 11 17/33 7/14 4/8 9 79 2 3 5 6 13
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores