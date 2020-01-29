|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by West Virginia
|
|
19:45
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jordan McCabe, stolen by Davide Moretti
|
|
19:38
|
|
+2
|
Terrence Shannon Jr. made dunk, assist by Kyler Edwards
|
0-2
|
19:20
|
|
|
Derek Culver missed layup
|
|
19:18
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jermaine Haley
|
|
19:04
|
|
+2
|
Jermaine Haley made layup
|
2-2
|
19:02
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Kyler Edwards, stolen by Jermaine Haley
|
|
18:55
|
|
|
Jermaine Haley missed layup, blocked by Jahmi'us Ramsey
|
|
18:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Terrence Shannon Jr.
|
|
18:53
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jermaine Haley
|
|
18:38
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jordan McCabe
|
|
18:30
|
|
+3
|
Davide Moretti made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by TJ Holyfield
|
2-5
|
18:03
|
|
|
Jermaine Haley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:01
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Derek Culver
|
|
18:01
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Kyler Edwards
|
|
18:01
|
|
+1
|
Derek Culver made 1st of 2 free throws
|
3-5
|
18:01
|
|
+1
|
Derek Culver made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
4-5
|
17:45
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Emmitt Matthews Jr.
|
|
17:45
|
|
+1
|
Terrence Shannon Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|
4-6
|
17:45
|
|
+1
|
Terrence Shannon Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
4-7
|
17:21
|
|
|
Emmitt Matthews Jr. missed layup
|
|
17:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jahmi'us Ramsey
|
|
17:09
|
|
|
Personal foul on Emmitt Matthews Jr.
|
|
16:49
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Chris Clarke
|
|
16:37
|
|
|
Oscar Tshiebwe missed jump shot
|
|
16:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chris Clarke
|
|
16:29
|
|
+3
|
Jahmi'us Ramsey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davide Moretti
|
4-10
|
16:05
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Gabe Osabuohien, stolen by Kyler Edwards
|
|
15:56
|
|
+2
|
Davide Moretti made layup, assist by Terrence Shannon Jr.
|
4-12
|
15:26
|
|
|
Shooting foul on TJ Holyfield
|
|
15:26
|
|
+1
|
Derek Culver made 1st of 2 free throws
|
5-12
|
15:26
|
|
+1
|
Derek Culver made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
6-12
|
15:17
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jahmi'us Ramsey
|
|
14:59
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Miles McBride
|
|
14:44
|
|
|
Kyler Edwards missed jump shot
|
|
14:42
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by TJ Holyfield
|
|
14:32
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Taz Sherman
|
|
14:32
|
|
+1
|
Jahmi'us Ramsey made 1st of 2 free throws
|
6-13
|
14:32
|
|
+1
|
Jahmi'us Ramsey made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
6-14
|
14:23
|
|
+2
|
Gabe Osabuohien made layup
|
8-14
|
14:23
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Kyler Edwards
|
|
14:23
|
|
|
Gabe Osabuohien missed free throw
|
|
14:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Terrence Shannon Jr.
|
|
14:03
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Kyler Edwards
|
|
13:45
|
|
|
Jordan McCabe missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:43
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Gabe Osabuohien
|
|
13:34
|
|
|
Gabe Osabuohien missed layup
|
|
13:32
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Chase Harler
|
|
13:32
|
|
|
Taz Sherman missed jump shot
|
|
13:30
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by West Virginia
|
|
13:30
|
|
|
Personal foul on Derek Culver
|
|
13:12
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Jahmi'us Ramsey
|
|
13:12
|
|
|
Turnover on Jahmi'us Ramsey
|
|
12:55
|
|
+3
|
Chase Harler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan McCabe
|
11-14
|
12:35
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on TJ Holyfield
|
|
12:29
|
|
+2
|
Jordan McCabe made layup
|
13-14
|
12:18
|
|
|
Chris Clarke missed layup, blocked by Oscar Tshiebwe
|
|
12:16
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Texas Tech
|
|
12:14
|
|
|
Davide Moretti missed jump shot
|
|
12:12
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Chris Clarke
|
|
12:12
|
|
|
TJ Holyfield missed layup, blocked by Gabe Osabuohien
|
|
12:10
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Texas Tech
|
|
12:09
|
|
+2
|
Kyler Edwards made jump shot, assist by Chris Clarke
|
13-16
|
11:55
|
|
|
Jordan McCabe missed jump shot
|
|
11:53
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by West Virginia
|
|
11:50
|
|
|
Personal foul on Chris Clarke
|
|
11:48
|
|
|
Taz Sherman missed jump shot
|
|
11:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Terrence Shannon Jr.
|
|
11:32
|
|
+3
|
Davide Moretti made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Clarke
|
13-19
|
11:10
|
|
|
Jordan McCabe missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jahmi'us Ramsey
|
|
10:57
|
|
|
Russel Tchewa missed layup
|
|
10:55
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Russel Tchewa
|
|
10:52
|
|
|
Russel Tchewa missed layup
|
|
10:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Derek Culver
|
|
10:40
|
|
+2
|
Oscar Tshiebwe made jump shot, assist by Taz Sherman
|
15-19
|
10:21
|
|
|
Terrence Shannon Jr. missed jump shot
|
|
10:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe
|
|
10:12
|
|
|
Personal foul on Russel Tchewa
|
|
10:12
|
|
|
5-second inbounding violation turnover on Miles McBride
|
|
9:59
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Kyler Edwards, stolen by Derek Culver
|
|
9:55
|
|
+2
|
Derek Culver made layup
|
17-19
|
9:28
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on TJ Holyfield, stolen by Oscar Tshiebwe
|
|
9:17
|
|
|
Chase Harler missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:15
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by West Virginia
|
|
9:17
|
|
|
Personal foul on Derek Culver
|
|
9:15
|
|
+1
|
Davide Moretti made 1st of 2 free throws
|
17-20
|
9:15
|
|
+1
|
Davide Moretti made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
17-21
|
8:58
|
|
+2
|
Miles McBride made layup
|
19-21
|
8:31
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Jahmi'us Ramsey
|
|
8:31
|
|
|
Turnover on Jahmi'us Ramsey
|
|
8:16
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Terrence Shannon Jr.
|
|
8:16
|
|
+1
|
Gabe Osabuohien made 1st of 2 free throws
|
20-21
|
8:16
|
|
+1
|
Gabe Osabuohien made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
21-21
|
8:16
|
|
|
Personal foul on Chase Harler
|
|
8:16
|
|
+1
|
Clarence Nadolny made 1st of 2 free throws
|
21-22
|
8:16
|
|
+1
|
Clarence Nadolny made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
21-23
|
8:06
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Gabe Osabuohien
|
|
7:39
|
|
+2
|
Terrence Shannon Jr. made layup
|
21-25
|
7:08
|
|
|
Jermaine Haley missed layup
|
|
7:06
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jermaine Haley
|
|
7:06
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Davide Moretti
|
|
7:06
|
|
+1
|
Jermaine Haley made 1st of 2 free throws
|
22-25
|
7:06
|
|
+1
|
Jermaine Haley made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
23-25
|
7:04
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Kyler Edwards, stolen by Oscar Tshiebwe
|
|
6:46
|
|
|
Jermaine Haley missed layup, blocked by TJ Holyfield
|
|
6:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by TJ Holyfield
|
|
6:21
|
|
+2
|
Terrence Shannon Jr. made layup
|
23-27
|
6:10
|
|
|
Personal foul on Clarence Nadolny
|
|
6:10
|
|
+1
|
Miles McBride made 1st of 2 free throws
|
24-27
|
6:10
|
|
|
Miles McBride missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
6:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by TJ Holyfield
|
|
5:55
|
|
|
Flagrant foul on Oscar Tshiebwe
|
|
5:55
|
|
+1
|
TJ Holyfield made 1st of 2 free throws
|
24-28
|
5:55
|
|
+1
|
TJ Holyfield made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
24-29
|
5:35
|
|
|
Kyler Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jermaine Haley
|
|
5:28
|
|
+2
|
Jermaine Haley made layup
|
26-29
|
5:28
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Davide Moretti
|
|
5:30
|
|
|
Jermaine Haley missed free throw
|
|
5:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chris Clarke
|
|
5:17
|
|
+2
|
TJ Holyfield made jump shot, assist by Chris Clarke
|
26-31
|
4:47
|
|
|
Chase Harler missed layup, blocked by Chris Clarke
|
|
4:47
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by West Virginia
|
|
4:40
|
|
|
Miles McBride missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Texas Tech
|
|
4:28
|
|
+2
|
Chris Clarke made layup, assist by Jahmi'us Ramsey
|
26-33
|
3:56
|
|
|
Chase Harler missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kyler Edwards
|
|
3:46
|
|
+3
|
Jahmi'us Ramsey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyler Edwards
|
26-36
|
3:27
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Chase Harler
|
|
3:27
|
|
|
Turnover on Chase Harler
|
|
3:14
|
|
|
Jahmi'us Ramsey missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Gabe Osabuohien
|
|
3:02
|
|
|
Sean McNeil missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:00
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Emmitt Matthews Jr.
|
|
2:57
|
|
+2
|
Emmitt Matthews Jr. made layup
|
28-36
|
2:50
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Davide Moretti
|
|
2:46
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Sean McNeil, stolen by Davide Moretti
|
|
2:43
|
|
|
Jahmi'us Ramsey missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sean McNeil
|
|
2:25
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Miles McBride, stolen by Terrence Shannon Jr.
|
|
2:21
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Miles McBride
|
|
2:21
|
|
+1
|
Terrence Shannon Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|
28-37
|
2:21
|
|
+1
|
Terrence Shannon Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
28-38
|
2:09
|
|
|
Sean McNeil missed jump shot
|
|
2:07
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by West Virginia
|
|
2:07
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jermaine Haley
|
|
2:07
|
|
|
Terrence Shannon Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
2:07
|
|
+1
|
Terrence Shannon Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
28-39
|
1:42
|
|
+2
|
Emmitt Matthews Jr. made jump shot
|
30-39
|
1:19
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on TJ Holyfield, stolen by Taz Sherman
|
|
1:08
|
|
|
Jordan McCabe missed jump shot
|
|
1:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Terrence Shannon Jr.
|
|
1:02
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Chase Harler
|
|
1:02
|
|
+1
|
Terrence Shannon Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|
30-40
|
1:02
|
|
+1
|
Terrence Shannon Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
30-41
|
53.0
|
|
|
Emmitt Matthews Jr. missed jump shot
|
|
51.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Gabe Osabuohien
|
|
48.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Russel Tchewa
|
|
48.0
|
|
+1
|
Gabe Osabuohien made 1st of 2 free throws
|
31-41
|
48.0
|
|
+1
|
Gabe Osabuohien made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
32-41
|
42.0
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on TJ Holyfield
|
|
31.0
|
|
+3
|
Taz Sherman made 3-pt. jump shot
|
35-41
|
31.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Avery Benson
|
|
31.0
|
|
+1
|
Taz Sherman made free throw
|
36-41
|
21.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Taz Sherman
|
|
21.0
|
|
|
Kyler Edwards missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
21.0
|
|
+1
|
Kyler Edwards made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
36-42
|
6.0
|
|
+2
|
Gabe Osabuohien made layup
|
38-42
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|