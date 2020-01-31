RUT
MICH

No. 25 Rutgers to face Michigan on the big stage

  • FLM
  • Jan 31, 2020

With seven conference wins, the Rutgers basketball team already has equaled its Big Ten victory total from last season.

And the surprising Scarlet Knights get an extra treat on Saturday as they continue their surprising surge toward the top of the conference standings. Ranked 25th in the nation, Rutgers will face Michigan at New York's Madison Square Garden.

"These guys will be excited to play at the Garden," coach Steve Pikiell said. "The Garden's a really special place, as everyone knows. It'll be a fun venue."

Pikiell is quite familiar with the building from his playing days at Connecticut. Most of his players never have set foot on the court.

"It's going to be a humbling experience to be playing on the same court that NBA players play on, so I'm excited and looking forward to it," forward Akwasi Yeboah told 247 Sports.

Rutgers (16-5, 7-3 Big Ten) has won 10 of its past 12 and four of its past five. In their last conquest, they downed Purdue 70-63 on Tuesday by building a 17-point second-half lead and holding off the Boilermakers' late rally.

"We had to play hard the whole game," Pikiell said. "Everyone chipped in, playing nine guys double-figure minutes. We needed everybody, every fan to help us. I thought we got back to Rutgers basketball, which is playing defense and being tough."

Pikiell's club has been grinding out victories with a balanced offensive attack. Their top six scorers are averaging between 8.0 and 12.0 points.

Michigan won the only meeting between the schools last season, 77-65.

The Wolverines (12-8, 3-6) snapped a four-game losing streak with a 79-68 victory at Nebraska on Tuesday. Guard Eli Brooks led the way with 20 points, nine rebounds and four assists as the Wolverines overcame the absences of point guard Zavier Simpson and forward Isaiah Livers.

Simpson was suspended the day before the game for violating team rules while Livers was sidelined by a hip injury.

Simpson had appeared in all 135 games over his four seasons with the program. He leads the nation in assists, averaging 8.3 per game.

"Anyone, one through 16, I will hold accountable," coach Juwan Howard said. "You break a team rule, you break a team rule, no matter who you are. No one is bigger or better than the team."

Michigan had not won a Big Ten road game until it pulled away from the Cornhuskers. Brandon Johns Jr. had 16 points and seven rebounds filling in for Livers.

"We needed that. A lot of people stepped up," freshman forward Franz Wagner told the Detroit News. "I think Brandon was incredible, the offensive rebounds. He dominated, especially in the second half. Maybe he didn't score the most points, but that's stuff to me that wins these type of games, where you have to scrap when we have two of our best players down."

While Saturday's game will be played at a neutral site, most of the crowd will be pulling for the Scarlet Knights. Getting a victory in a hostile environment on Tuesday gave the Wolverines a confidence boost.

"It was a huge win for us," Howard said. "We came (to Lincoln, Neb.) without two of our best players. It's good to get a road win."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text

2nd Half
RUT Scarlet Knights 22
MICH Wolverines 26

Time Team Play Score
3:11 +2 Akwasi Yeboah made layup 56-63
3:12   Offensive rebound by Akwasi Yeboah  
3:14   Geo Baker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:21   Personal foul on Franz Wagner  
3:24   Defensive rebound by Akwasi Yeboah  
3:26   Zavier Simpson missed driving layup  
3:52   Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
3:54   Montez Mathis missed reverse layup  
4:04   Offensive rebound by Akwasi Yeboah  
4:06   Ron Harper Jr. missed jump shot  
4:31   Traveling violation turnover on Franz Wagner  
4:31   Bad pass turnover on Jacob Young, stolen by Brandon Johns Jr.  
4:38   Offensive rebound by Jacob Young  
4:40   Caleb McConnell missed jump shot  
5:08   Commercial timeout called  
5:08   Turnover on Jacob Young  
5:08   Offensive foul on Jacob Young  
5:11   Offensive rebound by Jacob Young  
5:13   Montez Mathis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:43 +3 Eli Brooks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jon Teske 54-63
5:57 +2 Myles Johnson made dunk 54-60
5:59   Offensive rebound by Myles Johnson  
6:01   Jacob Young missed finger-roll layup  
6:14   Turnover on Zavier Simpson  
6:14   Offensive foul on Zavier Simpson  
6:42 +2 Akwasi Yeboah made turnaround jump shot 52-60
6:48   Offensive rebound by Rutgers  
6:49   Myles Johnson missed layup, blocked by Eli Brooks  
6:49   Offensive rebound by Myles Johnson  
6:51   Jacob Young missed jump shot  
7:04   Lost ball turnover on Brandon Johns Jr., stolen by Akwasi Yeboah  
7:33 +2 Caleb McConnell made jump shot 50-60
7:42   Offensive rebound by Rutgers  
7:43   Myles Johnson missed turnaround jump shot  
8:02   Defensive rebound by Jacob Young  
8:04   Eli Brooks missed layup  
8:12 +2 Jacob Young made dunk 48-60
8:18   Bad pass turnover on Zavier Simpson, stolen by Jacob Young  
8:28   Shot clock violation turnover on Rutgers  
8:28   Offensive rebound by Rutgers  
8:29   Montez Mathis missed layup, blocked by Brandon Johns Jr.  
8:48   Personal foul on Jon Teske  
8:48   Offensive rebound by Rutgers  
8:50   Geo Baker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:57   Jumpball received by Rutgers  
9:17 +2 Jon Teske made dunk, assist by Zavier Simpson 46-60
9:24   Personal foul on Montez Mathis  
9:27   Bad pass turnover on Ron Harper Jr., stolen by Zavier Simpson  
9:48 +2 Austin Davis made layup, assist by Zavier Simpson 46-58
10:03 +2 Shaq Carter made dunk, assist by Montez Mathis 46-56
10:19 +1 Franz Wagner made free throw 44-56
10:19   Shooting foul on Ron Harper Jr.  
10:19 +2 Franz Wagner made hook shot 44-55
10:34 +2 Caleb McConnell made jump shot 44-53
10:45   Offensive rebound by Caleb McConnell  
10:47   Ron Harper Jr. missed layup  
10:54   Offensive rebound by Ron Harper Jr.  
10:56   Caleb McConnell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:13 +2 Franz Wagner made jump shot 42-53
11:31   Personal foul on Montez Mathis  
11:31   Defensive rebound by Jon Teske  
11:33   Paul Mulcahy missed floating jump shot  
11:50 +3 Jon Teske made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zavier Simpson 42-51
12:06   Defensive rebound by Jon Teske  
12:08   Montez Mathis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:20   Defensive rebound by Shaq Carter  
12:22   Brandon Johns Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:40 +2 Jacob Young made driving layup 42-48
13:01 +2 Zavier Simpson made driving layup 40-48
13:14 +2 Paul Mulcahy made driving layup 40-46
13:34 +3 Brandon Johns Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eli Brooks 38-46
13:55   Defensive rebound by Michigan  
13:57   Paul Mulcahy missed layup, blocked by Jon Teske  
14:16 +1 Jon Teske made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-43
14:16 +1 Jon Teske made 1st of 2 free throws 38-42
14:16   Shooting foul on Myles Johnson  
14:22   Defensive rebound by Eli Brooks  
14:24   Jacob Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:31   Defensive rebound by Jacob Young  
14:33   Franz Wagner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:41   Bad pass turnover on Jacob Young, stolen by Brandon Johns Jr.  
15:10 +2 Brandon Johns Jr. made driving dunk, assist by Zavier Simpson 38-41
15:26   Bad pass turnover on Geo Baker  
15:34   Defensive rebound by Geo Baker  
15:34   Jon Teske missed free throw  
15:34   Shooting foul on Caleb McConnell  
15:34 +2 Jon Teske made layup, assist by Zavier Simpson 38-39
15:51   Defensive rebound by Michigan  
15:53   Akwasi Yeboah missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:19   Defensive rebound by Ron Harper Jr.  
16:21   Eli Brooks missed layup  
16:25   Defensive rebound by Brandon Johns Jr.  
16:27   Montez Mathis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:33   Offensive rebound by Ron Harper Jr.  
16:35   Caleb McConnell missed turnaround jump shot  
16:52   Turnover on Zavier Simpson  
16:52   Offensive foul on Zavier Simpson  
16:52   Defensive rebound by Zavier Simpson  
16:54   Ron Harper Jr. missed layup, blocked by Franz Wagner  
17:03   Defensive rebound by Montez Mathis  
17:05   Zavier Simpson missed driving layup  
17:15   Defensive rebound by Eli Brooks  
17:17   Caleb McConnell missed driving layup  
17:23   Bad pass turnover on Jon Teske, stolen by Akwasi Yeboah  
17:37 +2 Montez Mathis made layup 38-37
17:43   Bad pass turnover on Eli Brooks, stolen by Montez Mathis  
17:56   Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
17:58   Ron Harper Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:08   Defensive rebound by Myles Johnson  
18:10   Jon Teske missed hook shot  
18:22   Defensive rebound by Brandon Johns Jr.  
18:24   Myles Johnson missed layup  
18:50   Defensive rebound by Rutgers  
18:52   Eli Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:58   Offensive rebound by Brandon Johns Jr.  
19:01   Eli Brooks missed jump shot  
19:16 +2 Montez Mathis made layup 36-37
19:30   Defensive rebound by Montez Mathis  
19:32   Jon Teske missed hook shot  

1st Half
RUT Scarlet Knights 34
MICH Wolverines 37

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
1.0 +2 Brandon Johns Jr. made layup 34-37
1.0   Offensive rebound by Brandon Johns Jr.  
1.0   Austin Davis missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1.0   Austin Davis missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1.0   Shooting foul on Montez Mathis  
25.0 +2 Caleb McConnell made jump shot 34-35
45.0 +2 Austin Davis made dunk, assist by Franz Wagner 32-35
1:00 +1 Montez Mathis made free throw 32-33
1:00   Shooting foul on Austin Davis  
1:00 +2 Montez Mathis made layup 31-33
1:01   Offensive rebound by Montez Mathis  
1:01   Montez Mathis missed layup, blocked by Zavier Simpson  
1:01   Offensive rebound by Montez Mathis  
1:03   Jacob Young missed layup  
1:07   Bad pass turnover on Franz Wagner, stolen by Jacob Young  
1:21 +2 Jacob Young made layup 29-33
1:28   Bad pass turnover on Eli Brooks, stolen by Jacob Young  
1:42   Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
1:44   Myles Johnson missed layup  
1:44   Offensive rebound by Myles Johnson  
1:44   Myles Johnson missed layup  
1:51   Offensive rebound by Myles Johnson  
1:53   Jacob Young missed layup  
1:58   Defensive rebound by Caleb McConnell  
2:00   Eli Brooks missed jump shot  
2:13   Offensive rebound by Austin Davis  
2:13   Brandon Johns Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:13 +1 Brandon Johns Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 27-33
2:13   Personal foul on Paul Mulcahy  
2:27 +2 Montez Mathis made layup 27-32
2:42   Defensive rebound by Ron Harper Jr.  
2:42   Brandon Johns Jr. missed free throw  
2:42   Personal foul on Paul Mulcahy  
2:50   Defensive rebound by Brandon Johns Jr.  
2:52   Ron Harper Jr. missed layup  
3:10 +3 Eli Brooks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Johns Jr. 25-32
3:27 +2 Jacob Young made layup 25-29
3:31   Personal foul on Austin Davis  
3:48   Offensive rebound by Rutgers  
3:50   Akwasi Yeboah missed layup  
3:53   Offensive rebound by Akwasi Yeboah  
3:55   Geo Baker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:59   Defensive rebound by Jacob Young  
4:01   Brandon Johns Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:32 +3 Montez Mathis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Geo Baker 23-29
4:44 +2 Austin Davis made dunk, assist by Zavier Simpson 20-29
5:15 +3 Montez Mathis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Geo Baker 20-27
5:26   Defensive rebound by Montez Mathis  
5:26   Zavier Simpson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:26 +1 Zavier Simpson made 1st of 2 free throws 17-27
5:26   Personal foul on Geo Baker  
5:27   Lost ball turnover on Akwasi Yeboah, stolen by Zavier Simpson  
5:42 +1 Zavier Simpson made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-26
5:42 +1 Zavier Simpson made 1st of 2 free throws 17-25
5:42   Personal foul on Geo Baker  
6:02   Personal foul on Shaq Carter  
6:02   Defensive rebound by Michigan  
6:04   Ron Harper Jr. missed jump shot  
6:20   Out of bounds turnover on Eli Brooks  
6:36   Defensive rebound by Austin Davis  
6:38   Caleb McConnell missed layup  
6:48   Defensive rebound by Akwasi Yeboah  
6:50   David DeJulius missed jump shot  
7:06 +3 Ron Harper Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caleb McConnell 17-24
7:17 +2 Austin Davis made layup, assist by Eli Brooks 14-24
7:37   Defensive rebound by Eli Brooks  
7:39   Montez Mathis missed layup  
7:57   Personal foul on David DeJulius  
8:02   Personal foul on Jon Teske  
8:28 +2 Jon Teske made dunk, assist by Zavier Simpson 14-22
8:49   Defensive rebound by Brandon Johns Jr.  
8:51   Jacob Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:19 +3 Brandon Johns Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zavier Simpson 14-20
9:31   Defensive rebound by Jon Teske  
9:33   Ron Harper Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:58 +1 Brandon Johns Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-17
9:58   Brandon Johns Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:58   Shooting foul on Myles Johnson  
10:02 +1 Myles Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-16
10:02 +1 Myles Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 13-16
10:02   Shooting foul on Franz Wagner  
10:09   Defensive rebound by Geo Baker  
10:11   Franz Wagner missed jump shot  
10:18   Offensive rebound by Michigan  
10:19   David DeJulius missed layup, blocked by Geo Baker  
10:26   Personal foul on Shaq Carter  
10:41   Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
10:43   Geo Baker missed layup  
10:58   Bad pass turnover on Zavier Simpson  
11:02   Defensive rebound by Austin Davis  
11:04   Jacob Young missed layup  
11:09   Defensive rebound by Geo Baker  
11:11   Franz Wagner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:40   Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
11:42   Jacob Young missed jump shot  
11:49   Personal foul on Eli Brooks  
12:09   Turnover on Jon Teske  
12:09   Offensive foul on Jon Teske  
12:20   Personal foul on Shaq Carter  
12:28   Defensive rebound by Jon Teske  
12:30   Geo Baker missed jump shot  
12:56 +3 Eli Brooks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Johns Jr. 12-16
13:05   Personal foul on Akwasi Yeboah  
13:12   Lost ball turnover on Myles Johnson, stolen by Eli Brooks  