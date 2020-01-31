FORD
Fordham
Rams
7-13
away team logo
56
TF 11
FINAL
2nd
25.0
NBCS
Sat Feb. 1
4:30pm
BONUS
70
TF 6
home team logo
DAYTON
7 Dayton
Flyers
19-2
ML: +1850
DAYTON -24.5, O/U 128.5
ML: -10000
FORD
DAYTON

No. 7 Dayton returns home to face Fordham

  • FLM
  • Jan 31, 2020

Dayton's rise up the national rankings can be partly attributed to its solid play on the road.

The No. 7 Flyers have not lost on the road this season and claimed their 10th straight win by defeating Duquesne on the road on Wednesday.

The Flyers, though, welcome the opportunity to return home to UD Arena, where they will host Fordham in Atlantic 10 action Saturday. The Flyers (19-2, 8-0) are one of the hottest teams in the country. They are off to their best start since 2008-09, and are 8-0 in conference play for the first time since 2003-04.

Dayton, which has reached the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament just once in the last 36 years, nearly lost a 19-point lead but managed to hang on to defeat Duquesne 73-69 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

Guard Jalen Crutcher achieved a personal milestone in the road victory, becoming the 49th player in program history -- and first recruited by current coach Anthony Grant -- to reach the 1,000-point career mark. Crutcher finished with 18 points to run his career total to 1,016 points. He's the first player to reach the 1,000-point mark for the Flyers since Darrell Davis in 2018.

Dayton forward Obi Toppin said Crutcher is a key reason for the Flyers' breakout season. Toppin currently leads the Flyers in scoring and rebounding, averaging 19.8 points and 8.0 rebounds per game. Crutcher is second in scoring at 14.9 points, while hitting a team-best 52 3-pointers in 120 attempts.

"He's amazing," Toppin said of Crutcher. "He's the best guard in the county, to me ... It means a lot to me because I know it means a lot to him, just where he came from, the school he went to, the neighborhoods he grew up in. I know it means a lot to him.

"Nobody thought he was going to come here and score 1,000 points. He didn't even think that. So him coming here and doing that is amazing for him and the team."

Amazing is a good way to describe the Flyers, who have won the past 15 meetings against the Rams.

The Rams (7-13, 1-7) have a tall task attempting to knock off the hot Flyers. Fordham has struggled all season, especially on the road. They have lost seven of their last eight games and won just three games since the start of December. The Rams are coming off a tough 62-55 overtime loss to St. Bonaventure on Wednesday.

Sophomore guard Ty Perry paced the Rams with 16 points, including hitting four 3-pointers, and senior guard Antwon Portley and freshman guard Kyle Rose both chipped in nine points in the loss.

"It's (going) to be a good challenge," Fordham coach Jeff Neubauer said of Dayton. "That's our challenge, and my challenge as a coach. (Wednesday) was our best game we played, against a really talented team."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text

2nd Half
FORD Rams 39
DAYTON Flyers 34

Time Team Play Score
25.0 +1 Jalen Cobb made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-70
25.0 +1 Jalen Cobb made 1st of 2 free throws 55-70
25.0   Shooting foul on Dwayne Cohill  
46.0 +3 Christian Wilson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dwayne Cohill 54-70
1:06 +3 Jalen Cobb made 3-pt. jump shot 54-67
1:19   Personal foul on Jordy Tshimanga  
1:20   Bad pass turnover on Jordy Tshimanga, stolen by Kyle Rose  
1:31   Turnover on Joel Soriano  
1:31   Offensive foul on Joel Soriano  
1:56 +2 Obi Toppin made dunk, assist by Jalen Crutcher 51-67
2:25 +3 Antwon Portley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Rose 51-65
2:38 +1 Rodney Chatman made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-65
2:38 +1 Rodney Chatman made 1st of 2 free throws 48-64
2:38   Personal foul on Ty Perry  
2:38   Defensive rebound by Rodney Chatman  
2:40   Antwon Portley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:00   Personal foul on Obi Toppin  
3:23 +1 Rodney Chatman made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-63
3:23 +1 Rodney Chatman made 1st of 2 free throws 48-62
3:23   Shooting foul on Josh Colon  
3:25   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Cobb, stolen by Rodney Chatman  
3:37   Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano  
3:37   Jhery Matos missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:37 +1 Jhery Matos made 1st of 2 free throws 48-61
3:37   Shooting foul on Joel Soriano  
3:54 +3 Jalen Cobb made 3-pt. jump shot 48-60
4:05   Defensive rebound by Antwon Portley  
4:07   Ryan Mikesell missed jump shot, blocked by Joel Soriano  
4:26 +2 Antwon Portley made jump shot, assist by Jalen Cobb 45-60
4:42   Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano  
4:44   Jhery Matos missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:05   Defensive rebound by Jhery Matos  
5:07   Jalen Cobb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:27   Defensive rebound by Fordham  
5:29   Jhery Matos missed jump shot  
5:48   Defensive rebound by Jhery Matos  
5:50   Ty Perry missed jump shot  
5:53   Offensive rebound by Fordham  
5:55   Jalen Cobb missed jump shot, blocked by Ryan Mikesell  
6:15   Defensive rebound by Antwon Portley  
6:15   Rodney Chatman missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:15 +1 Rodney Chatman made 1st of 2 free throws 43-60
6:15   Personal foul on Jalen Cobb  
6:16   Offensive rebound by Rodney Chatman  
6:18   Ibi Watson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:38 +2 Ty Perry made jump shot 43-59
6:55   Personal foul on Ryan Mikesell  
6:55   Defensive rebound by Josh Colon  
6:58   Jordy Tshimanga missed layup  
7:06   Lost ball turnover on Antwon Portley  
7:30 +3 Ibi Watson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Mikesell 41-59
7:56 +3 Josh Colon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Rose 41-56
8:15   Defensive rebound by Ty Perry  
8:17   Ibi Watson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:32   Defensive rebound by Jordy Tshimanga  
8:34   Jalen Cobb missed layup  
8:47   Personal foul on Jhery Matos  
8:57   Lost ball turnover on Jalen Crutcher  
9:17 +2 Jalen Cobb made jump shot 38-56
9:42 +2 Jordy Tshimanga made hook shot, assist by Ibi Watson 36-56
10:00   Defensive rebound by Trey Landers  
10:02   Jalen Cobb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:22 +2 Jordy Tshimanga made dunk, assist by Ibi Watson 36-54
10:41 +2 Jalen Cobb made dunk 36-52
10:46   Bad pass turnover on Jhery Matos, stolen by Jalen Cobb  
11:00   Shot clock violation turnover on Fordham  
11:20   Personal foul on Jordy Tshimanga  
11:50 +2 Trey Landers made layup, assist by Jhery Matos 34-52
11:58   Bad pass turnover on Josh Colon, stolen by Jalen Crutcher  
12:24 +1 Obi Toppin made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-50
12:24   Offensive rebound by Dayton  
12:24   Obi Toppin missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:24   Shooting foul on Ty Perry  
12:43   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
12:45   Ty Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:11 +2 Obi Toppin made hook shot 34-49
13:32 +3 Ty Perry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Colon 34-47
13:47   Defensive rebound by Jalen Cobb  
13:49   Ibi Watson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:07 +3 Jalen Cobb made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Colon 31-47
14:11   Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano  
14:13   Rodney Chatman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:38 +3 Ty Perry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Austin 28-47
14:55   Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano  
14:57   Jalen Crutcher missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:06   Defensive rebound by Ibi Watson  
15:08   Joel Soriano missed dunk  
15:21 +1 Trey Landers made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-47
15:21   Trey Landers missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:21   Shooting foul on Jalen Cobb  
15:26   Bad pass turnover on Antwon Portley, stolen by Trey Landers  
15:46 +3 Obi Toppin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey Landers 25-46
16:15 +3 Jalen Cobb made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Rose 25-43
16:31 +2 Obi Toppin made dunk, assist by Trey Landers 22-43
16:41   Defensive rebound by Rodney Chatman  
16:43   Kyle Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:49   Defensive rebound by Jalen Cobb  
16:51   Obi Toppin missed jump shot, blocked by Joel Soriano  
16:59   Personal foul on Kyle Rose  
17:05   Personal foul on Chris Austin  
17:15   Personal foul on Joel Soriano  
17:26 +2 Chris Austin made turnaround jump shot 22-41
17:49 +1 Trey Landers made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-41
17:49 +1 Trey Landers made 1st of 2 free throws 20-40
17:49   Shooting foul on Ty Perry  
17:52   Offensive rebound by Trey Landers  
17:54   Obi Toppin missed jump shot  
18:16 +3 Josh Colon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Cobb 20-39
18:35   Defensive rebound by Josh Colon  
18:37   Trey Landers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:42   Defensive rebound by Trey Landers  
18:44   Joel Soriano missed layup  
18:50   Offensive rebound by Joel Soriano  
18:52   Jalen Cobb missed jump shot  
19:19 +3 Jalen Crutcher made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Obi Toppin 17-39
19:23   Defensive rebound by Rodney Chatman  
19:25   Joel Soriano missed hook shot  
19:44   Bad pass turnover on Rodney Chatman, stolen by Joel Soriano  

1st Half
FORD Rams 17
DAYTON Flyers 36

Time Team Play Score
2.0   Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano  
4.0   Jalen Crutcher missed layup  
16.0   Defensive rebound by Rodney Chatman  
18.0   Chris Austin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
59.0 +2 Trey Landers made layup, assist by Jalen Crutcher 17-36
1:26 +2 Joel Soriano made layup 17-34
1:28   Offensive rebound by Joel Soriano  
1:30   Jalen Cobb missed floating jump shot  
1:48   Bad pass turnover on Obi Toppin, stolen by Kyle Rose  
2:10 +2 Chris Austin made jump shot, assist by Kyle Rose 15-34
2:18 +2 Trey Landers made dunk, assist by Rodney Chatman 13-34
2:22   Lost ball turnover on Antwon Portley, stolen by Rodney Chatman  
2:24   Personal foul on Jalen Crutcher  
2:34 +1 Obi Toppin made free throw 13-32
2:34   Shooting foul on Kyle Rose  
2:34 +2 Obi Toppin made jump shot, assist by Ryan Mikesell 13-31
2:45   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
2:47   Antwon Portley missed jump shot  
3:10   Defensive rebound by Jalen Cobb  
3:12   Jalen Crutcher missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:16   Offensive rebound by Trey Landers  
3:18   Obi Toppin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:37   Defensive rebound by Trey Landers  
3:39   Jalen Cobb missed jump shot  
3:54   Defensive rebound by Chris Austin  
3:54   Trey Landers missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:54 +1 Trey Landers made 1st of 2 free throws 13-29
3:54   Personal foul on Antwon Portley  
4:07   Defensive rebound by Rodney Chatman  
4:09   Antwon Portley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:21   Personal foul on Ryan Mikesell  
4:49   Bad pass turnover on Obi Toppin, stolen by Jalen Cobb  
4:53   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
4:55   Kyle Rose missed layup  
5:06 +2 Trey Landers made layup, assist by Rodney Chatman 13-28
5:25 +2 Jalen Cobb made finger-roll layup, assist by Josh Colon 13-26
5:35   Personal foul on Rodney Chatman  
5:56 +1 Jordy Tshimanga made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-26
5:56 +1 Jordy Tshimanga made 1st of 2 free throws 11-25
5:56   Personal foul on Chris Austin  
6:13   Defensive rebound by Dayton  
6:16   Antwon Portley missed jump shot  
6:24   Offensive rebound by Chris Austin  
6:26   Chris Austin missed jump shot  
6:45 +2 Ibi Watson made layup, assist by Ryan Mikesell 11-24
6:51   Personal foul on Kyle Rose  
6:54   Offensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell  
6:56   Ryan Mikesell missed layup  
7:00   Offensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell  
7:02   Ibi Watson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:11   Offensive rebound by Ibi Watson  
7:13   Jhery Matos missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:28   Defensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell  
7:30   Jalen Cobb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:44   Lost ball turnover on Jordy Tshimanga, stolen by Chris Austin  
7:44   Jumpball received by Fordham  
7:44   Offensive rebound by Jordy Tshimanga  
7:46   Jordy Tshimanga missed layup, blocked by Kyle Rose  
8:03 +2 Antwon Portley made fade-away jump shot 11-22
8:38 +3 Ibi Watson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Crutcher 9-22
8:51 +3 Antwon Portley made 3-pt. jump shot 9-19
9:04 +1 Trey Landers made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-19
9:04   Trey Landers missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:04   Shooting foul on Chris Austin  
9:22 +2 Jalen Cobb made layup 6-18
9:50 +3 Jhery Matos made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Crutcher 4-18
9:57   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
9:59   Jalen Cobb missed layup  
10:24 +2 Trey Landers made layup, assist by Jhery Matos 4-15
10:31   Bad pass turnover on Joel Soriano, stolen by Trey Landers  
10:51   Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano  
10:53   Jalen Crutcher missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:59   Personal foul on Josh Colon  
11:26   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
11:28   Antwon Portley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:38   Defensive rebound by Fordham  
11:40   Trey Landers missed jump shot  
12:06   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
12:08   Joel Soriano missed hook shot  
12:24   Defensive rebound by Ty Perry  
12:26   Rodney Chatman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:33   Defensive rebound by Jalen Crutcher  
12:35   Chris Austin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:04 +3 Rodney Chatman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Crutcher 4-13
13:17   Bad pass turnover on Kyle Rose, stolen by Ryan Mikesell  
13:37 +3 Trey Landers made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rodney Chatman 4-10
13:51   Shooting foul on Joel Soriano  
14:10 +2 Chris Austin made jump shot 4-7
14:26   Defensive rebound by Antwon Portley  
14:28   Ryan Mikesell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:39   Defensive rebound by Trey Landers  
14:41   Ty Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:11   Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano  
15:13   Ryan Mikesell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:25   Defensive rebound by Trey Landers  
15:27   Ty Perry missed jump shot  
15:49 +2 Rodney Chatman made driving layup 2-7
15:57   Defensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell  
15:59   Ty Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:11   Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano  
16:13   Rodney Chatman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:36   Defensive rebound by Trey Landers  
16:38   Kyle Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:02   Turnover on Jalen Crutcher  
17:02   Offensive foul on Jalen Crutcher  
17:09   Offensive rebound by Dayton  
17:11   Jalen Crutcher missed layup, blocked by Kyle Rose  
17:19   Personal foul on Jalen Cobb  
17:32   Traveling violation turnover on Josh Colon  
17:44 +3 Obi Toppin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rodney Chatman 2-5
17:49   Offensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell  
17:51   Jalen Crutcher missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:05   Personal foul on Jalen Cobb  
18:28