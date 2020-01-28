LVILLE
BC

No. 6 Louisville takes ACC lead to Boston College

  • FLM
  • Jan 28, 2020

On a team built from the inside-out, Louisville point guard Darius Perry's role is to initiate the offense and play good defense on the perimeter. If he scores a bucket here and there, it's a bonus.

Yet sometimes roles can change.

In Saturday's 80-62 rout of visiting Clemson that kept the No. 6 Cardinals atop the Atlantic Coast Conference, Perry switched from bit player to leading man. His five 3-pointers and game-high 19 points keyed the Cardinals' sixth consecutive victory.

Perry and Louisville (17-3, 8-1 ACC) aim to keep their individual and collective run going Wednesday night when they visit conference foe Boston College in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

"I thought Darius had his best game since I've been coaching him, not just on offense," Cardinals coach Chris Mack said. "I think if any player sees a couple go in, they gain a lot of confidence. Love to see a guy like D.P. knock in one after the other. He's a good shooter."

The stats bear out Mack's analysis. While Perry is averaging just 6.1 points, he's converting a career-high 41.7 percent from the 3-point line, while averaging 3.4 assists. And over his last 10 games, Perry has drilled 15 of 28 from beyond the arc.

That kind of shooting is one reason why Louisville was tied at 15th in Division I at 38.7 percent of its 3-pointers heading into play Tuesday. It also has forced opponents to make a choice between respecting his shot and giving the Cardinals favorable one-on-one matchups in the post, or doubling inside and risk a 3-point attempt on the perimeter.

Clemson couldn't stop them either way. Louisville hit nearly hit 48.1 percent from the field and 47.6 percent from distance, taking a 47-26 halftime lead and cruising from there.

Boston College (10-10, 4-5) got back to .500 on Saturday with a stout defensive effort as it stopped Virginia Tech 61-56 in Chestnut Hill, Mass. The Eagles limited the Hokies to 40.0 percent shooting while forcing 14 turnovers to snap a four-game losing streak.

"You can win a game on defense and I thought we won defensively against a good offensive team," Boston College coach Jim Christian said, according to the Boston Herald. "To hold them to 16 points below their scoring average and force double-digit turnovers, that's gutting it out."

The Eagles really weren't much better on offense, making only 43.8 percent from the field and missing 16 of 27 free throws in a performance that had the Conte Forum rims cringing. But they got a game-high 23 points and eight rebounds from forward Jairus Hamilton, who entered the day by averaging just 9.3 per game.

Hamilton, who was only 8 of 37 on 3-pointers in his previous 10 games, canned 5 of 7 against Virginia Tech. He went 7 of 11 from the field overall.

Boston College ranks 323rd in Division I in scoring at just 64.3 points per game, so it will need another big game from Hamilton in order to pull off the upset over Louisville.

--Field Level Media

2nd Half
LVILLE Cardinals 34
BC Eagles 21

Time Team Play Score
4:26   Personal foul on David Johnson  
4:49 +3 Ryan McMahon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Johnson 79-64
4:56   Defensive rebound by David Johnson  
4:58   Jared Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:15 +3 Samuell Williamson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan McMahon 76-64
5:33   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
5:35   Jared Hamilton missed jump shot  
5:41   Defensive rebound by Jared Hamilton  
5:43   Jordan Nwora missed jump shot  
6:07   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
6:09   Jay Heath missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:17 +1 Jordan Nwora made 2nd of 2 free throws 73-64
6:17 +1 Jordan Nwora made 1st of 2 free throws 72-64
6:17   Shooting foul on Jairus Hamilton  
6:39 +2 Jairus Hamilton made turnaround jump shot, assist by Jared Hamilton 71-64
6:56 +1 Jordan Nwora made 2nd of 2 free throws 71-62
6:56 +1 Jordan Nwora made 1st of 2 free throws 70-62
6:56   Shooting foul on Jared Hamilton  
7:13   Offensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
7:15   David Johnson missed jump shot  
7:41   Defensive rebound by Steven Enoch  
7:41   CJ Felder missed free throw  
7:41   Personal foul on Steven Enoch  
7:52   Personal foul on Steven Enoch  
7:52   Defensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
7:54   David Johnson missed jump shot  
8:04   Bad pass turnover on Jay Heath, stolen by David Johnson  
8:17 +1 Dwayne Sutton made 2nd of 2 free throws 69-62
8:17 +1 Dwayne Sutton made 1st of 2 free throws 68-62
8:17   Shooting foul on Steffon Mitchell  
8:35 +1 Derryck Thornton made 2nd of 2 free throws 67-62
8:35 +1 Derryck Thornton made 1st of 2 free throws 67-61
8:35   Shooting foul on Dwayne Sutton  
8:44   Defensive rebound by Derryck Thornton  
8:46   Jordan Nwora missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:08 +2 Derryck Thornton made jump shot, assist by Jay Heath 67-60
9:23   Defensive rebound by Boston College  
9:25   Jordan Nwora missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:35   Defensive rebound by Malik Williams  
9:37   Derryck Thornton missed jump shot  
9:49   Defensive rebound by CJ Felder  
9:49   Malik Williams missed free throw  
9:49   Personal foul on Jay Heath  
9:49   Offensive rebound by Louisville  
9:51   Darius Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:07   Personal foul on CJ Felder  
10:08   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
10:08   Steffon Mitchell missed free throw  
10:08   Shooting foul on Malik Williams  
10:08 +2 Steffon Mitchell made layup 67-58
10:09   Offensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
10:11   Jairus Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:34 +2 Darius Perry made layup, assist by Jordan Nwora 67-56
10:38   Defensive rebound by Lamarr Kimble  
10:40   Jairus Hamilton missed layup, blocked by Malik Williams  
10:48   Defensive rebound by Derryck Thornton  
10:50   Malik Williams missed layup  
10:59   Lost ball turnover on Jairus Hamilton, stolen by Jordan Nwora  
11:11   Traveling violation turnover on Samuell Williamson  
11:27   Personal foul on Derryck Thornton  
11:30   Offensive rebound by Louisville  
11:32   Samuell Williamson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:50 +2 Jairus Hamilton made layup 65-56
11:59   Bad pass turnover on David Johnson  
12:07   Bad pass turnover on Jairus Hamilton, stolen by David Johnson  
12:23 +3 Jordan Nwora made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Johnson 65-54
12:28   Defensive rebound by David Johnson  
12:30   Jay Heath missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:52 +2 Steven Enoch made tip-in 62-54
12:56   Offensive rebound by Steven Enoch  
12:58   Samuell Williamson missed jump shot  
13:24 +2 Steffon Mitchell made tip-in 60-54
13:24   Offensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
13:26   Jairus Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:49 +3 Jordan Nwora made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Johnson 60-52
13:51   Personal foul on Nik Popovic  
14:17 +3 Jay Heath made 3-pt. jump shot 57-52
14:28   Offensive rebound by Derryck Thornton  
14:30   Nik Popovic missed layup, blocked by Steven Enoch  
14:46   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Nwora  
14:59   Defensive rebound by Samuell Williamson  
14:59   Nik Popovic missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:59   Nik Popovic missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:59   Shooting foul on Jordan Nwora  
15:14 +2 Jordan Nwora made dunk, assist by David Johnson 57-49
15:20   Bad pass turnover on Derryck Thornton, stolen by David Johnson  
15:34 +2 Dwayne Sutton made hook shot 55-49
15:55 +2 Jared Hamilton made tip-in 53-49
15:55   Offensive rebound by Jared Hamilton  
15:57   Nik Popovic missed jump shot  
16:18 +2 David Johnson made tip-in 53-47
16:18   Offensive rebound by David Johnson  
16:22   Jordan Nwora missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:27   Offensive rebound by David Johnson  
16:29   David Johnson missed turnaround jump shot  
16:47   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
16:49   Nik Popovic missed jump shot  
17:10 +2 Steven Enoch made tip-in 51-47
17:15   Offensive rebound by Steven Enoch  
17:17   Lamarr Kimble missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:43 +1 Jay Heath made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-47
17:43 +1 Jay Heath made 1st of 2 free throws 49-46
17:43   Shooting foul on Darius Perry  
18:03 +2 Jordan Nwora made dunk 49-45
18:03   Offensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
18:03   Jordan Nwora missed dunk  
18:07   Offensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
18:09   Dwayne Sutton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:26   Personal foul on Steffon Mitchell  
18:50 +1 Derryck Thornton made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-45
18:50 +1 Derryck Thornton made 1st of 2 free throws 47-44
18:50   Shooting foul on Lamarr Kimble  
19:04 +1 Dwayne Sutton made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-43
19:04 +1 Dwayne Sutton made 1st of 2 free throws 46-43
19:04   Shooting foul on Derryck Thornton  
19:15   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
19:17   Steffon Mitchell missed jump shot  
19:37   Defensive rebound by Boston College  
19:39   Lamarr Kimble missed layup, blocked by Derryck Thornton  
19:49   Turnover on Jairus Hamilton  
19:49   Offensive foul on Jairus Hamilton  

1st Half
LVILLE Cardinals 45
BC Eagles 43

Time Team Play Score
0.0   Defensive rebound by Malik Williams  
1.0   Derryck Thornton missed fade-away jump shot  
17.0   Lost ball turnover on David Johnson, stolen by Jay Heath  
33.0   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
35.0   Nik Popovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
44.0   Defensive rebound by Nik Popovic  
46.0   David Johnson missed tip-in  
47.0   Offensive rebound by David Johnson  
49.0   Jordan Nwora missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:01 +1 Jared Hamilton made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-43
1:01 +1 Jared Hamilton made 1st of 2 free throws 45-42
1:01   Shooting foul on David Johnson  
1:04   Lost ball turnover on David Johnson, stolen by Jared Hamilton  
1:25   Bad pass turnover on Derryck Thornton  
1:43 +1 Malik Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-41
1:43 +1 Malik Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 44-41
1:43   Personal foul on Nik Popovic  
1:43   Defensive rebound by Malik Williams  
1:46   Jay Heath missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:02   Defensive rebound by Jared Hamilton  
2:02   Dwayne Sutton missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:02   Dwayne Sutton missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:02   Dwayne Sutton missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:02   Shooting foul on Luka Kraljevic  
2:10   Bad pass turnover on Derryck Thornton, stolen by Samuell Williamson  
2:32 +3 Dwayne Sutton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Johnson 43-41
2:49   Defensive rebound by Samuell Williamson  
2:51   Derryck Thornton missed jump shot  
3:07 +1 David Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-41
3:07 +1 David Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-41
3:07   David Johnson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:07   Shooting foul on Luka Kraljevic  
3:07   Offensive rebound by David Johnson  
3:08   David Johnson missed driving layup  
3:16   Defensive rebound by Malik Williams  
3:18   Jared Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:37 +1 Luka Kraljevic made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-41
3:37 +1 Luka Kraljevic made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-41
3:37   Luka Kraljevic missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:37   Turnover on Steven Enoch  
3:37   Flagrant foul on Steven Enoch  
3:57 +1 Nik Popovic made free throw 39-40
3:57   Shooting foul on Malik Williams  
3:57 +2 Nik Popovic made layup 39-39
4:13   Lost ball turnover on Lamarr Kimble, stolen by Steffon Mitchell  
4:18   Defensive rebound by Malik Williams  
4:20   Jared Hamilton missed jump shot  
4:26   Lost ball turnover on Lamarr Kimble, stolen by Nik Popovic  
4:47 +2 Derryck Thornton made reverse layup 39-37
4:58   Defensive rebound by Nik Popovic  
5:00   Darius Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:12 +3 Jay Heath made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derryck Thornton 39-35
5:35 +1 Darius Perry made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-32
5:35 +1 Darius Perry made 1st of 2 free throws 38-32
5:35   Personal foul on Jairus Hamilton  
5:41 +1 Nik Popovic made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-32
5:41   Nik Popovic missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:41   Shooting foul on Darius Perry  
6:02 +3 Jordan Nwora made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darius Perry 37-31
6:07   Personal foul on CJ Felder  
6:15 +2 CJ Felder made layup 34-31
6:22   Offensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
6:24   CJ Felder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:51 +3 Jordan Nwora made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darius Perry 34-29
7:05   Defensive rebound by Malik Williams  
7:07   Jay Heath missed jump shot  
7:10   Personal foul on Samuell Williamson  
7:10   Offensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
7:12   Jairus Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:13   Offensive rebound by Jairus Hamilton  
7:15   Jairus Hamilton missed jump shot  
7:30 +3 Jordan Nwora made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lamarr Kimble 31-29
7:46   Personal foul on Steffon Mitchell  
7:58 +2 CJ Felder made dunk 28-29
8:05   Offensive rebound by CJ Felder  
8:07   Steffon Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:18 +2 Ryan McMahon made floating jump shot 28-27
8:31 +2 Jairus Hamilton made driving layup 26-27
8:49 +1 Jordan Nwora made 3rd of 3 free throws 26-25
8:49   Jordan Nwora missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
8:49 +1 Jordan Nwora made 1st of 3 free throws 25-25
8:49   Shooting foul on Jared Hamilton  
9:01   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
9:03   Julian Rishwain missed jump shot  
9:29 +2 Steven Enoch made hook shot, assist by Ryan McMahon 24-25
9:39   Defensive rebound by David Johnson  
9:41   Julian Rishwain missed jump shot  
9:55   Lost ball turnover on David Johnson  
10:02   Defensive rebound by Malik Williams  
10:04   Derryck Thornton missed jump shot  
10:17   Personal foul on Ryan McMahon  
10:17   Lost ball turnover on Ryan McMahon, stolen by Julian Rishwain  
10:23   Defensive rebound by Samuell Williamson  
10:25   Nik Popovic missed driving layup  
10:40 +1 David Johnson made free throw 22-25
10:40   Shooting foul on Nik Popovic  
10:40 +2 David Johnson made driving layup 21-25
10:45   Defensive rebound by Malik Williams  
