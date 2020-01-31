COLO
Southern California, one of the surprise teams in the Pac-12 Conference, already has eclipsed last season's 16-win total heading into Saturday's game at the Galen Center in Los Angeles against No. 20 Colorado.

The Trojans (17-4, 6-2 Pac-12) have emerged as one of the conference's top teams, in second place behind Oregon, which is 7-2 in league play, and ahead of the ranked Buffaloes (16-5, 5-3).

"We were right there, but you have to finish," said USC coach Andy Enfield, whose team was 16-17 last year.

USC, 9-1 at home this season, overcame a nine-point second-half deficit to beat Utah 56-52 on Thursday at the Galen Center. Colorado will enter Saturday's contest smarting from a 72-68 defeat against UCLA at Pauley Pavilion.

Colorado coach Tad Boyle said the loss against the struggling Bruins (11-10, 4-4) was "disheartening."

"We can't even think about Pac-12 championships right now. We have to think about winning the next game," said Boyle, whose team is 2-3 on the road this season. "Maybe I was talking about that (Pac-12 title) too much with our guys. I don't know.

"USC is a better team than UCLA is, (but) UCLA deserved to win this game. I don't want to take anything away from them. The tougher team won this game. The tougher team was UCLA. The tougher team will win Saturday. We just have to be that team."

Colorado was outrebounded by the Bruins 39-29 and UCLA had 15 offensive rebounds that led to 18 points.

The Buffaloes only produced eight assists, five from McKinley Wright, to go with 12 turnovers. Wright and Evan Battey led the Buffaloes with 14 points each. Wright struggled from the field, making only 3 of 9 attempts.

USC rallied to beat Utah behind senior forward Nick Rakocevic, who finished with 16 points and 15 rebounds for his seventh double-double of the season and 27th of his career. He had the game-winning tip-in with 18 seconds remaining after scoring 12 of USC's 23 first-half points.

"My role is to do whatever I can to help my teammates and help us win," Rakocevic said. "Early in the game when we started flat, I knew I had to get us going. I made sure the team got the win, that's what I did today. "We're not fazed by a nine-point (deficit). We're used to coming back. Our motto is toughness. I'm proud of how we stuck together and had each other's back."

The Trojans showed their balance with their other top players also performing well. Onyeka Okongwu had 11 points and 11 rebounds, Elijah Weaver had a game-high 14 points and Jonah Mathews made all eight of his free-throw attempts and finished with 13 points. The Trojans went 14 of 16 from the free-throw line.

USC is winning with its defense. Entering Thursday's game, within the arc, opposing offenses were shooting only 43 percent, which ranked 21st in the nation. Utah was 12 of 34 (35.3 percent) against the Trojans.

"We play very hard," Enfield said. "We're just tough as a group. We're tough mentally, tough physically. We changed some things about how we drill defense this year, and it's helped us. Our players have bought in and we have an identity defensively."

2nd Half
COLO Buffaloes 6
USC Trojans 4

Time Team Play Score
15:59   Commercial timeout called  
15:59   Personal foul on Ethan Anderson  
16:06   Defensive rebound by Shane Gatling  
16:08   Jonah Mathews missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:15   Defensive rebound by Daniel Utomi  
16:17   Evan Battey missed finger-roll layup  
16:33   Personal foul on Ethan Anderson  
16:33   Defensive rebound by Colorado  
16:35   Jonah Mathews missed jump shot  
16:51   Out of bounds turnover on Shane Gatling  
17:14   Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
17:16   Jonah Mathews missed jump shot  
17:24   Offensive rebound by Southern California  
17:26   Onyeka Okongwu missed hook shot  
17:39 +2 McKinley Wright IV made floating jump shot 39-28
17:53 +2 Jonah Mathews made jump shot 37-28
18:06   Out of bounds turnover on Tyler Bey  
18:11   Defensive rebound by Evan Battey  
18:13   Ethan Anderson missed alley-oop shot  
18:28 +2 Tyler Bey made dunk, assist by Evan Battey 37-26
18:40   Flagrant foul on Onyeka Okongwu  
18:40   Flagrant foul on Evan Battey  
18:41   Defensive rebound by Colorado  
18:43   Ethan Anderson missed fade-away jump shot  
18:49   Defensive rebound by Nick Rakocevic  
18:51   D'Shawn Schwartz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:18 +2 Ethan Anderson made driving layup 35-26
19:29 +1 Tyler Bey made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-24
19:29 +1 Tyler Bey made 1st of 2 free throws 34-24
19:29   Shooting foul on Nick Rakocevic  
19:48   Bad pass turnover on Ethan Anderson  

1st Half
COLO Buffaloes 33
USC Trojans 24

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
3.0   Defensive rebound by Lucas Siewert  
5.0   Jonah Mathews missed 3-pt. jump shot  
27.0   Defensive rebound by Onyeka Okongwu  
29.0   D'Shawn Schwartz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
52.0 +3 Jonah Mathews made 3-pt. jump shot 33-24
1:16 +3 Tyler Bey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D'Shawn Schwartz 33-21
1:29   Defensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV  
1:31   Isaiah Mobley missed jump shot, blocked by Tyler Bey  
1:49   Personal foul on McKinley Wright IV  
1:58   Defensive rebound by Ethan Anderson  
2:00   Evan Battey missed jump shot  
2:05   Defensive rebound by Eli Parquet  
2:07   Daniel Utomi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:14   Defensive rebound by Ethan Anderson  
2:16   Eli Parquet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:37   Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
2:39   Jonah Mathews missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:52   Personal foul on Dallas Walton  
2:52   Defensive rebound by Ethan Anderson  
2:54   McKinley Wright IV missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:59   Defensive rebound by D'Shawn Schwartz  
3:01   Onyeka Okongwu missed layup  
3:23 +1 McKinley Wright IV made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-21
3:23 +1 McKinley Wright IV made 1st of 2 free throws 29-21
3:23   Personal foul on Nick Rakocevic  
3:55 +2 Jonah Mathews made layup, assist by Onyeka Okongwu 28-21
4:09   Defensive rebound by Onyeka Okongwu  
4:11   Dallas Walton missed jump shot  
4:24   Defensive rebound by Eli Parquet  
4:26   Nick Rakocevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:56   Defensive rebound by Onyeka Okongwu  
4:58   Tyler Bey missed jump shot  
5:07   Defensive rebound by D'Shawn Schwartz  
5:09   Elijah Weaver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:22   Defensive rebound by Onyeka Okongwu  
5:24   Tyler Bey missed layup  
5:34   Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
5:36   Onyeka Okongwu missed jump shot  
5:46 +2 Tyler Bey made tip-in 28-19
5:56   Offensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
5:58   McKinley Wright IV missed layup  
6:09   Traveling violation turnover on Jonah Mathews  
6:31   Shot clock violation turnover on Colorado  
7:06 +2 Daniel Utomi made jump shot 26-19
7:35 +1 D'Shawn Schwartz made free throw 26-17
7:35   Shooting foul on Daniel Utomi  
7:35 +2 D'Shawn Schwartz made layup 25-17
7:42   Lost ball turnover on Ethan Anderson, stolen by Tyler Bey  
8:03 +2 Evan Battey made jump shot 23-17
8:19   Defensive rebound by Evan Battey  
8:21   Elijah Weaver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:42 +3 Evan Battey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by McKinley Wright IV 21-17
8:50   Defensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV  
8:52   Isaiah Mobley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:06   Defensive rebound by Onyeka Okongwu  
9:08   D'Shawn Schwartz missed jump shot  
9:23 +1 Isaiah Mobley made free throw 18-17
9:23   Shooting foul on Evan Battey  
9:23 +2 Isaiah Mobley made layup, assist by Ethan Anderson 18-16
9:40 +2 Shane Gatling made jump shot 18-14
9:46   Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
9:48   Jonah Mathews missed layup  
9:58   Defensive rebound by Jonah Mathews  
10:00   Evan Battey missed jump shot  
10:20   Personal foul on Nick Rakocevic  
10:37   Defensive rebound by Eli Parquet  
10:39   Nick Rakocevic missed jump shot  
11:07 +3 Eli Parquet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shane Gatling 16-14
11:24   Personal foul on Onyeka Okongwu  
11:24   Defensive rebound by Colorado  
11:26   Nick Rakocevic missed layup  
11:42   Defensive rebound by Nick Rakocevic  
11:44   Lucas Siewert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:47   Personal foul on Ethan Anderson  
12:09   Bad pass turnover on Jonah Mathews  
12:30   Defensive rebound by Ethan Anderson  
12:32   Daylen Kountz missed layup  
12:45   Defensive rebound by Lucas Siewert  
12:45   Onyeka Okongwu missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:45 +1 Onyeka Okongwu made 1st of 2 free throws 13-14
12:45   Shooting foul on Eli Parquet  
12:48   Offensive rebound by Onyeka Okongwu  
12:50   Elijah Weaver missed layup  
12:46   Offensive rebound by Ethan Anderson  
12:48   Elijah Weaver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:06   Lost ball turnover on Eli Parquet, stolen by Jonah Mathews  
13:18   Defensive rebound by Colorado  
13:21   Nick Rakocevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:32   Bad pass turnover on McKinley Wright IV  
13:42   Bad pass turnover on Elijah Weaver, stolen by McKinley Wright IV  
13:52 +2 McKinley Wright IV made floating jump shot 13-13
14:08 +3 Jonah Mathews made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Rakocevic 11-13
14:31 +2 Lucas Siewert made jump shot 11-10
14:49 +2 Nick Rakocevic made layup, assist by Jonah Mathews 9-10
15:12 +3 D'Shawn Schwartz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by McKinley Wright IV 9-8
15:28 +2 Onyeka Okongwu made layup, assist by Jonah Mathews 6-8
15:49 +1 McKinley Wright IV made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-6
15:49 +1 McKinley Wright IV made 1st of 2 free throws 5-6
15:49   Shooting foul on Isaiah Mobley  
15:49   Offensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV  
15:51   Evan Battey missed layup  
16:03   Personal foul on Isaiah Mobley  
16:11   Defensive rebound by D'Shawn Schwartz  
16:13   Jonah Mathews missed layup, blocked by Tyler Bey  
16:18   Personal foul on Shane Gatling  
16:31   Defensive rebound by Onyeka Okongwu  
16:33   Shane Gatling missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:39   Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
16:41   Jonah Mathews missed jump shot  
17:11 +2 Tyler Bey made jump shot, assist by McKinley Wright IV 4-6
17:34   Bad pass turnover on Ethan Anderson, stolen by Tyler Bey  
17:42   Defensive rebound by Ethan Anderson  
17:44   Evan Battey missed jump shot  
17:56   Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
17:58   Onyeka Okongwu missed layup  
18:21 +2 Evan Battey made reverse layup 2-6
18:43   Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
18:45   Ethan Anderson missed jump shot  
18:55   Defensive rebound by Nick Rakocevic  
18:57   Tyler Bey missed jump shot  
19:19 +1 Onyeka Okongwu made free throw 0-6
19:19   Shooting foul on Tyler Bey  
19:19 +2 Onyeka Okongwu made layup, assist by Ethan Anderson 0-5
19:23   Lost ball turnover on McKinley Wright IV, stolen by Ethan Anderson  
19:43 +3 Daniel Utomi made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jonah Mathews 0-3
19:56   Double dribble turnover on D'Shawn Schwartz  
20:00   Jumpball received by Colorado  
Colorado
Starters
T. Bey
M. Wright IV
E. Battey
D. Schwartz
S. Gatling
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Bey 11 8 0 4/7 1/1 2/2 1 19 2 2 1 1 7
M. Wright IV 8 3 3 2/4 0/1 4/4 1 23 1 0 2 1 2
E. Battey 7 2 1 3/8 1/1 0/0 2 16 0 0 0 0 2
D. Schwartz 6 3 1 2/5 1/3 1/1 0 20 0 0 1 0 3
S. Gatling 2 1 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 15 0 0 1 0 1
On Court
T. Bey
M. Wright IV
E. Battey
D. Schwartz
S. Gatling
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Bey 11 8 0 4/7 1/1 2/2 1 19 2 2 1 1 7
M. Wright IV 8 3 3 2/4 0/1 4/4 1 23 1 0 2 1 2
E. Battey 7 2 1 3/8 1/1 0/0 2 16 0 0 0 0 2
D. Schwartz 6 3 1 2/5 1/3 1/1 0 20 0 0 1 0 3
S. Gatling 2 1 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 15 0 0 1 0 1
On Bench
E. Parquet
L. Siewert
D. Walton
D. Kountz
F. Ryder
A. Strating
A. Martinka
B. Ersek
J. Dombek
A. McQuade
M. Daniels
K. Barthelemy
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Parquet 3 3 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 11 0 0 1 0 3
L. Siewert 2 2 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 9 0 0 0 0 2
D. Walton 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 0
D. Kountz 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
F. Ryder - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Strating - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Martinka - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Ersek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Dombek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. McQuade - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Daniels - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Barthelemy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 39 22 6 14/32 4/10 7/7 8 121 3 2 6 2 20
USC
Starters
J. Mathews
O. Okongwu
D. Utomi
N. Rakocevic
E. Anderson
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Mathews 10 1 3 4/12 2/5 0/0 0 22 1 0 2 0 1
O. Okongwu 6 7 1 2/6 0/0 2/3 2 22 0 0 0 1 6
D. Utomi 5 1 0 2/3 1/2 0/0 1 18 0 0 0 0 1
N. Rakocevic 2 3 1 1/5 0/2 0/0 3 18 0 0 0 0 3
E. Anderson 2 6 2 1/4 0/0 0/0 3 18 1 0 3 1 5
On Court
J. Mathews
O. Okongwu
D. Utomi
N. Rakocevic
E. Anderson
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Mathews 10 1 3 4/12 2/5 0/0 0 22 1 0 2 0 1
O. Okongwu 6 7 1 2/6 0/0 2/3 2 22 0 0 0 1 6
D. Utomi 5 1 0 2/3 1/2 0/0 1 18 0 0 0 0 1
N. Rakocevic 2 3 1 1/5 0/2 0/0 3 18 0 0 0 0 3
E. Anderson 2 6 2 1/4 0/0 0/0 3 18 1 0 3 1 5
On Bench
I. Mobley
Q. Adlesh
E. Weaver
M. Anderson
N. Baumann
M. Agbonkpolo
T. Lewis
D. London
K. Sturdivant
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Mobley 3 0 0 1/3 0/1 1/1 2 9 0 0 0 0 0
Q. Adlesh 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0
E. Weaver 0 0 0 0/4 0/3 0/0 0 8 0 0 1 0 0
M. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Baumann - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Agbonkpolo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Lewis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. London - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Sturdivant - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 28 18 7 11/37 3/13 3/4 12 120 2 0 6 2 16
