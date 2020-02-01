|
20:00
Jumpball received by TCU
19:47
Diante Smith missed jump shot
19:45
Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie
19:22
Offensive foul on Mark Vital
19:22
Turnover on Mark Vital
19:03
Desmond Bane missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:01
Defensive rebound by Davion Mitchell
18:39
+2
|
Freddie Gillespie made layup, assist by Mark Vital
0-2
|
18:18
+3
|
RJ Nembhard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Edric Dennis Jr.
3-2
|
17:58
MaCio Teague missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:56
Defensive rebound by Kevin Samuel
17:35
Edric Dennis Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:33
Offensive rebound by Diante Smith
17:30
Out of bounds turnover on Diante Smith
17:09
Davion Mitchell missed jump shot
17:07
Offensive rebound by Mark Vital
17:07
Personal foul on RJ Nembhard
17:02
+2
|
Freddie Gillespie made dunk, assist by Jared Butler
3-4
|
16:43
Bad pass turnover on Kevin Samuel, stolen by Davion Mitchell
16:34
Jared Butler missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:32
Defensive rebound by TCU
16:32
Personal foul on MaCio Teague
16:22
Jaire Grayer missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:20
Defensive rebound by Jared Butler
16:12
Devonte Bandoo missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:10
Offensive rebound by Mark Vital
16:10
Shooting foul on Jaire Grayer
16:10
Mark Vital missed 1st of 2 free throws
16:10
+1
|
Mark Vital made 2nd of 2 free throws
3-5
|
15:59
Desmond Bane missed jump shot
15:57
Defensive rebound by Tristan Clark
15:49
Jared Butler missed layup
15:47
Offensive rebound by Tristan Clark
15:47
Personal foul on Desmond Bane
15:36
+3
|
Davion Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot
3-8
|
15:19
Francisco Farabello missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:17
Offensive rebound by Jaedon LeDee
15:16
Traveling violation turnover on Jaedon LeDee
15:03
Lost ball turnover on Tristan Clark
14:51
Traveling violation turnover on Diante Smith
14:32
+2
|
Tristan Clark made dunk, assist by Devonte Bandoo
3-10
|
14:04
Shooting foul on Mark Vital
14:04
+1
|
Diante Smith made 1st of 2 free throws
4-10
|
14:04
+1
|
Diante Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws
5-10
|
13:50
+2
|
Matthew Mayer made alley-oop shot, assist by Jared Butler
5-12
|
13:34
+2
|
Kevin Samuel made dunk, assist by RJ Nembhard
7-12
|
13:11
Freddie Gillespie missed jump shot
13:09
Defensive rebound by RJ Nembhard
13:03
RJ Nembhard missed layup
13:01
Defensive rebound by MaCio Teague
12:55
Traveling violation turnover on Jared Butler
12:32
+2
|
RJ Nembhard made layup, assist by Francisco Farabello
9-12
|
12:09
Shooting foul on Diante Smith
12:09
Freddie Gillespie missed 1st of 2 free throws
12:09
+1
|
Freddie Gillespie made 2nd of 2 free throws
9-13
|
11:54
PJ Fuller missed floating jump shot
11:52
Defensive rebound by Davion Mitchell
11:46
Freddie Gillespie missed layup, blocked by Kevin Samuel
11:44
Offensive rebound by Baylor
11:44
Offensive foul on Jared Butler
11:44
Turnover on Jared Butler
11:35
+2
|
RJ Nembhard made layup
11-13
|
10:59
Davion Mitchell missed layup, blocked by Kevin Samuel
10:57
Defensive rebound by RJ Nembhard
10:45
Shooting foul on Davion Mitchell
10:43
RJ Nembhard missed 1st of 3 free throws
10:45
RJ Nembhard missed 2nd of 3 free throws
10:45
+1
|
RJ Nembhard made 3rd of 3 free throws
12-13
|
10:25
Jared Butler missed jump shot
10:23
Defensive rebound by Kevin Samuel
10:14
Edric Dennis Jr. missed layup, blocked by Freddie Gillespie
10:12
Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie
10:02
Devonte Bandoo missed layup, blocked by Kevin Samuel
10:00
Offensive rebound by Baylor
10:00
Bad pass turnover on Jared Butler
9:44
Jaire Grayer missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:42
Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie
9:29
+2
|
MaCio Teague made layup
12-15
|
9:09
+3
|
Edric Dennis Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Desmond Bane
15-15
|
8:46
+2
|
MaCio Teague made jump shot
15-17
|
8:36
Edric Dennis Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:34
Defensive rebound by Davion Mitchell
8:26
Bad pass turnover on Davion Mitchell, stolen by Edric Dennis Jr.
8:20
Desmond Bane missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:18
Offensive rebound by Jaire Grayer
8:12
RJ Nembhard missed dunk, blocked by Freddie Gillespie
8:10
Offensive rebound by Kevin Samuel
7:59
+2
|
Kevin Samuel made layup
17-17
|
7:53
Shooting foul on Edric Dennis Jr.
7:53
Davion Mitchell missed 1st of 2 free throws
7:53
+1
|
Davion Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws
17-18
|
7:24
Francisco Farabello missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:22
Defensive rebound by Tristan Clark
7:04
Lost ball turnover on Jared Butler, stolen by Desmond Bane
6:58
RJ Nembhard missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:56
Defensive rebound by MaCio Teague
6:46
+2
|
Tristan Clark made dunk, assist by Devonte Bandoo
17-20
|
6:30
Offensive foul on Jaedon LeDee
6:30
Turnover on Jaedon LeDee
6:21
+2
|
Tristan Clark made dunk, assist by Matthew Mayer
17-22
|
5:51
Desmond Bane missed layup, blocked by Tristan Clark
5:49
Offensive rebound by RJ Nembhard
5:43
Francisco Farabello missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:41
Defensive rebound by Devonte Bandoo
5:23
+3
|
Devonte Bandoo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matthew Mayer
17-25
|
5:04
Bad pass turnover on Francisco Farabello, stolen by MaCio Teague
4:56
Devonte Bandoo missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:54
Defensive rebound by RJ Nembhard
4:46
Desmond Bane missed jump shot
4:44
Offensive rebound by TCU
4:27
Jumpball received by Baylor
4:27
Lost ball turnover on Desmond Bane, stolen by Davion Mitchell
4:11
+3
|
MaCio Teague made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davion Mitchell
17-28
|
3:52
Lost ball turnover on Edric Dennis Jr., stolen by Devonte Bandoo
3:34
+3
|
MaCio Teague made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matthew Mayer
17-31
|
3:12
RJ Nembhard missed jump shot
3:10
Defensive rebound by Devonte Bandoo
3:09
Offensive foul on Devonte Bandoo
3:09
Turnover on Devonte Bandoo
2:58
RJ Nembhard missed layup, blocked by Freddie Gillespie
2:56
Offensive rebound by Kevin Samuel
2:47
Jumpball received by TCU
2:47
Desmond Bane missed jump shot
2:45
Defensive rebound by Matthew Mayer
2:36
Matthew Mayer missed layup
2:34
Defensive rebound by Desmond Bane
2:29
RJ Nembhard missed layup, blocked by Freddie Gillespie
2:27
Offensive rebound by TCU
2:22
Traveling violation turnover on Kevin Samuel
2:02
Matthew Mayer missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:00
Defensive rebound by Jaire Grayer
1:51
+2
|
Kevin Samuel made layup, assist by RJ Nembhard
19-31
|
1:27
Devonte Bandoo missed layup
1:25
Offensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie
1:21
Freddie Gillespie missed tip-in
1:19
Defensive rebound by Kevin Samuel
1:13
+2
|
Jaire Grayer made jump shot, assist by Francisco Farabello
21-31
|
54.0
Devonte Bandoo missed jump shot
53.0
Offensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie
53.0
Personal foul on Francisco Farabello
53.0
+1
|
Freddie Gillespie made 1st of 2 free throws
21-32
|
53.0
Freddie Gillespie missed 2nd of 2 free throws
53.0
Defensive rebound by RJ Nembhard
24.0
Shooting foul on Davion Mitchell
24.0
+1
|
Francisco Farabello made 1st of 3 free throws
22-32
|
24.0
+1
|
Francisco Farabello made 2nd of 3 free throws
23-32
|
24.0
+1
|
Francisco Farabello made 3rd of 3 free throws
24-32
|
1.0
+3
|
Matthew Mayer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jared Butler
|
24-35