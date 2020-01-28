BAYLOR
IOWAST

No. 1 Baylor can't overlook struggling Iowa State

  • FLM
  • Jan 28, 2020

Baylor's run as the top-ranked team in the nation heads into its second week, with no indication that the Bears, winners of 16 consecutive games, are slowing down.

That doesn't mean Baylor (17-1, 6-0 Big 12) can afford to take lightly the challenge it will face when it visits Iowa State on Wednesday in another in a set of unrelenting conference dustups.

The Bears have made their living winning tough road games this season, already beating Texas Tech, Kansas and, most recently, Florida away from Waco. A 72-61 victory over the Gators on Saturday allowed Baylor to match the best 18-game start in school history and came via another trademark defensive performance.

Baylor got 16 points apiece from MaCio Teague and Devonte Bandoo in the win. Davion Mitchell was 7 of 8 from the foul line and tallied 12 points and a career-high-tying six assists. Jared Butler added 10 points despite being limited by two first-half fouls.

"Coach (Scott) Drew always tells us to hold our own in these challenges," Teague said. "We just did a good job of locking in defensively, and different guys scored for us tonight. They gave us their best shot, but nobody's going to fold under pressure."

The Bears let Florida, which had upset then-No. 4 Auburn on the road on Jan. 18, make just one of its final eight shots to secure the win.

"Early on, we couldn't get any stops, and we didn't get as many good looks," Drew said after the win. "As the first half went on, we started to get stops, started to get rebounds, started to get great looks. Devonte was on fire, MaCio had some good looks, Jared had some good looks. When we're sharing the ball, we're really good."

The Bears played without forward Tristan Clark, who was held out due to a sore knee.

Iowa State (9-10, 2-4) looks to rebound at home after an 80-76 loss at No. 16 Auburn on Saturday. The Cyclones have lost three of their past four games.

The Cyclones trailed by 18 points with 14 minutes to play against the Tigers but clawed their way back into the game. Rasir Bolton paced Iowa State with 23 points, and his 15 second-half points helped close the gap.

Bolton, a sophomore who transferred from Penn State, has six 20-point games on the season and was 9 of 10 at the free-throw line at Auburn. On Monday, he was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week, Bolton's second such honor this season.

Terrence Lewis had 12 points and Solomon Young posted 10 points for the Cyclones in the loss. Young grabbed a team-high nine rebounds, including four on the offensive glass.

"I thought we'd have a chance to be right in this game at the end," Iowa State coach Steve Prohm said after the defeat. "The second half, we did a better job spacing them out and making plays off the dribble. The second half, we showed a lot more character on the road than we have at times."

Baylor beat Iowa State 68-55 on Jan. 15 in Waco. Wednesday's game will be the fourth in five outings for the Cyclones against teams that were ranked in the Top 25 when the game was played.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text

2nd Half
BAYLOR Bears 30
IOWAST Cyclones 17

Time Team Play Score
3:21   Commercial timeout called  
3:22   Offensive rebound by Baylor  
3:24   Jared Butler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:40   Defensive rebound by Jared Butler  
3:42   Prentiss Nixon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:53   Defensive rebound by Michael Jacobson  
3:55   Devonte Bandoo missed jump shot  
4:08   Offensive rebound by Matthew Mayer  
4:10   Jared Butler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:15   Offensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
4:17   Jared Butler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:38   Bad pass turnover on Michael Jacobson, stolen by Davion Mitchell  
5:00 +2 Davion Mitchell made driving layup 63-43
5:05   Personal foul on Prentiss Nixon  
5:19 +2 Tre Jackson made jump shot, assist by Tyrese Haliburton 61-43
5:32 +2 MaCio Teague made driving layup 61-41
5:57   Lost ball turnover on Rasir Bolton, stolen by MaCio Teague  
6:04   Defensive rebound by Rasir Bolton  
6:06   MaCio Teague missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:36   Defensive rebound by MaCio Teague  
6:38   Solomon Young missed fade-away jump shot  
6:56 +2 MaCio Teague made jump shot, assist by Jared Butler 59-41
7:16   Offensive rebound by Jared Butler  
7:18   Jared Butler missed floating jump shot  
7:31   Lost ball turnover on Solomon Young, stolen by Jared Butler  
7:34   Offensive rebound by Solomon Young  
7:36   Tre Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:46 +3 Devonte Bandoo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by MaCio Teague 57-41
7:53   Defensive rebound by Devonte Bandoo  
7:55   Rasir Bolton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:09 +2 Mark Vital made dunk 54-41
8:13   Offensive rebound by Mark Vital  
8:15   Devonte Bandoo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:34   Lost ball turnover on Tre Jackson, stolen by Davion Mitchell  
8:34   Jumpball received by Baylor  
8:36   Offensive rebound by Tre Jackson  
8:38   Tyrese Haliburton missed jump shot  
8:58   Personal foul on Freddie Gillespie  
8:58   Defensive rebound by Tre Jackson  
9:00   Davion Mitchell missed running Jump Shot  
9:18   Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
9:18   Solomon Young missed free throw  
9:18   Shooting foul on Freddie Gillespie  
9:18 +2 Solomon Young made layup, assist by Tre Jackson 52-41
9:41 +2 Devonte Bandoo made floating jump shot 52-39
10:00   Personal foul on Tyrese Haliburton  
10:02   Bad pass turnover on Zion Griffin, stolen by Davion Mitchell  
10:08   Bad pass turnover on Davion Mitchell, stolen by Zion Griffin  
10:34   Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
10:36   Rasir Bolton missed jump shot  
10:51 +2 Freddie Gillespie made dunk, assist by Mark Vital 50-39
11:15   Bad pass turnover on Tyrese Haliburton, stolen by Davion Mitchell  
11:27 +2 Davion Mitchell made layup 48-39
11:33   Lost ball turnover on Rasir Bolton, stolen by Mark Vital  
11:45   Offensive rebound by Solomon Young  
11:47   Rasir Bolton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:51   Personal foul on Matthew Mayer  
12:02   Defensive rebound by Zion Griffin  
12:04   Matthew Mayer missed fade-away jump shot  
12:29 +1 Devonte Bandoo made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-39
12:29 +1 Devonte Bandoo made 1st of 2 free throws 45-39
12:29   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Iowa State  
12:29   Turnover on Solomon Young  
12:29   Offensive foul on Solomon Young  
12:33   Bad pass turnover on Mark Vital, stolen by Rasir Bolton  
12:55 +1 Tyrese Haliburton made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-39
12:55 +1 Tyrese Haliburton made 1st of 2 free throws 44-38
12:55   Shooting foul on Matthew Mayer  
13:22 +2 Jared Butler made layup, assist by Mark Vital 44-37
13:27   Offensive rebound by Mark Vital  
13:29   Jared Butler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:37   Defensive rebound by Mark Vital  
13:39   Rasir Bolton missed layup, blocked by Matthew Mayer  
13:49   Traveling violation turnover on Matthew Mayer  
14:06   Defensive rebound by Matthew Mayer  
14:06   Prentiss Nixon missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:06 +1 Prentiss Nixon made 1st of 2 free throws 42-37
14:06   Shooting foul on Tristan Clark  
14:24   Offensive rebound by Prentiss Nixon  
14:26   Rasir Bolton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:33   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Haliburton  
14:35   Tristan Clark missed jump shot  
14:53   Defensive rebound by Mark Vital  
14:55   Tyrese Haliburton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:18   Defensive rebound by George Conditt IV  
15:20   MaCio Teague missed jump shot, blocked by Tyrese Haliburton  
15:27   Defensive rebound by Mark Vital  
15:29   Michael Jacobson missed turnaround jump shot  
15:54 +2 Mark Vital made tip-in 42-36
15:54   Offensive rebound by Mark Vital  
15:56   Davion Mitchell missed driving layup  
16:28 +2 George Conditt IV made layup, assist by Rasir Bolton 40-36
16:46 +2 MaCio Teague made dunk 40-34
16:49   Offensive rebound by MaCio Teague  
16:51   MaCio Teague missed floating jump shot  
17:09 +2 Michael Jacobson made dunk 38-34
17:11   Offensive rebound by Michael Jacobson  
17:13   Tyrese Haliburton missed layup  
17:19   Offensive rebound by Tyrese Haliburton  
17:21   Prentiss Nixon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:38 +2 Jared Butler made layup, assist by Mark Vital 38-32
18:02 +2 George Conditt IV made dunk 36-32
18:04   Offensive rebound by George Conditt IV  
18:06   Tyrese Haliburton missed floating jump shot  
18:14 +1 MaCio Teague made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-30
18:14   MaCio Teague missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:14   Shooting foul on Rasir Bolton  
18:19   Offensive rebound by Mark Vital  
18:21   Jared Butler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:47 +2 Rasir Bolton made floating jump shot 35-30
19:13 +2 Mark Vital made layup, assist by Davion Mitchell 35-28
19:41 +2 Prentiss Nixon made jump shot 33-28

1st Half
BAYLOR Bears 33
IOWAST Cyclones 26

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
2.0   Defensive rebound by Prentiss Nixon  
4.0   Davion Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
24.0 +3 Rasir Bolton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Jacobson 33-26
42.0   Personal foul on Tristan Clark  
42.0   Lost ball turnover on Tristan Clark, stolen by Prentiss Nixon  
1:05   Defensive rebound by Tristan Clark  
1:07   Rasir Bolton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:16 +1 Davion Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-23
1:16 +1 Davion Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws 32-23
1:16   Personal foul on Prentiss Nixon  
1:27   Traveling violation turnover on Tyrese Haliburton  
1:44   Defensive rebound by Rasir Bolton  
1:44   Tristan Clark missed free throw  
1:44   Personal foul on Michael Jacobson  
2:00   Personal foul on Tre Jackson  
2:04   Defensive rebound by Mark Vital  
2:06   George Conditt IV missed layup  
2:22   Personal foul on Freddie Gillespie  
2:23   Defensive rebound by George Conditt IV  
2:25   MaCio Teague missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:54 +2 Rasir Bolton made layup 31-23
3:07   Defensive rebound by Iowa State  
3:09   Devonte Bandoo missed jump shot  
3:26   Lost ball turnover on Rasir Bolton, stolen by MaCio Teague  
3:39 +2 Mark Vital made layup, assist by Devonte Bandoo 31-21
3:57   Jumpball received by Baylor  
3:58   Offensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
4:00   Davion Mitchell missed layup  
4:14   Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
4:16   George Conditt IV missed jump shot, blocked by Freddie Gillespie  
4:39 +2 Freddie Gillespie made jump shot, assist by MaCio Teague 29-21
5:10 +3 Rasir Bolton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrese Haliburton 27-21
5:33 +2 Freddie Gillespie made jump shot, assist by Mark Vital 27-18
5:42   Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
5:44   Solomon Young missed jump shot  
6:01 +3 Devonte Bandoo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mark Vital 25-18
6:14 +1 Tyrese Haliburton made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-18
6:14 +1 Tyrese Haliburton made 1st of 2 free throws 22-17
6:14   Shooting foul on Freddie Gillespie  
6:25 +2 Davion Mitchell made layup 22-16
6:31   Bad pass turnover on Tyrese Haliburton, stolen by Davion Mitchell  
6:36   Bad pass turnover on Devonte Bandoo, stolen by Rasir Bolton  
7:00   Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
7:02   Zion Griffin missed jump shot  
7:17   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Haliburton  
7:19   Davion Mitchell missed jump shot  
7:26   Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
7:28   Rasir Bolton missed jump shot  
7:36   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Haliburton  
7:38   MaCio Teague missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:44   Offensive rebound by MaCio Teague  
7:46   Devonte Bandoo missed jump shot  
7:56   Turnover on Tyrese Haliburton  
7:56   Offensive foul on Tyrese Haliburton  
8:15 +2 MaCio Teague made jump shot 20-16
8:43   Defensive rebound by Baylor  
8:45   Tyrese Haliburton missed jump shot, blocked by Davion Mitchell  
9:02   Offensive rebound by Iowa State  
9:03   Prentiss Nixon missed layup, blocked by Davion Mitchell  
9:08   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Haliburton  
9:10   Davion Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:42 +2 Zion Griffin made jump shot, assist by Tyrese Haliburton 18-16
10:00 +2 Devonte Bandoo made fade-away jump shot 18-14
10:08   Defensive rebound by Davion Mitchell  
10:10   Prentiss Nixon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:26 +3 MaCio Teague made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davion Mitchell 16-14
10:34   Defensive rebound by Davion Mitchell  
10:36   Prentiss Nixon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:50   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Haliburton  
10:52   MaCio Teague missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:12 +2 Tyrese Haliburton made floating jump shot 13-14
11:37   Turnover on Jared Butler  
11:37   Offensive foul on Jared Butler  
11:57 +2 Tyrese Haliburton made driving layup 13-12
12:07   Defensive rebound by Solomon Young  
12:09   Jared Butler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:12   Personal foul on Tre Jackson  
12:28   Turnover on Rasir Bolton  
12:28   Offensive foul on Rasir Bolton  
12:33   Lost ball turnover on Tristan Clark, stolen by Zion Griffin  
12:39   Personal foul on Zion Griffin  
13:01 +2 Tyrese Haliburton made dunk 13-10
13:01   Offensive rebound by Tyrese Haliburton  
13:03   Tre Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:10 +2 Jared Butler made layup 13-8
13:14   Bad pass turnover on Tyrese Haliburton, stolen by Jared Butler  
13:35 +2 Tristan Clark made dunk, assist by Davion Mitchell 11-8
13:45   Personal foul on Tre Jackson  
13:56   Defensive rebound by Tristan Clark  
13:58   Solomon Young missed hook shot  
14:17   Personal foul on Mark Vital  
14:17   Defensive rebound by Iowa State  
14:19   Mark Vital missed jump shot  
14:51 +3 Rasir Bolton made 3-pt. jump shot 9-8
15:08   Defensive rebound by Prentiss Nixon  
15:08   Freddie Gillespie missed jump shot  
15:19   Offensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
15:21   MaCio Teague missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:27   Defensive rebound by Davion Mitchell  
15:29   Prentiss Nixon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:51 +2 Freddie Gillespie made layup, assist by Mark Vital 9-5
16:02   Defensive rebound by MaCio Teague  
16:04   Michael Jacobson missed layup  
16:24 +2 Freddie Gillespie made layup 7-5
16:27   Offensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
16:29   Mark Vital missed layup  
16:41   Defensive rebound by Mark Vital  
16:43   Tyrese Haliburton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:55 +2 Davion Mitchell made jump shot 5-5
17:07   Defensive rebound by Davion Mitchell  
17:09   George Conditt IV missed layup, blocked by Freddie Gillespie  
17:22   Traveling violation turnover on Jared Butler  
17:40   Bad pass turnover on Michael Jacobson  
17:57 +3 MaCio Teague made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mark Vital 3-5
18:20 +3 Rasir Bolton made 3-pt. jump shot 0-5
18:39   Out of bounds turnover on Jared Butler  
18:58   Bad pass turnover on Rasir Bolton  
19:15   Traveling violation turnover on Mark Vital  
19:17   Offensive rebound by Mark Vital  
19:19