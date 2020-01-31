UTAHST
No. 4 Aztecs host Utah State, look to stay unbeaten

  • FLM
  • Jan 31, 2020

College basketball's sole undefeated team, No. 4-ranked San Diego State, aims to extend its lead atop the Mountain West Conference on Saturday when it hosts reigning league champion Utah State.

San Diego State (22-0, 11-0 Mountain West) extended its best start and longest winning streak in program history on Wednesday, leading wire-to-wire in an 85-57 rout at New Mexico.

It was New Mexico's first loss at home on the season, and it moved San Diego State five games ahead of the next five closest teams in the win column of the Mountain West title race.

Among those five teams is Utah State (17-6, 6-4). The Aggies began 2020 with three losses in four conference games, including a 77-68 home defeat to San Diego State on Jan. 4.

Since that skid bottomed out in a 79-60 loss Jan. 7 at Air Force, Utah State has won four of its last five. A big reason is the progression of its offense, which has produced at least 68 points in that stretch.

In its previous five-game period against Division I competition, Utah State hit that number just twice.

"Our offense continues to come around," Aggies coach Craig Smith said following a 68-45 rout at Wyoming on Tuesday. "For the third straight game, we shot better than 50 percent in the second half."

Its last time against San Diego State, Utah State shot just 42.6 percent from the floor. Its 3-point shooting was even more dire at 26.1 percent.

Sam Merrill -- the reigning Mountain West Player of the Year and Utah State's leading scorer at 17.9 points per game -- scored 26 against the Aztecs in early January. However, he shot just 3-of-12 from long range, and 8-of-21 from the floor in total.

Such defense has been the signature of San Diego State in its undefeated start. The Aztecs rank fifth in the nation in adjusted defensive efficiency, per KenPom.com., and hold opponents to 27.7 percent in shooting 3-pointers.

The rout of New Mexico marked yet another stifling performance, with the Lobos shooting 22-of-65 and 4-of-23 from deep.

"We didn't do a very good job playing their ball screen in the second half. They got downhill on us, which led to a lot of offensive rebounds," Aztecs coach Brian Dutcher said in his postgame press conference.

"But I wanted to see if they could fix it on the court and fight their way through some of it. I wanted them to fix it themselves without me having to switch the defense. and they did a good job," Dutcher said.

Despite any issues with offensive rebounds allowed -- the Aztecs surrendered 17 -- San Diego State held New Mexico below 38 percent shooting in both halves, while making more than 56 percent on the other end.

KJ Feagin's 18-point game on 6-of-9 shooting from behind the 3-point arc demonstrated the offensive balance that has made San Diego State dangerous this season.

Three Aztecs average in double-figures scoring, with Malachi Flynn at 16.5 points per game, Yanni Wetzell posting 12.0, and Matt Mitchell at 11.2. Jordan Schakel is not far behind at 9.8, and Feagin is averaging 8.0.

Utah State's offense has more options since center Neemias Queta returned to the lineup full-time from an offseason injury. He is averaging 11.1 points per game to complement Merrill and Justin Bean (12.9 points per game).

--Field Level Media

2nd Half
UTAHST Aggies 21
SDGST Aztecs 40

Time Team Play Score
3:54   Commercial timeout called  
3:54   Personal foul on Joel Mensah  
3:54   Defensive rebound by Neemias Queta  
3:55   Malachi Flynn missed jump shot  
4:15   Defensive rebound by Malachi Flynn  
4:17   Sean Bairstow missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:22   Personal foul on Joel Mensah  
4:37 +3 Malachi Flynn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by KJ Feagin 60-71
4:55   Defensive rebound by Adam Seiko  
4:57   Diogo Brito missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:12   Defensive rebound by Diogo Brito  
5:14   Malachi Flynn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:39 +1 Brock Miller made 2nd of 2 free throws 60-68
5:39 +1 Brock Miller made 1st of 2 free throws 59-68
5:39   Shooting foul on Yanni Wetzell  
5:40   Offensive rebound by Brock Miller  
5:42   Brock Miller missed jump shot  
6:05 +2 Matt Mitchell made layup 58-68
6:19   Defensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell  
6:21   Sam Merrill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:38   Defensive rebound by Justin Bean  
6:40   Trey Pulliam missed jump shot  
7:00   Defensive rebound by San Diego State  
7:02   Brock Miller missed jump shot  
7:02   Offensive rebound by Alphonso Anderson  
7:04   Justin Bean missed jump shot, blocked by Yanni Wetzell  
7:33 +3 Matt Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey Pulliam 58-66
7:40   Defensive rebound by Matt Mitchell  
7:42   Sean Bairstow missed layup  
8:16 +2 Matt Mitchell made jump shot 58-63
8:48 +2 Justin Bean made layup, assist by Sam Merrill 58-61
8:55   Lost ball turnover on Malachi Flynn, stolen by Justin Bean  
9:14 +2 Brock Miller made jump shot, assist by Sam Merrill 56-61
9:34 +3 Yanni Wetzell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by KJ Feagin 54-61
9:45   Defensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell  
9:47   Brock Miller missed jump shot  
9:50   Personal foul on Yanni Wetzell  
10:06 +1 Yanni Wetzell made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-58
10:06 +1 Yanni Wetzell made 1st of 2 free throws 54-57
10:06   Shooting foul on Sam Merrill  
10:06   Offensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell  
10:08   KJ Feagin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:15   Defensive rebound by KJ Feagin  
10:17   Brock Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:25   Defensive rebound by Sean Bairstow  
10:27   Matt Mitchell missed jump shot  
10:43   Personal foul on Abel Porter  
10:43   Lost ball turnover on Abel Porter, stolen by Matt Mitchell  
10:56 +1 Matt Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-56
10:56 +1 Matt Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws 54-55
10:56   Shooting foul on Sam Merrill  
11:21 +2 Sam Merrill made jump shot 54-54
11:49   Shot clock violation turnover on San Diego State  
11:47   Offensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell  
11:49   Yanni Wetzell missed jump shot, blocked by Neemias Queta  
12:22 +3 Sam Merrill made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Abel Porter 52-54
12:29   Personal foul on Matt Mitchell  
12:41 +1 Matt Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-54
12:41 +1 Matt Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws 49-53
12:44   Shooting foul on Brock Miller  
12:44   Lost ball turnover on Diogo Brito, stolen by Jordan Schakel  
13:01 +2 Yanni Wetzell made dunk 49-52
13:09   Lost ball turnover on Diogo Brito, stolen by Yanni Wetzell  
13:27 +3 Matt Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot 49-50
13:34   Bad pass turnover on Justin Bean, stolen by Malachi Flynn  
13:56 +3 Matt Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malachi Flynn 49-47
14:16 +2 Brock Miller made jump shot, assist by Sam Merrill 49-44
14:30   Defensive rebound by Diogo Brito  
14:32   Jordan Schakel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:38   Defensive rebound by Jordan Schakel  
14:40   Sam Merrill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:03 +3 Matt Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malachi Flynn 47-44
15:17   Personal foul on Neemias Queta  
15:17   Defensive rebound by San Diego State  
15:19   Justin Bean missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:27   Defensive rebound by Sam Merrill  
15:29   KJ Feagin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:53   Traveling violation turnover on Diogo Brito  
16:05   Traveling violation turnover on Yanni Wetzell  
16:19 +2 Justin Bean made dunk, assist by Neemias Queta 47-41
16:34 +2 Yanni Wetzell made tip-in 45-41
16:40   Offensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell  
16:42   Matt Mitchell missed layup  
16:55   Personal foul on Neemias Queta  
16:55   Defensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell  
16:57   Justin Bean missed jump shot  
17:24 +2 Matt Mitchell made layup 45-39
17:34   Offensive rebound by San Diego State  
17:36   Yanni Wetzell missed layup, blocked by Justin Bean  
17:49   Defensive rebound by Malachi Flynn  
17:51   Sam Merrill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:55   Defensive rebound by Sam Merrill  
17:57   Matt Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:09 +2 Neemias Queta made hook shot, assist by Sam Merrill 45-37
18:28 +3 KJ Feagin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malachi Flynn 43-37
18:37   Personal foul on Justin Bean  
18:49 +1 Abel Porter made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-34
18:49 +1 Abel Porter made 1st of 2 free throws 42-34
18:49   Shooting foul on Jordan Schakel  
19:09 +3 Jordan Schakel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malachi Flynn 41-34
19:24 +1 Sam Merrill made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-31
19:24 +1 Sam Merrill made 1st of 2 free throws 40-31
19:24   Shooting foul on KJ Feagin  
19:24   Defensive rebound by Justin Bean  
19:26   Malachi Flynn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:32   Offensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell  
19:34   Jordan Schakel missed 3-pt. jump shot  

1st Half
UTAHST Aggies 39
SDGST Aztecs 31

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
7.0 +3 Sam Merrill made 3-pt. jump shot 39-31
32.0 +1 KJ Feagin made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-31
32.0 +1 KJ Feagin made 1st of 2 free throws 36-30
32.0   Shooting foul on Sean Bairstow  
37.0   Defensive rebound by KJ Feagin  
39.0   Alphonso Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
53.0 +1 KJ Feagin made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-29
53.0 +1 KJ Feagin made 1st of 2 free throws 36-28
53.0   Personal foul on Abel Porter  
1:12 +3 Abel Porter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sam Merrill 36-27
1:38   Defensive rebound by Utah State  
1:40   Malachi Flynn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:53   Bad pass turnover on Neemias Queta  
2:11   Defensive rebound by Utah State  
2:13   Malachi Flynn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:30 +2 Neemias Queta made layup 33-27
2:55 +3 KJ Feagin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joel Mensah 31-27
2:55   Personal foul on Abel Porter  
3:06   Personal foul on Diogo Brito  
3:28   Defensive rebound by Joel Mensah  
3:30   Justin Bean missed jump shot  
3:47   Defensive rebound by Neemias Queta  
3:49   Matt Mitchell missed jump shot  
4:15 +3 Sam Merrill made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Diogo Brito 31-24
4:24   Personal foul on KJ Feagin  
4:23   Offensive rebound by Utah State  
4:25   Diogo Brito missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:37   Personal foul on Yanni Wetzell  
4:45   Personal foul on Yanni Wetzell  
4:45   Offensive rebound by Neemias Queta  
4:47   Diogo Brito missed jump shot  
4:54   Defensive rebound by Justin Bean  
4:56   Malachi Flynn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:20   Personal foul on Diogo Brito  
5:20   Defensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell  
5:22   Sam Merrill missed jump shot  
5:36   Defensive rebound by Neemias Queta  
5:38   Yanni Wetzell missed jump shot  
5:57 +3 Brock Miller made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sam Merrill 28-24
6:12   Lost ball turnover on Matt Mitchell, stolen by Brock Miller  
6:26 +2 Justin Bean made layup 25-24
6:30   Offensive rebound by Justin Bean  
6:32   Sean Bairstow missed layup  
6:43   Defensive rebound by Sam Merrill  
6:45   Malachi Flynn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:02   Defensive rebound by Matt Mitchell  
7:04   Sam Merrill missed jump shot  
7:18   3-second violation turnover on Yanni Wetzell  
7:24   Personal foul on Brock Miller  
7:25   Offensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell  
7:27   KJ Feagin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:49 +2 Sean Bairstow made jump shot 23-24
8:14   Bad pass turnover on KJ Feagin  
8:39 +2 Alphonso Anderson made layup, assist by Sam Merrill 21-24
8:50   Defensive rebound by Neemias Queta  
8:52   Adam Seiko missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:24 +2 Neemias Queta made hook shot 19-24
9:54 +2 Matt Mitchell made jump shot 17-24
10:22   Defensive rebound by Malachi Flynn  
10:24   Sam Merrill missed jump shot  
10:33   Personal foul on Nolan Narain  
10:54 +2 Nolan Narain made layup, assist by Malachi Flynn 17-22
11:17 +2 Alphonso Anderson made dunk, assist by Sam Merrill 17-20
11:24   Defensive rebound by Alphonso Anderson  
11:26   Malachi Flynn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:50 +3 Brock Miller made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Diogo Brito 15-20
12:07   Defensive rebound by Neemias Queta  
12:07   Malachi Flynn missed free throw  
12:07   Shooting foul on Trevin Dorius  
12:07 +2 Malachi Flynn made layup, assist by KJ Feagin 12-20
12:13   Defensive rebound by KJ Feagin  
12:15   Brock Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:32 +2 Malachi Flynn made jump shot 12-18
12:39   Defensive rebound by Malachi Flynn  
12:41   Alphonso Anderson missed jump shot, blocked by Jordan Schakel  
13:00   Turnover on Nolan Narain  
13:00   Offensive foul on Nolan Narain  
13:55   Personal foul on Trevin Dorius  
13:36 +2 Neemias Queta made dunk, assist by Abel Porter 12-16
13:55 +3 Malachi Flynn made 3-pt. jump shot 10-16
14:03   Lost ball turnover on Neemias Queta, stolen by Malachi Flynn  
14:15   Defensive rebound by Justin Bean  
14:17   Yanni Wetzell missed jump shot, blocked by Neemias Queta  
14:41 +3 Justin Bean made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sam Merrill 10-13
15:02 +3 Malachi Flynn made 3-pt. jump shot 7-13
15:21   Defensive rebound by Malachi Flynn  
15:23   Neemias Queta missed hook shot  
15:40   Bad pass turnover on Matt Mitchell  
16:06 +3 Sam Merrill made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Diogo Brito 7-10
16:13   Jumpball received by Utah State  
16:14   Offensive rebound by Utah State  
16:16   Neemias Queta missed jump shot  
16:44 +3 KJ Feagin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matt Mitchell 4-10
16:50   Defensive rebound by Matt Mitchell  
16:52   Neemias Queta missed jump shot  
17:09 +2 Yanni Wetzell made layup, assist by Malachi Flynn 4-7
17:28   Bad pass turnover on Abel Porter  
17:46 +3 Jordan Schakel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malachi Flynn 4-5
18:12 +2 Justin Bean made jump shot, assist by Neemias Queta 4-2
18:17   Lost ball turnover on Yanni Wetzell, stolen by Abel Porter  
18:43 +2 Justin Bean made hook shot, assist by Sam Merrill 2-2
19:08 +2 Matt Mitchell made fade-away jump shot 0-2
19:15   Defensive rebound by KJ Feagin  
19:17   Neemias Queta missed jump shot  
19:38   Defensive rebound by Sam Merrill  
19:40   KJ Feagin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
20:00   Jumpball received by San Diego State  
Key Players
S. Merrill
5 G
M. Flynn
22 G
32.3 Min. Per Game 32.3
16.8 Pts. Per Game 16.8
5.0 Ast. Per Game 5.0
3.6 Reb. Per Game 3.6
42.3 Field Goal % 44.4
40.8 Three Point % 38.9
89.1 Free Throw % 82.6
  Personal foul on Joel Mensah 3:54
  Defensive rebound by Neemias Queta 3:54
  Malachi Flynn missed jump shot 3:55
  Defensive rebound by Malachi Flynn 4:15
  Sean Bairstow missed 3-pt. jump shot 4:17
  Personal foul on Joel Mensah 4:22
+ 3 Malachi Flynn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by KJ Feagin 4:37
  Defensive rebound by Adam Seiko 4:55
  Diogo Brito missed 3-pt. jump shot 4:57
  Defensive rebound by Diogo Brito 5:12
  Malachi Flynn missed 3-pt. jump shot 5:14
Team Stats
Points 60 71
Field Goals 23-50 (46.0%) 24-48 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 8-18 (44.4%) 13-28 (46.4%)
Free Throws 6-6 (100.0%) 10-11 (90.9%)
Total Rebounds 25 27
Offensive 4 5
Defensive 17 19
Team 4 3
Assists 17 13
Steals 3 5
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 8 8
Fouls 15 12
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
S. Merrill G
16 PTS, 4 REB, 10 AST
home team logo
11
M. Mitchell F
26 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Utah State 17-6 392160
home team logo 4 San Diego State 22-0 314071
Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl San Diego, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Utah State 17-6 77.7 PPG 44.3 RPG 16.5 APG
home team logo 4 San Diego State 22-0 75.0 PPG 39.7 RPG 15.5 APG
Key Players
5
S. Merrill G 17.9 PPG 4.5 RPG 3.6 APG 42.4 FG%
11
M. Mitchell F 11.2 PPG 4.6 RPG 1.5 APG 45.1 FG%
Top Scorers
5
S. Merrill G 16 PTS 4 REB 10 AST
11
M. Mitchell F 26 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
46.0 FG% 50.0
44.4 3PT FG% 46.4
100.0 FT% 90.9