Obi Toppin's 22 points help No. 7 Dayton hold off Duquesne

  • Jan 29, 2020

PITTSBURGH (AP) Dayton has played plenty of close games despite its lofty ranking. Against Duquesne, the Flyers turned a possible rout into another nail-biter.

No. 7 Dayton (19-2, 8-0 Atlantic 10) led by 19 points in the second half on Wednesday night, but the Dukes (15-5, 5-3) pushed back with a 15-2 run and closed the gap to two points in the final minute.

Protecting the lead came down to Obi Toppin, the Flyers' leading scorer and reigning Atlantic 10 player of the year.

Toppin converted two free throws with 16 seconds left, giving him 22 points along with 10 rebounds. After a Duquesne turnover, the Flyers held on for a 73-69 victory.

Coach Anthony Grant was confident Toppin would come through for his suddenly shaky team.

''He's a really good player,'' Grant said. ''He's proven himself with what he's been able to accomplish at this point.''

It wasn't the first time Toppin carried the team. He went to the rim frequently, using a number of athletic dunks to finish over and around the Duquesne defense. Toppin shot 9 of 13 from the floor and now has six double-doubles this season.

''We've just got to be composed as a team,'' Toppin said. ''Today, we didn't do that to the best of our abilities and it showed at the end of the game. But we got a `W' and we can learn from that.''

Dayton's Jalen Crutcher had 18 points and was 4 for 6 from beyond the 3-point arc. The Dayton offense was clicking all night as the Flyers shot 59.2% from the floor and 44.4% from 3-point range.

But it was troubling turnovers and inconsistent effort on defense that allowed the Dukes to make it close in the second half.

''It was defense for sure that let them back in the game,'' Crutcher said. ''We just weren't locked in. We were just trying to make our offense win, but defense wins games.''

Michael Hughes II led Duquesne with 19 points. Marcus Weathers had 17 points and eight rebounds.

BIG PICTURE

Dayton: Both of the Flyers' losses this season came in overtime, against Kansas and Colorado. They also needed overtime to defeat Saint Louis on Jan. 13. But the experienced Flyers feel they can handle themselves in those situations.

''We've got some veterans that have had to deal with adversity,'' Grant said. ''Last year, we lost a lot of one-, two-, three-possession games all the way through from the beginning of the season.''

Duquesne: The Dukes turned in a solid showing against the No. 7 team in the country, but Duquesne has now lost three straight after falling at Rhode Island and Massachusetts last week.

''In order for us to take the next step, we can't lose at home to Dayton,'' coach Keith Dambrot said. ''I don't care if they're No. 7 in the country or not.''

MILESTONE MOMENT

Crutcher walked out of the visitors' locker room at PPG Paints Arena carrying a game ball under his right arm. He's not likely to put it down any time soon.

That was the ball Crutcher used to record his 1,000th point on the game's first basket. He made sure that the ball was coming back to Dayton with him.

''I just got the rebound and I just kept it,'' Crutcher said. ''It means a lot. I'm thankful for it.''

UP NEXT

Dayton: Returns home for a three-game homestead that opens with Fordham on Saturday. The Flyers have won 15 straight against the Rams.

Duquesne: Will host La Salle on Sunday. The Dukes are 8-1 at home this season.

1st Half
DAYTON Flyers 38
DUQ Dukes 30

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Dayton  
19:34 +2 Jalen Crutcher made jump shot 2-0
18:59   Shot clock violation turnover on Duquesne  
18:38   Rodney Chatman missed layup, blocked by Austin Rotroff  
18:36   Defensive rebound by Maceo Austin  
18:23   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Weathers  
18:07 +2 Obi Toppin made dunk, assist by Trey Landers 4-0
17:40 +3 Sincere Carry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Austin Rotroff 4-3
17:19   Traveling violation turnover on Trey Landers  
17:01   Sincere Carry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:59   Defensive rebound by Trey Landers  
16:50   Bad pass turnover on Ryan Mikesell, stolen by Maceo Austin  
16:30   Shooting foul on Rodney Chatman  
16:30 +1 Sincere Carry made 1st of 2 free throws 4-4
16:30   Sincere Carry missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:30   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
16:12 +3 Trey Landers made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Obi Toppin 7-4
15:19   Sincere Carry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:17   Offensive rebound by Michael Hughes  
15:10   Michael Hughes missed jump shot  
15:08   Defensive rebound by Trey Landers  
14:58   Bad pass turnover on Ryan Mikesell  
14:50 +2 Baylee Steele made layup, assist by Michael Hughes 7-6
14:43 +2 Trey Landers made layup, assist by Ryan Mikesell 9-6
14:23   Personal foul on Ryan Mikesell  
14:14   Tavian Dunn-Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:12   Defensive rebound by Jalen Crutcher  
14:03 +2 Obi Toppin made layup, assist by Jalen Crutcher 11-6
13:43   Michael Hughes missed jump shot, blocked by Obi Toppin  
13:41   Offensive rebound by Duquesne  
13:34   Sincere Carry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:32   Offensive rebound by Maceo Austin  
13:29 +2 Maceo Austin made layup 11-8
13:09 +2 Trey Landers made jump shot, assist by Jalen Crutcher 13-8
12:52   Personal foul on Trey Landers  
12:48   Marcus Weathers missed jump shot, blocked by Jordy Tshimanga  
12:46   Offensive rebound by Marcus Weathers  
12:31 +3 Tavian Dunn-Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Weathers 13-11
12:24 +2 Ibi Watson made jump shot, assist by Jordy Tshimanga 15-11
12:06   Michael Hughes missed jump shot  
12:04   Offensive rebound by Marcus Weathers  
12:02   Shooting foul on Jordy Tshimanga  
12:02   Michael Hughes missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:02 +1 Michael Hughes made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-12
11:45   Ibi Watson missed jump shot  
11:43   Defensive rebound by Marcus Weathers  
11:24   Marcus Weathers missed jump shot  
11:22   Defensive rebound by Jordy Tshimanga  
11:12   Trey Landers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:10   Defensive rebound by Lamar Norman Jr.  
11:05   Lost ball turnover on Lamar Norman Jr., stolen by Jalen Crutcher  
10:51 +2 Dwayne Cohill made jump shot 17-12
10:32 +2 Marcus Weathers made layup, assist by Sincere Carry 17-14
10:02   Jalen Crutcher missed jump shot, blocked by Sincere Carry  
10:00   Defensive rebound by Sincere Carry  
9:51 +3 Tavian Dunn-Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lamar Norman Jr. 17-17
9:23   Ryan Mikesell missed layup  
9:21   Defensive rebound by Duquesne  
9:02   Tavian Dunn-Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:00   Defensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell  
8:42 +3 Rodney Chatman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dwayne Cohill 20-17
8:17   Sincere Carry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:15   Offensive rebound by Marcus Weathers  
8:10 +2 Lamar Norman Jr. made layup, assist by Marcus Weathers 20-19
7:47   Personal foul on Austin Rotroff  
7:32   Trey Landers missed layup, blocked by Austin Rotroff  
7:30   Offensive rebound by Dwayne Cohill  
7:28 +2 Trey Landers made layup 22-19
7:02   Lost ball turnover on Sincere Carry, stolen by Rodney Chatman  
6:54   Rodney Chatman missed layup  
6:52   Offensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell  
6:45 +2 Ryan Mikesell made layup 24-19
6:33   Lost ball turnover on Lamar Norman Jr., stolen by Obi Toppin  
6:28 +2 Obi Toppin made layup 26-19
6:13   Sincere Carry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:11   Defensive rebound by Jalen Crutcher  
6:04 +3 Jalen Crutcher made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rodney Chatman 29-19
5:34   Shooting foul on Trey Landers  
5:34 +1 Marcus Weathers made 1st of 2 free throws 29-20
5:34 +1 Marcus Weathers made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-21
5:12 +2 Ryan Mikesell made layup, assist by Obi Toppin 31-21
4:54   Tavian Dunn-Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:52   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
4:47   Lost ball turnover on Rodney Chatman  
4:27   Marcus Weathers missed jump shot  
4:25   Offensive rebound by Michael Hughes  
4:18   Tavian Dunn-Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:16   Defensive rebound by Ibi Watson  
4:09   Ibi Watson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:07   Defensive rebound by Marcus Weathers  
4:04 +2 Marcus Weathers made layup 31-23
3:46   Lost ball turnover on Obi Toppin, stolen by Michael Hughes  
3:39 +2 Michael Hughes made layup 31-25
3:19 +2 Ryan Mikesell made layup, assist by Ibi Watson 33-25
3:02 +3 Michael Hughes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sincere Carry 33-28
2:38   Bad pass turnover on Ibi Watson, stolen by Michael Hughes  
2:32   Maceo Austin missed layup  
2:30   Defensive rebound by Jalen Crutcher  
2:27   Shooting foul on Sincere Carry  
2:27 +1 Obi Toppin made 1st of 2 free throws 34-28
2:27 +1 Obi Toppin made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-28
2:06   Baylee Steele missed jump shot  
2:04   Offensive rebound by Michael Hughes  
1:58   Sincere Carry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:56   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
1:30   Offensive foul on Ryan Mikesell  
1:30   Turnover on Ryan Mikesell  
1:13 +2 Sincere Carry made layup 35-30
45.0   Ryan Mikesell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
43.0   Defensive rebound by Sincere Carry  
29.0   Michael Hughes missed layup  
27.0   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
3.0 +3 Jalen Crutcher made 3-pt. jump shot 38-30
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
DAYTON Flyers 35
DUQ Dukes 39

Time Team Play Score
19:33 +3 Jalen Crutcher made 3-pt. jump shot 41-30
19:09   Lamar Norman Jr. missed jump shot  
19:07   Defensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell  
18:56   Jalen Crutcher missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:54   Offensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
18:53 +2 Obi Toppin made dunk 43-30
18:34   Michael Hughes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:32   Defensive rebound by Jalen Crutcher  
18:23   Obi Toppin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:21   Defensive rebound by Maceo Austin  
18:10   Michael Hughes missed turnaround jump shot  
18:08   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
17:45   Obi Toppin missed dunk  
17:43   Defensive rebound by Sincere Carry  
17:36   Lost ball turnover on Sincere Carry, stolen by Ryan Mikesell  
17:25   Rodney Chatman missed layup  
17:23   Offensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
17:23 +2 Obi Toppin made dunk 45-30
17:09 +2 Marcus Weathers made turnaround jump shot 45-32
16:39   Offensive foul on Ryan Mikesell  
16:39   Turnover on Ryan Mikesell  
16:17 +2 Marcus Weathers made fade-away jump shot, assist by Maceo Austin 45-34
15:50 +3 Jalen Crutcher made 3-pt. jump shot 48-34
15:33 +2 Marcus Weathers made layup, assist by Michael Hughes 48-36
15:11   Lost ball turnover on Jalen Crutcher, stolen by Tavian Dunn-Martin  
15:05   Tavian Dunn-Martin missed layup  
15:05   Defensive rebound by Trey Landers  
15:03   Personal foul on Marcus Weathers  
14:39   Bad pass turnover on Rodney Chatman, stolen by Michael Hughes  
14:18   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Weathers, stolen by Rodney Chatman  
14:02   Shooting foul on Marcus Weathers  
14:02 +1 Jalen Crutcher made 1st of 2 free throws 49-36
14:02 +1 Jalen Crutcher made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-36
13:45   Ashton Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:43   Defensive rebound by Jalen Crutcher  
13:35 +3 Ibi Watson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Crutcher 53-36
13:14   Lost ball turnover on Tavian Dunn-Martin, stolen by Rodney Chatman  
13:07 +2 Obi Toppin made dunk, assist by Jalen Crutcher 55-36
12:41 +2 Sincere Carry made layup 55-38
12:23   Obi Toppin missed dunk  
12:21   Defensive rebound by Marcus Weathers  
12:18   Shooting foul on Rodney Chatman  
12:18   Baylee Steele missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:18   Baylee Steele missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:18   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
11:58 +2 Ibi Watson made driving layup 57-38
11:33   Lost ball turnover on Sincere Carry, stolen by Trey Landers  
11:28   Jalen Crutcher missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:26   Defensive rebound by Baylee Steele  
10:59   Sincere Carry missed jump shot  
10:57   Offensive rebound by Michael Hughes  
10:57   Personal foul on Ibi Watson  
10:41 +3 Tavian Dunn-Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Baylee Steele 57-41
10:41   Lost ball turnover on Obi Toppin, stolen by Tavian Dunn-Martin  
10:00 +3 Tavian Dunn-Martin made 3-pt. jump shot 57-44
10:08   Obi Toppin missed jump shot  
10:00   Defensive rebound by Michael Hughes  
9:57   Tavian Dunn-Martin missed layup  
9:55   Offensive rebound by Baylee Steele  
9:55 +2 Baylee Steele made layup 57-46
9:27 +2 Jalen Crutcher made layup 59-46
9:18 +3 Sincere Carry made 3-pt. jump shot 59-49
9:00   Bad pass turnover on Obi Toppin, stolen by Tavian Dunn-Martin  
8:52 +2 Michael Hughes made dunk, assist by Tavian Dunn-Martin 59-51
8:42   Lost ball turnover on Rodney Chatman, stolen by Tavian Dunn-Martin  
8:22   Shooting foul on Rodney Chatman  
8:22 +1 Michael Hughes made 1st of 2 free throws 59-52
8:22 +1 Michael Hughes made 2nd of 2 free throws 59-53
7:51   Rodney Chatman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:49   Offensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
7:48 +2 Obi Toppin made layup 61-53
7:17 +2 Tavian Dunn-Martin made floating jump shot 61-55
7:05   Ibi Watson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:03   Defensive rebound by Marcus Weathers  
6:57 +2 Marcus Weathers made dunk 61-57
6:37 +3 Rodney Chatman made 3-pt. jump shot 64-57
6:10 +3 Michael Hughes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tavian Dunn-Martin 64-60
5:47   Lost ball turnover on Obi Toppin, stolen by Marcus Weathers  
5:36   Lamar Norman Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:34   Defensive rebound by Trey Landers  
5:20 +2 Obi Toppin made layup, assist by Jalen Crutcher 66-60
4:49   Lost ball turnover on Tavian Dunn-Martin  
4:35 +2 Obi Toppin made layup 68-60
4:22   Out of bounds turnover on Tavian Dunn-Martin  
3:55 +2 Trey Landers made layup, assist by Jalen Crutcher 70-60
3:55   Shooting foul on Michael Hughes  
3:56 +1 Trey Landers made free throw 71-60
3:39 +2 Michael Hughes made reverse layup, assist by Tavian Dunn-Martin 71-62
3:24   Traveling violation turnover on Obi Toppin  
3:08 +2 Marcus Weathers made driving layup, assist by Tavian Dunn-Martin 71-64
2:51   Rodney Chatman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:49   Defensive rebound by Sincere Carry  
2:33   Sincere Carry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:31   Offensive rebound by Michael Hughes  
2:33   Personal foul on Trey Landers  
2:20   Marcus Weathers missed layup  
2:18   Offensive rebound by Maceo Austin  
2:10   Maceo Austin missed layup  
2:08   Offensive rebound by Michael Hughes  
2:04 +2 Michael Hughes made dunk 71-66
1:48   Rodney Chatman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:46   Defensive rebound by Marcus Weathers  
1:31   Personal foul on Trey Landers  
1:23 +2 Michael Hughes made layup, assist by Marcus Weathers 71-68
1:23   Shooting foul on Obi Toppin  
1:23   Michael Hughes missed free throw  
1:23   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
57.0   Personal foul on Maceo Austin  
48.0   Lost ball turnover on Ibi Watson  
33.0   Shooting foul on Ryan Mikesell  
33.0   Marcus Weathers missed 1st of 2 free throws  
33.0 +1 Marcus Weathers made 2nd of 2 free throws 71-69
23.0   Personal foul on Tavian Dunn-Martin  
16.0   Personal foul on Marcus Weathers  
