  • Jan 31, 2020

Butler coach LaVall Jordan knew exactly what he wanted to say after the Bulldogs' sloppy first half at Georgetown on Tuesday, but injured point guard Aaron Thompson beat him to it.

Thompson's halftime message seemed to spark No. 16 Butler to a 69-64 Big East victory as the Bulldogs overcame early foul trouble, 12 first-half turnovers and a 14-point deficit.

"It's hard to guard turnovers," Jordan told reporters. "But when I get in the locker room and Aaron Thompson's already having the come-to-Jesus talk that I was about to have, it says a lot about our leadership."

The Bulldogs (17-4, 5-3 Big East) opened the second half on an 18-3 run to take a four-point lead over the Hoyas and will bring a two-game winning streak into a conference home game against the slumping Providence Friars (11-10, 4-4) on Saturday.

The Friars have lost three in a row and four of five, a stretch that began with a 70-58 home loss to Butler on Jan. 10. They have not played since a 64-60 loss at No. 9 Villanova last Saturday.

Kamar Baldwin and Sean McDermott, Butler's usual suspects, carried the Bulldogs past Georgetown while Thompson missed his second straight game with a left wrist injury. His status for Saturday's game is unknown.

McDermott, a 6-foot-6 wing, had 25 points and tied a career high with seven 3-pointers, often on uncontested looks on the perimeter. Baldwin had 13 points, 12 in the second half, and the pair combined for 26 of the Bulldogs' 37 second-half points.

McDermott hit a 3-pointer from the left wing to break a 64-64 tie with 49.9 seconds remaining, and Baldwin hit two free throws 32 seconds left.

That came after Baldwin had a season-high 31 points with eight rebounds and five assists when the Bulldogs broke a three-game losing streak in an 89-85 overtime victory over Marquette on Jan. 24.

"I just kind of pick and choose my spots," said Baldwin, a 6-foot-1 guard who is averaging a team-high 16.0 points to go with 4.3 assists. "Just reading defenses and seeing where I can get to my spots."

McDermott, averaging 11.9 points a game, has 41 points the past two games while going 14 of 20 from the field, 9 of 14 from three-point range.

Providence has lost to all four ranked teams it has played since opening the Big East season 3-0, and offensive production has been a sticking point. The Friars have shot under 40 percent in each of the past five games, 31.7 percent in each of the losses to both Butler and Villanova. They made 3 of 23 three-point attempts against the Wildcats.

"It's frustrating to see, because in practice they're going down," said Providence coach Ed Cooley, whose team is last in the Big East with a 40.1 field-goal percentage.

Senior Alpha Diallo leads the Friars in scoring (13.3 points) and rebounding (8.0), but he was scoreless against Villanova, going 0 for 6 from the field. Sophomore David Duke (12.7 points) had his first career double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds against the Wildcats but was 4 of 16 from the field.

"We're playing for our lives," Cooley told reporters after the Villanova loss. "At some point we have to be able to win these games."

--Field Level Media

2nd Half
PROV Friars 4
BUTLER Bulldogs 4

Time Team Play Score
18:26 +2 Nate Watson made layup 35-29
18:54 +2 Bryce Golden made layup 33-29
18:57   Offensive rebound by Bryce Golden  
18:59   Jordan Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:20   Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott  
19:20   Nate Watson missed free throw  
19:20   Shooting foul on Sean McDermott  
19:20 +2 Nate Watson made jump shot, assist by David Duke 33-27
19:45 +2 Jordan Tucker made layup, assist by Bryce Golden 31-27

1st Half
PROV Friars 31
BUTLER Bulldogs 25

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
1.0   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Tucker, stolen by Greg Gantt  
2.0 +1 David Duke made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-25
2.0 +1 David Duke made 1st of 2 free throws 30-25
2.0   Personal foul on Jordan Tucker  
2.0   Bad pass turnover on Henry Baddley, stolen by Greg Gantt  
5.0   Offensive rebound by Bryce Nze  
7.0   Kamar Baldwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13.0   Offensive rebound by Henry Baddley  
15.0   Jordan Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
54.0 +3 Luwane Pipkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kalif Young 29-25
1:14   Turnover on Kamar Baldwin  
1:14   Offensive foul on Kamar Baldwin  
1:27   Traveling violation turnover on David Duke  
1:39 +1 Jordan Tucker made 3rd of 3 free throws 26-25
1:39 +1 Jordan Tucker made 2nd of 3 free throws 26-24
1:39   Jordan Tucker missed 1st of 3 free throws  
1:39   Shooting foul on David Duke  
1:59   Offensive rebound by Jordan Tucker  
2:01   Kamar Baldwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:30 +2 Kalif Young made layup 26-23
2:34   Offensive rebound by Kalif Young  
2:36   Maliek White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:50   Lost ball turnover on Derrik Smits  
3:16 +2 Maliek White made layup 24-23
3:21   Offensive rebound by Nate Watson  
3:23   Luwane Pipkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:35   Offensive rebound by Greg Gantt  
3:37   Nate Watson missed hook shot  
3:56 +1 Kamar Baldwin made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-23
3:56 +1 Kamar Baldwin made 1st of 2 free throws 22-22
3:56   Personal foul on Maliek White  
4:09   Bad pass turnover on Maliek White, stolen by Bryce Nze  
4:24   Defensive rebound by Kalif Young  
4:26   Khalif Battle missed jump shot  
4:43 +1 A.J. Reeves made free throw 22-21
4:43   Shooting foul on Khalif Battle  
4:43 +2 A.J. Reeves made jump shot, assist by Maliek White 21-21
4:49   Offensive rebound by Providence  
4:51   Maliek White missed layup  
4:59 +2 Bryce Nze made layup 19-21
5:20   Defensive rebound by Jordan Tucker  
5:22   Greg Gantt missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:47   Bad pass turnover on Bryce Nze  
6:00   Lost ball turnover on A.J. Reeves, stolen by Sean McDermott  
6:21   Bad pass turnover on Derrik Smits  
6:49 +3 A.J. Reeves made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luwane Pipkins 19-19
7:04   Defensive rebound by Kalif Young  
7:06   Jordan Tucker missed jump shot  
7:32   Defensive rebound by Bryce Nze  
7:34   Maliek White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:55   Defensive rebound by Kalif Young  
7:55   Bryce Nze missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:55 +1 Bryce Nze made 1st of 2 free throws 16-19
7:54   Personal foul on Luwane Pipkins  
8:08   Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott  
8:10   A.J. Reeves missed jump shot  
8:17   Defensive rebound by Kalif Young  
8:19   Jordan Tucker missed layup  
8:32   Bad pass turnover on Maliek White  
8:40   Defensive rebound by A.J. Reeves  
8:42   Jordan Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:51   Defensive rebound by Jordan Tucker  
8:53   Luwane Pipkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:10 +1 Sean McDermott made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-18
9:10 +1 Sean McDermott made 1st of 2 free throws 16-17
9:07   Personal foul on A.J. Reeves  
9:07   Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott  
9:09   Kalif Young missed dunk  
9:22   Turnover on Bryce Golden  
9:22   Offensive foul on Bryce Golden  
9:44 +2 Maliek White made layup 16-16
9:53   Offensive rebound by Kalif Young  
9:55   Alpha Diallo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:08   Defensive rebound by Alpha Diallo  
10:08   Jordan Tucker missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:08 +1 Jordan Tucker made 1st of 2 free throws 14-16
10:08   Personal foul on Alpha Diallo  
10:20 +1 Luwane Pipkins made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-15
10:20 +1 Luwane Pipkins made 1st of 2 free throws 13-15
10:20   Shooting foul on Khalif Battle  
10:23   Lost ball turnover on Khalif Battle, stolen by Luwane Pipkins  
10:38 +2 Maliek White made layup 12-15
10:44   Defensive rebound by Alpha Diallo  
10:46   Kamar Baldwin missed layup  
10:56   Defensive rebound by Kamar Baldwin  
10:58   Maliek White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:25 +2 Jordan Tucker made layup 10-15
11:39   Offensive rebound by Derrik Smits  
11:41   Kamar Baldwin missed layup  
11:59 +3 Luwane Pipkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maliek White 10-13
12:16 +2 Sean McDermott made layup, assist by Derrik Smits 7-13
12:25   Defensive rebound by Derrik Smits  
12:27   Emmitt Holt missed dunk  
12:35   Offensive rebound by Emmitt Holt  
12:37   David Duke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:42   Personal foul on Henry Baddley  
13:00 +2 Bryce Nze made dunk, assist by Derrik Smits 7-11
13:03   Personal foul on Luwane Pipkins  
13:12   Defensive rebound by Bryce Nze  
13:14   Alpha Diallo missed jump shot  
13:31 +1 Sean McDermott made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-9
13:31 +1 Sean McDermott made 1st of 2 free throws 7-8
13:31   Shooting foul on Nate Watson  
13:51 +1 Nate Watson made free throw 7-7
13:51   Shooting foul on Derrik Smits  
13:51 +2 Nate Watson made layup, assist by Alpha Diallo 6-7
14:03 +1 Derrik Smits made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-7
14:03   Derrik Smits missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:03   Shooting foul on A.J. Reeves  
14:13   Defensive rebound by Jordan Tucker  
14:15   David Duke missed jump shot  
14:31   Defensive rebound by Kalif Young  
14:31   Bryce Nze missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:31 +1 Bryce Nze made 1st of 2 free throws 4-6
14:31   Shooting foul on Alpha Diallo  
14:53   Turnover on Nate Watson  
14:53   Offensive foul on Nate Watson  
15:01   Offensive rebound by A.J. Reeves  
15:03   A.J. Reeves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:20   Defensive rebound by David Duke  
15:22   Derrik Smits missed jump shot  
15:49 +2 David Duke made layup 4-5
16:10 +1 Bryce Golden made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-5
16:10 +1 Bryce Golden made 1st of 2 free throws 2-4
16:10   Shooting foul on David Duke  
16:11   Offensive rebound by Bryce Golden  
16:13   Kamar Baldwin missed layup  
16:34   Defensive rebound by Kamar Baldwin  
16:36   Kalif Young missed jump shot  
16:51   Defensive rebound by David Duke  
16:53   Bryce Golden missed layup  
17:24   Defensive rebound by Butler  
17:26   Nate Watson missed jump shot  
17:52   Bad pass turnover on Sean McDermott  
17:58   Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott  
18:00   Maliek White missed layup  
18:06   Personal foul on Bryce Golden  
18:31 +3 Jordan Tucker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kamar Baldwin 2-3
19:03 +2 Nate Watson made dunk, assist by Kalif Young 2-0
19:13   Lost ball turnover on Bryce Nze  
19:30   Lost ball turnover on David Duke, stolen by Sean McDermott  
20:00   Jumpball received by Providence  
Key Players
A. Diallo
11 G
A. Thompson
2 G
32.5 Min. Per Game 32.5
6.6 Pts. Per Game 6.6
5.1 Ast. Per Game 5.1
3.5 Reb. Per Game 3.5
40.0 Field Goal % 48.0
26.1 Three Point % 8.3
57.0 Free Throw % 60.8
+ 2 Nate Watson made layup 18:26
+ 2 Bryce Golden made layup 18:54
  Offensive rebound by Bryce Golden 18:57
  Jordan Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot 18:59
  Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott 19:20
  Nate Watson missed free throw 19:20
  Shooting foul on Sean McDermott 19:20
+ 2 Nate Watson made jump shot, assist by David Duke 19:20
+ 2 Jordan Tucker made layup, assist by Bryce Golden 19:45
  Bad pass turnover on Jordan Tucker, stolen by Greg Gantt 1.0
+ 1 David Duke made 2nd of 2 free throws 2.0
Team Stats
Points 35 29
Field Goals 13-32 (40.6%) 7-20 (35.0%)
3-Pointers 3-12 (25.0%) 1-6 (16.7%)
Free Throws 6-7 (85.7%) 14-19 (73.7%)
Total Rebounds 17 19
Offensive 6 6
Defensive 10 12
Team 1 1
Assists 7 4
Steals 3 3
Blocks 0 0
Turnovers 6 10
Fouls 11 9
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
N. Watson C
9 PTS, 1 REB
home team logo
1
J. Tucker F
10 PTS, 4 REB
12T
away team logo Providence 11-10 31435
home team logo 16 Butler 17-4 25429
Hinkle Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
Hinkle Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
Team Stats
away team logo Providence 11-10 70.8 PPG 41.9 RPG 14.9 APG
home team logo 16 Butler 17-4 69.3 PPG 38.3 RPG 13.3 APG
Key Players
0
N. Watson C 9.8 PPG 4.5 RPG 0.6 APG 51.5 FG%
1
J. Tucker F 9.2 PPG 4.1 RPG 0.8 APG 38.0 FG%
Top Scorers
0
N. Watson C 9 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
1
J. Tucker F 10 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
40.6 FG% 35.0
25.0 3PT FG% 16.7
85.7 FT% 73.7
Providence
Starters
N. Watson
M. White
A. Reeves
D. Duke
K. Young
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Watson 9 1 0 4/6 0/0 1/2 2 10 0 0 1 1 0
M. White 6 0 2 3/8 0/3 0/0 1 22 0 0 2 0 0
A. Reeves 6 2 0 2/4 1/2 1/1 2 13 0 0 1 1 1
D. Duke 4 2 1 1/3 0/1 2/2 2 18 0 0 2 0 2
K. Young 2 7 2 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 15 0 0 0 2 5
On Bench
L. Pipkins
E. Holt
A. Diallo
G. Gantt
N. Horchler
A. Fonts
K. Monroe
J. Bynum
J. Nichols Jr.
T. Dempsey
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Pipkins 8 0 1 2/4 2/4 2/2 2 12 1 0 0 0 0
E. Holt 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 1 0
A. Diallo 0 2 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 2 9 0 0 0 0 2
G. Gantt 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 6 2 0 0 1 0
N. Horchler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Fonts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Monroe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bynum - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nichols Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Dempsey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 35 16 7 13/32 3/12 6/7 11 108 3 0 6 6 10
Butler
Starters
J. Tucker
S. McDermott
B. Nze
B. Golden
K. Baldwin
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Tucker 10 4 0 3/8 1/4 3/5 1 19 0 0 1 1 3
S. McDermott 6 4 0 1/1 0/0 4/4 1 18 2 0 1 0 4
B. Nze 6 3 0 2/2 0/0 2/4 0 19 1 0 2 1 2
B. Golden 4 2 1 1/2 0/0 2/2 2 6 0 0 1 2 0
K. Baldwin 2 2 1 0/5 0/2 2/2 1 20 0 0 1 0 2
On Bench
D. Smits
H. Baddley
K. Battle
C. David
C. Donovan
A. Thompson
M. Hastings
J. Mulloy
M. Parker
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Smits 1 2 2 0/1 0/0 1/2 1 11 0 0 2 1 1
H. Baddley 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 10 0 0 1 1 0
K. Battle 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 4 0 0 1 0 0
C. David - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Donovan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Hastings - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Mulloy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Parker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 29 18 4 7/20 1/6 14/19 9 107 3 0 10 6 12
