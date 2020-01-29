|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Penn State
|
|
19:53
|
|
+2
|
Jamari Wheeler made layup
|
0-2
|
19:26
|
|
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis missed jump shot
|
|
19:24
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis
|
|
19:24
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Indiana
|
|
19:10
|
|
+2
|
Joey Brunk made hook shot
|
2-2
|
18:44
|
|
|
Seth Lundy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis
|
|
18:43
|
|
|
Personal foul on John Harrar
|
|
18:21
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Rob Phinisee, stolen by Myreon Jones
|
|
18:15
|
|
|
Jamari Wheeler missed layup
|
|
18:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rob Phinisee
|
|
18:09
|
|
+3
|
Aljami Durham made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rob Phinisee
|
5-2
|
17:49
|
|
+2
|
Lamar Stevens made jump shot
|
5-4
|
17:49
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Trayce Jackson-Davis
|
|
17:49
|
|
+1
|
Lamar Stevens made free throw
|
5-5
|
17:32
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Aljami Durham, stolen by Myreon Jones
|
|
17:01
|
|
|
Lamar Stevens missed jump shot
|
|
16:59
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Joey Brunk
|
|
16:52
|
|
|
Rob Phinisee missed layup
|
|
16:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Seth Lundy
|
|
16:37
|
|
|
Myreon Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:37
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by John Harrar
|
|
16:37
|
|
|
Lamar Stevens missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:35
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by John Harrar
|
|
16:35
|
|
|
Personal foul on Joey Brunk
|
|
16:20
|
|
+2
|
Lamar Stevens made jump shot
|
5-7
|
16:20
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Justin Smith
|
|
16:20
|
|
|
Lamar Stevens missed free throw
|
|
16:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by De'Ron Davis
|
|
16:01
|
|
|
De'Ron Davis missed jump shot
|
|
15:59
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mike Watkins
|
|
15:59
|
|
|
Personal foul on Damezi Anderson
|
|
15:50
|
|
|
3-second violation turnover on Lamar Stevens
|
|
15:31
|
|
|
Justin Smith missed jump shot
|
|
15:29
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by De'Ron Davis
|
|
15:22
|
|
+2
|
De'Ron Davis made jump shot
|
7-7
|
14:57
|
|
|
Mike Watkins missed jump shot
|
|
14:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Damezi Anderson
|
|
14:45
|
|
+2
|
Justin Smith made layup, assist by De'Ron Davis
|
9-7
|
14:22
|
|
|
Myreon Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Damezi Anderson
|
|
14:02
|
|
|
Aljami Durham missed jump shot, blocked by Lamar Stevens
|
|
14:00
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Indiana
|
|
13:48
|
|
|
Devonte Green missed jump shot
|
|
13:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens
|
|
13:36
|
|
|
Myles Dread missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Smith
|
|
13:27
|
|
|
De'Ron Davis missed jump shot
|
|
13:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by John Harrar
|
|
13:26
|
|
|
Personal foul on De'Ron Davis
|
|
13:14
|
|
|
Lamar Stevens missed layup
|
|
13:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by De'Ron Davis
|
|
13:05
|
|
|
Damezi Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Myreon Jones
|
|
12:59
|
|
|
Shooting foul on De'Ron Davis
|
|
12:59
|
|
+1
|
Lamar Stevens made 1st of 2 free throws
|
9-8
|
12:59
|
|
|
Lamar Stevens missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
12:59
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Smith
|
|
12:40
|
|
+2
|
Devonte Green made jump shot
|
11-8
|
12:26
|
|
|
Izaiah Brockington missed jump shot
|
|
12:24
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Mike Watkins
|
|
12:08
|
|
|
Lamar Stevens missed jump shot
|
|
12:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Armaan Franklin
|
|
12:02
|
|
|
Personal foul on Lamar Stevens
|
|
11:55
|
|
|
Devonte Green missed jump shot
|
|
11:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jamari Wheeler
|
|
11:41
|
|
+2
|
Mike Watkins made dunk, assist by Curtis Jones Jr.
|
11-10
|
11:21
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Seth Lundy
|
|
11:21
|
|
+1
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis made 1st of 2 free throws
|
12-10
|
11:21
|
|
+1
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
13-10
|
11:02
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Joey Brunk
|
|
11:02
|
|
|
Mike Watkins missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
11:02
|
|
+1
|
Mike Watkins made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
13-11
|
10:50
|
|
|
Turnover on Indiana
|
|
10:32
|
|
+3
|
Curtis Jones Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamari Wheeler
|
13-14
|
10:23
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Mike Watkins
|
|
10:23
|
|
+1
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis made 1st of 2 free throws
|
14-14
|
10:23
|
|
+1
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
15-14
|
10:00
|
|
|
Mike Watkins missed jump shot
|
|
9:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Smith
|
|
9:43
|
|
+2
|
Justin Smith made jump shot
|
17-14
|
9:26
|
|
+2
|
Curtis Jones Jr. made driving layup
|
17-16
|
8:59
|
|
|
Rob Phinisee missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:57
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Indiana
|
|
8:47
|
|
|
Armaan Franklin missed jump shot
|
|
8:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens
|
|
8:25
|
|
|
Lamar Stevens missed jump shot
|
|
8:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Armaan Franklin
|
|
8:07
|
|
|
Armaan Franklin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Curtis Jones Jr.
|
|
8:00
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Myreon Jones
|
|
8:00
|
|
|
Turnover on Myreon Jones
|
|
7:48
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Justin Smith, stolen by Myreon Jones
|
|
7:44
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Justin Smith
|
|
7:44
|
|
|
Myreon Jones missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
7:44
|
|
+1
|
Myreon Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
17-17
|
7:27
|
|
+2
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis made alley-oop shot, assist by Rob Phinisee
|
19-17
|
7:10
|
|
+2
|
Lamar Stevens made reverse layup
|
19-19
|
6:52
|
|
|
De'Ron Davis missed jump shot
|
|
6:50
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis
|
|
6:37
|
|
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis missed layup
|
|
6:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Penn State
|
|
6:10
|
|
+2
|
Curtis Jones Jr. made jump shot
|
19-21
|
5:55
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Damezi Anderson, stolen by Myreon Jones
|
|
5:53
|
|
+2
|
Myreon Jones made finger-roll layup
|
19-23
|
5:23
|
|
|
Devonte Green missed jump shot
|
|
5:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens
|
|
5:03
|
|
|
Curtis Jones Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis
|
|
4:54
|
|
|
Devonte Green missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens
|
|
4:33
|
|
|
Izaiah Brockington missed jump shot
|
|
4:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Damezi Anderson
|
|
4:22
|
|
|
Damezi Anderson missed jump shot
|
|
4:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mike Watkins
|
|
4:07
|
|
|
Mike Watkins missed hook shot
|
|
4:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Damezi Anderson
|
|
3:37
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Mike Watkins
|
|
3:37
|
|
+1
|
De'Ron Davis made 1st of 2 free throws
|
20-23
|
3:37
|
|
+1
|
De'Ron Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
21-23
|
3:23
|
|
|
Lamar Stevens missed fade-away jump shot
|
|
3:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis
|
|
3:10
|
|
+2
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis made alley-oop shot, assist by Devonte Green
|
23-23
|
2:58
|
|
+3
|
Curtis Jones Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myreon Jones
|
23-26
|
2:48
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Aljami Durham, stolen by John Harrar
|
|
2:35
|
|
|
Curtis Jones Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Joey Brunk
|
|
2:18
|
|
|
Devonte Green missed jump shot
|
|
2:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens
|
|
2:04
|
|
|
Lamar Stevens missed jump shot
|
|
2:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Armaan Franklin
|
|
1:59
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Myreon Jones
|
|
1:59
|
|
|
Armaan Franklin missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
1:59
|
|
+1
|
Armaan Franklin made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
24-26
|
1:32
|
|
|
Curtis Jones Jr. missed jump shot
|
|
1:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Armaan Franklin
|
|
1:08
|
|
|
Devonte Green missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:06
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis
|
|
1:00
|
|
+2
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis made layup
|
26-26
|
55.0
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jamari Wheeler, stolen by Trayce Jackson-Davis
|
|
34.0
|
|
+2
|
De'Ron Davis made jump shot, assist by Aljami Durham
|
28-26
|
6.0
|
|
|
Seth Lundy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Myles Dread
|
|
4.0
|
|
+2
|
Myles Dread made tip-in
|
28-28
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|