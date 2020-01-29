COLO
UCLA

Winning on road vital for No. 20 Colorado as it faces UCLA

  • Jan 29, 2020

No. 20 Colorado travels to UCLA on Thursday night for a Pac-12 Conference matchup at Pauley Pavilion that carries particular significance for the Buffs' regular-season championship aspirations.

"The only way you compete for championships is to figure out a way to win on the road," Colorado coach Tad Boyle said in his postgame press conference following a 76-62 victory over Washington on Jan. 25. "We've proven that we can do that, but we have to do it consistently. You don't have to win every game but with that Oregon State home loss (on Jan. 5), our margin for error slips a little bit. We got to make up for that with a couple of road wins, not just one."

Colorado (16-4, 5-2 Pac-12) has been outstanding at home at 10-2, and a perfect 4-0 on neutral floors. However, the Buffs embark on the Los Angeles road swing at UCLA and USC just 2-2 in true road games, most recently losing a 75-54 blowout at Arizona on Jan. 18.

The Buffs are averaging 59 points per game on the road, compared to 76.7 per game at home. Breaking that trend at Pauley Pavilion could come down to Colorado extending another streak: UCLA's struggles defending the 3-pointer.

The Bruins (10-10, 3-4) come in allowing opponents an average of 38.8 percent shooting from long range. Only nine teams in Division I have been worse when guarding the 3-point line.

UCLA gave up 11-for-23 shooting from outside its last time out, in a 96-75 defeat at Oregon. In contrast, the Bruins held Oregon State to 5-for-16 3-point shooting in a 62-58 win at Oregon State on Jan. 23.

"The interesting thing is when you look at our offensive numbers, we shoot 50 percent, 41 from 3 and 81 from the free throw line," UCLA coach Mick Cronin said in his postgame press conference. "By far, the best we have had with those three (stats) in a game, maybe all year. It's a great lesson for our team -- you don't defend, you don't take care of the ball, you've got no chance."

Though Colorado as a team shoots a middling 33.1 percent from 3-point range, two Buffs -- D'Shawn Schwartz and Lucas Siewert -- shoot over 40 percent on 92 and 77 attempts, respectively, this season.

On the other side of the ball, UCLA will try to recover from a 23-turnover performance at Oregon against a Colorado defense that excels in generating takeaways. The Bruins average turnovers on 19.5 percent of their possessions, while the Buffs force takeaways 21.5 percent of defensive stands, per KenPom.com.

Colorado has been equally effective limiting opponents' second-chance opportunities, with offensive rebounds surrendered on just 24.1 percent of misses. That ranks No. 29 nationally.

UCLA counters with Jalen Hill, who at 7.3 rebounds per game, helps pace the nation's 30th-best offensive rebounding team. The Bruins have 254 offensive boards this season.

But while UCLA has been solid on the glass, it is a byproduct of shots sometimes not falling. The Bruins average 49.1 percent shooting from inside the arc, while Colorado comes in limiting opponents to 43.3 percent on 2-point attempts.

--Field Level Media

2nd Half
COLO Buffaloes 24
UCLA Bruins 18

Time Team Play Score
6:26   Commercial timeout called  
6:33 +2 Jaime Jaquez Jr. made jump shot 51-57
6:57   Defensive rebound by Cody Riley  
6:59   Lucas Siewert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:21 +1 Jaime Jaquez Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-55
7:21 +1 Jaime Jaquez Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 51-54
7:21   Personal foul on D'Shawn Schwartz  
7:22   Defensive rebound by Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
7:22   Lucas Siewert missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:22 +1 Lucas Siewert made 1st of 2 free throws 51-53
7:22   Shooting foul on Cody Riley  
7:45   Jumpball received by Colorado  
7:45   Defensive rebound by Lucas Siewert  
7:47   David Singleton missed jump shot  
7:50   Shooting foul on D'Shawn Schwartz  
8:13 +2 Lucas Siewert made layup 50-53
8:37 +2 Chris Smith made jump shot 48-53
9:05 +2 Evan Battey made layup, assist by McKinley Wright IV 48-51
9:12   Defensive rebound by D'Shawn Schwartz  
9:14   David Singleton missed jump shot  
9:43   Defensive rebound by Alex Olesinski  
9:43   Evan Battey missed free throw  
9:43   Personal foul on Jalen Hill  
10:03   Defensive rebound by Evan Battey  
10:05   Chris Smith missed jump shot  
10:28   Defensive rebound by Chris Smith  
10:30   Lucas Siewert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:52 +2 Chris Smith made layup 46-51
11:08 +2 Lucas Siewert made dunk 46-49
11:12   Offensive rebound by Lucas Siewert  
11:14   Evan Battey missed layup  
11:30 +2 Jaime Jaquez Jr. made alley-oop shot, assist by Prince Ali 44-49
11:40 +1 McKinley Wright IV made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-47
11:40 +1 McKinley Wright IV made 1st of 2 free throws 43-47
11:40   Shooting foul on Chris Smith  
12:09   Defensive rebound by D'Shawn Schwartz  
12:11   David Singleton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:17   Defensive rebound by Chris Smith  
12:19   McKinley Wright IV missed layup  
12:31   Defensive rebound by Lucas Siewert  
12:33   David Singleton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:58 +1 Evan Battey made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-47
12:58 +1 Evan Battey made 1st of 2 free throws 41-47
12:58   Shooting foul on Cody Riley  
13:00   Offensive rebound by Evan Battey  
13:02   Lucas Siewert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:19   Turnover on Prince Ali  
13:19   Offensive foul on Prince Ali  
13:40   Defensive rebound by Chris Smith  
13:40   D'Shawn Schwartz missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:40 +1 D'Shawn Schwartz made 1st of 2 free throws 40-47
13:40   Shooting foul on Jules Bernard  
13:44 +3 David Singleton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cody Riley 39-47
13:50   Offensive rebound by Cody Riley  
13:52   Jules Bernard missed jump shot  
14:17   Bad pass turnover on Tyler Bey  
14:35 +1 Prince Ali made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-44
14:35 +1 Prince Ali made 1st of 2 free throws 39-43
14:35   Shooting foul on D'Shawn Schwartz  
14:36   Offensive rebound by Prince Ali  
14:38   Prince Ali missed jump shot  
14:55 +2 D'Shawn Schwartz made jump shot 39-42
15:09   Traveling violation turnover on Cody Riley  
15:37 +3 Lucas Siewert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by McKinley Wright IV 37-42
15:47   Lost ball turnover on Jules Bernard, stolen by D'Shawn Schwartz  
15:53   Lost ball turnover on McKinley Wright IV, stolen by Jules Bernard  
16:14   Turnover on Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
16:14   Offensive foul on Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
16:21   Personal foul on Evan Battey  
16:21   Defensive rebound by Cody Riley  
16:23   D'Shawn Schwartz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:31   Offensive rebound by D'Shawn Schwartz  
16:33   D'Shawn Schwartz missed layup, blocked by Prince Ali  
16:47   Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
16:49   Tyger Campbell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:12 +1 D'Shawn Schwartz made 3rd of 3 free throws 34-42
17:12 +1 D'Shawn Schwartz made 2nd of 3 free throws 33-42
17:12 +1 D'Shawn Schwartz made 1st of 3 free throws 32-42
17:12   Shooting foul on Jalen Hill  
17:19   Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
17:21   Jalen Hill missed jump shot  
17:38   Offensive rebound by UCLA  
17:40   Jaime Jaquez Jr. missed layup  
17:48 +2 Tyler Bey made dunk 31-42
17:57   Offensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
17:59   Shane Gatling missed layup, blocked by Jalen Hill  
18:11   Traveling violation turnover on Jalen Hill  
18:29 +2 D'Shawn Schwartz made layup 29-42
18:42   Defensive rebound by Shane Gatling  
18:44   Chris Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:56   Personal foul on Evan Battey  
19:13   Personal foul on Maddox Daniels  
19:12   Offensive rebound by Jalen Hill  
19:14   Chris Smith missed jump shot  
19:29   Defensive rebound by Tyger Campbell  
19:31   Maddox Daniels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:46 +1 Chris Smith made free throw 27-42
19:46   Shooting foul on Maddox Daniels  
19:46 +2 Chris Smith made dunk 27-41
19:48   Offensive rebound by Chris Smith  
19:50   Jalen Hill missed layup  

1st Half
COLO Buffaloes 27
UCLA Bruins 39

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
2.0   Lost ball turnover on Tyler Bey, stolen by Chris Smith  
30.0   Turnover on Chris Smith  
30.0   Offensive foul on Chris Smith  
48.0   Defensive rebound by Chris Smith  
48.0   Daylen Kountz missed free throw  
48.0   Personal foul on Cody Riley  
1:20 +3 Prince Ali made 3-pt. jump shot 27-39
1:47 +1 Evan Battey made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-36
1:47 +1 Evan Battey made 1st of 2 free throws 26-36
1:47   Personal foul on Prince Ali  
2:08   Bad pass turnover on Tyger Campbell, stolen by D'Shawn Schwartz  
2:14 +1 Tyler Bey made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-36
2:15 +1 Tyler Bey made 1st of 2 free throws 24-36
2:15   Shooting foul on Jalen Hill  
2:20 +2 Jalen Hill made layup 23-36
2:24   Offensive rebound by Jalen Hill  
2:26   Cody Riley missed jump shot  
2:54   Shot clock violation turnover on Colorado  
3:38 +1 Chris Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-34
3:38 +1 Chris Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 23-33
3:38   Personal foul on Maddox Daniels  
3:41   Bad pass turnover on Maddox Daniels, stolen by Chris Smith  
3:52 +1 Chris Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 23-32
3:52   Shooting foul on D'Shawn Schwartz  
3:52 +2 Chris Smith made layup 23-31
3:59   Defensive rebound by Chris Smith  
4:01   D'Shawn Schwartz missed jump shot  
4:28 +2 David Singleton made layup 23-29
4:35   Lost ball turnover on Lucas Siewert, stolen by David Singleton  
4:56   Defensive rebound by Shane Gatling  
4:58   Jake Kyman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:12   Defensive rebound by Cody Riley  
5:14   McKinley Wright IV missed layup  
5:22   Defensive rebound by Evan Battey  
5:24   Prince Ali missed jump shot  
5:46 +3 Shane Gatling made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Evan Battey 23-27
5:49   Defensive rebound by Lucas Siewert  
5:51   Prince Ali missed layup  
6:09   Defensive rebound by Prince Ali  
6:11   Lucas Siewert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:19   Defensive rebound by Evan Battey  
6:21   Jake Kyman missed jump shot  
6:36   Defensive rebound by Jake Kyman  
6:38   McKinley Wright IV missed jump shot  
6:49 +1 Chris Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-27
6:49 +1 Chris Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 20-26
6:49   Shooting foul on Tyler Bey  
7:10 +3 Evan Battey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by McKinley Wright IV 20-25
7:20   Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
7:22   Chris Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:51 +2 Tyler Bey made jump shot 17-25
8:02 +2 Jake Kyman made jump shot 15-25
8:08   Offensive rebound by Jake Kyman  
8:10   Jalen Hill missed layup  
8:20 +1 Shane Gatling made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-23
8:20 +1 Shane Gatling made 1st of 2 free throws 14-23
8:20   Shooting foul on Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
8:24   Defensive rebound by Shane Gatling  
8:26   Prince Ali missed dunk  
8:42 +1 Evan Battey made free throw 13-23
8:42   Shooting foul on Jules Bernard  
8:42 +2 Evan Battey made layup, assist by McKinley Wright IV 12-23
9:09 +3 Prince Ali made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyger Campbell 10-23
9:15   Defensive rebound by Jalen Hill  
9:17   McKinley Wright IV missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:26   Defensive rebound by Shane Gatling  
9:28   Chris Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:44   Offensive rebound by Prince Ali  
9:46   Tyger Campbell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:56   Defensive rebound by Prince Ali  
9:58   Shane Gatling missed layup, blocked by Chris Smith  
10:15   Personal foul on Jules Bernard  
10:27 +3 Prince Ali made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyger Campbell 10-20
10:33   Defensive rebound by Tyger Campbell  
10:35   Tyler Bey missed jump shot, blocked by Jules Bernard  
10:39   Personal foul on Jules Bernard  
10:53   Personal foul on Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
10:56   Offensive rebound by Colorado  
10:58   Tyler Bey missed jump shot  
11:15 +1 Jaime Jaquez Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-17
11:15 +1 Jaime Jaquez Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 10-16
11:13   Personal foul on Lucas Siewert  
11:13   Offensive rebound by Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
11:15   Jaime Jaquez Jr. missed jump shot  
11:38   Defensive rebound by Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
11:40   Lucas Siewert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:02 +2 Cody Riley made jump shot, assist by Jaime Jaquez Jr. 10-15
12:17   Personal foul on Dallas Walton  
12:35   Defensive rebound by Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
12:37   Daylen Kountz missed jump shot  
12:51 +2 Chris Smith made layup 10-13
12:55   Offensive rebound by Chris Smith  
12:57   Chris Smith missed layup  
13:15   Personal foul on McKinley Wright IV  
13:15   Offensive rebound by Tyger Campbell  
13:17   Tyger Campbell missed layup  
13:28   Shot clock violation turnover on Colorado  
13:59 +1 Jalen Hill made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-11
13:59 +1 Jalen Hill made 1st of 2 free throws 10-10
13:59   Shooting foul on Daylen Kountz  
14:23 +2 Tyler Bey made jump shot 10-9
14:39   Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
14:41   Jalen Hill missed hook shot  
14:51   Bad pass turnover on Lucas Siewert, stolen by Chris Smith  
15:06   Defensive rebound by D'Shawn Schwartz  
15:08   Jaime Jaquez Jr. missed jump shot, blocked by D'Shawn Schwartz  
15:26   Personal foul on Lucas Siewert  
15:26   Defensive rebound by Chris Smith  
15:28   Daylen Kountz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:45 +2 Jaime Jaquez Jr. made layup, assist by Chris Smith 8-9
15:57   Defensive rebound by UCLA  
15:59   Maddox Daniels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:15   Traveling violation turnover on Tyger Campbell  
16:33 +3 McKinley Wright IV made 3-pt. jump shot 8-7
16:54   Turnover on Jalen Hill  
16:54   Offensive foul on Jalen Hill  
17:06   Personal foul on Evan Battey  
17:11   Offensive rebound by Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
17:13   Jaime Jaquez Jr. missed layup  
17:40 +2 Tyler Bey made layup, assist by Maddox Daniels 5-7
18:06 +2 Tyger Campbell made jump shot 3-7
18:39 +3 Maddox Daniels made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyler Bey 3-5
18:58 +3 Chris Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Singleton 0-5
19:16   Defensive rebound by Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
19:18   Evan Battey missed jump shot  
19:44 +2 Chris Smith made layup, assist by David Singleton 0-2
20:00   Bad pass turnover on Shane Gatling, stolen by David Singleton  
20:00   Jumpball received by Colorado  
Key Players
M. Wright IV
25 G
C. Smith
5 G
27.0 Min. Per Game 27.0
12.3 Pts. Per Game 12.3
1.8 Ast. Per Game 1.8
5.6 Reb. Per Game 5.6
43.7 Field Goal % 48.0
37.0 Three Point % 33.3
75.0 Free Throw % 87.0