1st Half
IND Hoosiers 28
PSU Nittany Lions 28

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Penn State  
19:53 +2 Jamari Wheeler made layup 0-2
19:26   Trayce Jackson-Davis missed jump shot  
19:24   Offensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
19:24   Jumpball received by Indiana  
19:10 +2 Joey Brunk made hook shot 2-2
18:44   Seth Lundy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:43   Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
18:43   Personal foul on John Harrar  
18:21   Lost ball turnover on Rob Phinisee, stolen by Myreon Jones  
18:15   Jamari Wheeler missed layup  
18:13   Defensive rebound by Rob Phinisee  
18:09 +3 Aljami Durham made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rob Phinisee 5-2
17:49 +2 Lamar Stevens made jump shot 5-4
17:49   Shooting foul on Trayce Jackson-Davis  
17:49 +1 Lamar Stevens made free throw 5-5
17:32   Bad pass turnover on Aljami Durham, stolen by Myreon Jones  
17:01   Lamar Stevens missed jump shot  
16:59   Defensive rebound by Joey Brunk  
16:52   Rob Phinisee missed layup  
16:50   Defensive rebound by Seth Lundy  
16:37   Myreon Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:37   Offensive rebound by John Harrar  
16:37   Lamar Stevens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:35   Offensive rebound by John Harrar  
16:35   Personal foul on Joey Brunk  
16:20 +2 Lamar Stevens made jump shot 5-7
16:20   Shooting foul on Justin Smith  
16:20   Lamar Stevens missed free throw  
16:20   Defensive rebound by De'Ron Davis  
16:01   De'Ron Davis missed jump shot  
15:59   Defensive rebound by Mike Watkins  
15:59   Personal foul on Damezi Anderson  
15:50   3-second violation turnover on Lamar Stevens  
15:31   Justin Smith missed jump shot  
15:29   Offensive rebound by De'Ron Davis  
15:22 +2 De'Ron Davis made jump shot 7-7
14:57   Mike Watkins missed jump shot  
14:55   Defensive rebound by Damezi Anderson  
14:45 +2 Justin Smith made layup, assist by De'Ron Davis 9-7
14:22   Myreon Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:20   Defensive rebound by Damezi Anderson  
14:02   Aljami Durham missed jump shot, blocked by Lamar Stevens  
14:00   Offensive rebound by Indiana  
13:48   Devonte Green missed jump shot  
13:46   Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
13:36   Myles Dread missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:34   Defensive rebound by Justin Smith  
13:27   De'Ron Davis missed jump shot  
13:26   Defensive rebound by John Harrar  
13:26   Personal foul on De'Ron Davis  
13:14   Lamar Stevens missed layup  
13:12   Defensive rebound by De'Ron Davis  
13:05   Damezi Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:03   Defensive rebound by Myreon Jones  
12:59   Shooting foul on De'Ron Davis  
12:59 +1 Lamar Stevens made 1st of 2 free throws 9-8
12:59   Lamar Stevens missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:59   Defensive rebound by Justin Smith  
12:40 +2 Devonte Green made jump shot 11-8
12:26   Izaiah Brockington missed jump shot  
12:24   Offensive rebound by Mike Watkins  
12:08   Lamar Stevens missed jump shot  
12:06   Defensive rebound by Armaan Franklin  
12:02   Personal foul on Lamar Stevens  
11:55   Devonte Green missed jump shot  
11:53   Defensive rebound by Jamari Wheeler  
11:41 +2 Mike Watkins made dunk, assist by Curtis Jones Jr. 11-10
11:21   Shooting foul on Seth Lundy  
11:21 +1 Trayce Jackson-Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 12-10
11:21 +1 Trayce Jackson-Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-10
11:02   Shooting foul on Joey Brunk  
11:02   Mike Watkins missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:02 +1 Mike Watkins made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-11
10:50   Turnover on Indiana  
10:32 +3 Curtis Jones Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamari Wheeler 13-14
10:23   Shooting foul on Mike Watkins  
10:23 +1 Trayce Jackson-Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 14-14
10:23 +1 Trayce Jackson-Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-14
10:00   Mike Watkins missed jump shot  
9:58   Defensive rebound by Justin Smith  
9:43 +2 Justin Smith made jump shot 17-14
9:26 +2 Curtis Jones Jr. made driving layup 17-16
8:59   Rob Phinisee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:57   Offensive rebound by Indiana  
8:47   Armaan Franklin missed jump shot  
8:45   Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
8:25   Lamar Stevens missed jump shot  
8:23   Defensive rebound by Armaan Franklin  
8:07   Armaan Franklin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:05   Defensive rebound by Curtis Jones Jr.  
8:00   Offensive foul on Myreon Jones  
8:00   Turnover on Myreon Jones  
7:48   Lost ball turnover on Justin Smith, stolen by Myreon Jones  
7:44   Shooting foul on Justin Smith  
7:44   Myreon Jones missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:44 +1 Myreon Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-17
7:27 +2 Trayce Jackson-Davis made alley-oop shot, assist by Rob Phinisee 19-17
7:10 +2 Lamar Stevens made reverse layup 19-19
6:52   De'Ron Davis missed jump shot  
6:50   Offensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
6:37   Trayce Jackson-Davis missed layup  
6:35   Defensive rebound by Penn State  
6:10 +2 Curtis Jones Jr. made jump shot 19-21
5:55   Lost ball turnover on Damezi Anderson, stolen by Myreon Jones  
5:53 +2 Myreon Jones made finger-roll layup 19-23
5:23   Devonte Green missed jump shot  
5:21   Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
5:03   Curtis Jones Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:01   Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
4:54   Devonte Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:52   Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
4:33   Izaiah Brockington missed jump shot  
4:31   Defensive rebound by Damezi Anderson  
4:22   Damezi Anderson missed jump shot  
4:20   Defensive rebound by Mike Watkins  
4:07   Mike Watkins missed hook shot  
4:05   Defensive rebound by Damezi Anderson  
3:37   Shooting foul on Mike Watkins  
3:37 +1 De'Ron Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 20-23
3:37 +1 De'Ron Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-23
3:23   Lamar Stevens missed fade-away jump shot  
3:21   Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
3:10 +2 Trayce Jackson-Davis made alley-oop shot, assist by Devonte Green 23-23
2:58 +3 Curtis Jones Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myreon Jones 23-26
2:48   Lost ball turnover on Aljami Durham, stolen by John Harrar  
2:35   Curtis Jones Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:33   Defensive rebound by Joey Brunk  
2:18   Devonte Green missed jump shot  
2:16   Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
2:04   Lamar Stevens missed jump shot  
2:02   Defensive rebound by Armaan Franklin  
1:59   Shooting foul on Myreon Jones  
1:59   Armaan Franklin missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:59 +1 Armaan Franklin made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-26
1:32   Curtis Jones Jr. missed jump shot  
1:30   Defensive rebound by Armaan Franklin  
1:08   Devonte Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:06   Offensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
1:00 +2 Trayce Jackson-Davis made layup 26-26
55.0   Bad pass turnover on Jamari Wheeler, stolen by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
34.0 +2 De'Ron Davis made jump shot, assist by Aljami Durham 28-26
6.0   Seth Lundy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4.0   Offensive rebound by Myles Dread  
4.0 +2 Myles Dread made tip-in 28-28
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
IND Hoosiers 21
PSU Nittany Lions 36

Time Team Play Score
19:43   Lamar Stevens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:41   Defensive rebound by Rob Phinisee  
19:34   Rob Phinisee missed layup  
19:32   Defensive rebound by John Harrar  
19:16 +2 John Harrar made hook shot, assist by Myreon Jones 28-30
18:55   Aljami Durham missed jump shot  
18:53   Defensive rebound by John Harrar  
18:39   John Harrar missed hook shot  
18:37   Defensive rebound by Joey Brunk  
18:17   Bad pass turnover on Justin Smith, stolen by John Harrar  
18:11 +2 Myreon Jones made floating jump shot, assist by Jamari Wheeler 28-32
18:00   Lost ball turnover on Rob Phinisee, stolen by Jamari Wheeler  
17:37   Shooting foul on Joey Brunk  
17:37   Lamar Stevens missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:37   Lamar Stevens missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:37   Defensive rebound by De'Ron Davis  
17:18 +2 Trayce Jackson-Davis made layup, assist by Rob Phinisee 30-32
17:02   Offensive foul on John Harrar  
17:02   Turnover on John Harrar  
16:42   Trayce Jackson-Davis missed jump shot  
16:40   Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
16:33   Myreon Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:31   Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
16:24   Rob Phinisee missed layup  
16:23   Offensive rebound by De'Ron Davis  
16:23   De'Ron Davis missed layup  
16:22   Offensive rebound by Indiana  
16:15   Lost ball turnover on Trayce Jackson-Davis, stolen by Jamari Wheeler  
16:09   Jamari Wheeler missed layup, blocked by Aljami Durham  
16:07   Offensive rebound by Seth Lundy  
16:09   Personal foul on Devonte Green  
15:59   Shooting foul on De'Ron Davis  
15:59   Mike Watkins missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:59 +1 Mike Watkins made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-33
15:37   Shooting foul on Jamari Wheeler  
15:37 +1 Aljami Durham made 1st of 2 free throws 31-33
15:37 +1 Aljami Durham made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-33
15:22 +3 Seth Lundy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamari Wheeler 32-36
14:59   Aljami Durham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:57   Defensive rebound by Jamari Wheeler  
14:48   Myles Dread missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:46   Defensive rebound by Justin Smith  
14:40   Bad pass turnover on Devonte Green, stolen by Jamari Wheeler  
14:34 +3 Myles Dread made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamari Wheeler 32-39
14:04   Aljami Durham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:02   Defensive rebound by Seth Lundy  
13:53   Myreon Jones missed layup  
13:51   Defensive rebound by Justin Smith  
13:28   Aljami Durham missed layup  
13:26   Defensive rebound by Myreon Jones  
13:20   Myles Dread missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:18   Defensive rebound by Aljami Durham  
13:12   Bad pass turnover on Devonte Green, stolen by Mike Watkins  
13:06   Mike Watkins missed layup  
13:04   Offensive rebound by Jamari Wheeler  
12:58 +2 Jamari Wheeler made layup 32-41
12:35 +3 Justin Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rob Phinisee 35-41
12:19   Offensive foul on John Harrar  
12:19   Turnover on John Harrar  
11:59   Bad pass turnover on Justin Smith, stolen by Lamar Stevens  
11:33   Bad pass turnover on Curtis Jones Jr., stolen by Armaan Franklin  
11:06   Rob Phinisee missed jump shot  
11:04   Defensive rebound by Jamari Wheeler  
10:51   Curtis Jones Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:49   Offensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
10:42   Mike Watkins missed layup  
10:40   Defensive rebound by Justin Smith  
10:30   Justin Smith missed layup  
10:28   Defensive rebound by Jamari Wheeler  
10:17   Lamar Stevens missed layup  
10:15   Defensive rebound by Joey Brunk  
10:15   Lost ball turnover on Joey Brunk, stolen by Lamar Stevens  
