Vassell's 3-pointers send Florida State over Virginia Tech

  • Feb 01, 2020

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) Devin Vassell tied an ACC record by shooting 7 for 7 from 3-point range and scored 27 points to lift No. 5 Florida State to a 74-63 victory over Virginia Tech on Saturday.

Vassell helped the Seminoles (18-3, 8-2) rebound from Tuesday night's loss at Virginia that snapped a 10-game winning streak. Florida State remained a game out of first place in the ACC standings.

The Seminoles led for much of the first half, were ahead 34-29 at the break and held the lead the rest of the way. Florida State grabbed a 60-44 advantage on a free throw by Trent Forrest with 9:25 remaining before the Hokies scored the next nine points. They cut the lead to 60-53 on a dunk by Nahiem Alleyne with 6:23 left, but got no closer.

Tyrece Radford paced the Hokies (14-8, 5-6) with 18 points. Virginia Tech lost its third consecutive game.

Vassell connected on his first six shots from the floor - five 3-pointers - and made 8 of 10 for the game.

BIG PICTURE

Florida State: The Seminoles have all the traits needed to make a deep NCAA Tournament run. They feature a deep roster (10 players scored), have forced more turnovers than any team in the ACC, and possess on underrated star in Vassell, who has scored in double figures in eight consecutive games. He is averaging 17.6 points per game in that span.

Virginia Tech: When the Hokies don't hit 3-pointers, they struggle, and that happened again Saturday. Virginia Tech made just 7 of 30 from beyond the arc against the Seminoles. In their three-game losing streak, the Hokies are shooting just 30.1% (22 of 73) from 3-point range.

UP NEXT

Florida State: The Seminoles play at home against North Carolina on Monday.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies take on Georgia Tech in Atlanta on Tuesday.

1st Half
FSU Seminoles 34
VATECH Hokies 29

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Virginia Tech  
19:54   P.J. Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:52   Offensive rebound by Tyrece Radford  
19:18   Nahiem Alleyne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:16   Defensive rebound by Malik Osborne  
19:08   Raiquan Gray missed jump shot  
19:06   Defensive rebound by Wabissa Bede  
18:55   Landers Nolley II missed jump shot  
18:53   Defensive rebound by Trent Forrest  
18:44   Lost ball turnover on Anthony Polite, stolen by Tyrece Radford  
18:02 +2 Tyrece Radford made layup 0-2
17:49 +2 Raiquan Gray made layup, assist by Devin Vassell 2-2
17:20 +2 Tyrece Radford made layup 2-4
16:58   Shooting foul on Tyrece Radford  
16:58   Malik Osborne missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:58 +1 Malik Osborne made 2nd of 2 free throws 3-4
16:42   Tyrece Radford missed layup, blocked by Trent Forrest  
16:40   Offensive rebound by Virginia Tech  
16:29   Tyrece Radford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:26   Defensive rebound by Anthony Polite  
16:22   Dominik Olejniczak missed jump shot  
16:20   Defensive rebound by Tyrece Radford  
15:29   P.J. Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:27   Defensive rebound by Anthony Polite  
15:11   Anthony Polite missed layup, blocked by P.J. Horne  
15:09   Defensive rebound by Wabissa Bede  
15:09   Lost ball turnover on Nahiem Alleyne, stolen by Dominik Olejniczak  
15:09   Patrick Williams missed dunk  
15:07   Defensive rebound by P.J. Horne  
14:59   Wabissa Bede missed layup, blocked by Anthony Polite  
14:57   Defensive rebound by Dominik Olejniczak  
14:56 +3 Devin Vassell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trent Forrest 6-4
14:33   Lost ball turnover on Tyrece Radford  
14:09   Dominik Olejniczak missed jump shot  
14:07   Defensive rebound by Landers Nolley II  
13:57   Nahiem Alleyne missed jump shot  
13:55   Defensive rebound by Dominik Olejniczak  
13:47   Trent Forrest missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:45   Defensive rebound by Landers Nolley II  
13:32   Landers Nolley II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:30   Defensive rebound by Trent Forrest  
13:17 +2 Patrick Williams made jump shot 8-4
12:47   Wabissa Bede missed jump shot, blocked by Dominik Olejniczak  
12:45   Defensive rebound by Trent Forrest  
12:32   Patrick Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:28   Defensive rebound by Landers Nolley II  
12:26   Personal foul on Patrick Williams  
12:23   Lost ball turnover on Wabissa Bede, stolen by Trent Forrest  
12:16 +3 Wyatt Wilkes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rayquan Evans 11-4
11:55   Hunter Cattoor missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:53   Defensive rebound by Trent Forrest  
11:45   Wyatt Wilkes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:43   Defensive rebound by Virginia Tech  
11:18   Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Wilkins  
11:01 +2 Devin Vassell made jump shot 13-4
10:36 +3 Jalen Cone made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wabissa Bede 13-7
10:11 +3 Devin Vassell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rayquan Evans 16-7
9:42 +2 Hunter Cattoor made layup 16-9
9:27 +2 Balsa Koprivica made layup, assist by Wyatt Wilkes 18-9
9:06   Isaiah Wilkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:04   Defensive rebound by Wyatt Wilkes  
8:59   Lost ball turnover on Rayquan Evans  
8:44 +2 Isaiah Wilkins made layup, assist by Hunter Cattoor 18-11
8:37   Balsa Koprivica missed jump shot  
8:35   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Wilkins  
8:22 +2 Hunter Cattoor made jump shot 18-13
7:58 +2 Wyatt Wilkes made layup, assist by Devin Vassell 20-13
7:32 +3 Hunter Cattoor made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wabissa Bede 20-16
7:16   Raiquan Gray missed jump shot  
7:14   Defensive rebound by Wabissa Bede  
6:53   Jalen Cone missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:51   Offensive rebound by John Ojiako  
6:32 +3 Hunter Cattoor made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wabissa Bede 20-19
6:26 +3 Wyatt Wilkes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Balsa Koprivica 23-19
5:59   Hunter Cattoor missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:57   Defensive rebound by Devin Vassell  
5:52 +3 Devin Vassell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wyatt Wilkes 26-19
5:39 +2 Tyrece Radford made layup 26-21
5:15   Anthony Polite missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:13   Defensive rebound by Wabissa Bede  
5:02 +2 Landers Nolley II made jump shot 26-23
4:39   Patrick Williams missed jump shot  
4:37   Defensive rebound by Tyrece Radford  
4:27   Landers Nolley II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:24   Defensive rebound by Florida State  
4:07 +3 Devin Vassell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trent Forrest 29-23
3:30   Lost ball turnover on Landers Nolley II  
3:17 +3 Devin Vassell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Polite 32-23
2:52   Landers Nolley II missed jump shot  
2:50   Defensive rebound by Florida State  
2:36   Lost ball turnover on Patrick Williams, stolen by Hunter Cattoor  
2:25 +2 Landers Nolley II made layup 32-25
2:14   Anthony Polite missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:12   Defensive rebound by Virginia Tech  
1:51   Wabissa Bede missed layup  
1:49   Defensive rebound by Trent Forrest  
1:38 +2 Trent Forrest made layup 34-25
1:11 +2 Tyrece Radford made jump shot, assist by Wabissa Bede 34-27
39.0   Offensive foul on Dominik Olejniczak  
39.0   Turnover on Dominik Olejniczak  
24.0 +2 Tyrece Radford made jump shot, assist by Landers Nolley II 34-29
10.0   Personal foul on Tyrece Radford  
9.0   Personal foul on Wabissa Bede  
8.0   Personal foul on Nahiem Alleyne  
1.0   Patrick Williams missed jump shot  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
FSU Seminoles 40
VATECH Hokies 34

Time Team Play Score
19:43   P.J. Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:41   Defensive rebound by Trent Forrest  
19:26 +2 Trent Forrest made turnaround jump shot 36-29
18:54 +2 Tyrece Radford made layup, assist by Nahiem Alleyne 36-31
18:38   Devin Vassell missed jump shot  
18:36   Defensive rebound by Landers Nolley II  
18:21   Landers Nolley II missed layup, blocked by Devin Vassell  
18:19   Defensive rebound by Devin Vassell  
18:16 +2 Anthony Polite made layup 38-31
18:16   Shooting foul on Wabissa Bede  
18:16   Anthony Polite missed free throw  
18:16   Defensive rebound by Tyrece Radford  
17:55 +3 Nahiem Alleyne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wabissa Bede 38-34
17:36   Anthony Polite missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:34   Offensive rebound by Raiquan Gray  
17:07   Anthony Polite missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:18   Defensive rebound by P.J. Horne  
17:18   Landers Nolley II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:16   Defensive rebound by Malik Osborne  
17:07 +3 Devin Vassell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Polite 41-34
16:52   Bad pass turnover on Tyrece Radford, stolen by Raiquan Gray  
16:44   Anthony Polite missed jump shot  
16:42   Defensive rebound by P.J. Horne  
16:32   P.J. Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:30   Offensive rebound by Landers Nolley II  
16:28   Personal foul on Anthony Polite  
16:22   Lost ball turnover on Landers Nolley II  
16:19 +2 Rayquan Evans made layup 43-34
15:52 +2 Landers Nolley II made jump shot, assist by Wabissa Bede 43-36
15:33 +3 Raiquan Gray made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trent Forrest 46-36
15:22   Lost ball turnover on Landers Nolley II, stolen by Raiquan Gray  
15:13   Personal foul on Nahiem Alleyne  
14:57   Bad pass turnover on Wyatt Wilkes, stolen by Wabissa Bede  
14:52 +2 Wabissa Bede made layup 46-38
14:32 +2 Rayquan Evans made jump shot 48-38
13:59 +2 Isaiah Wilkins made jump shot 48-40
13:48   Wyatt Wilkes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:46   Defensive rebound by Jalen Cone  
13:27   Jalen Cone missed layup, blocked by Dominik Olejniczak  
13:25   Defensive rebound by Florida State  
13:07 +2 Dominik Olejniczak made alley-oop shot, assist by Patrick Williams 50-40
12:35   Wabissa Bede missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:33   Defensive rebound by Rayquan Evans  
12:14 +2 Dominik Olejniczak made alley-oop shot, assist by Trent Forrest 52-40
11:53 +2 Wabissa Bede made layup 52-42
11:37 +2 Patrick Williams made running Jump Shot 54-42
11:05   Hunter Cattoor missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:03   Defensive rebound by Patrick Williams  
10:56   Rayquan Evans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:54   Offensive rebound by Florida State  
10:38   Trent Forrest missed layup, blocked by P.J. Horne  
10:36   Offensive rebound by Patrick Williams  
10:36 +2 Patrick Williams made dunk 56-42
10:36   Shooting foul on Landers Nolley II  
10:36 +1 Patrick Williams made free throw 57-42
10:15   Double dribble turnover on Wabissa Bede  
9:56   Balsa Koprivica missed jump shot  
9:54   Defensive rebound by Hunter Cattoor  
9:36 +2 Tyrece Radford made reverse layup, assist by Landers Nolley II 57-44
9:25 +2 Trent Forrest made jump shot 59-44
9:25   Shooting foul on Hunter Cattoor  
9:25 +1 Trent Forrest made free throw 60-44
9:10   Shooting foul on Devin Vassell  
9:10 +1 Nahiem Alleyne made 1st of 2 free throws 60-45
9:10 +1 Nahiem Alleyne made 2nd of 2 free throws 60-46
8:47   Patrick Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:45   Offensive rebound by Anthony Polite  
8:24   Patrick Williams missed jump shot  
8:22   Defensive rebound by Tyrece Radford  
8:18   Shooting foul on Patrick Williams  
8:18 +1 Tyrece Radford made 1st of 2 free throws 60-47
8:18 +1 Tyrece Radford made 2nd of 2 free throws 60-48
8:00   Devin Vassell missed jump shot  
7:58   Defensive rebound by Wabissa Bede  
7:51   P.J. Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:49   Defensive rebound by Patrick Williams  
7:43   Bad pass turnover on Trent Forrest  
7:30 +3 Landers Nolley II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrece Radford 60-51
7:04   Dominik Olejniczak missed turnaround jump shot  
7:02   Offensive rebound by Trent Forrest  
6:52   Patrick Williams missed layup  
6:50   Defensive rebound by Landers Nolley II  
6:49   Wabissa Bede missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:47   Defensive rebound by Florida State  
6:27   Lost ball turnover on Dominik Olejniczak, stolen by Hunter Cattoor  
6:22 +2 Nahiem Alleyne made dunk, assist by Hunter Cattoor 60-53
6:00 +2 Anthony Polite made dunk, assist by Trent Forrest 62-53
5:44   Out of bounds turnover on Hunter Cattoor  
5:30   Shooting foul on Hunter Cattoor  
5:30 +1 Anthony Polite made 1st of 2 free throws 63-53
5:30   Anthony Polite missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:30   Offensive rebound by Florida State  
5:14   Trent Forrest missed jump shot  
5:12   Defensive rebound by Landers Nolley II  
5:02   Landers Nolley II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:00   Defensive rebound by Devin Vassell  
4:30   Shot clock violation turnover on Florida State  
4:06   Nahiem Alleyne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:04   Defensive rebound by Trent Forrest  
3:37   Trent Forrest missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:35   Defensive rebound by Hunter Cattoor  
3:22   Personal foul on Anthony Polite  
3:13   P.J. Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:09   Offensive rebound by Virginia Tech  
3:03   Shooting foul on Devin Vassell  
3:03 +1 Landers Nolley II made 1st of 2 free throws 63-54
3:03 +1 Landers Nolley II made 2nd of 2 free throws 63-55
2:43 +2 Raiquan Gray made running Jump Shot 65-55
2:16   Nahiem Alleyne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:14   Defensive rebound by Anthony Polite  
2:14   Personal foul on Tyrece Radford  
1:55   Personal foul on Nahiem Alleyne  
1:55 +1 Devin Vassell made 1st of 2 free throws 66-55
1:55 +1 Devin Vassell made 2nd of 2 free throws 67-55
1:37   Personal foul on Anthony Polite  
1:34   Landers Nolley II missed jump shot  
1:32   Defensive rebound by Trent Forrest  
1:05 +3 Devin Vassell made 3-pt. jump shot 70-55
53.0 +2 Tyrece Radford made layup 70-57
43.0   Bad pass turnover on Anthony Polite  
37.0 +3 Landers Nolley II made 3-pt. jump shot 70-60
25.0   Personal foul on Landers Nolley II  
25.0 +1 Devin Vassell made 1st of 2 free throws 71-60
25.0 +1 Devin Vassell made 2nd of 2 free throws 72-60
