One of two lengthy winning streaks will end Wednesday in Albuquerque when New Mexico hosts fourth-ranked San Diego State.

The Aztecs (21-0, 10-0 Mountain West Conference) set program records for both the best start in history and the longest winning streak with a 71-67 win at UNLV on Sunday. San Diego State bypassed a 2010-11 team that opened the season 20-0 and the 2013-14 squad that won 20 straight after starting 1-1.

While no opponent has beaten San Diego State this season, no visiting squad has come away with a win from New Mexico's fabled home venue in 2019-20. The Lobos (16-6, 5-4) moved to 13-0 at "The Pit" with an 86-59 blowout of San Jose State on Jan. 21. They are 15-0 at home dating back to a loss to Fresno State last February.

San Diego State survived a stiff test at UNLV, using a 10-2 run that spanned almost seven minutes midway through the second half to break a 45-45 tie. The margin of victory was the Aztecs' closest since they outlasted San Jose State 59-57 on Dec. 8.

"Someone will beat us eventually," San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher said in his postgame press conference following game against the Runnin' Rebels. "I hope not, but in likelihood it will happen. But they will have to play a hell of a game to beat this Aztec team."

With 21 points in the win, San Diego State guard Malachi Flynn bumped his season scoring average to 16.8 per game. He leads the nation's only undefeated team in both scoring and assists, averaging five per game of the latter.

"There was nothing easy, and it was a good win for us," Flynn said postgame.

New Mexico, meanwhile, finds itself far back in the Mountain West regular-season title chase due to its struggles on the road.

A 96-74 loss Saturday at Nevada marked the Lobos' fourth consecutive road defeat.

"We have to do a better job of protecting our own backboard and rebounding the basketball better, that's something that we have to continue to work on and get better at," New Mexico coach Paul Weir said.

Although the Lobos ranked 56th nationally in total rebounds through the weekend, they had allowed opponents to pull down 773, leaving New Mexico 290th in the country in that stat.

New Mexico also comes into the Wednesday contest having allowed 255 offensive rebounds, putting them 340th among 350 Division I teams. A concern for New Mexico's presence on the glass is the dismissal of Carlton Bragg, who was averaging a double-double of 12.6 points and 10.3 rebounds before being removed from the team following an arrest on suspicion of DWI.

Without Bragg, the Lobos active rebounding leader is Corey Manigault, who is averaging just 4.9 boards per game.

Manigault is New Mexico's second scoring option at 12 points per game, behind former Ohio State guard JaQuan Lyle, who averages 17.1 points and 4.9 assists per game.

In San Diego State, New Mexico faces a defense that was fourth in the nation through the weekend in opponents' scoring (57.1 points per game), seventh in opponents' field-goal percentage (.371) and tied for fifth in opponents' 3-point shooting percentage (.276).

2nd Half
SDGST Aztecs 34
NMEX Lobos 30

Time Team Play Score
1:35   Offensive rebound by New Mexico  
1:37   Kurt Wegscheider missed layup, blocked by Joel Mensah  
1:55 +2 Jordan Schakel made driving layup 82-55
2:01   Bad pass turnover on Keith McGee, stolen by Jordan Schakel  
2:18   Out of bounds turnover on Jordan Schakel  
2:39 +3 Keith McGee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kurt Wegscheider 80-55
2:56   Defensive rebound by Keith McGee  
2:56   Keshad Johnson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:56   Keshad Johnson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:56   Shooting foul on Emmanuel Kuac  
2:56   Offensive rebound by Keshad Johnson  
2:58   Adam Seiko missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:13   Defensive rebound by Jordan Schakel  
3:15   Emmanuel Kuac missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:40   Turnover on Joel Mensah  
3:39   Offensive foul on Joel Mensah  
3:57 +2 Kurt Wegscheider made hook shot 80-52
4:14   Traveling violation turnover on Joel Mensah  
4:36 +3 Keith McGee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Emmanuel Kuac 80-50
5:03 +2 Keshad Johnson made dunk, assist by Malachi Flynn 80-47
5:10   Lost ball turnover on Vante Hendrix, stolen by Adam Seiko  
5:18   Offensive rebound by New Mexico  
5:20   Keith McGee missed jump shot, blocked by Yanni Wetzell  
5:28   Defensive rebound by Keith McGee  
5:30   Matt Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:48 +2 Keith McGee made driving layup 78-47
6:09 +3 Jordan Schakel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Adam Seiko 78-45
6:17   Defensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell  
6:19   Emmanuel Kuac missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:29   Bad pass turnover on Yanni Wetzell  
6:35   Personal foul on Emmanuel Kuac  
6:40   Offensive rebound by Jordan Schakel  
6:40   Yanni Wetzell missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:40 +1 Yanni Wetzell made 1st of 2 free throws 75-45
6:40   Shooting foul on Emmanuel Kuac  
6:40   Defensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell  
6:42   Jordan Arroyo missed layup  
6:50   Offensive rebound by Jordan Arroyo  
6:52   Keith McGee missed jump shot  
7:05   Offensive rebound by Emmanuel Kuac  
7:07   Keith McGee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:19   Traveling violation turnover on Yanni Wetzell  
7:47 +2 Emmanuel Kuac made dunk, assist by Zane Martin 74-45
8:08 +2 Yanni Wetzell made dunk, assist by Malachi Flynn 74-43
8:31 +2 Vante Hendrix made floating jump shot 72-43
8:44 +1 Malachi Flynn made 2nd of 2 free throws 72-41
8:44 +1 Malachi Flynn made 1st of 2 free throws 71-41
8:44   Shooting foul on Vante Hendrix  
8:48 +2 Emmanuel Kuac made tip-in 70-41
8:58   Offensive rebound by Emmanuel Kuac  
9:00   Zane Martin missed layup  
9:22   Personal foul on Jordan Schakel  
9:22   Defensive rebound by Makuach Maluach  
9:24   Jordan Schakel missed layup, blocked by Makuach Maluach  
9:42 +1 Tavian Percy made 2nd of 2 free throws 70-39
9:42   Tavian Percy missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:42   Shooting foul on Keshad Johnson  
9:57   Lost ball turnover on KJ Feagin, stolen by Makuach Maluach  
10:06   Defensive rebound by KJ Feagin  
10:08   Makuach Maluach missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:17   Defensive rebound by Jordan Arroyo  
10:19   Trey Pulliam missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:50   Defensive rebound by Adam Seiko  
10:50   Vante Hendrix missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:50 +1 Vante Hendrix made 1st of 2 free throws 70-38
10:50   Shooting foul on Keshad Johnson  
10:50   Offensive rebound by Vante Hendrix  
10:52   Makuach Maluach missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:59 +2 Keshad Johnson made layup 70-37
11:15   Lost ball turnover on Clay Patterson, stolen by Keshad Johnson  
11:26   Lost ball turnover on Nolan Narain, stolen by Clay Patterson  
11:49 +2 Vante Hendrix made driving layup 68-37
11:54   Defensive rebound by Vante Hendrix  
11:56   Adam Seiko missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:10   Defensive rebound by Trey Pulliam  
12:12   Tavian Percy missed jump shot  
12:32   Lost ball turnover on Nolan Narain, stolen by Makuach Maluach  
12:40   Defensive rebound by Malachi Flynn  
12:42   Zane Martin missed jump shot  
12:53 +1 Malachi Flynn made free throw 68-35
12:53   Shooting foul on Jordan Arroyo  
12:53 +2 Malachi Flynn made driving layup 67-35
13:12 +2 Zane Martin made driving layup 65-35
13:19   Lost ball turnover on Trey Pulliam, stolen by Zane Martin  
13:36 +3 Zane Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Arroyo 65-33
13:39   Personal foul on Yanni Wetzell  
13:39   Offensive rebound by New Mexico  
13:41   Makuach Maluach missed tip-in  
13:47   Offensive rebound by Jordan Arroyo  
13:49   Makuach Maluach missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:05 +1 Matt Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 65-30
14:05 +1 Matt Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws 64-30
14:05   Shooting foul on Makuach Maluach  
14:26   Defensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell  
14:28   Vante Hendrix missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:30   Offensive rebound by New Mexico  
14:32   Zane Martin missed layup, blocked by Yanni Wetzell  
14:55 +2 Malachi Flynn made driving layup 63-30
15:22   Defensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell  
15:24   Makuach Maluach missed jump shot, blocked by Yanni Wetzell  
15:49 +2 Yanni Wetzell made layup, assist by Matt Mitchell 61-30
16:03   Defensive rebound by Trey Pulliam  
16:05   Zane Martin missed jump shot  
16:16 +2 Yanni Wetzell made layup, assist by Matt Mitchell 59-30
16:27   Lost ball turnover on Corey Manigault, stolen by Jordan Schakel  
16:50 +3 Malachi Flynn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey Pulliam 57-30
16:57 +2 Vante Hendrix made layup, assist by Corey Manigault 54-30
17:08   Defensive rebound by Corey Manigault  
17:10   Trey Pulliam missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:17   Offensive rebound by Jordan Schakel  
17:19   Yanni Wetzell missed reverse layup  
17:42 +1 Zane Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-28
17:42   Zane Martin missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:42   Shooting foul on KJ Feagin  
17:46   Defensive rebound by Zane Martin  
17:48   Jordan Schakel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:55   Personal foul on Vante Hendrix  
17:59   Defensive rebound by Malachi Flynn  
18:01   Vante Hendrix missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:20 +3 KJ Feagin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malachi Flynn 54-27
18:44 +2 Zane Martin made driving layup 51-27
19:01 +3 Jordan Schakel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yanni Wetzell 51-25
19:17   Lost ball turnover on Corey Manigault, stolen by Malachi Flynn  
19:46   Defensive rebound by Zane Martin  
19:48   KJ Feagin missed 3-pt. jump shot  

1st Half
SDGST Aztecs 48
NMEX Lobos 25

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
0.0   Defensive rebound by New Mexico  
1.0   Matt Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
23.0   Defensive rebound by Adam Seiko  
25.0   Zane Martin missed jump shot  
31.0   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on San Diego State  
31.0   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Corey Manigault  
43.0 +3 Adam Seiko made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matt Mitchell 48-25
55.0   Personal foul on Zane Martin  
55.0   Offensive rebound by Matt Mitchell  
57.0   KJ Feagin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:12 +2 Corey Manigault made turnaround jump shot 45-25
1:26 +3 KJ Feagin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matt Mitchell 45-23
1:35   Defensive rebound by Jordan Schakel  
1:37   Vante Hendrix missed layup, blocked by Matt Mitchell  
1:59 +3 KJ Feagin made 3-pt. jump shot 42-23
2:03   Offensive rebound by San Diego State  
2:07   Keshad Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:25   Defensive rebound by San Diego State  
2:27   Keith McGee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:44 +2 Malachi Flynn made jump shot 39-23
3:05 +2 Makuach Maluach made jump shot, assist by Clay Patterson 37-23
3:25   Defensive rebound by Corey Manigault  
3:27   Matt Mitchell missed fade-away jump shot  
3:35   Defensive rebound by Malachi Flynn  
3:37   Corey Manigault missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:58 +2 Keshad Johnson made dunk 37-21
4:10 +1 Corey Manigault made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-21
4:10 +1 Corey Manigault made 1st of 2 free throws 35-20
4:10   Shooting foul on Trey Pulliam  
4:24 +2 Trey Pulliam made jump shot 35-19
4:51 +1 Corey Manigault made free throw 33-19
4:51   Shooting foul on Yanni Wetzell  
4:49 +2 Corey Manigault made dunk 33-18
4:51   Offensive rebound by Corey Manigault  
4:53   Makuach Maluach missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:03   Defensive rebound by Zane Martin  
5:05   Keshad Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:29 +1 Corey Manigault made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-16
5:29   Corey Manigault missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:29   Shooting foul on KJ Feagin  
5:33   Lost ball turnover on KJ Feagin, stolen by Corey Manigault  
5:49 +2 Keith McGee made dunk 33-15
5:53   Lost ball turnover on Trey Pulliam, stolen by Keith McGee  
5:59   Lost ball turnover on Corey Manigault, stolen by Trey Pulliam  
6:21 +3 KJ Feagin made 3-pt. jump shot 33-13
6:29 +2 Jordan Arroyo made layup 30-13
6:44   Offensive rebound by Jordan Arroyo  
6:46   Corey Manigault missed layup, blocked by Yanni Wetzell  
7:14   Lost ball turnover on Yanni Wetzell, stolen by Corey Manigault  
7:17   Jumpball received by New Mexico  
7:41 +2 Corey Manigault made layup, assist by Keith McGee 30-11
8:02 +3 Adam Seiko made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by KJ Feagin 30-9
8:18 +1 Jordan Arroyo made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-9
8:18 +1 Jordan Arroyo made 1st of 2 free throws 27-8
8:18   Shooting foul on Jordan Schakel  
8:18   Offensive rebound by Jordan Arroyo  
8:18   Jordan Arroyo missed layup  
8:18   Offensive rebound by Jordan Arroyo  
8:20   Zane Martin missed jump shot  
8:31   Lost ball turnover on Adam Seiko, stolen by Makuach Maluach  
8:39   Defensive rebound by KJ Feagin  
8:41   Vante Hendrix missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:00   Defensive rebound by Zane Martin  
9:02   Jordan Schakel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:20   Traveling violation turnover on Zane Martin  
9:44 +2 Adam Seiko made layup, assist by KJ Feagin 27-7
9:51   Defensive rebound by Nolan Narain  
9:53   Makuach Maluach missed jump shot, blocked by Jordan Schakel  
10:08   Personal foul on Malachi Flynn  
10:08   Lost ball turnover on Trey Pulliam, stolen by Zane Martin  
10:14   Defensive rebound by Trey Pulliam  
10:16   Zane Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:34 +3 Trey Pulliam made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malachi Flynn 25-7
10:40   Offensive rebound by Adam Seiko  
10:42   Matt Mitchell missed layup  
10:48   Offensive rebound by Matt Mitchell  
10:50   Adam Seiko missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:16 +3 Makuach Maluach made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zane Martin 22-7
11:41 +2 Nolan Narain made layup, assist by Trey Pulliam 22-4
11:43   Personal foul on Vante Hendrix  
11:58   Defensive rebound by Adam Seiko  
12:00   Corey Manigault missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:02   Personal foul on Nolan Narain  
12:06   Personal foul on Trey Pulliam  
12:17   Personal foul on Yanni Wetzell  
12:17   Defensive rebound by Makuach Maluach  
12:19   Malachi Flynn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:47 +2 Makuach Maluach made turnaround jump shot 20-4
13:07   Traveling violation turnover on KJ Feagin  
13:20   Offensive rebound by San Diego State  
13:22   Jordan Schakel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:38   Defensive rebound by Malachi Flynn  
13:40   Corey Manigault missed floating jump shot  
13:57   Defensive rebound by Zane Martin  
13:59   Malachi Flynn missed floating jump shot  
14:23   Defensive rebound by KJ Feagin  
14:25   Zane Martin missed jump shot  
14:47 +3 Matt Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by KJ Feagin 20-2
15:17