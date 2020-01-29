GONZAG
No. 2 Gonzaga hopes for more of same vs. Santa Clara

  Jan 29, 2020

Second-ranked Gonzaga is routinely recording blowout victories, and that might not be a good thing for Santa Clara.

Just two weeks after the Bulldogs routed the Broncos by 50 points, the two teams meet again Thursday in a West Coast Conference tilt at Santa Clara, Calif.

The 104-54 trouncing in Spokane, Wash., on Jan. 16 marked the fourth time in the past five meetings that Gonzaga has defeated the Broncos by at least 43 points. Among the wins was last season's 98-39 steamrolling at Santa Clara.

The Bulldogs have beaten the Broncos (17-5, 4-3 WCC) on 20 consecutive occasions.

Gonzaga (21-1, 7-0) looks formidable entering this matchup after winning its past five games by an average of 35 points. The latest triumph was a 92-59 home win over Pacific on Saturday, the Zags' 13th victory in a row.

The Bulldogs committed just seven turnovers and had six players score in double digits while shooting 56.9 percent from the field, including 9 of 18 from 3-point range.

"We're just balanced," Gonzaga coach Mark Few told reporters afterward. "We don't just have one guy we go to. They understand that and have complete buy-in and really enjoy moving it around and finding each other."

Senior forward Killian Tillie has matched his season high of 22 points in each of the past two games and has tallied at least 20 in four of the past seven contests.

Tillie made 9 of 11 shots against Pacific -- including 4 of 5 from 3-point range -- and also contributed eight rebounds and matched his career best of four blocks.

Tillie has increased his average to 13.3 points per game, third on the squad behind sophomore forward Filip Petrusev (16.1) and junior forward Corey Kispert (14.5) for a team that leads the nation in scoring at 89 points per game.

Kispert scored 16 points against Pacific while Petrusev added 15 despite playing on a sore ankle.

"I was just trying to be aggressive and not think about it because if you're scared, you're more likely to do something (to hurt it) again," Petrusev said afterward.

The victory also was Gonzaga's 34th consecutive WCC regular-season victory, extending the record it set earlier this month.

Santa Clara is 15-1 at home, but the setback came last Thursday, a 90-86 overtime loss to Pepperdine.

The Broncos rebounded with a 65-52 road victory over San Diego on Saturday in a contest in which they led by as many as 25 points.

"I thought we really tried to play the right way in the first half," Santa Clara coach Herb Sendek said on the postgame radio show. "Our guys came out and did a really nice job of sharing the basketball. I thought our defense was really locked in."

The second half wasn't so splendid -- "We played in peaks and valleys," Sendek said -- but the result pushed the Broncos past last season's win total.

Junior forward Josip Vrankic put together his second straight stellar outing with 20 points and nine rebounds. He also became the 35th player in Santa Clara history to reach 1,000 career points. His total is at 1,003.

Vrankic scored a career-best 33 points on 12-of-18 shooting in the loss to Pepperdine.

Vrankic is averaging 17.4 points in WCC play to increase his average to 12.1, second on the team behind sophomore guard Trey Wertz (12.8). Wertz had just seven points against San Diego.

Santa Clara sophomore forward Guglielmo Caruso (11.6) will miss his eighth consecutive game due to a right leg injury.

2nd Half
GONZAG Bulldogs 45
SNCLRA Broncos 36

Time Team Play Score
48.0   Full timeout called  
49.0 +2 Trey Wertz made driving layup 85-72
56.0 +1 Corey Kispert made 2nd of 2 free throws 85-70
56.0 +1 Corey Kispert made 1st of 2 free throws 84-70
56.0   Personal foul on Jalen Williams  
1:20   Defensive rebound by Filip Petrusev  
1:22   Trey Wertz missed floating jump shot  
1:35   Defensive rebound by Josip Vrankic  
1:35   Ryan Woolridge missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:35 +1 Ryan Woolridge made 1st of 2 free throws 83-70
1:35   Personal foul on Josip Vrankic  
1:35   Defensive rebound by Ryan Woolridge  
1:37   Jalen Williams missed floating jump shot  
1:55   Defensive rebound by Josip Vrankic  
1:55   Ryan Woolridge missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:55 +1 Ryan Woolridge made 1st of 2 free throws 82-70
1:55   Personal foul on DJ Mitchell  
1:55   Lost ball turnover on DJ Mitchell, stolen by Ryan Woolridge  
2:16 +2 Filip Petrusev made alley-oop shot, assist by Ryan Woolridge 81-70
2:24 +2 Josip Vrankic made driving layup 79-70
2:43 +2 Admon Gilder made floating jump shot 79-68
2:57 +1 DJ Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 77-68
2:57 +1 DJ Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws 77-67
2:57   Shooting foul on Joel Ayayi  
3:05 +2 Filip Petrusev made dunk 77-66
3:08   Offensive rebound by Filip Petrusev  
3:10   Corey Kispert missed layup  
3:25   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Williams, stolen by Corey Kispert  
3:37   Lost ball turnover on Filip Petrusev, stolen by Jalen Williams  
3:42   Offensive rebound by Gonzaga  
3:44   Admon Gilder missed driving layup  
4:06   Traveling violation turnover on DJ Mitchell  
4:20   Defensive rebound by Josip Vrankic  
4:20   Filip Petrusev missed free throw  
4:20   Personal foul on Josip Vrankic  
4:37   Defensive rebound by Ryan Woolridge  
4:39   DJ Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:51 +2 Filip Petrusev made driving layup 75-66
5:15 +2 Josip Vrankic made layup, assist by Trey Wertz 73-66
5:24   Defensive rebound by Keshawn Justice  
5:26   Joel Ayayi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:44 +2 Josip Vrankic made tip-in 73-64
5:44   Offensive rebound by Josip Vrankic  
5:46   DJ Mitchell missed hook shot  
6:04   Lost ball turnover on Ryan Woolridge, stolen by Jalen Williams  
6:13 +2 Jalen Williams made dunk 73-62
6:15   Offensive rebound by Jalen Williams  
6:17   Keshawn Justice missed layup  
6:23   Lost ball turnover on Admon Gilder, stolen by Jalen Williams  
6:50   Defensive rebound by Admon Gilder  
6:52   Josip Vrankic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:03 +2 Filip Petrusev made finger-roll layup 73-60
7:25   Defensive rebound by Admon Gilder  
7:27   Jalen Williams missed jump shot  
8:08 +2 Admon Gilder made layup, assist by Joel Ayayi 71-60
8:10 +3 Josip Vrankic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey Wertz 69-60
8:17   Defensive rebound by Trey Wertz  
8:17   Filip Petrusev missed free throw  
8:17   Shooting foul on DJ Mitchell  
8:17 +2 Filip Petrusev made layup, assist by Ryan Woolridge 69-57
8:26 +2 Jalen Williams made dunk 67-57
8:27   Bad pass turnover on Ryan Woolridge, stolen by Jalen Williams  
8:28   Offensive rebound by Ryan Woolridge  
8:30   Corey Kispert missed jump shot, blocked by Josip Vrankic  
8:36   Personal foul on Jaden Bediako  
8:47 +3 Keshawn Justice made 3-pt. jump shot 67-55
8:52   Defensive rebound by Keshawn Justice  
8:54   Corey Kispert missed driving layup  
9:02   Defensive rebound by Corey Kispert  
9:04   Keshawn Justice missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:20 +2 Ryan Woolridge made driving layup 67-52
9:44   Defensive rebound by Gonzaga  
9:46   Jalen Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:52   Defensive rebound by Josip Vrankic  
9:54   Ryan Woolridge missed driving layup  
9:58   Defensive rebound by Admon Gilder  
10:00   Trey Wertz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:14   Personal foul on Drew Timme  
10:27 +2 Ryan Woolridge made driving layup 65-52
10:34   Defensive rebound by Ryan Woolridge  
10:36   DJ Mitchell missed floating jump shot  
10:57   Defensive rebound by Juan Ducasse  
10:59   Filip Petrusev missed layup  
11:12   Offensive rebound by Martynas Arlauskas  
11:14   Filip Petrusev missed jump shot  
11:35   Defensive rebound by Ryan Woolridge  
11:37   DJ Mitchell missed fade-away jump shot  
11:43   Personal foul on Drew Timme  
12:05 +2 Martynas Arlauskas made driving layup, assist by Ryan Woolridge 63-52
12:08   Defensive rebound by Ryan Woolridge  
12:10   Tahj Eaddy missed driving layup  
12:19 +2 Admon Gilder made driving layup 61-52
12:33   Defensive rebound by Admon Gilder  
12:35   Tahj Eaddy missed jump shot  
12:46   Defensive rebound by Keshawn Justice  
12:48   Drew Timme missed driving layup  
12:54   Jumpball received by Gonzaga  
12:58   Offensive rebound by Martynas Arlauskas  
13:00   Ryan Woolridge missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:15 +2 DJ Mitchell made driving layup, assist by Josip Vrankic 59-52
13:29 +1 Drew Timme made free throw 59-50
13:29   Shooting foul on DJ Mitchell  
13:29 +2 Drew Timme made dunk 58-50
13:32   Offensive rebound by Drew Timme  
13:34   Admon Gilder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:39   Defensive rebound by Joel Ayayi  
13:41   DJ Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:46   Defensive rebound by Trey Wertz  
13:48   Admon Gilder missed jump shot  
14:05 +2 Keshawn Justice made reverse layup, assist by Josip Vrankic 56-50
14:23 +1 Admon Gilder made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-48
14:23   Admon Gilder missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:23   Shooting foul on Keshawn Justice  
14:25   Offensive rebound by Gonzaga  
14:27   Joel Ayayi missed floating jump shot  
14:37   Defensive rebound by Filip Petrusev  
14:39   Trey Wertz missed floating jump shot  
15:05 +2 Filip Petrusev made hook shot, assist by Joel Ayayi 55-48
15:18 +3 DJ Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot 53-48
15:29   Defensive rebound by Trey Wertz  
15:31   Ryan Woolridge missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:00 +1 Josip Vrankic made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-45
16:00 +1 Josip Vrankic made 1st of 2 free throws 53-44
16:01   Shooting foul on Filip Petrusev  
16:13 +2 Filip Petrusev made layup, assist by Ryan Woolridge 53-43
16:21   Defensive rebound by Joel Ayayi  
16:23   DJ Mitchell missed dunk, blocked by Joel Ayayi  
16:42 +2 Filip Petrusev made hook shot 51-43
16:49   Personal foul on Jaden Bediako  
16:59 +2 Josip Vrankic made layup, assist by Tahj Eaddy 49-43
17:18 +2 Filip Petrusev made driving layup 49-41
17:25   Bad pass turnover on Trey Wertz, stolen by Filip Petrusev  
17:27   Personal foul on Drew Timme  
17:34   Defensive rebound by Josip Vrankic  
17:36   Corey Kispert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:40   Defensive rebound by Filip Petrusev  
17:42   Trey Wertz missed finger-roll layup  
18:01 +1 Ryan Woolridge made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-41
18:01 +1 Ryan Woolridge made 1st of 2 free throws 46-41
18:01   Shooting foul on Josip Vrankic  
18:22 +3 Jalen Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey Wertz 45-41
18:32   Defensive rebound by Trey Wertz  
18:34   Drew Timme missed hook shot  
18:54 +2 Jaden Bediako made driving layup, assist by Josip Vrankic 45-38
19:14 +2 Filip Petrusev made dunk, assist by Joel Ayayi 45-36
19:25   Lost ball turnover on Josip Vrankic, stolen by Filip Petrusev  
19:41 +1 Joel Ayayi made free throw 43-36
19:41   Shooting foul on Jalen Williams  
19:41 +2 Joel Ayayi made driving layup, assist by Corey Kispert 42-36
19:45   Bad pass turnover on Keshawn Justice, stolen by Corey Kispert  

1st Half
GONZAG Bulldogs 40
SNCLRA Broncos 36

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
0.0   Offensive rebound by Gonzaga  
1.0   Corey Kispert missed 3-pt. turnaround jump shot  
1.0   Traveling violation turnover on Jalen Williams  
5.0 +2 Ryan Woolridge made driving layup 40-36
37.0 +3 DJ Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey Wertz 38-36
46.0 +1 Filip Petrusev made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-33
46.0 +1 Filip Petrusev made 1st of 2 free throws 37-33
46.0   Shooting foul on Trey Wertz  
56.0   Defensive rebound by Gonzaga  
58.0   Josip Vrankic missed layup  
1:14 +2 Filip Petrusev made hook shot, assist by Corey Kispert 36-33
1:21   Bad pass turnover on Josip Vrankic, stolen by Ryan Woolridge  
1:42   Bad pass turnover on Drew Timme  
2:00 +3 Trey Wertz made 3-pt. jump shot 34-33
2:09   Defensive rebound by Josip Vrankic  
2:11   Admon Gilder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:33 +3 Jalen Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tahj Eaddy 34-30
2:54 +2 Joel Ayayi made driving layup 34-27
3:00   Defensive rebound by Joel Ayayi  
3:02   Tahj Eaddy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:14   Defensive rebound by Josip Vrankic  
3:16   Corey Kispert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:35   Personal foul on Josip Vrankic  
3:35   Offensive rebound by Drew Timme  
3:37   Corey Kispert missed driving layup  
3:53 +1 DJ Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-27
3:53 +1 DJ Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws 32-26
3:53   Shooting foul on Corey Kispert  
4:05 +2 Drew Timme made layup, assist by Corey Kispert 32-25
4:14   Defensive rebound by Joel Ayayi  
4:16   Juan Ducasse missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:30   Offensive rebound by Santa Clara  
4:32   DJ Mitchell missed driving layup, blocked by Drew Timme  
4:39   Defensive rebound by DJ Mitchell  
4:41   Ryan Woolridge missed floating jump shot  
5:03 +3 DJ Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keshawn Justice 30-25
5:20 +1 Corey Kispert made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-22
5:20 +1 Corey Kispert made 1st of 2 free throws 29-22
5:20   Shooting foul on Jaden Bediako  
5:30   Defensive rebound by Admon Gilder  
5:32   Jaden Bediako missed jump shot  
5:42   Bad pass turnover on Joel Ayayi, stolen by Keshawn Justice  
5:49   Defensive rebound by Joel Ayayi  
5:51   Keshawn Justice missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:54   Personal foul on Filip Petrusev  
5:56   Offensive rebound by Josip Vrankic  
5:58   Giordan Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:04   Defensive rebound by Keshawn Justice  
6:06   Admon Gilder missed driving layup  
6:18 +2 Trey Wertz made reverse layup 28-22
6:25   Defensive rebound by Jaden Bediako  
6:27   Filip Petrusev missed layup  
6:42   Personal foul on Keshawn Justice  
6:50   Defensive rebound by Filip Petrusev  
6:52   Keshawn Justice missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:06   Violation on Unknown  
7:09 +1 Filip Petrusev made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-20
7:09   Filip Petrusev missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:09   Shooting foul on Jaden Bediako  
7:30 +2 Jaden Bediako made hook shot, assist by Josip Vrankic 27-20
7:45 +3 Corey Kispert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Woolridge 27-18
8:14 +2 Tahj Eaddy made driving layup 24-18
8:29