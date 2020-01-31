DUKE
Duke has been through enough of the season to realize that there are challenges around every corner.

The ninth-ranked Blue Devils are bracing for another one with Saturday night's game at Syracuse.

"You can't put that type of pressure on yourself, just knowing that every game is going to be a tough one," Duke guard Tre Jones told reporters recently. "You're going to get the other team's best game every single night. Knowing that and a couple of weeks ago what happened (in losses to Clemson and Louisville) and learning from that, knowing that we can't come out slow like that."

Duke (17-3, 7-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) has relied on contributions from a variety of players, including freshman center Vernon Carey Jr.'s nine double-doubles. Plus, the Blue Devils are 28-4 across a two-season period when Jones scores in double figures.

Since losing to Louisville two weeks ago, the Blue Devils have played just twice, defeating Miami and Pittsburgh in home games. Now they have three straight road games on the docket.

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski has experimented with various lineup combinations. On Tuesday night against Pittsburgh, he used Carey, Jack White and Matthew Hurt on the court at the same time.

"That lineup helped us in the first half," Krzyzewski said. "So just trying to keep going to different things."

With more than 31,000 fans expected at the Carrier Dome, it will be the highest-attended game to date this season in college basketball.

Syracuse (13-8, 6-4) had a five-game winning streak snapped in Tuesday night's 71-70 loss at Clemson. The Orange were unable to protect a 10-point second-half lead.

"I thought we played a good game," Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim said. "We had a dead spot in the second half when we had some empty trips down the floor."

Syracuse's winning streak had included an overtime victory and a pair of two-point wins.

"Just have to make more plays down the stretch like we did the past few games," Orange guard Joe Girard said.

Girard had been in a bit of a shooting slump, but came through in the final minutes at times against Clemson.

"Then he made the plays that got us the lead," Boeheim said.

"My teammates and coaches believe in me to make shots," Girard said.

Clemson's 71 points were the most scored against Syracuse other than games against Notre Dame since mid-December.

"Our defense got us beat," Boeheim said.

Duke leads the ACC in scoring at more than 82 points per game. A bigger factor for the matchup with Syracuse could come when the Orange has the ball.

The Blue Devils have allowed only 97 successful 3-point baskets this season, by far the fewest number among ACC teams. The Syracuse tandem of Buddy Boeheim and Elijah Hughes rates as among the country's most potent 3-point shooting duos.

This is the only scheduled meeting this season. Duke and Syracuse split two regular-season games last season, each side winning road games. Then Duke won in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals in Charlotte, N.C.

This is the first of three straight home games for Syracuse.

--Field Level Media

2nd Half
DUKE Blue Devils 0
CUSE Orange 0

Time Team Play Score
19:41   Defensive rebound by Joseph Girard III  
19:43   Matthew Hurt missed 3-pt. jump shot  

1st Half
DUKE Blue Devils 40
CUSE Orange 36

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
0.0   Offensive rebound by Syracuse  
2.0   Buddy Boeheim missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2.0   Jumpball received by Syracuse  
4.0   Offensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe  
6.0   Joseph Girard III missed fade-away jump shot  
27.0 +2 Javin DeLaurier made layup, assist by Wendell Moore Jr. 40-36
33.0   Defensive rebound by Jack White  
35.0   Bourama Sidibe missed layup, blocked by Jack White  
46.0 +1 Alex O'Connell made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-36
46.0 +1 Alex O'Connell made 1st of 2 free throws 37-36
46.0   Personal foul on Quincy Guerrier  
49.0   Defensive rebound by Alex O'Connell  
51.0   Joseph Girard III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:18 +2 Javin DeLaurier made reverse layup, assist by Alex O'Connell 36-36
1:31   Personal foul on Marek Dolezaj  
1:36 +2 Buddy Boeheim made dunk 34-36
1:42   Offensive rebound by Buddy Boeheim  
1:44   Buddy Boeheim missed floating jump shot  
2:10 +2 Vernon Carey Jr. made layup, assist by Tre Jones 34-34
2:35 +2 Marek Dolezaj made layup, assist by Quincy Guerrier 32-34
2:56 +2 Alex O'Connell made fade-away jump shot 32-32
3:05   Defensive rebound by Matthew Hurt  
3:07   Elijah Hughes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:12   Defensive rebound by Quincy Guerrier  
3:14   Tre Jones missed jump shot, blocked by Elijah Hughes  
3:21   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
3:23   Marek Dolezaj missed layup, blocked by Matthew Hurt  
3:38 +2 Vernon Carey Jr. made dunk 30-32
3:39   Offensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
3:41   Wendell Moore Jr. missed fade-away jump shot  
3:55   Offensive rebound by Duke  
3:56   Alex O'Connell missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Elijah Hughes  
4:10   Jumpball received by Duke  
4:26   Defensive rebound by Duke  
4:28   Joseph Girard III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:36   Defensive rebound by Buddy Boeheim  
4:38   Vernon Carey Jr. missed layup  
4:52 +2 Marek Dolezaj made finger-roll layup, assist by Joseph Girard III 28-32
5:09 +2 Vernon Carey Jr. made layup, assist by Alex O'Connell 28-30
5:25 +2 Joseph Girard III made driving layup 26-30
5:38 +3 Wendell Moore Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tre Jones 26-28
5:56 +1 Quincy Guerrier made free throw 23-28
5:56   Shooting foul on Wendell Moore Jr.  
5:56 +2 Quincy Guerrier made layup, assist by Joseph Girard III 23-27
6:09   Turnover on Cassius Stanley  
6:09   Offensive foul on Cassius Stanley  
6:30 +1 Quincy Guerrier made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-25
6:30 +1 Quincy Guerrier made 1st of 2 free throws 23-24
6:30   Personal foul on Javin DeLaurier  
6:32   Offensive rebound by Syracuse  
6:34   Buddy Boeheim missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:54 +2 Matthew Hurt made turnaround jump shot, assist by Cassius Stanley 23-23
7:12 +2 Quincy Guerrier made dunk 21-23
7:14   Offensive rebound by Quincy Guerrier  
7:16   Elijah Hughes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:32 +2 Javin DeLaurier made reverse layup, assist by Cassius Stanley 21-21
7:41   Personal foul on Marek Dolezaj  
7:48   Offensive rebound by Tre Jones  
7:50   Matthew Hurt missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:00   Defensive rebound by Javin DeLaurier  
8:02   Buddy Boeheim missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:24 +3 Tre Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wendell Moore Jr. 19-21
8:31   Bad pass turnover on Marek Dolezaj, stolen by Wendell Moore Jr.  
8:51 +2 Cassius Stanley made jump shot 16-21
9:11 +1 Elijah Hughes made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-21
9:11 +1 Elijah Hughes made 1st of 2 free throws 14-20
9:11   Shooting foul on Vernon Carey Jr.  
9:11   Bad pass turnover on Tre Jones, stolen by Howard Washington  
9:15   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
9:17   Elijah Hughes missed jump shot  
9:32   Defensive rebound by Elijah Hughes  
9:34   Tre Jones missed jump shot  
10:06 +3 Buddy Boeheim made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marek Dolezaj 14-19
10:07   Offensive rebound by Syracuse  
10:09   Quincy Guerrier missed layup, blocked by Javin DeLaurier  
10:29 +2 Vernon Carey Jr. made dunk, assist by Tre Jones 14-16
10:33   Defensive rebound by Tre Jones  
10:35   Quincy Guerrier missed dunk  
10:39   Offensive rebound by Quincy Guerrier  
10:41   Quincy Guerrier missed dunk, blocked by Javin DeLaurier  
10:46   Offensive rebound by Quincy Guerrier  
10:48   Buddy Boeheim missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:00   Defensive rebound by Syracuse  
11:03   Alex O'Connell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:12   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
11:14   Marek Dolezaj missed floating jump shot  
11:39 +1 Vernon Carey Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-16
11:39 +1 Vernon Carey Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 11-16
11:39   Shooting foul on Bourama Sidibe  
11:41   Offensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
11:43   Alex O'Connell missed floating jump shot  
11:48   Offensive rebound by Javin DeLaurier  
11:50   Vernon Carey Jr. missed layup  
12:17 +2 Marek Dolezaj made dunk 10-16
12:18   Offensive rebound by Marek Dolezaj  
12:20   Joseph Girard III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:41 +2 Javin DeLaurier made dunk, assist by Alex O'Connell 10-14
12:56   Defensive rebound by Javin DeLaurier  
12:56   Bourama Sidibe missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:56 +1 Bourama Sidibe made 1st of 2 free throws 8-14
12:56   Shooting foul on Javin DeLaurier  
13:07   Personal foul on Javin DeLaurier  
13:25   Jumpball received by Syracuse  
13:31   Defensive rebound by Joseph Girard III  
13:33   Tre Jones missed turnaround jump shot  
13:46   Traveling violation turnover on Bourama Sidibe  
13:59   Turnover on Vernon Carey Jr.  
13:59   Offensive foul on Vernon Carey Jr.  
14:08 +2 Elijah Hughes made layup, assist by Marek Dolezaj 8-13
14:19   Traveling violation turnover on Wendell Moore Jr.  
14:38   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
14:40   Elijah Hughes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:49 +1 Wendell Moore Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-11
14:49 +1 Wendell Moore Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 7-11
14:49   Shooting foul on Bourama Sidibe  
15:04   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
15:06   Buddy Boeheim missed jump shot  
15:20   Bad pass turnover on Tre Jones  
15:46 +2 Elijah Hughes made floating jump shot 6-11
16:02 +2 Tre Jones made floating jump shot 6-9
16:15   Defensive rebound by Duke  
16:17   Joseph Girard III missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:17 +1 Joseph Girard III made 1st of 2 free throws 4-9
16:17   Shooting foul on Matthew Hurt  
16:27   Personal foul on Cassius Stanley  
16:27   Offensive rebound by Syracuse  
16:29   Marek Dolezaj missed layup  
16:49   Defensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe  
16:49   Vernon Carey Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:49 +1 Vernon Carey Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 4-8
16:49   Shooting foul on Elijah Hughes  
17:11 +2 Elijah Hughes made jump shot 3-8
17:18   Lost ball turnover on Vernon Carey Jr., stolen by Joseph Girard III  
17:22   Offensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
17:24   Tre Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:43   Defensive rebound by Duke  
17:45   Elijah Hughes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:56 +2 Matthew Hurt made layup, assist by Cassius Stanley 3-6
18:12 +2 Marek Dolezaj made hook shot 1-6
18:25 +1 Vernon Carey Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 1-4
18:25   Vernon Carey Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:25   Shooting foul on Joseph Girard III  
18:29   Bad pass turnover on Buddy Boeheim, stolen by Vernon Carey Jr.  
18:31   Offensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe  
18:33   Buddy Boeheim missed driving layup  
18:45   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Goldwire  
18:53 +1 Marek Dolezaj made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-4
18:53 +1 Marek Dolezaj made 1st of 2 free throws 0-3
18:53   Shooting foul on Matthew Hurt  
18:58   Defensive rebound by Joseph Girard III  
19:00   Cassius Stanley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:25 +2 Elijah Hughes made fade-away jump shot 0-2
19:42   Defensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe  
19:44   Jordan Goldwire missed jump shot  
20:00   Jumpball received by Duke  
Key Players
J. Goldwire
14 G
E. Hughes
33 F
38.1 Min. Per Game 38.1
19.2 Pts. Per Game 19.2
4.2 Ast. Per Game 4.2
5.3 Reb. Per Game 5.3
48.4 Field Goal % 43.4
32.0 Three Point % 37.3
57.1 Free Throw % 78.5
