20:00
Jumpball received by Texas Tech
19:37
Davide Moretti missed jump shot
19:35
Defensive rebound by Christian Braun
19:17
Marcus Garrett missed jump shot, blocked by TJ Holyfield
19:15
Offensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike
19:15
Shooting foul on Jahmi'us Ramsey
19:15
+1
Udoka Azubuike made 1st of 2 free throws
0-1
19:15
Udoka Azubuike missed 2nd of 2 free throws
19:15
Defensive rebound by Terrence Shannon Jr.
18:48
Kyler Edwards missed layup, blocked by Marcus Garrett
18:46
Offensive rebound by Texas Tech
18:46
Jahmi'us Ramsey missed jump shot
18:44
Defensive rebound by Ochai Agbaji
18:34
+2
Ochai Agbaji made jump shot
0-3
18:14
Terrence Shannon Jr. missed jump shot
18:12
Defensive rebound by Marcus Garrett
18:01
Udoka Azubuike missed jump shot
17:59
Defensive rebound by Terrence Shannon Jr.
17:51
Terrence Shannon Jr. missed layup, blocked by Udoka Azubuike
17:49
Defensive rebound by Marcus Garrett
17:44
Shooting foul on Terrence Shannon Jr.
17:44
Christian Braun missed 1st of 2 free throws
17:44
+1
Christian Braun made 2nd of 2 free throws
0-4
17:25
Kyler Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:23
Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike
17:17
Devon Dotson missed layup, blocked by TJ Holyfield
17:15
Offensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike
17:16
Shooting foul on Avery Benson
17:16
+1
Udoka Azubuike made 1st of 2 free throws
0-5
17:16
+1
Udoka Azubuike made 2nd of 2 free throws
0-6
17:05
Bad pass turnover on Chris Clarke, stolen by Devon Dotson
16:58
+2
Devon Dotson made layup
0-8
16:35
TJ Holyfield missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:33
Defensive rebound by Devon Dotson
16:19
+2
Ochai Agbaji made jump shot
0-10
16:06
+2
TJ Holyfield made jump shot, assist by Chris Clarke
2-10
15:45
+3
Ochai Agbaji made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devon Dotson
2-13
15:26
Shooting foul on Udoka Azubuike
15:26
TJ Holyfield missed 1st of 2 free throws
15:26
TJ Holyfield missed 2nd of 2 free throws
15:26
Offensive rebound by Texas Tech
15:18
Lost ball turnover on Jahmi'us Ramsey, stolen by Marcus Garrett
15:11
+2
Marcus Garrett made layup
2-15
14:59
Davide Moretti missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:57
Defensive rebound by Ochai Agbaji
14:38
+2
David McCormack made alley-oop shot, assist by Marcus Garrett
2-17
14:15
+2
Kyler Edwards made jump shot
4-17
13:45
David McCormack missed jump shot
13:43
Defensive rebound by TJ Holyfield
13:39
Davide Moretti missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:37
Defensive rebound by Christian Braun
13:25
+2
Marcus Garrett made layup
4-19
13:05
+2
Davide Moretti made jump shot
6-19
12:47
Ochai Agbaji missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:45
Defensive rebound by Jahmi'us Ramsey
12:33
Jahmi'us Ramsey missed jump shot
12:33
Offensive rebound by Jahmi'us Ramsey
12:33
Shooting foul on David McCormack
12:33
+1
Jahmi'us Ramsey made 1st of 2 free throws
7-19
12:33
+1
Jahmi'us Ramsey made 2nd of 2 free throws
8-19
12:17
+3
Devon Dotson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Garrett
8-22
11:45
+2
Jahmi'us Ramsey made layup
10-22
11:18
Devon Dotson missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:16
Defensive rebound by Avery Benson
11:06
Personal foul on Marcus Garrett
10:43
Davide Moretti missed jump shot
10:41
Defensive rebound by Christian Braun
10:25
Udoka Azubuike missed jump shot
10:23
Defensive rebound by Avery Benson
10:17
+2
Clarence Nadolny made layup, assist by Chris Clarke
12-22
10:17
Shooting foul on Isaiah Moss
10:17
+1
Clarence Nadolny made free throw
13-22
10:01
Shooting foul on TJ Holyfield
10:01
+1
Christian Braun made 1st of 2 free throws
13-23
10:01
+1
Christian Braun made 2nd of 2 free throws
13-24
9:56
+2
TJ Holyfield made layup, assist by Kyler Edwards
15-24
9:56
Shooting foul on Udoka Azubuike
9:56
TJ Holyfield missed free throw
9:56
Defensive rebound by David McCormack
9:39
Ochai Agbaji missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:37
Defensive rebound by Terrence Shannon Jr.
9:26
Shooting foul on Christian Braun
9:26
+1
Kyler Edwards made 1st of 2 free throws
16-24
9:26
+1
Kyler Edwards made 2nd of 2 free throws
17-24
9:11
+2
Devon Dotson made layup
17-26
8:53
+2
Terrence Shannon Jr. made jump shot
19-26
8:33
Shooting foul on Andrei Savrasov
8:33
Devon Dotson missed 1st of 2 free throws
8:33
Devon Dotson missed 2nd of 2 free throws
8:33
Defensive rebound by Chris Clarke
8:16
Chris Clarke missed layup, blocked by Ochai Agbaji
8:14
Defensive rebound by Ochai Agbaji
8:07
Bad pass turnover on Marcus Garrett
7:58
+3
Jahmi'us Ramsey made 3-pt. jump shot
22-26
7:55
Commercial timeout called
7:36
Defensive rebound by TJ Holyfield
7:08
Shooting foul on David McCormack
7:08
+1
Jahmi'us Ramsey made 1st of 2 free throws
23-26
7:08
+1
Jahmi'us Ramsey made 2nd of 2 free throws
24-26
6:45
Ochai Agbaji missed jump shot
6:43
Defensive rebound by TJ Holyfield
6:35
Terrence Shannon Jr. missed jump shot
6:33
Defensive rebound by Marcus Garrett
6:29
Personal foul on Terrence Shannon Jr.
6:21
Devon Dotson missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Jahmi'us Ramsey
6:19
Offensive rebound by Kansas
6:08
Lost ball turnover on Isaiah Moss, stolen by Clarence Nadolny
6:01
Clarence Nadolny missed layup, blocked by David McCormack
5:59
Defensive rebound by Ochai Agbaji
5:54
+2
Marcus Garrett made layup
24-28
5:54
Shooting foul on Clarence Nadolny
5:54
Marcus Garrett missed free throw
5:54
Defensive rebound by Terrence Shannon Jr.
5:37
Terrence Shannon Jr. missed layup
5:35
Defensive rebound by David McCormack
5:28
Shooting foul on TJ Holyfield
5:28
+1
Marcus Garrett made 1st of 2 free throws
24-29
5:28
Marcus Garrett missed 2nd of 2 free throws
5:28
Defensive rebound by Kyler Edwards
5:01
+2
Kyler Edwards made layup
26-29
4:48
+2
David McCormack made jump shot, assist by Isaiah Moss
26-31
4:33
Jahmi'us Ramsey missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:31
Defensive rebound by David McCormack
4:24
+2
Devon Dotson made layup
26-33
4:08
+2
Chris Clarke made layup, assist by Kyler Edwards
28-33
3:58
+2
Devon Dotson made layup
28-35
3:43
Offensive foul on Chris Clarke
3:43
Turnover on Chris Clarke
3:32
Lost ball turnover on Ochai Agbaji, stolen by Avery Benson
3:25
Kyler Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:23
Defensive rebound by Devon Dotson
3:17
+3
Isaiah Moss made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devon Dotson
28-38
3:02
+2
Davide Moretti made jump shot
30-38
2:47
+2
Isaiah Moss made jump shot
30-40
2:25
+2
Jahmi'us Ramsey made layup
32-40
2:06
Devon Dotson missed layup
2:04
Offensive rebound by Tristan Enaruna
1:56
Tristan Enaruna missed layup
1:54
Defensive rebound by TJ Holyfield
1:50
+3
Jahmi'us Ramsey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davide Moretti
35-40
1:39
Bad pass turnover on Ochai Agbaji, stolen by Jahmi'us Ramsey
1:31
Jahmi'us Ramsey missed jump shot
1:29
Defensive rebound by Christian Braun
1:07
+2
Tristan Enaruna made jump shot
35-42
35.0
TJ Holyfield missed jump shot
33.0
Offensive rebound by Avery Benson
16.0
Jahmi'us Ramsey missed 3-pt. jump shot
14.0
Defensive rebound by Devon Dotson
4.0
Shooting foul on Davide Moretti
4.0
+1
Devon Dotson made 1st of 2 free throws
35-43
4.0
+1
Devon Dotson made 2nd of 2 free throws
35-44
0.0
Jahmi'us Ramsey missed jump shot
0.0
Offensive rebound by Texas Tech
0.0
End of period
