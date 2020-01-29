HOU
ECU

Mills, Grimes help No. 21 Houston beat East Carolina 69-59

  • AP
  • Jan 29, 2020

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) Houston coach Kelvin Sampson had just watched his 21st-ranked Cougars grind through a road win when he ran across East Carolina's Jayden Gardner in the hallway outside his postgame news conference.

The veteran coach couldn't hold back his praise for an opponent who made things difficult on his young team, even after Houston had led by double figures much of the night in a 69-59 win.

''You've got a big heart and you're a warrior, man,'' Sampson told Gardner, patting him on the chest.

The Cougars (17-4, 7-1 American Athletic Conference) won for the 15th time in 17 games Wednesday night, though they struggled all night to slow the 6-foot-7 sophomore and AAC-leading scorer. Gardner finished with 29 points and 19 rebounds.

''We played against a lot of teams, but Gardner's the best player we've played against,'' Sampson said. ''We've played against nobody that is more difficult because you don't know who to put on him.

''We came in with a brilliant game plan, we threw that out of the window in three minutes. That one didn't work. We said, 'Well OK, let's go to this.' That one didn't work either. He's tough.''

While Gardner got little help from his teammates, Houston showed some of the balance that has put it atop the AAC standings.

Houston came in with five players averaging between 9.8 and 12.9 points, then got 18 points, five rebounds and a season-high six assists from redshirt freshman Caleb Mills. Kansas transfer Quentin Grimes added 15 points, while Chris Harris Jr. had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Compare that to the Pirates (9-12, 3-5). Gardner finished with one fewer point than the rest of his teammates, who made 8 of 39 shots (20.5%). And Houston made its move when the Pirates got away from feeding Gardner late in the first half after he had scored 16 points, building a 33-21 lead by the break and never letting ECU closer than eight again.

East Carolina finished the game shooting 33%, including 4 of 23 from 3-point range and 17 of 26 from the foul line (65%).

''I think one of the things when you play Houston is they're not going to help you, so you have to help yourself because they don't give you anything,'' Pirates coach Joe Dooley said. ''I thought some of the things we needed to do, we did. Some of the things we needed to probably help ourselves, we didn't.''

BIG PICTURE

Houston: The Cougars came in shooting 41% in league play, including 29% from behind the arc. They didn't do anything to change those numbers Wednesday, shooting 39% and making 5 of 16 3-pointers. More surprising, Houston finished even on the boards (43-all) despite entering the game as the national leader in rebounding margin (10.7). Still, the Cougars beat the Pirates for the ninth straight time after entering the day tied with Tulsa atop the league standings.

''It''s a road win, it's hard to win on the road,'' Mills said, ''but it's not the way we want to win. We want to outrebound, we want to dominate . That's not what we did tonight.''

ECU: Gardner has been terrific for the Pirates. He came into the day ranked 13th nationally in scoring and was averaging nearly five full points more than the AAC's No. 2 scorer (Tulane's Teshaun Hightower at 16.1 points). But Gardner's teammates did little to back him up with the Pirates having the chance to match their win total for all of last season.

''We do need to help him more,'' Dooley said.

SMALLER MARGIN

The Cougars won 99-65 here at Minges Coliseum last February in a game that featured multiple technical fouls and ejections - including for Dooley - and a home crowd so irked by officiating that some fans threw trash toward the court.

There were no ugly moments this time. And ECU showed some grit, fighting back from 21 down to within nine in the final minute.

''We're a better team, we compete, we play hard,'' Gardner said, adding: ''We've just got to keep getting older and keep getting mature and keep going through these games.''

UP NEXT

Houston: The Cougars visit Cincinnati on Saturday.

ECU: The Pirates visit Temple on Saturday.

1st Half
HOU Cougars 33
ECU Pirates 21

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Houston  
19:44   Fabian White Jr. missed jump shot  
19:42   Offensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.  
19:33   Nate Hinton missed jump shot  
19:31   Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner  
19:03   Jayden Gardner missed layup, blocked by Chris Harris Jr.  
19:01   Defensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.  
18:58   Traveling violation turnover on DeJon Jarreau  
18:49   Jayden Gardner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:47   Defensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau  
18:29   Fabian White Jr. missed jump shot  
18:27   Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner  
18:18 +2 Jayden Gardner made layup, assist by Charles Coleman 0-2
18:00   Offensive foul on DeJon Jarreau  
18:00   Turnover on DeJon Jarreau  
17:49   Jayden Gardner missed layup, blocked by Chris Harris Jr.  
17:47   Defensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau  
17:42   Personal foul on Tristen Newton  
17:35   Shooting foul on Charles Coleman  
17:35 +1 Chris Harris Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 1-2
17:35 +1 Chris Harris Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-2
17:14 +2 Jayden Gardner made jump shot, assist by Tristen Newton 2-4
16:59   Offensive foul on Fabian White Jr.  
16:59   Turnover on Fabian White Jr.  
16:33   Bitumba Baruti missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:31   Defensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.  
16:18 +2 Fabian White Jr. made layup, assist by Nate Hinton 4-4
16:06   Tyrie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:04   Defensive rebound by Houston  
15:42   Bad pass turnover on Chris Harris Jr.  
15:30   Offensive foul on Bitumba Baruti  
15:30   Turnover on Bitumba Baruti  
15:16   Marcus Sasser missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:14   Offensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.  
15:02   Chris Harris Jr. missed hook shot  
15:00   Offensive rebound by Houston  
14:51   Personal foul on J.J. Miles  
14:52   Fabian White Jr. missed layup  
14:50   Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner  
14:27   Tristen Newton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:25   Defensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
14:13   Bad pass turnover on DeJon Jarreau, stolen by Tyrie Jackson  
14:08   Bitumba Baruti missed layup  
14:06   Offensive rebound by Tyrie Jackson  
14:06   Personal foul on Fabian White Jr.  
13:49 +2 J.J. Miles made driving layup 4-6
13:25   Caleb Mills missed jump shot  
13:23   Defensive rebound by Tyrie Jackson  
13:23   Jumpball received by East Carolina  
12:53   Tyrie Jackson missed layup  
12:51   Defensive rebound by Quentin Grimes  
12:51   Personal foul on Tyrie Jackson  
12:39 +3 Quentin Grimes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caleb Mills 7-6
12:18   Personal foul on Quentin Grimes  
12:08   J.J. Miles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:06   Defensive rebound by Justin Gorham  
11:08   Shooting foul on Charles Coleman  
11:58   Justin Gorham missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:58 +1 Justin Gorham made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-6
11:39   Tristen Newton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:37   Defensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
11:31   Shooting foul on Brandon Suggs  
11:31 +1 Nate Hinton made 1st of 2 free throws 9-6
11:31 +1 Nate Hinton made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-6
11:13 +2 Brandon Suggs made jump shot 10-8
10:48 +2 Caleb Mills made jump shot 12-8
10:29   Bitumba Baruti missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:27   Defensive rebound by Brison Gresham  
10:23   Nate Hinton missed jump shot  
10:21   Defensive rebound by East Carolina  
10:18   Personal foul on Brison Gresham  
10:11 +2 Jayden Gardner made layup, assist by Brandon Suggs 12-10
9:46   Justin Gorham missed jump shot  
9:44   Defensive rebound by Bitumba Baruti  
9:37   Personal foul on Brison Gresham  
9:34   Personal foul on Caleb Mills  
9:34   J.J. Miles missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:34 +1 J.J. Miles made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-11
9:19   Caleb Mills missed jump shot  
9:17   Defensive rebound by Tremont Robinson-White  
9:12   Offensive foul on J.J. Miles  
9:12   Turnover on J.J. Miles  
9:01   Personal foul on Tristen Newton  
9:01 +1 Brison Gresham made 1st of 2 free throws 13-11
9:01 +1 Brison Gresham made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-11
8:50   Brandon Suggs missed layup, blocked by Quentin Grimes  
8:48   Defensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.  
8:31   Traveling violation turnover on Quentin Grimes  
8:24   Jayden Gardner missed jump shot  
8:22   Defensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.  
8:09 +2 Quentin Grimes made jump shot 16-11
7:55 +2 Jayden Gardner made layup 16-13
7:33   Justin Gorham missed jump shot  
7:31   Defensive rebound by East Carolina  
7:17 +2 Jayden Gardner made jump shot 16-15
7:01 +2 Chris Harris Jr. made hook shot, assist by Quentin Grimes 18-15
6:47   Tremont Robinson-White missed layup  
6:45   Defensive rebound by Justin Gorham  
6:40 +3 Caleb Mills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quentin Grimes 21-15
6:18   Personal foul on Chris Harris Jr.  
6:18   Jayden Gardner missed free throw  
6:18   Defensive rebound by Quentin Grimes  
6:17   Caleb Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:15   Defensive rebound by Miles James  
6:08   Personal foul on Justin Gorham  
6:08   Miles James missed free throw  
6:08   Offensive rebound by Jayden Gardner  
5:56   Lost ball turnover on Quentin Grimes  
5:51 +3 Jayden Gardner made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tremont Robinson-White 21-18
5:24   Lost ball turnover on Justin Gorham, stolen by Brandon Suggs  
5:20   Brandon Suggs missed layup, blocked by Marcus Sasser  
5:18   Offensive rebound by East Carolina  
5:15 +2 Jayden Gardner made jump shot, assist by Tremont Robinson-White 21-20
4:58   Caleb Mills missed driving layup  
4:56   Defensive rebound by Bitumba Baruti  
4:30   Jayden Gardner missed driving layup, blocked by Chris Harris Jr.  
4:28   Defensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
4:06 +3 Quentin Grimes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caleb Mills 24-20
3:37   Tremont Robinson-White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:35   Defensive rebound by Caleb Mills  
3:28   Shooting foul on Brandon Suggs  
3:28   Caleb Mills missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:28 +1 Caleb Mills made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-20
3:13   Bitumba Baruti missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:11   Defensive rebound by Caleb Mills  
2:58   Personal foul on Tremont Robinson-White  
2:58 +1 DeJon Jarreau made 1st of 2 free throws 26-20
2:58 +1 DeJon Jarreau made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-20
2:43   Personal foul on DeJon Jarreau  
2:43   Jayden Gardner missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:43 +1 Jayden Gardner made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-21
2:27   Caleb Mills missed jump shot  
2:25   Defensive rebound by Bitumba Baruti  
2:14   Miles James missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:12   Defensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
2:04   Nate Hinton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:02   Offensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.  
1:57 +2 Chris Harris Jr. made dunk 29-21
1:32   Tremont Robinson-White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:30   Defensive rebound by Quentin Grimes  
1:24   Shooting foul on Tyrie Jackson  
1:24 +1 Quentin Grimes made 1st of 2 free throws 30-21
1:24 +1 Quentin Grimes made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-21
57.0   Miles James missed 3-pt. jump shot  
55.0   Defensive rebound by Quentin Grimes  
32.0 +2 Chris Harris Jr. made layup, assist by Caleb Mills 33-21
32.0   Shooting foul on Jayden Gardner  
32.0   Chris Harris Jr. missed free throw  
32.0   Defensive rebound by Bitumba Baruti  
4.0   Tremont Robinson-White missed layup  
2.0   Defensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
HOU Cougars 36
ECU Pirates 38

Time Team Play Score
19:40   Marcus Sasser missed jump shot  
19:38   Defensive rebound by East Carolina  
19:38   Personal foul on Nate Hinton  
19:22   Lost ball turnover on Tristen Newton, stolen by Nate Hinton  
19:15 +3 Caleb Mills made 3-pt. jump shot 36-21
19:00   Shooting foul on Chris Harris Jr.  
19:00 +1 Charles Coleman made 1st of 2 free throws 36-22
19:00 +1 Charles Coleman made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-23
18:46   Caleb Mills missed jump shot  
18:44   Offensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
18:41   Nate Hinton missed layup, blocked by Brandon Suggs  
18:39   Defensive rebound by Brandon Suggs  
18:36   Tremont Robinson-White missed layup  
18:34   Offensive rebound by Brandon Suggs  
18:27   Brandon Suggs missed layup  
18:25   Offensive rebound by Jayden Gardner  
18:15 +2 Jayden Gardner made layup 36-25
18:10   Quentin Grimes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:08   Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner  
18:08   Traveling violation turnover on Charles Coleman  
17:39   Caleb Mills missed jump shot  
17:37   Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner  
17:22   Shooting foul on Nate Hinton  
17:22   Jayden Gardner missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:22   Jayden Gardner missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:22   Defensive rebound by Marcus Sasser  
17:01 +2 Chris Harris Jr. made jump shot 38-25
16:33 +2 Jayden Gardner made jump shot, assist by J.J. Miles 38-27
16:22   Fabian White Jr. missed jump shot  
16:20   Defensive rebound by Tristen Newton  
16:18   Personal foul on Fabian White Jr.  
16:06   J.J. Miles missed jump shot  
16:04   Defensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.  
15:58 +2 Fabian White Jr. made layup 40-27
15:58   Shooting foul on Jayden Gardner  
15:58   Fabian White Jr. missed free throw  
15:58   Offensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.  
15:54   Marcus Sasser missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:36   Defensive rebound by Charles Coleman  
15:36   Shooting foul on Brison Gresham  
15:36 +1 Tristen Newton made 1st of 2 free throws 40-28
15:36 +1 Tristen Newton made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-29
15:25 +2 Brison Gresham made dunk, assist by DeJon Jarreau 42-29
15:10 +2 Charles Coleman made dunk, assist by Jayden Gardner 42-31
14:45   Marcus Sasser missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:43   Offensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.  
14:38   Lost ball turnover on Marcus Sasser, stolen by Brandon Suggs  
14:33 +2 J.J. Miles made jump shot, assist by Tristen Newton 42-33
14:06 +2 DeJon Jarreau made driving layup 44-33
14:06   Shooting foul on Brandon Suggs  
14:06   DeJon Jarreau missed free throw  
14:06   Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner  
13:44   Jayden Gardner missed jump shot  
13:45