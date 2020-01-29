DEPAUL
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) Preseason All America Myles Powell was having one of those nights where nothing was going right, so Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard got in his face and raised his voice.

It was nothing personal. Just a little encouragement in a loud enough voice so Powell could hear him in a noisy Prudential Center.

The senior guard got the message and scored 24 points despite a woeful shooting effort and No. 10 Seton Hall won its 10th straight game with a 64-57 victory over DePaul on Wednesday night.

''This was probably one of the roughest games I have had in a while,'' Powell said after the Pirates (16-4, 8-0 Big East) rallied from a nine-point, second-half deficit. ''If it wasn't for my teammates and coaching staff picking me up and not letting me hang my head, I don't think I would have finished the way I did. I owe it all to them.''

Powell, who was 7 of 21 from the field and 8 of 13 from the free throw line, was terrific with the game on the line. He scored 18 second-half points, including 11 straight for the Hall, in building a late 60-53 lead.

''He was struggling,'' Willard said of Powell. ''Every once in a while, you don't have your A game and I just wanted him to keep attacking. Sometimes the building is loud, so you just have to yell.''

Powell wasn't the only one who got the message. Jared Rhoden added 14 points and 11 rebounds and Quincy McKnight had nine points and a big defensive play, forcing a late turnover as Seton Hall beat the Blue Demons (13-8, 1-7) for the second time this season.

Powell and Rhoden were the difference in the final 20 minutes, combining for 27 points in a game that featured four technical fouls and 40 turnovers.

''What we are really about is defense,'' Rhoden said. ''We missed probably most of our free throws (14 of 29) and missed most of our 3-point shots (6 of 27), but it's about our defense. That's how we got to be a Top 10 team and that's how we will continue to be a Top 10 team.''

Charlie Moore had 14 points and Jalen Coleman-Lands added 10 for DePaul, which turned an early 17-6 first-half deficit into a 41-32 lead in the opening minutes of the second half.

The Blue Demons' last lead was 51-50 with 6:45 to play, but Powell finally got hot in helping build a seven-point edge.

DePaul never got closer than five points the rest of the game. The Blue Demons shot 33 percent from the field for the game.

DePaul coach Dave Leitao said Seton Hall is tough to beat because the Pirates play with poise and have a lot of experience.

''They don't ever panic,'' he said. ''You can be up 10 or down 10 and they play the same way, whether they are making shots or not making them.''

The winning streak is the longest for Seton Hall since taking 12 straight late in the 1992-93 season. The 8-0 start in the league is the best for the Pirates.

DePaul rallied from an 11-point deficit to take a 29-28 lead at the half. The Pirates were outscored 14-5 in the final eight minutes, including a last-second basket by Anthony Nelson.

BIG PICTURE

DePaul: The Blue Demons have lost seven of eight since the start of league play. The one win was over then-No. 5 Butler. They also took No. 8 Villanova to overtime in another setback.

Seton Hall: This was a bad game for the Pirates. They were out of sorts all game and needed a big defensive end and Powell in the second half. Once the NCAA Tournament starts, they can ill afford a game like this. Powell is money, though, when the game is on the line. Seton Hall also welcomed back power forward Sandro Mamukelashvili, who was out since Nov. 29 with a broken wrist.

BLOCK CITY

Seton Hall's two 7-foot-2 centers, Romaro Gill and Ike Obiagu, combined for eight of the team's nine blocks. Gill had five and Obiagu three.

TIP-INS

Powell now has 2,060 career points and moved past Greg Tynes (2,059) for No. 4 overall in school history. Terry Dehere is the all-time leader (2,494). ... The Pirates' 16-4 start ties the second-best (1999-2000) for the school in the Big East era. The 1988-89 team that went to the national title game started 18-2.

UP NEXT

DePaul: At Marquette on Saturday.

Seton Hall: Plays host to Xavier on Saturday.

1st Half
DEPAUL Blue Demons 29
SETON Pirates 28

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by DePaul  
19:43   Personal foul on Quincy McKnight  
19:39   Jalen Coleman-Lands missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:37   Defensive rebound by Quincy McKnight  
19:16   Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:14   Defensive rebound by Paul Reed  
19:03 +2 Charlie Moore made jump shot 2-0
18:39   Jared Rhoden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:37   Offensive rebound by Romaro Gill  
18:31 +3 Quincy McKnight made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Cale 2-3
18:22   Charlie Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:20   Defensive rebound by Romaro Gill  
18:07 +2 Romaro Gill made alley-oop shot, assist by Jared Rhoden 2-5
17:45   Offensive foul on Jaylen Butz  
17:45   Turnover on Jaylen Butz  
17:32 +2 Romaro Gill made dunk, assist by Quincy McKnight 2-7
17:21   Paul Reed missed jump shot  
17:19   Defensive rebound by Myles Powell  
17:09   Quincy McKnight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:07   Defensive rebound by Charlie Moore  
17:00 +2 Charlie Moore made layup 4-7
16:38   Lost ball turnover on Romaro Gill, stolen by Charlie Moore  
16:32   Charlie Moore missed layup  
16:30   Defensive rebound by Jared Rhoden  
16:19   Myles Cale missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:17   Offensive rebound by Jared Rhoden  
16:00   Traveling violation turnover on Quincy McKnight  
15:42   Romeo Weems missed layup  
15:40   Defensive rebound by Jared Rhoden  
15:19 +2 Myles Powell made layup 4-9
14:57   Paul Reed missed layup, blocked by Romaro Gill  
14:55   Offensive rebound by DePaul  
14:45   Jaylen Butz missed jump shot  
14:43   Offensive rebound by Paul Reed  
14:43   Personal foul on Myles Cale  
14:34   Romeo Weems missed jump shot  
14:32   Defensive rebound by Anthony Nelson  
14:24   Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:22   Defensive rebound by Romeo Weems  
14:17   Jalen Coleman-Lands missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:15   Defensive rebound by Myles Powell  
13:56   Lost ball turnover on Anthony Nelson, stolen by Charlie Moore  
13:50 +2 Jaylen Butz made layup, assist by Charlie Moore 6-9
13:23   Anthony Nelson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:21   Defensive rebound by DePaul  
13:08   Charlie Moore missed jump shot  
13:06   Defensive rebound by Jared Rhoden  
12:48 +3 Jared Rhoden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Nelson 6-12
12:35   Personal foul on Shavar Reynolds, Jr.  
12:25   Personal foul on Tyrese Samuel  
12:18   Paul Reed missed jump shot  
12:16   Defensive rebound by Ike Obiagu  
12:16   Personal foul on Nick Ongenda  
11:58   Tyrese Samuel missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Paul Reed  
11:56   Offensive rebound by Jared Rhoden  
11:54 +2 Jared Rhoden made layup 6-14
11:38   Traveling violation turnover on Darious Hall  
11:13 +3 Myles Powell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Nelson 6-17
10:53   Markese Jacobs missed layup, blocked by Ike Obiagu  
10:51   Offensive rebound by DePaul  
10:44   Personal foul on Ike Obiagu  
10:32 +2 Darious Hall made jump shot 8-17
10:17   Tyrese Samuel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:15   Defensive rebound by Darious Hall  
10:10   Personal foul on Anthony Nelson  
9:59 +2 Jalen Coleman-Lands made jump shot 10-17
9:40   Shooting foul on Jaylen Butz  
9:40   Myles Powell missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:40 +1 Myles Powell made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-18
9:25   Lost ball turnover on Charlie Moore, stolen by Myles Cale  
9:20 +2 Quincy McKnight made layup, assist by Myles Cale 10-20
9:10 +3 Jalen Coleman-Lands made 3-pt. jump shot 13-20
8:50   Personal foul on Charlie Moore  
8:45   Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:43   Offensive rebound by Myles Cale  
8:40   Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:39   Defensive rebound by DePaul  
8:24   Shooting foul on Romaro Gill  
8:26 +1 Darious Hall made 1st of 2 free throws 14-20
8:26 +1 Darious Hall made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-20
8:09 +3 Myles Cale made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quincy McKnight 15-23
8:00 +2 Romeo Weems made jump shot 17-23
7:31   Quincy McKnight missed layup  
7:29   Defensive rebound by Paul Reed  
7:27   Shooting foul on Sandro Mamukelashvili  
7:27 +1 Darious Hall made 1st of 2 free throws 18-23
7:27   Darious Hall missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:27   Defensive rebound by Jared Rhoden  
7:14   Turnover on Seton Hall  
7:04   Jalen Coleman-Lands missed jump shot  
7:02   Defensive rebound by Seton Hall  
6:48   Bad pass turnover on Quincy McKnight, stolen by Paul Reed  
6:40   Shooting foul on Romaro Gill  
6:39 +1 Paul Reed made 1st of 2 free throws 19-23
6:39 +1 Paul Reed made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-23
6:23   Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:21   Offensive rebound by Ike Obiagu  
6:14 +2 Ike Obiagu made dunk, assist by Quincy McKnight 20-25
5:53   Shooting foul on Ike Obiagu  
5:53 +1 Jalen Coleman-Lands made 1st of 2 free throws 21-25
5:53 +1 Jalen Coleman-Lands made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-25
5:41   Personal foul on Oscar Lopez Jr.  
5:33   Shooting foul on Paul Reed  
5:33 +1 Sandro Mamukelashvili made 1st of 2 free throws 22-26
5:33   Sandro Mamukelashvili missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:33   Defensive rebound by Romeo Weems  
5:19   Jalen Coleman-Lands missed jump shot  
5:17   Defensive rebound by Ike Obiagu  
5:10   Myles Powell missed jump shot  
5:08   Defensive rebound by Paul Reed  
4:51 +2 Paul Reed made dunk, assist by Oscar Lopez Jr. 24-26
4:38   Jared Rhoden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:36   Offensive rebound by Ike Obiagu  
4:36   Personal foul on Paul Reed  
4:36   Ike Obiagu missed free throw  
4:36   Defensive rebound by Darious Hall  
4:19   Traveling violation turnover on Jalen Coleman-Lands  
3:56   Bad pass turnover on Jared Rhoden  
3:47   Personal foul on Quincy McKnight  
3:47 +1 Charlie Moore made 1st of 2 free throws 25-26
3:47 +1 Charlie Moore made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-26
3:27   Myles Cale missed jump shot  
3:25   Offensive rebound by Jared Rhoden  
3:19   Myles Powell missed jump shot  
3:17   Offensive rebound by Ike Obiagu  
3:06   Offensive foul on Anthony Nelson  
3:06   Turnover on Anthony Nelson  
3:06   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Anthony Nelson  
3:06   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Nick Ongenda  
2:51   Traveling violation turnover on Charlie Moore  
2:41   Personal foul on Romeo Weems  
2:41   Ike Obiagu missed free throw  
2:41   Defensive rebound by Darious Hall  
2:27   Jalen Coleman-Lands missed jump shot, blocked by Ike Obiagu  
2:25   Offensive rebound by Jalen Coleman-Lands  
2:25   Bad pass turnover on Charlie Moore  
2:03   Myles Powell missed jump shot  
2:01   Defensive rebound by Darious Hall  
1:52   Darious Hall missed jump shot  
1:50   Defensive rebound by Myles Cale  
1:25   Myles Cale missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:23   Defensive rebound by DePaul  
1:14   Traveling violation turnover on Charlie Moore  
1:04   Lost ball turnover on Myles Powell, stolen by Charlie Moore  
1:01   Romeo Weems missed layup  
59.0   Offensive rebound by Jalen Coleman-Lands  
39.0 +2 Charlie Moore made layup 28-26
22.0   Sandro Mamukelashvili missed 3-pt. jump shot  
20.0   Defensive rebound by Romeo Weems  
20.0   Personal foul on Sandro Mamukelashvili  
20.0   Romeo Weems missed 1st of 2 free throws  
20.0 +1 Romeo Weems made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-26
1.0 +2 Anthony Nelson made jump shot 29-28
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
DEPAUL Blue Demons 28
SETON Pirates 36

Time Team Play Score
19:45   Jaylen Butz missed jump shot  
19:43   Offensive rebound by Jaylen Butz  
19:41 +2 Jaylen Butz made layup 31-28
19:30   Lost ball turnover on Romaro Gill, stolen by Paul Reed  
19:09   Personal foul on Quincy McKnight  
19:01   Bad pass turnover on Jaylen Butz  
18:50   Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:48   Defensive rebound by Charlie Moore  
18:42   Charlie Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:40   Defensive rebound by Myles Powell  
18:33 +2 Myles Powell made layup 31-30
18:21   Jalen Coleman-Lands missed layup, blocked by Romaro Gill  
18:19   Offensive rebound by DePaul  
18:21   Jalen Coleman-Lands missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:19   Offensive rebound by Jaylen Butz  
18:10   Jaylen Butz missed layup, blocked by Romaro Gill  
18:08   Defensive rebound by Seton Hall  
17:50   Myles Powell missed layup  
17:48   Defensive rebound by Charlie Moore  
17:32   Personal foul on Myles Cale  
17:27 +2 Charlie Moore made layup 33-30
17:11   Personal foul on Paul Reed  
17:02   Personal foul on Charlie Moore  
16:55   Quincy McKnight missed layup  
16:53   Defensive rebound by Paul Reed  
16:49 +3 Jalen Coleman-Lands made 3-pt. jump shot 36-30
16:29   Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:27   Offensive rebound by Myles Cale  
16:23   Myles Cale missed jump shot  
16:21   Defensive rebound by Jaylen Butz  
16:13 +3 Charlie Moore made 3-pt. jump shot 39-30
15:55 +2 Quincy McKnight made layup 39-32
15:32 +2 Paul Reed made layup 41-32
15:15   Jared Rhoden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:13   Offensive rebound by Jared Rhoden  
15:00   Shavar Reynolds, Jr. missed jump shot  
14:58   Offensive rebound by Jared Rhoden  
14:52 +2 Jared Rhoden made layup 41-34
14:28   Jaylen Butz missed layup, blocked by Romaro Gill  
14:26   Defensive rebound by Myles Cale  
14:17   Out of bounds turnover on Jared Rhoden  
14:05   Jalen Coleman-Lands missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:03   Defensive rebound by Romaro Gill  
13:47   Myles Powell missed layup  
13:46   Offensive rebound by Romaro Gill  
13:46   Jumpball received by Seton Hall  
13:45 +2 Myles Powell made layup, assist by Quincy McKnight 41-36
13:45   Shooting foul on Charlie Moore  
13:45