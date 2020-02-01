|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Oregon
|
|
19:38
|
|
+2
|
Will Richardson made layup, assist by Chandler Lawson
|
2-0
|
19:29
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Bryce Wills, stolen by Will Richardson
|
|
19:06
|
|
|
Chris Duarte missed layup
|
|
19:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Oscar da Silva
|
|
19:23
|
|
|
Spencer Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:55
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Bryce Wills
|
|
18:46
|
|
|
Bryce Wills missed layup
|
|
18:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chandler Lawson
|
|
18:38
|
|
|
Chris Duarte missed jump shot
|
|
18:36
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Shakur Juiston
|
|
18:29
|
|
+2
|
Shakur Juiston made layup
|
4-0
|
18:29
|
|
|
Personal foul on Payton Pritchard
|
|
18:27
|
|
+2
|
Oscar da Silva made layup
|
4-2
|
18:11
|
|
|
Chris Duarte missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Daejon Davis
|
|
17:57
|
|
|
Daejon Davis missed layup
|
|
17:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Shakur Juiston
|
|
17:41
|
|
+3
|
Chris Duarte made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Payton Pritchard
|
7-2
|
17:27
|
|
+2
|
Oscar da Silva made layup, assist by Tyrell Terry
|
7-4
|
17:16
|
|
|
Payton Pritchard missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyrell Terry
|
|
17:04
|
|
+3
|
Daejon Davis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrell Terry
|
7-7
|
16:35
|
|
|
3-second violation turnover on Payton Pritchard
|
|
16:28
|
|
|
Personal foul on Shakur Juiston
|
|
16:16
|
|
|
Spencer Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chris Duarte
|
|
15:55
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Will Richardson, stolen by Oscar da Silva
|
|
15:45
|
|
+2
|
Tyrell Terry made layup
|
7-9
|
15:21
|
|
|
Chris Duarte missed layup
|
|
15:19
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Anthony Mathis
|
|
15:13
|
|
|
C.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bryce Wills
|
|
15:03
|
|
|
Lukas Kisunas missed layup
|
|
15:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Anthony Mathis
|
|
14:50
|
|
+3
|
Payton Pritchard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Mathis
|
10-9
|
14:31
|
|
+2
|
Lukas Kisunas made layup, assist by Oscar da Silva
|
10-11
|
14:09
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Chandler Lawson
|
|
14:05
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Spencer Jones
|
|
13:42
|
|
|
Payton Pritchard missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Oscar da Silva
|
|
13:31
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Bryce Wills
|
|
13:21
|
|
+2
|
Francis Okoro made alley-oop shot, assist by Payton Pritchard
|
12-11
|
13:05
|
|
|
Personal foul on C.J. Walker
|
|
12:54
|
|
|
Tyrell Terry missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Payton Pritchard
|
|
12:45
|
|
+2
|
Anthony Mathis made jump shot
|
14-11
|
12:23
|
|
+2
|
Lukas Kisunas made dunk, assist by Daejon Davis
|
14-13
|
11:57
|
|
+2
|
Payton Pritchard made layup
|
16-13
|
11:43
|
|
+3
|
Isaac White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Oscar da Silva
|
16-16
|
11:22
|
|
+3
|
Anthony Mathis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Payton Pritchard
|
19-16
|
10:53
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Tyrell Terry, stolen by Francis Okoro
|
|
10:36
|
|
|
Payton Pritchard missed layup, blocked by Bryce Wills
|
|
10:34
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Oregon
|
|
10:23
|
|
|
Payton Pritchard missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:21
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Oregon
|
|
10:21
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on Oregon
|
|
10:07
|
|
|
Bryce Wills missed layup
|
|
10:05
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tyrell Terry
|
|
9:58
|
|
|
Isaac White missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Payton Pritchard
|
|
9:40
|
|
+2
|
Payton Pritchard made layup
|
21-16
|
9:23
|
|
+2
|
Oscar da Silva made layup
|
21-18
|
9:13
|
|
|
Chris Duarte missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:11
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Francis Okoro
|
|
8:48
|
|
|
Personal foul on Bryce Wills
|
|
8:28
|
|
|
C.J. Walker missed layup
|
|
8:26
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Francis Okoro
|
|
8:21
|
|
+2
|
Chris Duarte made dunk
|
23-18
|
8:03
|
|
|
Spencer Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Anthony Mathis
|
|
7:53
|
|
|
Chris Duarte missed layup
|
|
7:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by James Keefe
|
|
7:25
|
|
|
Tyrell Terry missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Francis Okoro
|
|
7:04
|
|
|
Anthony Mathis missed jump shot
|
|
7:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyrell Terry
|
|
6:48
|
|
|
Oscar da Silva missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by C.J. Walker
|
|
6:37
|
|
|
C.J. Walker missed layup
|
|
6:35
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Chris Duarte
|
|
6:34
|
|
+2
|
Chris Duarte made dunk
|
25-18
|
6:25
|
|
|
Personal foul on Francis Okoro
|
|
6:25
|
|
+3
|
Spencer Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrell Terry
|
25-21
|
6:17
|
|
|
Will Richardson missed layup
|
|
6:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Oscar da Silva
|
|
5:59
|
|
|
Daejon Davis missed layup
|
|
5:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by C.J. Walker
|
|
5:28
|
|
|
Payton Pritchard missed jump shot
|
|
5:26
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Francis Okoro
|
|
5:11
|
|
|
C.J. Walker missed jump shot
|
|
5:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyrell Terry
|
|
5:54
|
|
|
Personal foul on C.J. Walker
|
|
5:08
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Tyrell Terry, stolen by Francis Okoro
|
|
5:08
|
|
+3
|
Chris Duarte made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Payton Pritchard
|
28-21
|
5:06
|
|
|
Spencer Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Shakur Juiston
|
|
5:01
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Payton Pritchard, stolen by Daejon Davis
|
|
4:43
|
|
|
Daejon Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chris Duarte
|
|
4:18
|
|
+2
|
Chris Duarte made layup
|
30-21
|
3:54
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Shakur Juiston
|
|
3:54
|
|
+1
|
Isaac White made 1st of 3 free throws
|
30-22
|
3:54
|
|
+1
|
Isaac White made 2nd of 3 free throws
|
30-23
|
3:54
|
|
+1
|
Isaac White made 3rd of 3 free throws
|
30-24
|
3:44
|
|
|
Payton Pritchard missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Oscar da Silva
|
|
3:34
|
|
|
Isaac White missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Addison Patterson
|
|
3:27
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Daejon Davis
|
|
3:27
|
|
+1
|
Payton Pritchard made 1st of 2 free throws
|
31-24
|
3:27
|
|
+1
|
Payton Pritchard made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
32-24
|
3:17
|
|
+2
|
Oscar da Silva made layup, assist by Bryce Wills
|
32-26
|
3:06
|
|
|
Personal foul on Isaac White
|
|
3:05
|
|
|
Chris Duarte missed layup
|
|
3:03
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Oregon
|
|
2:55
|
|
|
Payton Pritchard missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Spencer Jones
|
|
2:43
|
|
|
Bryce Wills missed layup
|
|
2:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chandler Lawson
|
|
2:15
|
|
+2
|
Will Richardson made jump shot
|
34-26
|
1:52
|
|
|
Oscar da Silva missed layup
|
|
1:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chris Duarte
|
|
1:19
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Addison Patterson
|
|
1:19
|
|
|
Turnover on Addison Patterson
|
|
1:01
|
|
+2
|
Oscar da Silva made layup, assist by Isaac White
|
34-28
|
47.0
|
|
|
Offensive foul on C.J. Walker
|
|
47.0
|
|
|
Turnover on C.J. Walker
|
|
36.0
|
|
|
Spencer Jones missed layup
|
|
34.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chandler Lawson
|
|
8.0
|
|
+2
|
Will Richardson made jump shot
|
36-28
|
2.0
|
|
|
Oscar da Silva missed jump shot
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Spencer Jones
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|