VANDY
UK

No Text

Kentucky hands Vanderbilt record 25th straight SEC loss

  • AP
  • Jan 29, 2020

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) Just as Vanderbilt was poised to take control for good, No. 13 Kentucky seized momentum and the game by getting stops and turning them into baskets.

The Wildcats ended up maintaining their roll and handed the Commodores a record they didn't want to discuss.

Tyrese Maxey scored 10 of his 17 points in the second half, and Kentucky used a 23-12 run to rally past Vanderbilt for a 71-62 victory Wednesday night that dealt the Commodores their record 25th consecutive Southeastern Conference regular season loss.

Kentucky's effort followed a subtle reminder from coach John Calipari to take charge better than they did during a nerve-wracking first half featuring breakdowns on both ends.

''Why did you think I didn't go crazy in the first half and I didn't in the locker room?'' he said. ''It's your team. You want to lose, go ahead. I'm fine. It's your team. If you play harder and put it on them a little bit and make them make tough plays and get back in it, you will be fine.''

The Wildcats (16-4, 6-1 SEC) trailed 40-30 early in the second half before mounting the big run over 8:45 to lead for good at 53-52 on two Immanuel Quickley free throws with 8:33 remaining. Three-point plays by Ashton Hagans, EJ Montgomery and Quickley helped the surge, and Richards added consecutive baskets for a little more breathing room.

Maxey took over from there, scoring nine of Kentucky's next 10 points, including six consecutive to make it a seven-point cushion.

The Wildcats improved from 39% shooting in the first half to hit 53% in the second and finish 46% overall (26 of 56). They also outrebounded the Commodores 37-29 and finished 11-0 in second-chance points.

Asked what sparked the turnaround, Maxey said, ''just our competitive spirit and then Nick, honestly. And just to go out there, be competitive defensively and get multiple stops in a row.''

Richards had 15 points and 11 rebounds despite foul trouble that limited him to just five minutes in the first half. Hagans added 12 points, and Quickley 11 as the Wildcats won their fourth consecutive game and eighth in the last nine.

''Whether I was on the court or not, the guys would've stepped it up,'' Richards added. ''Everybody would've found their rhythm, everybody would've made shots, we'd have found a way to get back in the game.''

Meanwhile, the Commodores (8-12, 0-7) broke the SEC mark for futility it briefly shared with Sewanee, which dropped 24 in a row from 1938-40 before leaving the conference.

First-year Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse focused more on what's ahead for his team than the streak and record that hasn't been discussed.

''Two weeks ago we were a different team but adversity set in,'' he said. ''Two weeks ago, there was a real glaze over everybody's eyes. Now we're starting to see there are some things we can do.

''Our guys are fighting and learning. They are taking the approach seriously. They will get better.''

Vanderbilt also dropped its seventh in a row to Kentucky and eighth overall.

Saben Lee scored 21 points and Dylan Disu had 13 points with 11 rebounds for the Commodores, who shot 26% in the second half after hitting 52% in the first.

REMEMBERING KOBE

Kentucky paid tribute to Kobe Bryant with blue warmup shirts featuring the player's Black Mamba logo in white on the front. The back featured Bryant's numbers 24 and 8 displayed just below the collar. Several players also wore specially designed Nike shoes with his numbers on them.

BIG PICTURE

Vanderbilt: Despite entering on the brink of the record, the Commodores played like they had nothing to lose in the first half. They pushed the pace and made shots from inside and outside the arc. Disu opened the second half with a 3 before they missed their next five, then missed their final eight attempts.

Kentucky: Cold shooting, foul trouble and general sluggishness hurt the Wildcats in the first half and for several moments in the second. That was enough to awaken them to make shots and defensive stops to avoid another home loss to an unranked opponent - one at the bottom of the SEC, yet.

UP NEXT

Kentucky visits No. 17 Auburn on Saturday in the first meeting between the schools since losing in overtime to the Tigers last spring in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight. Auburn visits Lexington on Feb. 29.

Vanderbilt hosts Florida on Saturday in the second of a three-game stretch against upper-division contenders.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
VANDY Commodores 35
UK Wildcats 28

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Kentucky  
19:42 +3 Tyrese Maxey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Immanuel Quickley 0-3
19:07 +3 Scotty Pippen Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot 3-3
18:42 +2 Immanuel Quickley made floating jump shot 3-5
18:11   Scotty Pippen Jr. missed jump shot  
18:09   Offensive rebound by Dylan Disu  
18:04   Lost ball turnover on Dylan Disu, stolen by Tyrese Maxey  
17:58   Immanuel Quickley missed jump shot  
17:56   Defensive rebound by Saben Lee  
17:55   Dylan Disu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:53   Defensive rebound by Nick Richards  
17:43 +2 Ashton Hagans made layup 3-7
17:22 +2 Saben Lee made layup 5-7
17:05 +2 Tyrese Maxey made jump shot 5-9
16:46   Personal foul on Nick Richards  
16:35   Shooting foul on Nick Richards  
16:33   Maxwell Evans missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:34 +1 Maxwell Evans made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-9
16:21   Personal foul on Dylan Disu  
16:10 +2 EJ Montgomery made dunk, assist by Nate Sestina 6-11
15:46 +2 Saben Lee made jump shot 8-11
15:35   Personal foul on Saben Lee  
15:27   Nate Sestina missed turnaround jump shot  
15:25   Defensive rebound by Dylan Disu  
15:02   Matthew Moyer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:00   Defensive rebound by Ashton Hagans  
14:52 +2 Nate Sestina made alley-oop shot, assist by Tyrese Maxey 8-13
14:25 +2 Dylan Disu made finger-roll layup 10-13
14:03   Tyrese Maxey missed jump shot  
14:01   Defensive rebound by Matthew Moyer  
13:54   Saben Lee missed jump shot  
13:52   Defensive rebound by EJ Montgomery  
13:47   Lost ball turnover on Ashton Hagans, stolen by Dylan Disu  
13:41 +2 Dylan Disu made dunk 12-13
13:22   Offensive foul on EJ Montgomery  
13:22   Turnover on EJ Montgomery  
13:01   Personal foul on Immanuel Quickley  
12:58   Shooting foul on Nate Sestina  
12:58 +1 Matthew Moyer made 1st of 2 free throws 13-13
12:59   Matthew Moyer missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:58   Offensive rebound by Braelee Albert  
12:36   Dylan Disu missed layup, blocked by Keion Brooks Jr.  
12:36   Defensive rebound by Kentucky  
12:16 +2 Ashton Hagans made jump shot 13-15
12:16   Shooting foul on Matthew Moyer  
12:16 +1 Ashton Hagans made free throw 13-16
11:57   Matthew Moyer missed jump shot  
11:55   Defensive rebound by Keion Brooks Jr.  
11:51   Offensive foul on Ashton Hagans  
11:51   Turnover on Ashton Hagans  
11:40   Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Rice  
11:29   Lost ball turnover on Ashton Hagans, stolen by Isaiah Rice  
11:22   Isaiah Rice missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:20   Defensive rebound by Kentucky  
11:20   Personal foul on Oton Jankovic  
11:03   Bad pass turnover on Nate Sestina, stolen by Matthew Moyer  
10:42   Matthew Moyer missed layup  
10:40   Defensive rebound by Johnny Juzang  
10:33   Immanuel Quickley missed jump shot  
10:31   Defensive rebound by Matthew Moyer  
10:23   Oton Jankovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:21   Defensive rebound by Ashton Hagans  
9:56   Immanuel Quickley missed jump shot  
9:54   Offensive rebound by Kentucky  
9:43   EJ Montgomery missed jump shot, blocked by Dylan Disu  
9:41   Defensive rebound by Dylan Disu  
9:18 +2 Saben Lee made layup 15-16
8:54   Johnny Juzang missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:52   Defensive rebound by Saben Lee  
8:46 +2 Saben Lee made layup 17-16
8:31 +2 Ashton Hagans made jump shot 17-18
8:25   Offensive foul on Ejike Obinna  
8:25   Turnover on Ejike Obinna  
8:13   Johnny Juzang missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:11   Offensive rebound by Tyrese Maxey  
7:54   Johnny Juzang missed jump shot, blocked by Dylan Disu  
7:52   Offensive rebound by Kentucky  
7:51   Nick Richards missed jump shot  
7:49   Defensive rebound by Dylan Disu  
7:32 +3 Dylan Disu made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Saben Lee 20-18
7:03   Shooting foul on Saben Lee  
7:03 +1 Ashton Hagans made 1st of 2 free throws 20-19
7:03 +1 Ashton Hagans made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-20
6:37   Bad pass turnover on Saben Lee, stolen by Ashton Hagans  
6:30   Immanuel Quickley missed layup, blocked by Dylan Disu  
6:28   Defensive rebound by Scotty Pippen Jr.  
6:23 +2 Saben Lee made dunk, assist by Scotty Pippen Jr. 22-20
6:06 +2 EJ Montgomery made jump shot, assist by Ashton Hagans 22-22
5:43 +3 Scotty Pippen Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Saben Lee 25-22
5:19   Tyrese Maxey missed jump shot, blocked by Dylan Disu  
5:17   Offensive rebound by Kentucky  
5:17   Personal foul on Maxwell Evans  
5:17 +1 Tyrese Maxey made 1st of 2 free throws 25-23
5:17 +1 Tyrese Maxey made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-24
4:54 +3 Dylan Disu made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Saben Lee 28-24
4:42   Lost ball turnover on EJ Montgomery, stolen by Maxwell Evans  
4:35   Dylan Disu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:33   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Maxey  
4:22   Nate Sestina missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:20   Defensive rebound by Dylan Disu  
4:13   Dylan Disu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:11   Defensive rebound by Ashton Hagans  
3:44 +2 Immanuel Quickley made jump shot, assist by Nate Sestina 28-26
3:42   Scotty Pippen Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:40   Offensive rebound by Braelee Albert  
3:09   Braelee Albert missed jump shot  
3:07   Defensive rebound by Keion Brooks Jr.  
2:54   Immanuel Quickley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:52   Defensive rebound by Dylan Disu  
2:33 +2 Maxwell Evans made layup 30-26
2:11   Offensive foul on Ashton Hagans  
2:11   Turnover on Ashton Hagans  
1:47   Offensive foul on Braelee Albert  
1:47   Turnover on Braelee Albert  
1:31   Bad pass turnover on Tyrese Maxey  
1:24   Out of bounds turnover on Scotty Pippen Jr.  
1:12   Personal foul on Maxwell Evans  
1:12 +1 Immanuel Quickley made 1st of 2 free throws 30-27
1:11 +1 Immanuel Quickley made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-28
48.0 +2 Scotty Pippen Jr. made jump shot 32-28
22.0   Keion Brooks Jr. missed jump shot  
20.0   Defensive rebound by Dylan Disu  
10.0 +3 Maxwell Evans made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Scotty Pippen Jr. 35-28
1.0   Tyrese Maxey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Ejike Obinna  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
VANDY Commodores 27
UK Wildcats 43

Time Team Play Score
19:41   Bad pass turnover on Scotty Pippen Jr.  
19:29   Personal foul on Ejike Obinna  
19:20   Bad pass turnover on Tyrese Maxey, stolen by Saben Lee  
19:10   Shooting foul on EJ Montgomery  
19:10 +1 Saben Lee made 1st of 2 free throws 36-28
19:10 +1 Saben Lee made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-28
19:10   Personal foul on Tyrese Maxey  
18:45   Traveling violation turnover on Ejike Obinna  
18:32 +2 Nick Richards made layup, assist by EJ Montgomery 37-30
18:21 +3 Saben Lee made 3-pt. jump shot 40-30
17:58   Immanuel Quickley missed jump shot  
17:56   Defensive rebound by Ejike Obinna  
17:50   Scotty Pippen Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:48   Offensive rebound by Scotty Pippen Jr.  
17:44   Saben Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:42   Defensive rebound by Nick Richards  
17:33   Ashton Hagans missed layup  
17:33   Offensive rebound by Nick Richards  
17:33 +2 Nick Richards made jump shot 40-32
17:13   Scotty Pippen Jr. missed layup  
17:11   Defensive rebound by Immanuel Quickley  
17:10   Shooting foul on Dylan Disu  
17:10 +1 Tyrese Maxey made 1st of 2 free throws 40-33
17:10   Tyrese Maxey missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:10   Defensive rebound by Dylan Disu  
16:44   Saben Lee missed jump shot  
16:42   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Maxey  
16:38   Bad pass turnover on Tyrese Maxey  
16:23   Dylan Disu missed jump shot  
16:21   Defensive rebound by Immanuel Quickley  
16:15 +3 Nate Sestina made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ashton Hagans 40-36
15:59 +3 Maxwell Evans made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dylan Disu 43-36
15:45 +2 Ashton Hagans made layup 43-38
15:45   Shooting foul on Ejike Obinna  
15:45 +1 Ashton Hagans made free throw 43-39
15:20   Scotty Pippen Jr. missed jump shot  
15:18   Defensive rebound by Nick Richards  
15:15   Nate Sestina missed layup, blocked by Dylan Disu  
15:13   Defensive rebound by Scotty Pippen Jr.  
15:02 +2 Saben Lee made layup 45-39
14:44   Nick Richards missed hook shot  
14:42   Defensive rebound by Ejike Obinna  
14:31   Ejike Obinna missed layup, blocked by Nate Sestina  
14:29   Offensive rebound by Ejike Obinna  
14:29   Jumpball received by Kentucky  
14:29   Lost ball turnover on Ejike Obinna, stolen by Nate Sestina  
14:13   Immanuel Quickley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:11   Defensive rebound by Scotty Pippen Jr.  
14:05   Personal foul on Immanuel Quickley  
13:53 +2 Scotty Pippen Jr. made layup 47-39
13:36   Immanuel Quickley missed layup  
13:34   Offensive rebound by Immanuel Quickley  
13:30   Immanuel Quickley missed layup  
13:28   Offensive rebound by Nick Richards  
13:25 +2 Nick Richards made dunk 47-41
13:04   Shooting foul on Nick Richards  
13:04   Ejike Obinna missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:04   Ejike Obinna missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:04   Defensive rebound by Johnny Juzang  
12:50   Personal foul on Dylan Disu  
12:38   Tyrese Maxey missed jump shot  
12:36   Defensive rebound by Dylan Disu  
12:31   Maxwell Evans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:29   Defensive rebound by Ashton Hagans  
12:23 +2 Johnny Juzang made jump shot 47-43
12:07   Lost ball turnover on Saben Lee, stolen by Ashton Hagans  
11:58   Keion Brooks Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:56   Offensive rebound by EJ Montgomery  
11:55 +2 EJ Montgomery made layup 47-45
11:55   Shooting foul on Dylan Disu  
11:55 +1 EJ Montgomery made free throw 47-46
11:27   Braelee Albert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:25   Defensive rebound by Immanuel Quickley  
11:08   Offensive foul on Ashton Hagans  
11:08   Turnover on Ashton Hagans  
10:45 +3 Braelee Albert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Scotty Pippen Jr. 50-46
10:19 +2 Immanuel Quickley made jump shot, assist by Ashton Hagans 50-48
10:19   Shooting foul on Maxwell Evans  
10:19 +1 Immanuel Quickley made free throw 50-49
9:51   Scotty Pippen Jr. missed jump shot  
9:49   Defensive rebound by Nick Richards  
9:35   Immanuel Quickley missed jump shot  
9:33   Offensive rebound by EJ Montgomery  
9:29 +2 EJ Montgomery made jump shot 50-51
9:02 +2 Saben Lee made layup 52-51
8:33   Personal foul on Ejike Obinna  
8:33 +1 Immanuel Quickley made 1st of 2 free throws 52-52
8:33 +1 Immanuel Quickley made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-53
8:15   Braelee Albert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:13   Offensive rebound by Scotty Pippen Jr.  
7:55   Traveling violation turnover on Scotty Pippen Jr.  
7:48 +2 Nick Richards made layup, assist by Ashton Hagans 52-55