20:00
Jumpball received by Cincinnati
19:44
Mika Adams-Woods missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:42
Offensive rebound by Cincinnati
19:30
Shooting foul on DeJon Jarreau
19:30
+1
Keith Williams made 1st of 2 free throws
0-1
19:30
+1
Keith Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
0-2
19:06
Fabian White Jr. missed hook shot
19:04
Defensive rebound by Keith Williams
18:55
+2
Tre Scott made alley-oop shot, assist by Jarron Cumberland
0-4
18:29
+3
Marcus Sasser made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeJon Jarreau
3-4
18:08
+2
Jarron Cumberland made turnaround jump shot
3-6
17:39
Lost ball turnover on Nate Hinton, stolen by Jarron Cumberland
17:35
Bad pass turnover on Jarron Cumberland
17:28
+2
Chris Harris Jr. made dunk, assist by Fabian White Jr.
5-6
17:13
Keith Williams missed jump shot
17:11
Offensive rebound by Tre Scott
17:09
Shooting foul on Fabian White Jr.
17:09
+1
Tre Scott made 1st of 2 free throws
5-7
17:09
+1
Tre Scott made 2nd of 2 free throws
5-8
16:39
+3
Marcus Sasser made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Fabian White Jr.
8-8
16:34
Personal foul on Marcus Sasser
16:28
Bad pass turnover on Chris Vogt, stolen by Nate Hinton
16:24
Shooting foul on Keith Williams
16:24
+1
Nate Hinton made 1st of 2 free throws
9-8
16:24
+1
Nate Hinton made 2nd of 2 free throws
10-8
16:10
Bad pass turnover on Tre Scott, stolen by Nate Hinton
15:55
DeJon Jarreau missed layup, blocked by Chris Vogt
15:53
Offensive rebound by Houston
15:53
Personal foul on Keith Williams
15:44
+2
Marcus Sasser made jump shot, assist by DeJon Jarreau
12-8
15:22
Tre Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:20
Defensive rebound by Nate Hinton
14:50
+3
Marcus Sasser made 3-pt. jump shot
15-8
14:31
+3
Jarron Cumberland made 3-pt. jump shot
15-11
14:14
+2
Chris Harris Jr. made layup, assist by DeJon Jarreau
17-11
13:56
Personal foul on Marcus Sasser
13:39
Tre Scott missed layup, blocked by Brison Gresham
13:37
Defensive rebound by Caleb Mills
13:29
+2
Caleb Mills made jump shot
19-11
13:04
+2
Tre Scott made dunk, assist by Jarron Cumberland
19-13
12:43
Caleb Mills missed layup
12:41
Defensive rebound by Tre Scott
12:36
Jarron Cumberland missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:34
Defensive rebound by Nate Hinton
12:09
Nate Hinton missed layup, blocked by Jarron Cumberland
12:07
Offensive rebound by Houston
12:04
+2
Nate Hinton made jump shot, assist by Quentin Grimes
21-13
11:41
Jaume Sorolla missed jump shot
11:39
Defensive rebound by Quentin Grimes
11:34
Caleb Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:32
Offensive rebound by Brison Gresham
11:21
+2
Fabian White Jr. made dunk, assist by Brison Gresham
23-13
10:54
Chris McNeal missed jump shot
10:50
Offensive rebound by Mamoudou Diarra
10:50
Personal foul on Cedrick Alley Jr.
10:46
Offensive foul on Chris Vogt
10:46
Turnover on Chris Vogt
10:32
Caleb Mills missed jump shot
10:30
Defensive rebound by Cincinnati
10:05
Traveling violation turnover on Zach Harvey
9:48
DeJon Jarreau missed layup
9:46
Offensive rebound by Brison Gresham
9:42
Caleb Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:39
Offensive rebound by Cedrick Alley Jr.
9:39
Jumpball received by Houston
9:36
Quentin Grimes missed layup, blocked by Chris Vogt
9:34
Offensive rebound by Houston
9:30
Caleb Mills missed jump shot
9:28
Defensive rebound by Tre Scott
9:22
Jarron Cumberland missed jump shot
9:20
Offensive rebound by Chris Vogt
9:18
Traveling violation turnover on Chris Vogt
8:52
Cedrick Alley Jr. missed reverse layup
8:50
Defensive rebound by Tre Scott
8:44
Shooting foul on Chris Harris Jr.
8:44
Jarron Cumberland missed 1st of 2 free throws
8:44
+1
Jarron Cumberland made 2nd of 2 free throws
23-14
8:23
+2
Nate Hinton made jump shot, assist by Quentin Grimes
25-14
7:59
Jaevin Cumberland missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:57
Defensive rebound by Quentin Grimes
7:50
+2
Quentin Grimes made layup
27-14
7:41
+2
Jarron Cumberland made driving layup
27-16
7:29
Caleb Mills missed jump shot, blocked by Tre Scott
7:27
Defensive rebound by Mika Adams-Woods
7:08
+3
Jarron Cumberland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mika Adams-Woods
27-19
6:40
Nate Hinton missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:38
Defensive rebound by Cincinnati
6:22
Tre Scott missed jump shot
6:20
Defensive rebound by Nate Hinton
6:15
Caleb Mills missed jump shot
6:13
Offensive rebound by Nate Hinton
6:08
+3
Nate Hinton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quentin Grimes
30-19
5:48
+2
Chris Vogt made reverse layup, assist by Tre Scott
30-21
5:21
Caleb Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:19
Defensive rebound by Tre Scott
5:19
Personal foul on Fabian White Jr.
5:19
+1
Tre Scott made 1st of 2 free throws
30-22
5:19
+1
Tre Scott made 2nd of 2 free throws
30-23
5:00
Personal foul on Mika Adams-Woods
4:51
+2
Quentin Grimes made jump shot
32-23
4:35
+2
Jarron Cumberland made jump shot
32-25
4:22
Nate Hinton missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:20
Offensive rebound by Houston
4:20
Personal foul on Chris Vogt
4:10
Cedrick Alley Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:08
Offensive rebound by Brison Gresham
4:04
+3
Nate Hinton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeJon Jarreau
35-25
3:40
Personal foul on Brison Gresham
3:40
Jarron Cumberland missed free throw
3:40
Defensive rebound by Nate Hinton
3:19
Cedrick Alley Jr. missed layup, blocked by Tre Scott
3:15
Defensive rebound by Cincinnati
2:49
Personal foul on Cedrick Alley Jr.
2:49
Jarron Cumberland missed free throw
2:49
Defensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau
2:48
Personal foul on Mamoudou Diarra
2:34
+2
Nate Hinton made floating jump shot
37-25
2:20
+3
Jaevin Cumberland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tre Scott
37-28
1:58
+3
Caleb Mills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Hinton
40-28
1:32
Jarron Cumberland missed floating jump shot, blocked by Brison Gresham
1:30
Defensive rebound by Quentin Grimes
1:30
Traveling violation turnover on Quentin Grimes
1:16
+2
Mika Adams-Woods made driving layup
40-30
55.0
Quentin Grimes missed 3-pt. jump shot
53.0
Defensive rebound by Tre Scott
42.0
Mika Adams-Woods missed 3-pt. jump shot
40.0
Defensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau
17.0
DeJon Jarreau missed layup
15.0
Defensive rebound by Jaume Sorolla
1.0
|
|
Jaevin Cumberland missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Cincinnati
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|