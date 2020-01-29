WVU
TXTECH

No Text

No Text

1st Half
WVU Mountaineers 38
TXTECH Red Raiders 42

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by West Virginia  
19:45   Lost ball turnover on Jordan McCabe, stolen by Davide Moretti  
19:38 +2 Terrence Shannon Jr. made dunk, assist by Kyler Edwards 0-2
19:20   Derek Culver missed layup  
19:18   Offensive rebound by Jermaine Haley  
19:04 +2 Jermaine Haley made layup 2-2
19:02   Lost ball turnover on Kyler Edwards, stolen by Jermaine Haley  
18:55   Jermaine Haley missed layup, blocked by Jahmi'us Ramsey  
18:53   Defensive rebound by Terrence Shannon Jr.  
18:53   Personal foul on Jermaine Haley  
18:38   Personal foul on Jordan McCabe  
18:30 +3 Davide Moretti made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by TJ Holyfield 2-5
18:03   Jermaine Haley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:01   Offensive rebound by Derek Culver  
18:01   Shooting foul on Kyler Edwards  
18:01 +1 Derek Culver made 1st of 2 free throws 3-5
18:01 +1 Derek Culver made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-5
17:45   Shooting foul on Emmitt Matthews Jr.  
17:45 +1 Terrence Shannon Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 4-6
17:45 +1 Terrence Shannon Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-7
17:21   Emmitt Matthews Jr. missed layup  
17:19   Defensive rebound by Jahmi'us Ramsey  
17:09   Personal foul on Emmitt Matthews Jr.  
16:49   Lost ball turnover on Chris Clarke  
16:37   Oscar Tshiebwe missed jump shot  
16:35   Defensive rebound by Chris Clarke  
16:29 +3 Jahmi'us Ramsey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davide Moretti 4-10
16:05   Bad pass turnover on Gabe Osabuohien, stolen by Kyler Edwards  
15:56 +2 Davide Moretti made layup, assist by Terrence Shannon Jr. 4-12
15:26   Shooting foul on TJ Holyfield  
15:26 +1 Derek Culver made 1st of 2 free throws 5-12
15:26 +1 Derek Culver made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-12
15:17   Bad pass turnover on Jahmi'us Ramsey  
14:59   Traveling violation turnover on Miles McBride  
14:44   Kyler Edwards missed jump shot  
14:42   Offensive rebound by TJ Holyfield  
14:32   Shooting foul on Taz Sherman  
14:32 +1 Jahmi'us Ramsey made 1st of 2 free throws 6-13
14:32 +1 Jahmi'us Ramsey made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-14
14:23 +2 Gabe Osabuohien made layup 8-14
14:23   Shooting foul on Kyler Edwards  
14:23   Gabe Osabuohien missed free throw  
14:22   Defensive rebound by Terrence Shannon Jr.  
14:03   Lost ball turnover on Kyler Edwards  
13:45   Jordan McCabe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:43   Offensive rebound by Gabe Osabuohien  
13:34   Gabe Osabuohien missed layup  
13:32   Offensive rebound by Chase Harler  
13:32   Taz Sherman missed jump shot  
13:30   Offensive rebound by West Virginia  
13:30   Personal foul on Derek Culver  
13:12   Offensive foul on Jahmi'us Ramsey  
13:12   Turnover on Jahmi'us Ramsey  
12:55 +3 Chase Harler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan McCabe 11-14
12:35   Traveling violation turnover on TJ Holyfield  
12:29 +2 Jordan McCabe made layup 13-14
12:18   Chris Clarke missed layup, blocked by Oscar Tshiebwe  
12:16   Offensive rebound by Texas Tech  
12:14   Davide Moretti missed jump shot  
12:12   Offensive rebound by Chris Clarke  
12:12   TJ Holyfield missed layup, blocked by Gabe Osabuohien  
12:10   Offensive rebound by Texas Tech  
12:09 +2 Kyler Edwards made jump shot, assist by Chris Clarke 13-16
11:55   Jordan McCabe missed jump shot  
11:53   Offensive rebound by West Virginia  
11:50   Personal foul on Chris Clarke  
11:48   Taz Sherman missed jump shot  
11:46   Defensive rebound by Terrence Shannon Jr.  
11:32 +3 Davide Moretti made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Clarke 13-19
11:10   Jordan McCabe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:08   Defensive rebound by Jahmi'us Ramsey  
10:57   Russel Tchewa missed layup  
10:55   Offensive rebound by Russel Tchewa  
10:52   Russel Tchewa missed layup  
10:50   Defensive rebound by Derek Culver  
10:40 +2 Oscar Tshiebwe made jump shot, assist by Taz Sherman 15-19
10:21   Terrence Shannon Jr. missed jump shot  
10:19   Defensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
10:12   Personal foul on Russel Tchewa  
10:12   5-second inbounding violation turnover on Miles McBride  
9:59   Bad pass turnover on Kyler Edwards, stolen by Derek Culver  
9:55 +2 Derek Culver made layup 17-19
9:28   Bad pass turnover on TJ Holyfield, stolen by Oscar Tshiebwe  
9:17   Chase Harler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:15   Offensive rebound by West Virginia  
9:17   Personal foul on Derek Culver  
9:15 +1 Davide Moretti made 1st of 2 free throws 17-20
9:15 +1 Davide Moretti made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-21
8:58 +2 Miles McBride made layup 19-21
8:31   Offensive foul on Jahmi'us Ramsey  
8:31   Turnover on Jahmi'us Ramsey  
8:16   Shooting foul on Terrence Shannon Jr.  
8:16 +1 Gabe Osabuohien made 1st of 2 free throws 20-21
8:16 +1 Gabe Osabuohien made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-21
8:16   Personal foul on Chase Harler  
8:16 +1 Clarence Nadolny made 1st of 2 free throws 21-22
8:16 +1 Clarence Nadolny made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-23
8:06   Lost ball turnover on Gabe Osabuohien  
7:39 +2 Terrence Shannon Jr. made layup 21-25
7:08   Jermaine Haley missed layup  
7:06   Offensive rebound by Jermaine Haley  
7:06   Shooting foul on Davide Moretti  
7:06 +1 Jermaine Haley made 1st of 2 free throws 22-25
7:06 +1 Jermaine Haley made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-25
7:04   Bad pass turnover on Kyler Edwards, stolen by Oscar Tshiebwe  
6:46   Jermaine Haley missed layup, blocked by TJ Holyfield  
6:44   Defensive rebound by TJ Holyfield  
6:21 +2 Terrence Shannon Jr. made layup 23-27
6:10   Personal foul on Clarence Nadolny  
6:10 +1 Miles McBride made 1st of 2 free throws 24-27
6:10   Miles McBride missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:10   Defensive rebound by TJ Holyfield  
5:55   Flagrant foul on Oscar Tshiebwe  
5:55 +1 TJ Holyfield made 1st of 2 free throws 24-28
5:55 +1 TJ Holyfield made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-29
5:35   Kyler Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:33   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Haley  
5:28 +2 Jermaine Haley made layup 26-29
5:28   Shooting foul on Davide Moretti  
5:30   Jermaine Haley missed free throw  
5:30   Defensive rebound by Chris Clarke  
5:17 +2 TJ Holyfield made jump shot, assist by Chris Clarke 26-31
4:47   Chase Harler missed layup, blocked by Chris Clarke  
4:47   Offensive rebound by West Virginia  
4:40   Miles McBride missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:39   Defensive rebound by Texas Tech  
4:28 +2 Chris Clarke made layup, assist by Jahmi'us Ramsey 26-33
3:56   Chase Harler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:54   Defensive rebound by Kyler Edwards  
3:46 +3 Jahmi'us Ramsey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyler Edwards 26-36
3:27   Offensive foul on Chase Harler  
3:27   Turnover on Chase Harler  
3:14   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:12   Defensive rebound by Gabe Osabuohien  
3:02   Sean McNeil missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:00   Offensive rebound by Emmitt Matthews Jr.  
2:57 +2 Emmitt Matthews Jr. made layup 28-36
2:50   Bad pass turnover on Davide Moretti  
2:46   Lost ball turnover on Sean McNeil, stolen by Davide Moretti  
2:43   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:41   Defensive rebound by Sean McNeil  
2:25   Bad pass turnover on Miles McBride, stolen by Terrence Shannon Jr.  
2:21   Shooting foul on Miles McBride  
2:21 +1 Terrence Shannon Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 28-37
2:21 +1 Terrence Shannon Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-38
2:09   Sean McNeil missed jump shot  
2:07   Offensive rebound by West Virginia  
2:07   Personal foul on Jermaine Haley  
2:07   Terrence Shannon Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:07 +1 Terrence Shannon Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-39
1:42 +2 Emmitt Matthews Jr. made jump shot 30-39
1:19   Bad pass turnover on TJ Holyfield, stolen by Taz Sherman  
1:08   Jordan McCabe missed jump shot  
1:06   Defensive rebound by Terrence Shannon Jr.  
1:02   Shooting foul on Chase Harler  
1:02 +1 Terrence Shannon Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 30-40
1:02 +1 Terrence Shannon Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-41
53.0   Emmitt Matthews Jr. missed jump shot  
51.0   Offensive rebound by Gabe Osabuohien  
48.0   Shooting foul on Russel Tchewa  
48.0 +1 Gabe Osabuohien made 1st of 2 free throws 31-41
48.0 +1 Gabe Osabuohien made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-41
42.0   Traveling violation turnover on TJ Holyfield  
31.0 +3 Taz Sherman made 3-pt. jump shot 35-41
31.0   Shooting foul on Avery Benson  
31.0 +1 Taz Sherman made free throw 36-41
21.0   Personal foul on Taz Sherman  
21.0   Kyler Edwards missed 1st of 2 free throws  
21.0 +1 Kyler Edwards made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-42
6.0 +2 Gabe Osabuohien made layup 38-42
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
WVU Mountaineers 43
TXTECH Red Raiders 47

Time Team Play Score
19:46   TJ Holyfield missed layup  
19:44   Defensive rebound by Emmitt Matthews Jr.  
19:38   Jordan McCabe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:36   Defensive rebound by Jahmi'us Ramsey  
19:12 +2 Jahmi'us Ramsey made layup 38-44
18:50   Shooting foul on Terrence Shannon Jr.  
18:50   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Terrence Shannon Jr.  
18:50   Derek Culver missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:50 +1 Derek Culver made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-44
18:50 +1 Jordan McCabe made 1st of 2 free throws 40-44
18:50   Jordan McCabe missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:50   Offensive rebound by West Virginia  
18:31   Shooting foul on Kyler Edwards  
18:31 +1 Jermaine Haley made 1st of 2 free throws 41-44
18:31 +1 Jermaine Haley made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-44
18:16   Davide Moretti missed jump shot  
18:14   Offensive rebound by Texas Tech  
18:14   Personal foul on Jermaine Haley  
18:07 +3 Jahmi'us Ramsey made 3-pt. jump shot 42-47
17:36 +2 Jermaine Haley made layup 44-47
17:34   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Jermaine Haley  
17:34 +1 Davide Moretti made 1st of 2 free throws 44-48
17:34 +1 Davide Moretti made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-49
17:19   Personal foul on Derek Culver  
17:16 +2 TJ Holyfield made jump shot, assist by Davide Moretti 44-51
16:58   3-second violation turnover on Oscar Tshiebwe  
16:39   Jumpball received by West Virginia  
16:39   Lost ball turnover on TJ Holyfield, stolen by Oscar Tshiebwe  
16:28   Shooting foul on Chris Clarke  
16:28 +1 Oscar Tshiebwe made 1st of 2 free throws 45-51
16:28 +1 Oscar Tshiebwe made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-51