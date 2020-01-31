LVILLE
NCST

Looking for answers, NC State faces tough test: No. 6 Louisville

  • FLM
  • Jan 31, 2020

Louisville has certainly made an early statement in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

It's time for North Carolina State to do the same, its coach said.

That's the mindset for the upset-minded Wolfpack when they go against the visiting Cardinals on Saturday afternoon in Raleigh, N.C.

"There's a lot of basketball to be played, and a lot of teams that can determine our fate whether we win or lose those games," said NC State coach Kevin Keatts, whose team lost consecutive games to sub-.500 opponents. "We play some really good teams at home at PNC Arena."

No. 6 Louisville (18-3, 9-1 ACC) has won seven games in a row, marking its best stretch as an ACC member. The team's league record is its best mark since it recorded the same record in 2008-09 as a member of the Big East Conference.

The first-place Cardinals have won all five ACC road games this season.

Louisville junior forward Jordan Nwora poured in 37 points in Wednesday night's 86-69 victory at Boston College.

"Jordan always has a confidence level about him," Louisville coach Chris Mack said. "Jordan found his openings and I felt really took advantage of."

The Cardinals bagged 12 baskets from 3-point range at Boston College, tying their season high in that category. Nwora sank seven of them for the most in his career.

"He has a lightning-quick release," Mack said. "Again, he's tall, and it's something that not every team is prepared for."

Keatts has challenged his team to become tougher after losses at Georgia Tech and then Monday night's home meeting against rival North Carolina.

"We need to fix our issues like mental and physical toughness if we want to win those games," Keatts said. "That's what it will come down to."

The message seems to have been delivered to the Wolfpack.

"We have to come out with excellent energy and lock in these next few games and at practice," said 6-11 forward/center Manny Bates.

The Wolfpack will look to get senior guard C.J. Bryce untracked. He had been the team's leading scorer, but he went scoreless in each of the past two games on combined 0-for-12 shooting from the field.

"I'm going to stick with him," Keatts said. "But we have to figure it out because C.J. is a big part of who we are. We have become so reliant on him."

Bryce scored in double figures in 10 of NC State's first 12 games this season. The Wolfpack went 2-2 when he sat out games with a concussion. When he hasn't scored in double figures, NC State holds a 2-3 record.

Louisville turned to a zone defense in the second half against Boston College. That's something that had been discussed for a few weeks, Mack said, and now it could be part of the solution if there are rough stretches on the defensive end.

"Let's at least give ourselves a look at it and see how we do," Mack said. "... It's something that we have practiced, even though we haven't shown it a whole lot."

Louisville has won four of the last five meetings with the Wolfpack, though its last visit to Raleigh resulted in a loss to end the 2017-18 regular season.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text

2nd Half
LVILLE Cardinals 5
NCST Wolfpack 11

Time Team Play Score
15:30   Commercial timeout called  
15:30   Shooting foul on Jordan Nwora  
15:30 +3 C.J. Bryce made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markell Johnson 46-37
15:47 +3 Lamarr Kimble made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan McMahon 46-34
16:11 +2 C.J. Bryce made jump shot 43-34
16:20   Defensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk  
16:22   Jordan Nwora missed jump shot  
16:37   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
16:39   Devon Daniels missed jump shot  
16:49   Traveling violation turnover on Steven Enoch  
17:14 +2 Devon Daniels made layup 43-32
17:16   Offensive rebound by Devon Daniels  
17:18   Jericole Hellems missed jump shot  
17:28   Offensive rebound by NC State  
17:30   D.J. Funderburk missed jump shot  
17:43   Turnover on Lamarr Kimble  
17:43   Offensive foul on Lamarr Kimble  
17:56 +2 Devon Daniels made layup 43-30
18:01   Defensive rebound by Devon Daniels  
18:03   Darius Perry missed jump shot  
18:25 +1 Jericole Hellems made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-28
18:25 +1 Jericole Hellems made 1st of 2 free throws 43-27
18:25   Shooting foul on Darius Perry  
18:35   Personal foul on Dwayne Sutton  
18:45 +2 Dwayne Sutton made layup 43-26
18:48   Offensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
18:50   Jordan Nwora missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:57   Defensive rebound by Steven Enoch  
18:59   Markell Johnson missed jump shot  
19:12   Shot clock violation turnover on Louisville  
19:12   Offensive rebound by Louisville  
19:14   Darius Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:14   Jumpball received by Louisville  
19:43   Defensive rebound by Steven Enoch  
19:45   Devon Daniels missed 3-pt. jump shot  

1st Half
LVILLE Cardinals 41
NCST Wolfpack 26

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
2.0   Defensive rebound by Devon Daniels  
4.0   Ryan McMahon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
32.0 +2 Markell Johnson made jump shot 41-26
47.0 +1 Jordan Nwora made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-24
47.0 +1 Jordan Nwora made 1st of 2 free throws 40-24
47.0   Shooting foul on C.J. Bryce  
53.0   Lost ball turnover on Devon Daniels, stolen by David Johnson  
1:08 +2 David Johnson made layup 39-24
1:22 +1 Markell Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-24
1:22   Markell Johnson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:22   Personal foul on Steven Enoch  
1:35 +1 Jordan Nwora made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-23
1:35 +1 Jordan Nwora made 1st of 2 free throws 36-23
1:35   Personal foul on C.J. Bryce  
1:35   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
1:37   Markell Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:53 +2 David Johnson made layup 35-23
2:18   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
2:20   C.J. Bryce missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:28   Defensive rebound by Markell Johnson  
2:30   Steven Enoch missed floating jump shot  
2:34 +2 Markell Johnson made jump shot 33-23
2:47 +2 Steven Enoch made alley-oop shot, assist by David Johnson 33-21
2:59   Defensive rebound by Steven Enoch  
3:01   Braxton Beverly missed layup  
3:17 +3 Ryan McMahon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Nwora 31-21
3:25   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
3:27   C.J. Bryce missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:41   Defensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk  
3:43   David Johnson missed layup  
3:49   Personal foul on Markell Johnson  
4:07   Lost ball turnover on Pat Andree  
4:21 +3 Ryan McMahon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lamarr Kimble 28-21
4:33   Defensive rebound by Louisville  
4:35   Markell Johnson missed jump shot  
4:47   Bad pass turnover on Samuell Williamson, stolen by Markell Johnson  
4:58   Defensive rebound by Steven Enoch  
5:00   Pat Andree missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:22   Defensive rebound by NC State  
5:24   Jordan Nwora missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:39   Turnover on Devon Daniels  
5:39   Offensive foul on Devon Daniels  
6:01 +3 Ryan McMahon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lamarr Kimble 25-21
6:14   Personal foul on Jericole Hellems  
6:20   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
6:22   Jericole Hellems missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:41 +3 Ryan McMahon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Samuell Williamson 22-21
6:58 +2 D.J. Funderburk made dunk 19-21
7:02   Offensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk  
7:04   Markell Johnson missed layup  
7:14 +2 Jordan Nwora made dunk 19-19
7:18   Offensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
7:20   Samuell Williamson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:47 +2 C.J. Bryce made jump shot 17-19
8:07   Defensive rebound by Markell Johnson  
8:09   Jordan Nwora missed jump shot  
8:33 +2 Jericole Hellems made turnaround jump shot 17-17
8:56 +2 Lamarr Kimble made floating jump shot 17-15
9:03   Defensive rebound by Steven Enoch  
9:05   Markell Johnson missed jump shot  
9:17   Defensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk  
9:19   Jordan Nwora missed jump shot  
9:38 +1 D.J. Funderburk made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-15
9:38 +1 D.J. Funderburk made 1st of 2 free throws 15-14
9:40   Personal foul on Malik Williams  
9:40   Offensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk  
9:42   Jericole Hellems missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:56   Lost ball turnover on Malik Williams  
10:19   Lost ball turnover on D.J. Funderburk  
10:38   Turnover on Dwayne Sutton  
10:38   Offensive foul on Dwayne Sutton  
10:56   Bad pass turnover on D.J. Funderburk  
11:05   Defensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk  
11:05   Samuell Williamson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:05 +1 Samuell Williamson made 1st of 2 free throws 15-13
11:05   Shooting foul on D.J. Funderburk  
11:14 +1 D.J. Funderburk made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-13
11:14 +1 D.J. Funderburk made 1st of 2 free throws 14-12
11:14   Shooting foul on Ryan McMahon  
11:35 +3 Ryan McMahon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Johnson 14-11
11:44 +1 D.J. Funderburk made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-11
11:44   D.J. Funderburk missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:45   Shooting foul on Malik Williams  
12:00   Defensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk  
12:02   Samuell Williamson missed layup, blocked by D.J. Funderburk  
12:18   Bad pass turnover on Braxton Beverly  
12:27   Bad pass turnover on David Johnson, stolen by Braxton Beverly  
12:49 +3 Braxton Beverly made 3-pt. jump shot 11-10
12:56   Bad pass turnover on Steven Enoch, stolen by Markell Johnson  
13:03   Defensive rebound by David Johnson  
13:05   Pat Andree missed jump shot  
13:18   Personal foul on Steven Enoch  
13:38 +2 Steven Enoch made layup 11-7
13:38   Offensive rebound by Steven Enoch  
13:38   Jordan Nwora missed layup  
13:49   Offensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
13:51   David Johnson missed layup, blocked by Manny Bates  
13:58   Defensive rebound by Steven Enoch  
14:00   C.J. Bryce missed jump shot  
14:28 +2 David Johnson made layup 9-7
14:36   Defensive rebound by Steven Enoch  
14:38   Devon Daniels missed jump shot  
14:45   Lost ball turnover on Ryan McMahon  
14:53   Personal foul on Manny Bates  
15:16 +2 Manny Bates made floating jump shot, assist by Markell Johnson 7-7
15:39 +3 Ryan McMahon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lamarr Kimble 7-5
15:47   Traveling violation turnover on C.J. Bryce  
15:53   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Nwora, stolen by Markell Johnson  
16:07   Turnover on Jericole Hellems  
16:07   Offensive foul on Jericole Hellems  
16:17   Out of bounds turnover on Dwayne Sutton  
16:18   Offensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
16:20   Jordan Nwora missed jump shot  
16:32 +1 Devon Daniels made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-5
16:32   Devon Daniels missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:32   Shooting foul on Darius Perry  
16:43   Offensive rebound by Markell Johnson  
16:45   C.J. Bryce missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:48   Personal foul on Darius Perry  
17:03   Defensive rebound by C.J. Bryce  
17:05   Darius Perry missed jump shot  
17:12   Defensive rebound by Darius Perry  
17:14   D.J. Funderburk missed jump shot  
17:26   Bad pass turnover on Lamarr Kimble, stolen by D.J. Funderburk  
17:40   Defensive rebound by Louisville  
17:42   Devon Daniels missed jump shot  
17:46   Offensive rebound by Jericole Hellems  
17:48   Markell Johnson missed dunk  
17:56   Bad pass turnover on Lamarr Kimble, stolen by Markell Johnson  
18:02 +1 D.J. Funderburk made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-4
18:02 +1 D.J. Funderburk made 1st of 2 free throws 4-3
18:02   Shooting foul on Jordan Nwora  
18:09   Personal foul on Dwayne Sutton  
18:09   Offensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk  
18:11   Jericole Hellems missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:32 +2 Darius Perry made layup 4-2
18:42   Defensive rebound by Lamarr Kimble  
18:44   Markell Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:59   Personal foul on Lamarr Kimble  
19:09 +2 Lamarr Kimble made layup 2-2
19:20 +2 Devon Daniels made jump shot 0-2
19:45   Bad pass turnover on Dwayne Sutton, stolen by C.J. Bryce  
20:00   Jumpball received by Louisville  
Key Players
D. Sutton
24 F
M. Johnson
11 G
34.2 Min. Per Game 34.2
13.2 Pts. Per Game 13.2
6.5 Ast. Per Game 6.5
4.5 Reb. Per Game 4.5
50.8 Field Goal % 39.3
37.3 Three Point % 25.2
69.2 Free Throw % 54.1
  Shooting foul on Jordan Nwora 15:30
+ 3 C.J. Bryce made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markell Johnson 15:30
+ 3 Lamarr Kimble made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan McMahon 15:47
+ 2 C.J. Bryce made jump shot 16:11
  Defensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk 16:20
  Jordan Nwora missed jump shot 16:22
  Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora 16:37
  Devon Daniels missed jump shot 16:39
  Traveling violation turnover on Steven Enoch 16:49
+ 2 Devon Daniels made layup 17:14
  Offensive rebound by Devon Daniels 17:16
Team Stats
Points 46 37
Field Goals 17-33 (51.5%) 12-36 (33.3%)
3-Pointers 7-12 (58.3%) 2-12 (16.7%)
Free Throws 5-6 (83.3%) 11-14 (78.6%)
Total Rebounds 23 18
Offensive 5 6
Defensive 15 10
Team 3 2
Assists 8 2
Steals 1 7
Blocks 0 2
Turnovers 13 8
Fouls 15 8
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
30
R. McMahon G
18 PTS, 1 AST
home team logo
0
D. Funderburk F
9 PTS, 8 REB
12T
away team logo 6 Louisville 18-3 41546
home team logo NC State 14-7 261137
PNC Arena Raleigh, NC
PNC Arena Raleigh, NC
Team Stats
away team logo 6 Louisville 18-3 75.3 PPG 41.6 RPG 14.5 APG
home team logo NC State 14-7 74.8 PPG 40.2 RPG 13.5 APG
Key Players
30
R. McMahon G 8.0 PPG 1.0 RPG 2.0 APG 41.3 FG%
0
D. Funderburk F 13.1 PPG 6.0 RPG 0.4 APG 63.9 FG%
Top Scorers
30
R. McMahon G 18 PTS 0 REB 1 AST
0
D. Funderburk F 9 PTS 8 REB 0 AST
51.5 FG% 33.3
58.3 3PT FG% 16.7
83.3 FT% 78.6
Louisville
Starters
R. McMahon
L. Kimble
J. Nwora
S. Enoch
S. Williamson
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. McMahon 18 0 1 6/7 6/7 0/0 1 19 0 0 1 0 0
L. Kimble 7 1 3 3/3 1/1 0/0 2 15 0 0 3 0 1
J. Nwora 6 7 1 1/8 0/2 4/4 2 24 0 0 1 2 5
S. Enoch 4 8 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 2 22 0 0 2 1 7
S. Williamson 1 0 1 0/2 0/1 1/2 0 15 0 0 1 0 0
On Court
R. McMahon
L. Kimble
J. Nwora
S. Enoch
S. Williamson
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. McMahon 18 0 1 6/7 6/7 0/0 1 19 0 0 1 0 0
L. Kimble 7 1 3 3/3 1/1 0/0 2 15 0 0 3 0 1
J. Nwora 6 7 1 1/8 0/2 4/4 2 24 0 0 1 2 5
S. Enoch 4 8 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 2 22 0 0 2 1 7
S. Williamson 1 0 1 0/2 0/1 1/2 0 15 0 0 1 0 0
On Bench
D. Johnson
M. Williams
K. Oddo
H. Orbaugh
J. Withers
Q. Slazinski
J. Nickelberry
A. Igiehon
G. Williams
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Johnson 6 1 2 3/5 0/0 0/0 0 9 1 0 1 0 1
M. Williams 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 3 0 0 1 0 0
K. Oddo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Orbaugh - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Withers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Slazinski - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nickelberry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Igiehon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 46 20 8 17/33 7/12 5/6 15 107 1 0 13 5 15
NC State
Starters
D. Funderburk
C. Bryce
D. Daniels
M. Johnson
J. Hellems
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Funderburk 9 8 0 1/3 0/0 7/8 1 19 1 1 2 3 5
C. Bryce 7 1 0 3/7 1/4 0/0 2 22 1 0 1 0 1
D. Daniels 7 3 0 3/7 0/1 1/2 1 22 0 0 2 1 2
M. Johnson 5 3 2 2/9 0/2 1/2 1 22 4 0 0 1 2
J. Hellems 4 1 0 1/5 0/3 2/2 2 16 0 0 1 1 0
On Court
D. Funderburk
C. Bryce
D. Daniels
M. Johnson
J. Hellems
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Funderburk 9 8 0 1/3 0/0 7/8 1 19 1 1 2 3 5
C. Bryce 7 1 0 3/7 1/4 0/0 2 22 1 0 1 0 1
D. Daniels 7 3 0 3/7 0/1 1/2 1 22 0 0 2 1 2
M. Johnson 5 3 2 2/9 0/2 1/2 1 22 4 0 0 1 2
J. Hellems 4 1 0 1/5 0/3 2/2 2 16 0 0 1 1 0
On Bench
B. Beverly
M. Bates
P. Andree
D. Dixon
T. Allen
A. Taylor
D. Seabron
C. Graham
M. Farthing
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Beverly 3 0 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 11 1 0 1 0 0
M. Bates 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 7 0 1 0 0 0
P. Andree 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 6 0 0 1 0 0
D. Dixon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Taylor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Seabron - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Graham - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Farthing - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 37 16 2 12/36 2/12 11/14 8 125 7 2 8 6 10
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View