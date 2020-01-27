PURDUE
A perfect home record is a significant reason why Rutgers is ranked for the first time since the end of the 1978-79 season.

The Scarlet Knights are once again ranked -- at No. 25 in the latest poll -- and will attempt to maintain their unblemished home record Tuesday night when they host Purdue.

Rutgers (15-5, 6-3 Big Ten) is off to its best 20-game start since the 1982-83 season when it won 23 games and is attempting to surpass 15 wins for the first time since the 2005-06 team finished 19-14 and reached the second round of the NIT under coach Gary Waters.

The Scarlet Knights barely split their first two games as a ranked team. After a five-point loss at No. 19 Iowa on Wednesday, Rutgers survived blowing a 14-point lead, scored the last nine points and eked out a 75-72 win over Nebraska on Saturday.

"Our defense wasn't great, but it was great when it needed to be, and our offense, too, so I'm happy for that," Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said. "It's how you have to win games sometimes -- you have to grind them out."

Geo Baker, who is still working his way back from a broken hand, hit the game-winning 3-pointer with one second remaining and Rutgers improved to 14-0 at home. The Scarlet Knights also own the top home record in Division I, one ahead of New Mexico, which is hosting No. 4 San Diego State on Wednesday.

Baker is Rutgers' second-leading scorer at 10.0 points and has struggled of late due to the injury. He entered Saturday 4 for 18 in three games since returning from a three-game absence and missed his first six shots before hitting two 3-pointers in the final minutes.

"It definitely helped my confidence to see the ball go through the hoop, especially like that," Baker said. "So, I'm feeling really good right now."

The Scarlet Knights will hope to continue those good feelings against an opponent whom they are 1-12 all-time against and are 0-8 against since becoming a member of the Big 10 in the 2014-15 season.

Purdue (11-9, 4-5) began this season No. 23 but is not enjoying one of its better years so far, and its next loss will match its total from last year's 26-win team. Purdue has already surpassed its loss total from last season so far in league play but is coming off one of its best performances in a conference game.

On Friday, the Boilermakers took control in the first half by holding an 18-point halftime lead and a 45-17 edge early in the second half and cruised to a 70-51 win over Wisconsin.

Isaiah Thompson, who averages 5.4 points per game, scored 14 points while Sasha Stefanovic added 12 as Purdue shot 45 percent and outrebounded Wisconsin 42-16.

Friday's win occurred after a tough stretch where Purdue lost three of four games to teams that were ranked when it played them (Michigan, Michigan State, Maryland and Illinois). It also occurred after coach Matt Painter criticized their toughness and physicality.

"You have to be ready to play, some things might not go your way, but you have to embrace the physicality of the game," Painter said. "I thought tonight we did a much better job of that."

Last season, Purdue cruised to an 89-54 home win over Rutgers on Jan. 15, 2019, when it shot 50 percent and hit 14 3-pointers. In its last visit to Rutgers, Purdue blew an 11-point halftime lead and escaped with a 78-76 win on Feb. 3, 2018.

2nd Half
PURDUE Boilermakers 34
RUT Scarlet Knights 25

Time Team Play Score
29.0   30-second timeout called  
29.0 +2 Eric Hunter Jr. made jump shot 61-64
37.0   Defensive rebound by Purdue  
37.0   Myles Johnson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
37.0   Myles Johnson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
37.0   Personal foul on Trevion Williams  
35.0   Defensive rebound by Myles Johnson  
37.0   Isaiah Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
49.0   Defensive rebound by Eric Hunter Jr.  
51.0   Ron Harper Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:17   Bad pass turnover on Eric Hunter Jr., stolen by Akwasi Yeboah  
1:27   Offensive rebound by Purdue  
1:29   Trevion Williams missed layup, blocked by Myles Johnson  
1:49 +1 Caleb McConnell made 2nd of 2 free throws 59-64
1:49 +1 Caleb McConnell made 1st of 2 free throws 59-63
1:48   Personal foul on Matt Haarms  
2:08 +1 Evan Boudreaux made 2nd of 2 free throws 59-62
2:08   Evan Boudreaux missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:08   Personal foul on Geo Baker  
2:13   Offensive rebound by Evan Boudreaux  
2:15   Isaiah Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:22   Defensive rebound by Matt Haarms  
2:24   Myles Johnson missed jump shot, blocked by Matt Haarms  
2:47   Defensive rebound by Rutgers  
2:49   Jahaad Proctor missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:57   Defensive rebound by Eric Hunter Jr.  
2:59   Montez Mathis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:30 +2 Matt Haarms made dunk, assist by Jahaad Proctor 58-62
3:49   Double dribble turnover on Geo Baker  
3:59 +2 Jahaad Proctor made layup 56-62
4:27 +1 Geo Baker made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-62
4:27 +1 Geo Baker made 1st of 2 free throws 54-61
4:27   Shooting foul on Jahaad Proctor  
4:27   Lost ball turnover on Jahaad Proctor, stolen by Geo Baker  
4:32   Offensive rebound by Purdue  
4:34   Eric Hunter Jr. missed layup  
4:59   Defensive rebound by Trevion Williams  
5:01   Akwasi Yeboah missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:23 +2 Evan Boudreaux made jump shot 54-60
5:50   Defensive rebound by Evan Boudreaux  
5:50   Shaq Carter missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:50 +1 Shaq Carter made 1st of 2 free throws 52-60
5:47   Shooting foul on Trevion Williams  
5:52   Defensive rebound by Caleb McConnell  
5:54   Jahaad Proctor missed jump shot  
6:04   Defensive rebound by Trevion Williams  
6:06   Shaq Carter missed jump shot  
6:24 +2 Trevion Williams made layup 52-59
6:46 +3 Akwasi Yeboah made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ron Harper Jr. 50-59
7:03 +1 Trevion Williams made free throw 50-56
7:03   Personal foul on Myles Johnson  
7:03 +2 Trevion Williams made layup 49-56
7:16   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Thompson  
7:18   Caleb McConnell missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Nojel Eastern  
7:49   Defensive rebound by Akwasi Yeboah  
7:49   Trevion Williams missed free throw  
7:50   Personal foul on Shaq Carter  
7:50   Offensive rebound by Trevion Williams  
7:52   Nojel Eastern missed jump shot  
8:19   Defensive rebound by Trevion Williams  
8:19   Akwasi Yeboah missed free throw  
8:19   Personal foul on Trevion Williams  
8:19   Defensive rebound by Akwasi Yeboah  
8:21   Trevion Williams missed jump shot  
8:45 +1 Caleb McConnell made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-56
8:45 +1 Caleb McConnell made 1st of 2 free throws 47-55
8:45   Personal foul on Eric Hunter Jr.  
9:04 +2 Trevion Williams made jump shot 47-54
9:24 +2 Ron Harper Jr. made layup, assist by Caleb McConnell 45-54
9:41 +2 Trevion Williams made layup, assist by Nojel Eastern 45-52
9:49   Offensive rebound by Trevion Williams  
9:51   Trevion Williams missed layup, blocked by Caleb McConnell  
10:04 +1 Shaq Carter made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-52
10:09   Shaq Carter missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:09   Shooting foul on Matt Haarms  
10:09   Defensive rebound by Montez Mathis  
10:11   Matt Haarms missed jump shot  
10:31   Defensive rebound by Purdue  
10:33   Geo Baker missed jump shot  
11:00 +1 Trevion Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-51
11:00 +1 Trevion Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 42-51
11:00   Shooting foul on Myles Johnson  
11:17 +2 Geo Baker made layup 41-51
11:27   Defensive rebound by Geo Baker  
11:29   Jahaad Proctor missed jump shot  
11:55   Defensive rebound by Purdue  
11:56   Akwasi Yeboah missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:14 +2 Jahaad Proctor made jump shot 41-49
12:25   Defensive rebound by Trevion Williams  
12:27   Geo Baker missed layup  
12:32   Personal foul on Sasha Stefanovic  
12:51 +1 Jahaad Proctor made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-49
12:51 +1 Jahaad Proctor made 1st of 2 free throws 38-49
12:51   Personal foul on Akwasi Yeboah  
13:00   Traveling violation turnover on Geo Baker  
13:13   Defensive rebound by Paul Mulcahy  
13:15   Matt Haarms missed jump shot  
13:47 +3 Geo Baker made 3-pt. jump shot 37-49
14:13 +2 Jahaad Proctor made layup 37-46
14:13   Offensive rebound by Jahaad Proctor  
14:13   Eric Hunter Jr. missed dunk  
14:17   Lost ball turnover on Jacob Young, stolen by Sasha Stefanovic  
14:23   Jumpball received by Rutgers  
14:23   Offensive rebound by Shaq Carter  
14:25   Shaq Carter missed layup, blocked by Matt Haarms  
14:37   Defensive rebound by Caleb McConnell  
14:39   Nojel Eastern missed jump shot  
14:47   Offensive rebound by Eric Hunter Jr.  
14:49   Sasha Stefanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:07   Turnover on Jacob Young  
15:07   Offensive foul on Jacob Young  
15:24 +2 Matt Haarms made layup 35-46
15:28   Personal foul on Paul Mulcahy  
15:40   Turnover on Myles Johnson  
15:40   Offensive foul on Myles Johnson  
15:57   Turnover on Matt Haarms  
15:57   Offensive foul on Matt Haarms  
16:16 +2 Myles Johnson made dunk, assist by Montez Mathis 33-46
16:32 +3 Eric Hunter Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahaad Proctor 33-44
16:53   Personal foul on Myles Johnson  
16:53   Defensive rebound by Purdue  
16:55   Ron Harper Jr. missed jump shot  
17:03   Defensive rebound by Ron Harper Jr.  
17:05   Matt Haarms missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:15   Bad pass turnover on Jahaad Proctor  
17:29   Defensive rebound by Nojel Eastern  
17:31   Myles Johnson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:31   Myles Johnson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:31   Shooting foul on Evan Boudreaux  
17:44 +1 Evan Boudreaux made free throw 30-44
17:44   Shooting foul on Ron Harper Jr.  
17:44 +2 Evan Boudreaux made layup 29-44
17:45   Offensive rebound by Evan Boudreaux  
17:46   Jahaad Proctor missed layup  
17:51   Bad pass turnover on Myles Johnson, stolen by Evan Boudreaux  
18:00   Lost ball turnover on Isaiah Thompson, stolen by Ron Harper Jr.  
18:05 +1 Akwasi Yeboah made 3rd of 3 free throws 27-44
18:05 +1 Akwasi Yeboah made 2nd of 3 free throws 27-43
18:05 +1 Akwasi Yeboah made 1st of 3 free throws 27-42
18:05   Shooting foul on Evan Boudreaux  
18:07   Personal foul on Jahaad Proctor  
18:16   Traveling violation turnover on Jahaad Proctor  
18:26   Personal foul on Montez Mathis  
18:37 +2 Ron Harper Jr. made layup, assist by Myles Johnson 27-41
18:58   Defensive rebound by Myles Johnson  
19:00   Trevion Williams missed jump shot  
19:12   Bad pass turnover on Akwasi Yeboah, stolen by Evan Boudreaux  
19:20   Personal foul on Nojel Eastern  
19:20   Offensive rebound by Rutgers  
19:22   Ron Harper Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:44   Bad pass turnover on Nojel Eastern, stolen by Myles Johnson  

1st Half
PURDUE Boilermakers 27
RUT Scarlet Knights 39

Time Team Play Score
1.0   Defensive rebound by Caleb McConnell  
3.0   Trevion Williams missed layup  
7.0   Personal foul on Jacob Young  
31.0 +2 Jacob Young made floating jump shot 27-39
1:00 +2 Nojel Eastern made layup, assist by Jahaad Proctor 27-37
1:12   Defensive rebound by Trevion Williams  
1:14   Myles Johnson missed hook shot  
1:28   Out of bounds turnover on Sasha Stefanovic  
1:36   Offensive rebound by Eric Hunter Jr.  
1:38   Jahaad Proctor missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:58 +2 Myles Johnson made hook shot, assist by Jacob Young 25-37
2:23 +3 Jahaad Proctor made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nojel Eastern 25-35
2:30   Bad pass turnover on Myles Johnson, stolen by Sasha Stefanovic  
2:47 +3 Jahaad Proctor made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trevion Williams 22-35
2:56   Defensive rebound by Eric Hunter Jr.  
2:58   Caleb McConnell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:07   Lost ball turnover on Trevion Williams, stolen by Akwasi Yeboah  
3:20   Defensive rebound by Trevion Williams  
3:22   Ron Harper Jr. missed layup  
3:31   Bad pass turnover on Nojel Eastern, stolen by Montez Mathis  
3:50   Personal foul on Akwasi Yeboah  
4:17 +1 Caleb McConnell made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-35
4:17 +1 Caleb McConnell made 1st of 2 free throws 19-34
4:17   Personal foul on Isaiah Thompson  
4:21   Defensive rebound by Ron Harper Jr.  
4:23   Sasha Stefanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:35   Defensive rebound by Trevion Williams  
4:37   Myles Johnson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:37 +1 Myles Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 19-33
4:37   Personal foul on Matt Haarms  
4:37   Defensive rebound by Myles Johnson  
4:39   Eric Hunter Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:01 +2 Caleb McConnell made fade-away jump shot 19-32
5:11   Defensive rebound by Caleb McConnell  
5:13   Aaron Wheeler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:24   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Thompson  
5:26   Montez Mathis missed hook shot  
5:29 +1 Montez Mathis made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-30
5:29 +1 Montez Mathis made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-30
5:29   Montez Mathis missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:29   Turnover on Isaiah Thompson  
5:29   Flagrant foul on Isaiah Thompson  
5:38 +3 Montez Mathis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ron Harper Jr. 19-29
5:52   Offensive rebound by Caleb McConnell  
5:54   Caleb McConnell missed floating jump shot  
6:05   Personal foul on Evan Boudreaux  
6:05   Offensive rebound by Myles Johnson  
6:08   Ron Harper Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:17   Defensive rebound by Caleb McConnell  
6:19   Trevion Williams missed hook shot  
6:34   Defensive rebound by Evan Boudreaux  
6:36   Myles Johnson missed layup  
6:55 +2 Trevion Williams made layup 19-26
7:01   Offensive rebound by Trevion Williams  
7:03   Sasha Stefanovic missed layup  
7:32 +2 Caleb McConnell made turnaround jump shot 17-26
7:48   Shot clock violation turnover on Purdue  
8:20   Defensive rebound by Evan Boudreaux  
8:22   Geo Baker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:46 +2 Jahaad Proctor made jump shot 17-24
9:04   Double dribble turnover on Jacob Young  
9:06   Bad pass turnover on Nojel Eastern, stolen by Jacob Young  
9:15   Traveling violation turnover on Jacob Young  
9:25 +2 Trevion Williams made hook shot 15-24
9:49 +3 Geo Baker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jacob Young 13-24
10:01   Double dribble turnover on Jahaad Proctor  
10:21