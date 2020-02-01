TCU
BAYLOR

No Text

No Text

1st Half
TCU Horned Frogs 24
BAYLOR Bears 35

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by TCU  
19:47   Diante Smith missed jump shot  
19:45   Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
19:22   Offensive foul on Mark Vital  
19:22   Turnover on Mark Vital  
19:03   Desmond Bane missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:01   Defensive rebound by Davion Mitchell  
18:39 +2 Freddie Gillespie made layup, assist by Mark Vital 0-2
18:18 +3 RJ Nembhard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Edric Dennis Jr. 3-2
17:58   MaCio Teague missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:56   Defensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
17:35   Edric Dennis Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:33   Offensive rebound by Diante Smith  
17:30   Out of bounds turnover on Diante Smith  
17:09   Davion Mitchell missed jump shot  
17:07   Offensive rebound by Mark Vital  
17:07   Personal foul on RJ Nembhard  
17:02 +2 Freddie Gillespie made dunk, assist by Jared Butler 3-4
16:43   Bad pass turnover on Kevin Samuel, stolen by Davion Mitchell  
16:34   Jared Butler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:32   Defensive rebound by TCU  
16:32   Personal foul on MaCio Teague  
16:22   Jaire Grayer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:20   Defensive rebound by Jared Butler  
16:12   Devonte Bandoo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:10   Offensive rebound by Mark Vital  
16:10   Shooting foul on Jaire Grayer  
16:10   Mark Vital missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:10 +1 Mark Vital made 2nd of 2 free throws 3-5
15:59   Desmond Bane missed jump shot  
15:57   Defensive rebound by Tristan Clark  
15:49   Jared Butler missed layup  
15:47   Offensive rebound by Tristan Clark  
15:47   Personal foul on Desmond Bane  
15:36 +3 Davion Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot 3-8
15:19   Francisco Farabello missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:17   Offensive rebound by Jaedon LeDee  
15:16   Traveling violation turnover on Jaedon LeDee  
15:03   Lost ball turnover on Tristan Clark  
14:51   Traveling violation turnover on Diante Smith  
14:32 +2 Tristan Clark made dunk, assist by Devonte Bandoo 3-10
14:04   Shooting foul on Mark Vital  
14:04 +1 Diante Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 4-10
14:04 +1 Diante Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-10
13:50 +2 Matthew Mayer made alley-oop shot, assist by Jared Butler 5-12
13:34 +2 Kevin Samuel made dunk, assist by RJ Nembhard 7-12
13:11   Freddie Gillespie missed jump shot  
13:09   Defensive rebound by RJ Nembhard  
13:03   RJ Nembhard missed layup  
13:01   Defensive rebound by MaCio Teague  
12:55   Traveling violation turnover on Jared Butler  
12:32 +2 RJ Nembhard made layup, assist by Francisco Farabello 9-12
12:09   Shooting foul on Diante Smith  
12:09   Freddie Gillespie missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:09 +1 Freddie Gillespie made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-13
11:54   PJ Fuller missed floating jump shot  
11:52   Defensive rebound by Davion Mitchell  
11:46   Freddie Gillespie missed layup, blocked by Kevin Samuel  
11:44   Offensive rebound by Baylor  
11:44   Offensive foul on Jared Butler  
11:44   Turnover on Jared Butler  
11:35 +2 RJ Nembhard made layup 11-13
10:59   Davion Mitchell missed layup, blocked by Kevin Samuel  
10:57   Defensive rebound by RJ Nembhard  
10:45   Shooting foul on Davion Mitchell  
10:43   RJ Nembhard missed 1st of 3 free throws  
10:45   RJ Nembhard missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
10:45 +1 RJ Nembhard made 3rd of 3 free throws 12-13
10:25   Jared Butler missed jump shot  
10:23   Defensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
10:14   Edric Dennis Jr. missed layup, blocked by Freddie Gillespie  
10:12   Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
10:02   Devonte Bandoo missed layup, blocked by Kevin Samuel  
10:00   Offensive rebound by Baylor  
10:00   Bad pass turnover on Jared Butler  
9:44   Jaire Grayer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:42   Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
9:29 +2 MaCio Teague made layup 12-15
9:09 +3 Edric Dennis Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Desmond Bane 15-15
8:46 +2 MaCio Teague made jump shot 15-17
8:36   Edric Dennis Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:34   Defensive rebound by Davion Mitchell  
8:26   Bad pass turnover on Davion Mitchell, stolen by Edric Dennis Jr.  
8:20   Desmond Bane missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:18   Offensive rebound by Jaire Grayer  
8:12   RJ Nembhard missed dunk, blocked by Freddie Gillespie  
8:10   Offensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
7:59 +2 Kevin Samuel made layup 17-17
7:53   Shooting foul on Edric Dennis Jr.  
7:53   Davion Mitchell missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:53 +1 Davion Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-18
7:24   Francisco Farabello missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:22   Defensive rebound by Tristan Clark  
7:04   Lost ball turnover on Jared Butler, stolen by Desmond Bane  
6:58   RJ Nembhard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:56   Defensive rebound by MaCio Teague  
6:46 +2 Tristan Clark made dunk, assist by Devonte Bandoo 17-20
6:30   Offensive foul on Jaedon LeDee  
6:30   Turnover on Jaedon LeDee  
6:21 +2 Tristan Clark made dunk, assist by Matthew Mayer 17-22
5:51   Desmond Bane missed layup, blocked by Tristan Clark  
5:49   Offensive rebound by RJ Nembhard  
5:43   Francisco Farabello missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:41   Defensive rebound by Devonte Bandoo  
5:23 +3 Devonte Bandoo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matthew Mayer 17-25
5:04   Bad pass turnover on Francisco Farabello, stolen by MaCio Teague  
4:56   Devonte Bandoo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:54   Defensive rebound by RJ Nembhard  
4:46   Desmond Bane missed jump shot  
4:44   Offensive rebound by TCU  
4:27   Jumpball received by Baylor  
4:27   Lost ball turnover on Desmond Bane, stolen by Davion Mitchell  
4:11 +3 MaCio Teague made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davion Mitchell 17-28
3:52   Lost ball turnover on Edric Dennis Jr., stolen by Devonte Bandoo  
3:34 +3 MaCio Teague made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matthew Mayer 17-31
3:12   RJ Nembhard missed jump shot  
3:10   Defensive rebound by Devonte Bandoo  
3:09   Offensive foul on Devonte Bandoo  
3:09   Turnover on Devonte Bandoo  
2:58   RJ Nembhard missed layup, blocked by Freddie Gillespie  
2:56   Offensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
2:47   Jumpball received by TCU  
2:47   Desmond Bane missed jump shot  
2:45   Defensive rebound by Matthew Mayer  
2:36   Matthew Mayer missed layup  
2:34   Defensive rebound by Desmond Bane  
2:29   RJ Nembhard missed layup, blocked by Freddie Gillespie  
2:27   Offensive rebound by TCU  
2:22   Traveling violation turnover on Kevin Samuel  
2:02   Matthew Mayer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:00   Defensive rebound by Jaire Grayer  
1:51 +2 Kevin Samuel made layup, assist by RJ Nembhard 19-31
1:27   Devonte Bandoo missed layup  
1:25   Offensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
1:21   Freddie Gillespie missed tip-in  
1:19   Defensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
1:13 +2 Jaire Grayer made jump shot, assist by Francisco Farabello 21-31
54.0   Devonte Bandoo missed jump shot  
53.0   Offensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
53.0   Personal foul on Francisco Farabello  
53.0 +1 Freddie Gillespie made 1st of 2 free throws 21-32
53.0   Freddie Gillespie missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
53.0   Defensive rebound by RJ Nembhard  
24.0   Shooting foul on Davion Mitchell  
24.0 +1 Francisco Farabello made 1st of 3 free throws 22-32
24.0 +1 Francisco Farabello made 2nd of 3 free throws 23-32
24.0 +1 Francisco Farabello made 3rd of 3 free throws 24-32
1.0 +3 Matthew Mayer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jared Butler 24-35

2nd Half
TCU Horned Frogs 28
BAYLOR Bears 33

Time Team Play Score
19:48   Jared Butler missed layup  
19:46   Offensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
19:40   Jared Butler missed jump shot, blocked by Kevin Samuel  
19:38   Defensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
19:10   RJ Nembhard missed jump shot  
19:08   Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
18:59 +3 MaCio Teague made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davion Mitchell 24-38
18:44 +3 Desmond Bane made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by RJ Nembhard 27-38
18:16 +3 MaCio Teague made 3-pt. jump shot 27-41
17:37   Lost ball turnover on RJ Nembhard, stolen by Davion Mitchell  
17:29   MaCio Teague missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:27   Defensive rebound by Desmond Bane  
17:21 +2 Kevin Samuel made dunk, assist by Diante Smith 29-41
16:49   Shooting foul on Diante Smith  
16:49 +1 Freddie Gillespie made 1st of 2 free throws 29-42
16:49 +1 Freddie Gillespie made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-43
16:39   Personal foul on Freddie Gillespie  
16:21   Shooting foul on Jared Butler  
16:21 +1 Kevin Samuel made 1st of 2 free throws 30-43
16:21   Kevin Samuel missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:21   Defensive rebound by MaCio Teague  
16:06   Personal foul on Desmond Bane  
16:00 +3 MaCio Teague made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davion Mitchell 30-46
15:40   Bad pass turnover on Desmond Bane  
15:28   MaCio Teague missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:26   Defensive rebound by RJ Nembhard  
14:54 +2 Francisco Farabello made jump shot 32-46
14:29   Jared Butler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:27   Defensive rebound by Desmond Bane  
14:14   RJ Nembhard missed jump shot  
14:12   Offensive rebound by Jaire Grayer  
13:58   Francisco Farabello missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:56   Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
13:49   Davion Mitchell missed layup  
13:47   Defensive rebound by Jaire Grayer  
13:26   Traveling violation turnover on Jaire Grayer  
13:14 +2 Jared Butler made hook shot 32-48
13:11   Shooting foul on PJ Fuller  
13:11 +1 Jared Butler made free throw 32-49
12:56 +3 Jaire Grayer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Desmond Bane 35-49
12:34   Devonte Bandoo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:32   Defensive rebound by Jaedon LeDee  
12:20 +2 Jaire Grayer made layup, assist by PJ Fuller 37-49
11:57 +2 Tristan Clark made layup, assist by Mark Vital 37-51
11:38   Shooting foul on Tristan Clark  
11:38 +1 Desmond Bane made 1st of 2 free throws 38-51
11:38   Desmond Bane missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:38   Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
11:09   Matthew Mayer missed jump shot  
11:07   Defensive rebound by Francisco Farabello  
10:47 +3 Desmond Bane made 3-pt. jump shot 41-51
10:22   Bad pass turnover on Matthew Mayer, stolen by Francisco Farabello  
9:59 +2 Desmond Bane made jump shot 43-51
9:41   Personal foul on Jaedon LeDee  
9:39   Devonte Bandoo missed jump shot  
9:37   Defensive rebound by RJ Nembhard  
9:21   Desmond Bane missed layup  
9:19   Offensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
9:16   Kevin Samuel missed layup  
9:14   Defensive rebound by Jared Butler  
9:08   Jared Butler missed layup  
9:06   Offensive rebound by Mark Vital  
8:59   Lost ball turnover on Mark Vital, stolen by PJ Fuller  
9:01 +2 PJ Fuller made dunk, assist by Francisco Farabello 45-51
8:42 +2 Freddie Gillespie made dunk, assist by Devonte Bandoo 45-53
8:11   PJ Fuller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:09   Defensive rebound by Mark Vital  
7:46 +2 Jared Butler made jump shot, assist by Davion Mitchell 45-55
7:20 +2 Desmond Bane made layup, assist by Francisco Farabello 47-55
6:52   Personal foul on RJ Nembhard  
6:38   Jared Butler missed jump shot, blocked by Desmond Bane  
6:36   Offensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
6:25   Lost ball turnover on Freddie Gillespie, stolen by Desmond Bane  
6:18   Personal foul on Freddie Gillespie  
6:06   Desmond Bane missed 3-pt. jump shot  
