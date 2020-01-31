KSTATE
No. 12 West Virginia aiming for better effort vs. Kansas State

  • Jan 31, 2020

An angry No. 12 West Virginia squad will be looking to avenge a loss from earlier this month when it hosts Kansas State in a Big 12 contest Saturday afternoon.

The Mountaineers (16-4, 4-3 Big 12) lost 84-68 in Manhattan, Kan., on Jan. 18 when they fell behind by 24 points in the second half. A 15-0 surge cut into the lead, and West Virginia eventually got within six points before the Wildcats pulled away late.

The Mountaineers are coming off an 89-81 loss at Texas Tech on Wednesday, while the Wildcats claimed their second Big 12 victory, a 61-53 win over Oklahoma, the same day.

Despite forcing 22 turnovers and only turning the ball over 11 times, West Virginia could not escape Lubbock, Texas, with a win. The biggest reason was torrid shooting by Texas Tech; the Red Raiders converted a season-high 64.7 percent (11 of 17) of their shots from 3-point range.

"They shot the ball extremely well," West Virginia coach Bob Huggins said during his postgame radio show. "They shot 65 percent from 3 and we shot 22 (percent).

"We gave them step-in shots, and from day one with this group all we've talked about defensively is we do not give step-in shots. They've got to shoot it off the bounce. The two things we can't do defensively is give up straight-line drives and step-in shots. We did both of those tonight."

The traditionally strong Mountaineers' defense has been inconsistent in 2019-20. They're third in the Big 12 with 61.6 points per game allowed after Wednesday's loss. They were 11th nationally in scoring defense heading into that game. But they have given up more than 80 points four times.

West Virginia features a balanced offensive attack, with four players averaging at least 9.4 points per game. Oscar Tshiebwe leads the team with 11.4 points and 9.1 rebounds per game. Derek Culver (10.7 and 9.0) is right behind Tshiebwe. Miles McBride (10.4) and Jermaine Haley (9.4) round out the top four.

Kansas State has been even less consistent than West Virginia this season. The Wildcats (9-11, 2-5 Big 12) have shown the ability to race out to big leads, but far too often they've given up those leads.

Wednesday's win over Oklahoma was just the second game all season that the Wildcats have led from start to finish. The other was an 86-41 win over Alabama State on Dec. 11. They have led at some point in all 20 games they've played.

"Both halves we did a nice job of gutting it out," Kansas State coach Bruce Weber said of the effort against the Sooners. "We got in a little foul trouble, a little tired down that stretch of the first half and they got it back to 6. But Mak (Makol Mawien) got two putbacks right away and we got it to a 12-point lead and then even increased it.

"We did a good job from the get-go. (We played) great defense, turned them over 19 times. (We got) 18 points off of turnovers when they only had two."

Handling the pressure that West Virginia is sure to present will be key for the Wildcats on Saturday.

They're led by Xavier Sneed with 14.6 points per game. He's joined in double figures by Cartier Diarra with 13.0 points per game. After starting the first 18 games of the season, Diarra has come off the bench in the past two to provide a secondary scoring punch. He's averaged 13.5 points in his two games off the bench.

--Field Level Media

2nd Half
KSTATE Wildcats 2
WVU Mountaineers 0

Time Team Play Score
16:44   Shooting foul on Miles McBride  
16:47   Defensive rebound by Cartier Diarra  
16:49   Miles McBride missed jump shot  
16:51   Personal foul on Levi Stockard III  
16:54   Personal foul on Montavious Murphy  
17:08   Defensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
17:08   DaJuan Gordon missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:08   DaJuan Gordon missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:11   Shooting foul on Jordan McCabe  
17:11   Lost ball turnover on Emmitt Matthews Jr., stolen by Cartier Diarra  
17:18   Defensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
17:20   DaJuan Gordon missed layup  
17:37   Offensive rebound by Makol Mawien  
17:39   Cartier Diarra missed layup  
17:57   Lost ball turnover on Oscar Tshiebwe  
18:10 +1 Xavier Sneed made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-30
18:10 +1 Xavier Sneed made 1st of 2 free throws 28-30
18:10   Shooting foul on Jermaine Haley  
18:13   Offensive rebound by Kansas State  
18:15   DaJuan Gordon missed layup  
18:31   Bad pass turnover on Gabe Osabuohien  
18:46   Turnover on David Sloan  
18:46   Offensive foul on David Sloan  
19:14   Lost ball turnover on Gabe Osabuohien, stolen by Montavious Murphy  
19:31   Offensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
19:33   Emmitt Matthews Jr. missed jump shot  

1st Half
KSTATE Wildcats 27
WVU Mountaineers 30

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Miles McBride  
3.0   Mike McGuirl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7.0 +1 Emmitt Matthews Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-30
7.0   Emmitt Matthews Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7.0   Shooting foul on Mike McGuirl  
11.0   Defensive rebound by Emmitt Matthews Jr.  
13.0   David Sloan missed layup  
39.0   Bad pass turnover on Taz Sherman, stolen by DaJuan Gordon  
1:03 +2 Levi Stockard III made layup, assist by David Sloan 27-29
1:09   Defensive rebound by Xavier Sneed  
1:11   Taz Sherman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:20   Traveling violation turnover on Levi Stockard III  
1:35 +2 Emmitt Matthews Jr. made layup, assist by Derek Culver 25-29
1:51 +1 Xavier Sneed made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-27
1:51 +1 Xavier Sneed made 1st of 2 free throws 24-27
1:51   Personal foul on Jermaine Haley  
1:56   Defensive rebound by Mike McGuirl  
1:58   Derek Culver missed layup  
2:16 +2 David Sloan made layup 23-27
2:32   Offensive rebound by DaJuan Gordon  
2:34   Xavier Sneed missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:41   Lost ball turnover on Jermaine Haley, stolen by Xavier Sneed  
3:02 +2 Levi Stockard III made layup 21-27
3:20   Bad pass turnover on Brandon Knapper  
3:31   Defensive rebound by Derek Culver  
3:31   Xavier Sneed missed free throw  
3:31   Personal foul on Gabe Osabuohien  
3:41 +2 Taz Sherman made jump shot 19-27
4:08   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Haley  
4:08   Xavier Sneed missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:08 +1 Xavier Sneed made 1st of 2 free throws 19-25
4:08   Personal foul on Gabe Osabuohien  
4:25   Turnover on Brandon Knapper  
4:25   Offensive foul on Brandon Knapper  
4:53 +2 Mike McGuirl made layup 18-25
5:15   Defensive rebound by DaJuan Gordon  
5:15   Derek Culver missed free throw  
5:15   Personal foul on David Sloan  
5:15   Bad pass turnover on Mike McGuirl, stolen by Derek Culver  
5:30 +3 Brandon Knapper made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gabe Osabuohien 16-25
5:43   Turnover on Xavier Sneed  
5:43   Offensive foul on Xavier Sneed  
5:50 +1 Miles McBride made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-22
5:50 +1 Miles McBride made 1st of 2 free throws 16-21
5:50   Personal foul on Montavious Murphy  
5:50   Defensive rebound by Miles McBride  
5:52   David Sloan missed layup  
5:58   Defensive rebound by David Sloan  
6:00   Oscar Tshiebwe missed layup  
6:13   Defensive rebound by Derek Culver  
6:15   Xavier Sneed missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:28   Offensive rebound by Kansas State  
6:30   Xavier Sneed missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:52   Shot clock violation turnover on West Virginia  
6:54   Offensive rebound by West Virginia  
6:56   Brandon Knapper missed layup, blocked by Levi Stockard III  
7:24   Shot clock violation turnover on Kansas State  
7:59 +2 Derek Culver made dunk, assist by Jermaine Haley 16-20
8:05   Defensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
8:07   DaJuan Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:20   Personal foul on Jermaine Haley  
8:22   Jumpball received by Kansas State  
8:41 +1 Jermaine Haley made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-18
8:41   Jermaine Haley missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:42   Shooting foul on Makol Mawien  
9:02   Defensive rebound by Derek Culver  
9:04   David Sloan missed layup  
9:20   Offensive rebound by DaJuan Gordon  
9:22   Mike McGuirl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:41 +2 Derek Culver made jump shot 16-17
10:10 +2 Mike McGuirl made layup 16-15
10:24   Bad pass turnover on Derek Culver  
10:36   Offensive rebound by West Virginia  
10:38   Chase Harler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:46   Defensive rebound by Derek Culver  
10:48   Mike McGuirl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:08 +2 Sean McNeil made jump shot 14-15
11:18   Turnover on Cartier Diarra  
11:18   Offensive foul on Cartier Diarra  
11:45 +2 Derek Culver made jump shot 14-13
12:05 +3 Montavious Murphy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cartier Diarra 14-11
12:30   Defensive rebound by Levi Stockard III  
12:30   Oscar Tshiebwe missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:30 +1 Oscar Tshiebwe made 1st of 2 free throws 11-11
12:30   Shooting foul on Mike McGuirl  
12:35   Offensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
12:37   Chase Harler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:46 +2 Xavier Sneed made layup 11-10
12:55   Bad pass turnover on Chase Harler, stolen by Xavier Sneed  
13:09   Lost ball turnover on Cartier Diarra, stolen by Sean McNeil  
13:26   Personal foul on Derek Culver  
13:33   Defensive rebound by Montavious Murphy  
13:35   Derek Culver missed layup  
13:53   Bad pass turnover on Levi Stockard III  
14:02   Offensive rebound by Levi Stockard III  
14:04   Xavier Sneed missed jump shot  
14:23 +1 Derek Culver made free throw 9-10
14:23   Shooting foul on Cartier Diarra  
14:23 +2 Derek Culver made layup, assist by Miles McBride 9-9
14:33   Defensive rebound by Derek Culver  
14:35   Xavier Sneed missed jump shot  
15:02   Defensive rebound by Levi Stockard III  
15:04   Miles McBride missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:10   Defensive rebound by Sean McNeil  
15:12   David Sloan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:24   Defensive rebound by Makol Mawien  
15:26   Miles McBride missed jump shot  
15:29   Personal foul on Makol Mawien  
15:48   Lost ball turnover on DaJuan Gordon, stolen by Gabe Osabuohien  
16:05 +2 Gabe Osabuohien made layup 9-7
16:15   Offensive rebound by Gabe Osabuohien  
16:17   Derek Culver missed layup, blocked by Makol Mawien  
16:39 +1 Makol Mawien made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-5
16:39   Makol Mawien missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:39   Shooting foul on Logan Routt  
16:44   Lost ball turnover on Gabe Osabuohien, stolen by David Sloan  
16:53 +1 David Sloan made free throw 8-5
16:53   Shooting foul on Chase Harler  
16:53 +2 David Sloan made layup 7-5
17:10   Offensive rebound by DaJuan Gordon  
17:12   Makol Mawien missed jump shot  
17:24   Defensive rebound by DaJuan Gordon  
17:26   Miles McBride missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:35 +1 DaJuan Gordon made free throw 5-5
17:35   Shooting foul on Oscar Tshiebwe  
17:35 +2 DaJuan Gordon made jump shot 4-5
17:46 +1 Oscar Tshiebwe made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-5
17:46 +1 Oscar Tshiebwe made 1st of 2 free throws 2-4
17:46   Shooting foul on Montavious Murphy  
17:51   Defensive rebound by Jordan McCabe  
17:53   Xavier Sneed missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:02   Personal foul on Emmitt Matthews Jr.  
18:18   Defensive rebound by Kansas State  
18:20   Emmitt Matthews Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:40   Defensive rebound by Derek Culver  
18:42   David Sloan missed jump shot  
19:15 +3 Emmitt Matthews Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan McCabe 2-3
19:39 +2 David Sloan made layup, assist by DaJuan Gordon 2-0
19:43   Defensive rebound by DaJuan Gordon  
19:45   Derek Culver missed layup  
19:46   Offensive rebound by Derek Culver  
19:48   Derek Culver missed layup  
20:00   Jumpball received by West Virginia  
Key Players
C. Diarra
2 G
J. Haley
10 G
22.8 Min. Per Game 22.8
9.4 Pts. Per Game 9.4
1.7 Ast. Per Game 1.7
4.8 Reb. Per Game 4.8
40.9 Field Goal % 58.4
30.9 Three Point % 27.3
61.1 Free Throw % 62.5
  Shooting foul on Miles McBride 16:44
  Defensive rebound by Cartier Diarra 16:47
  Miles McBride missed jump shot 16:49
  Personal foul on Levi Stockard III 16:51
  Personal foul on Montavious Murphy 16:54
  Defensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe 17:08
  DaJuan Gordon missed 2nd of 2 free throws 17:08
  DaJuan Gordon missed 1st of 2 free throws 17:08
  Shooting foul on Jordan McCabe 17:11
  Lost ball turnover on Emmitt Matthews Jr., stolen by Cartier Diarra 17:11
  Defensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe 17:18
Team Stats
Points 29 30
Field Goals 10-29 (34.5%) 10-26 (38.5%)
3-Pointers 1-10 (10.0%) 2-8 (25.0%)
Free Throws 8-13 (61.5%) 8-12 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 19 21
Offensive 5 4
Defensive 11 15
Team 3 2
Assists 3 5
Steals 6 3
Blocks 2 0
Turnovers 8 11
Fouls 13 13
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
20
X. Sneed F
7 PTS, 1 REB
home team logo
1
D. Culver F
9 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Kansas State 9-11 27229
home team logo 12 West Virginia 16-4 30030
WVU Coliseum Morgantown, WV
WVU Coliseum Morgantown, WV
Team Stats
away team logo Kansas State 9-11 65.6 PPG 37 RPG 13.6 APG
home team logo 12 West Virginia 16-4 73.7 PPG 43.7 RPG 12.7 APG
Key Players
4
D. Sloan G 4.9 PPG 1.2 RPG 2.4 APG 40.7 FG%
1
D. Culver F 10.7 PPG 9.0 RPG 2.0 APG 45.6 FG%
Top Scorers
4
D. Sloan G 7 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
1
D. Culver F 9 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
34.5 FG% 38.5
10.0 3PT FG% 25.0
61.5 FT% 66.7
Kansas State
Starters
X. Sneed
M. McGuirl
L. Stockard III
M. Mawien
C. Diarra
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
X. Sneed 7 1 0 1/7 0/4 5/7 1 21 2 0 1 0 1
M. McGuirl 4 1 0 2/5 0/3 0/0 2 12 0 0 1 0 1
L. Stockard III 4 3 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 13 0 1 2 1 2
M. Mawien 1 2 0 0/1 0/0 1/2 2 11 0 1 0 1 1
C. Diarra 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 6 1 0 2 0 1
On Bench
P. McAtee
J. Love III
N. Shadd
S. Williams
J. Petrakis
A. Gordon
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. McAtee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Love III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Shadd - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Petrakis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Gordon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 29 16 3 10/29 1/10 8/13 13 63 6 2 8 5 11
West Virginia
Starters
D. Culver
O. Tshiebwe
M. McBride
C. Harler
J. McCabe
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Culver 9 7 1 4/9 0/0 1/2 1 20 1 0 1 1 6
O. Tshiebwe 3 5 0 0/1 0/0 3/4 1 17 0 0 1 2 3
M. McBride 2 2 1 0/4 0/2 2/2 0 12 0 0 0 0 2
C. Harler 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 1 9 0 0 1 0 0
J. McCabe 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 8 0 0 0 0 1
On Bench
B. Knapper
G. Osabuohien
S. McNeil
T. Sherman
L. Routt
S. Macke
J. Bridges
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Knapper 3 0 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 1 6 0 0 2 0 0
G. Osabuohien 2 1 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 5 1 0 3 1 0
S. McNeil 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 8 1 0 0 0 1
T. Sherman 2 0 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 7 0 0 1 0 0
L. Routt 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
S. Macke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bridges - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 30 19 5 10/26 2/8 8/12 13 93 3 0 11 4 15
