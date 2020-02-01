|
19:43
P.J. Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:41
Defensive rebound by Trent Forrest
19:26
+2
Trent Forrest made turnaround jump shot
36-29
18:54
+2
Tyrece Radford made layup, assist by Nahiem Alleyne
36-31
18:38
Devin Vassell missed jump shot
18:36
Defensive rebound by Landers Nolley II
18:21
Landers Nolley II missed layup, blocked by Devin Vassell
18:19
Defensive rebound by Devin Vassell
18:16
+2
Anthony Polite made layup
38-31
18:16
Shooting foul on Wabissa Bede
18:16
Anthony Polite missed free throw
18:16
Defensive rebound by Tyrece Radford
17:55
+3
Nahiem Alleyne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wabissa Bede
38-34
17:36
Anthony Polite missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:34
Offensive rebound by Raiquan Gray
17:07
Anthony Polite missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:18
Defensive rebound by P.J. Horne
17:18
Landers Nolley II missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:16
Defensive rebound by Malik Osborne
17:07
+3
Devin Vassell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Polite
41-34
16:52
Bad pass turnover on Tyrece Radford, stolen by Raiquan Gray
16:44
Anthony Polite missed jump shot
16:42
Defensive rebound by P.J. Horne
16:32
P.J. Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:30
Offensive rebound by Landers Nolley II
16:28
Personal foul on Anthony Polite
16:22
Lost ball turnover on Landers Nolley II
16:19
+2
Rayquan Evans made layup
43-34
15:52
+2
Landers Nolley II made jump shot, assist by Wabissa Bede
43-36
15:33
+3
Raiquan Gray made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trent Forrest
46-36
15:22
Lost ball turnover on Landers Nolley II, stolen by Raiquan Gray
15:13
Personal foul on Nahiem Alleyne
14:57
Bad pass turnover on Wyatt Wilkes, stolen by Wabissa Bede
14:52
+2
Wabissa Bede made layup
46-38
14:32
+2
Rayquan Evans made jump shot
48-38
13:59
+2
Isaiah Wilkins made jump shot
48-40
13:48
Wyatt Wilkes missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:46
Defensive rebound by Jalen Cone
13:27
Jalen Cone missed layup, blocked by Dominik Olejniczak
13:25
Defensive rebound by Florida State
13:07
+2
Dominik Olejniczak made alley-oop shot, assist by Patrick Williams
50-40
12:35
Wabissa Bede missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:33
Defensive rebound by Rayquan Evans
12:14
+2
Dominik Olejniczak made alley-oop shot, assist by Trent Forrest
52-40
11:53
+2
Wabissa Bede made layup
52-42
11:37
+2
Patrick Williams made running Jump Shot
54-42
11:05
Hunter Cattoor missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:03
Defensive rebound by Patrick Williams
10:56
Rayquan Evans missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:54
Offensive rebound by Florida State
10:38
Trent Forrest missed layup, blocked by P.J. Horne
10:36
Offensive rebound by Patrick Williams
10:36
+2
Patrick Williams made dunk
56-42
10:36
Shooting foul on Landers Nolley II
10:36
+1
Patrick Williams made free throw
57-42
10:15
Double dribble turnover on Wabissa Bede
9:56
Balsa Koprivica missed jump shot
9:54
Defensive rebound by Hunter Cattoor
9:36
+2
Tyrece Radford made reverse layup, assist by Landers Nolley II
57-44
9:25
+2
Trent Forrest made jump shot
59-44
9:25
Shooting foul on Hunter Cattoor
9:25
+1
Trent Forrest made free throw
60-44
9:10
Shooting foul on Devin Vassell
9:10
+1
Nahiem Alleyne made 1st of 2 free throws
60-45
9:10
+1
Nahiem Alleyne made 2nd of 2 free throws
60-46
8:47
Patrick Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:45
Offensive rebound by Anthony Polite
8:24
Patrick Williams missed jump shot
8:22
Defensive rebound by Tyrece Radford
8:18
Shooting foul on Patrick Williams
8:18
+1
Tyrece Radford made 1st of 2 free throws
60-47
8:18
+1
Tyrece Radford made 2nd of 2 free throws
60-48
8:00
Devin Vassell missed jump shot
7:58
Defensive rebound by Wabissa Bede
7:51
P.J. Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:49
Defensive rebound by Patrick Williams
7:43
Bad pass turnover on Trent Forrest
7:30
+3
Landers Nolley II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrece Radford
60-51
7:04
Dominik Olejniczak missed turnaround jump shot
7:02
Offensive rebound by Trent Forrest
6:52
Patrick Williams missed layup
6:50
Defensive rebound by Landers Nolley II
6:49
Wabissa Bede missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:47
Defensive rebound by Florida State
6:27
Lost ball turnover on Dominik Olejniczak, stolen by Hunter Cattoor
6:22
+2
Nahiem Alleyne made dunk, assist by Hunter Cattoor
60-53
6:00
+2
Anthony Polite made dunk, assist by Trent Forrest
62-53
5:44
Out of bounds turnover on Hunter Cattoor
5:30
Shooting foul on Hunter Cattoor
5:30
+1
Anthony Polite made 1st of 2 free throws
63-53
5:30
Anthony Polite missed 2nd of 2 free throws
5:30
Offensive rebound by Florida State
5:14
Trent Forrest missed jump shot
5:12
Defensive rebound by Landers Nolley II
5:02
Landers Nolley II missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:00
Defensive rebound by Devin Vassell
4:30
Shot clock violation turnover on Florida State
4:06
Nahiem Alleyne missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:04
Defensive rebound by Trent Forrest
3:37
Trent Forrest missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:35
Defensive rebound by Hunter Cattoor
3:22
Personal foul on Anthony Polite
3:13
P.J. Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:09
Offensive rebound by Virginia Tech
3:03
Shooting foul on Devin Vassell
3:03
+1
Landers Nolley II made 1st of 2 free throws
63-54
3:03
+1
Landers Nolley II made 2nd of 2 free throws
63-55
2:43
+2
Raiquan Gray made running Jump Shot
65-55
2:16
Nahiem Alleyne missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:14
Defensive rebound by Anthony Polite
2:14
Personal foul on Tyrece Radford
1:55
Personal foul on Nahiem Alleyne
1:55
+1
Devin Vassell made 1st of 2 free throws
66-55
1:55
+1
Devin Vassell made 2nd of 2 free throws
67-55
1:37
Personal foul on Anthony Polite
1:34
Landers Nolley II missed jump shot
1:32
Defensive rebound by Trent Forrest
1:05
+3
Devin Vassell made 3-pt. jump shot
70-55
53.0
+2
Tyrece Radford made layup
70-57
43.0
Bad pass turnover on Anthony Polite
37.0
+3
Landers Nolley II made 3-pt. jump shot
70-60
25.0
Personal foul on Landers Nolley II
25.0
+1
Devin Vassell made 1st of 2 free throws
71-60
25.0
+1
Devin Vassell made 2nd of 2 free throws
72-60
17.0
