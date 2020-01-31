|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Devon Daniels
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
Ryan McMahon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
32.0
|
|
+2
|
Markell Johnson made jump shot
|
41-26
|
47.0
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Nwora made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
41-24
|
47.0
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Nwora made 1st of 2 free throws
|
40-24
|
47.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on C.J. Bryce
|
|
53.0
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Devon Daniels, stolen by David Johnson
|
|
1:08
|
|
+2
|
David Johnson made layup
|
39-24
|
1:22
|
|
+1
|
Markell Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
37-24
|
1:22
|
|
|
Markell Johnson missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
1:22
|
|
|
Personal foul on Steven Enoch
|
|
1:35
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Nwora made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
37-23
|
1:35
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Nwora made 1st of 2 free throws
|
36-23
|
1:35
|
|
|
Personal foul on C.J. Bryce
|
|
1:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora
|
|
1:37
|
|
|
Markell Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:53
|
|
+2
|
David Johnson made layup
|
35-23
|
2:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora
|
|
2:20
|
|
|
C.J. Bryce missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Markell Johnson
|
|
2:30
|
|
|
Steven Enoch missed floating jump shot
|
|
2:34
|
|
+2
|
Markell Johnson made jump shot
|
33-23
|
2:47
|
|
+2
|
Steven Enoch made alley-oop shot, assist by David Johnson
|
33-21
|
2:59
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Steven Enoch
|
|
3:01
|
|
|
Braxton Beverly missed layup
|
|
3:17
|
|
+3
|
Ryan McMahon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Nwora
|
31-21
|
3:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora
|
|
3:27
|
|
|
C.J. Bryce missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk
|
|
3:43
|
|
|
David Johnson missed layup
|
|
3:49
|
|
|
Personal foul on Markell Johnson
|
|
4:07
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Pat Andree
|
|
4:21
|
|
+3
|
Ryan McMahon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lamarr Kimble
|
28-21
|
4:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Louisville
|
|
4:35
|
|
|
Markell Johnson missed jump shot
|
|
4:47
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Samuell Williamson, stolen by Markell Johnson
|
|
4:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Steven Enoch
|
|
5:00
|
|
|
Pat Andree missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by NC State
|
|
5:24
|
|
|
Jordan Nwora missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:39
|
|
|
Turnover on Devon Daniels
|
|
5:39
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Devon Daniels
|
|
6:01
|
|
+3
|
Ryan McMahon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lamarr Kimble
|
25-21
|
6:14
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jericole Hellems
|
|
6:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora
|
|
6:22
|
|
|
Jericole Hellems missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:41
|
|
+3
|
Ryan McMahon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Samuell Williamson
|
22-21
|
6:58
|
|
+2
|
D.J. Funderburk made dunk
|
19-21
|
7:02
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk
|
|
7:04
|
|
|
Markell Johnson missed layup
|
|
7:14
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Nwora made dunk
|
19-19
|
7:18
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jordan Nwora
|
|
7:20
|
|
|
Samuell Williamson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:47
|
|
+2
|
C.J. Bryce made jump shot
|
17-19
|
8:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Markell Johnson
|
|
8:09
|
|
|
Jordan Nwora missed jump shot
|
|
8:33
|
|
+2
|
Jericole Hellems made turnaround jump shot
|
17-17
|
8:56
|
|
+2
|
Lamarr Kimble made floating jump shot
|
17-15
|
9:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Steven Enoch
|
|
9:05
|
|
|
Markell Johnson missed jump shot
|
|
9:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk
|
|
9:19
|
|
|
Jordan Nwora missed jump shot
|
|
9:38
|
|
+1
|
D.J. Funderburk made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
15-15
|
9:38
|
|
+1
|
D.J. Funderburk made 1st of 2 free throws
|
15-14
|
9:40
|
|
|
Personal foul on Malik Williams
|
|
9:40
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk
|
|
9:42
|
|
|
Jericole Hellems missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:56
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Malik Williams
|
|
10:19
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on D.J. Funderburk
|
|
10:38
|
|
|
Turnover on Dwayne Sutton
|
|
10:38
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Dwayne Sutton
|
|
10:56
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on D.J. Funderburk
|
|
11:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk
|
|
11:05
|
|
|
Samuell Williamson missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
11:05
|
|
+1
|
Samuell Williamson made 1st of 2 free throws
|
15-13
|
11:05
|
|
|
Shooting foul on D.J. Funderburk
|
|
11:14
|
|
+1
|
D.J. Funderburk made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
14-13
|
11:14
|
|
+1
|
D.J. Funderburk made 1st of 2 free throws
|
14-12
|
11:14
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Ryan McMahon
|
|
11:35
|
|
+3
|
Ryan McMahon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Johnson
|
14-11
|
11:44
|
|
+1
|
D.J. Funderburk made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
11-11
|
11:44
|
|
|
D.J. Funderburk missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
11:45
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Malik Williams
|
|
12:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk
|
|
12:02
|
|
|
Samuell Williamson missed layup, blocked by D.J. Funderburk
|
|
12:18
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Braxton Beverly
|
|
12:27
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on David Johnson, stolen by Braxton Beverly
|
|
12:49
|
|
+3
|
Braxton Beverly made 3-pt. jump shot
|
11-10
|
12:56
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Steven Enoch, stolen by Markell Johnson
|
|
13:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by David Johnson
|
|
13:05
|
|
|
Pat Andree missed jump shot
|
|
13:18
|
|
|
Personal foul on Steven Enoch
|
|
13:38
|
|
+2
|
Steven Enoch made layup
|
11-7
|
13:38
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Steven Enoch
|
|
13:38
|
|
|
Jordan Nwora missed layup
|
|
13:49
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jordan Nwora
|
|
13:51
|
|
|
David Johnson missed layup, blocked by Manny Bates
|
|
13:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Steven Enoch
|
|
14:00
|
|
|
C.J. Bryce missed jump shot
|
|
14:28
|
|
+2
|
David Johnson made layup
|
9-7
|
14:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Steven Enoch
|
|
14:38
|
|
|
Devon Daniels missed jump shot
|
|
14:45
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Ryan McMahon
|
|
14:53
|
|
|
Personal foul on Manny Bates
|
|
15:16
|
|
+2
|
Manny Bates made floating jump shot, assist by Markell Johnson
|
7-7
|
15:39
|
|
+3
|
Ryan McMahon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lamarr Kimble
|
7-5
|
15:47
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on C.J. Bryce
|
|
15:53
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jordan Nwora, stolen by Markell Johnson
|
|
16:07
|
|
|
Turnover on Jericole Hellems
|
|
16:07
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Jericole Hellems
|
|
16:17
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Dwayne Sutton
|
|
16:18
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton
|
|
16:20
|
|
|
Jordan Nwora missed jump shot
|
|
16:32
|
|
+1
|
Devon Daniels made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
4-5
|
16:32
|
|
|
Devon Daniels missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
16:32
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Darius Perry
|
|
16:43
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Markell Johnson
|
|
16:45
|
|
|
C.J. Bryce missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:48
|
|
|
Personal foul on Darius Perry
|
|
17:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by C.J. Bryce
|
|
17:05
|
|
|
Darius Perry missed jump shot
|
|
17:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Darius Perry
|
|
17:14
|
|
|
D.J. Funderburk missed jump shot
|
|
17:26
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Lamarr Kimble, stolen by D.J. Funderburk
|
|
17:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Louisville
|
|
17:42
|
|
|
Devon Daniels missed jump shot
|
|
17:46
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jericole Hellems
|
|
17:48
|
|
|
Markell Johnson missed dunk
|
|
17:56
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Lamarr Kimble, stolen by Markell Johnson
|
|
18:02
|
|
+1
|
D.J. Funderburk made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
4-4
|
18:02
|
|
+1
|
D.J. Funderburk made 1st of 2 free throws
|
4-3
|
18:02
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jordan Nwora
|
|
18:09
|
|
|
Personal foul on Dwayne Sutton
|
|
18:09
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk
|
|
18:11
|
|
|
Jericole Hellems missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:32
|
|
+2
|
Darius Perry made layup
|
4-2
|
18:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lamarr Kimble
|
|
18:44
|
|
|
Markell Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:59
|
|
|
Personal foul on Lamarr Kimble
|
|
19:09
|
|
+2
|
Lamarr Kimble made layup
|
2-2
|
19:20
|
|
+2
|
Devon Daniels made jump shot
|
0-2
|
19:45
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Dwayne Sutton, stolen by C.J. Bryce
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Louisville
|