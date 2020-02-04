AUBURN
ARK

1st Half
AUBURN Tigers 34
ARK Razorbacks 32

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Auburn  
19:32   Danjel Purifoy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:30   Defensive rebound by Adrio Bailey  
19:09   Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed jump shot  
19:07   Defensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
18:59   Bad pass turnover on Danjel Purifoy, stolen by Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
18:52   Mason Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:50   Offensive rebound by Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
18:49   Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed layup, blocked by Austin Wiley  
18:47   Defensive rebound by J'Von McCormick  
18:38 +2 Samir Doughty made driving layup 2-0
18:11   Shooting foul on Austin Wiley  
18:11   Desi Sills missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:11   Desi Sills missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:11   Defensive rebound by Danjel Purifoy  
17:54   Lost ball turnover on Austin Wiley, stolen by Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
17:47   Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed layup, blocked by Isaac Okoro  
17:45   Defensive rebound by J'Von McCormick  
17:38   Isaac Okoro missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:36   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
17:20 +3 Mason Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Whitt Jr. 2-3
16:51 +3 Samir Doughty made 3-pt. jump shot 5-3
16:25 +3 Mason Jones made 3-pt. jump shot 5-6
16:11   J'Von McCormick missed layup, blocked by Reggie Chaney  
16:09   Offensive rebound by Auburn  
16:06   Lost ball turnover on Allen Flanigan, stolen by Reggie Chaney  
15:57 +3 Adrio Bailey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mason Jones 5-9
15:35 +3 Samir Doughty made 3-pt. jump shot 8-9
15:03 +2 Adrio Bailey made driving layup 8-11
14:36   Traveling violation turnover on Anfernee McLemore  
14:36   Commercial timeout called  
14:35   Traveling violation turnover on Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
14:28   Allen Flanigan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:26   Offensive rebound by Isaac Okoro  
14:25 +2 Isaac Okoro made dunk 10-11
13:51   Traveling violation turnover on Reggie Chaney  
13:42   Isaac Okoro missed layup, blocked by Adrio Bailey  
13:40   Offensive rebound by Auburn  
13:22 +3 Isaac Okoro made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Allen Flanigan 13-11
13:10   Mason Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:08   Defensive rebound by Anfernee McLemore  
12:57   Jamal Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:55   Defensive rebound by Adrio Bailey  
12:49 +2 Mason Jones made driving layup, assist by Adrio Bailey 13-13
12:42 +2 Allen Flanigan made layup 15-13
12:42   Shooting foul on Adrio Bailey  
12:41 +1 Allen Flanigan made free throw 16-13
12:31   Bad pass turnover on Mason Jones, stolen by Isaac Okoro  
12:19   Lost ball turnover on Austin Wiley, stolen by Desi Sills  
12:10   Bad pass turnover on Desi Sills, stolen by Isaac Okoro  
12:05 +2 J'Von McCormick made driving layup, assist by Isaac Okoro 18-13
11:56 +3 Mason Jones made 3-pt. jump shot 18-16
11:20   J'Von McCormick missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:18   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
11:06 +3 Desi Sills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mason Jones 18-19
10:46   Allen Flanigan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:44   Defensive rebound by Jalen Harris  
10:25 +2 Mason Jones made jump shot 18-21
10:03   Shooting foul on Adrio Bailey  
10:03   Commercial timeout called  
10:03   J'Von McCormick missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:03   J'Von McCormick missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:03   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
10:03   Personal foul on Austin Wiley  
9:51   Mason Jones missed jump shot  
9:49   Offensive rebound by Reggie Chaney  
9:45   Jalen Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:43   Offensive rebound by Reggie Chaney  
9:40 +2 Reggie Chaney made dunk 18-23
9:19   Offensive foul on Anfernee McLemore  
9:19   Turnover on Anfernee McLemore  
8:58   Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed jump shot, blocked by Devan Cambridge  
8:56   Defensive rebound by J'Von McCormick  
8:53   Personal foul on Desi Sills  
8:45   Shooting foul on Jeantal Cylla  
8:45 +1 J'Von McCormick made 1st of 2 free throws 19-23
8:45 +1 J'Von McCormick made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-23
8:44   Personal foul on J'Von McCormick  
8:21   Bad pass turnover on Desi Sills, stolen by Anfernee McLemore  
8:02 +3 Samir Doughty made 3-pt. jump shot 23-23
7:44 +2 Jalen Harris made finger-roll layup 23-25
7:15   J'Von McCormick missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:13   Defensive rebound by Reggie Chaney  
6:49 +2 Reggie Chaney made layup, assist by Mason Jones 23-27
6:28   Danjel Purifoy missed layup  
6:26   Offensive rebound by Danjel Purifoy  
6:26   Danjel Purifoy missed layup  
6:26   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
6:16 +3 Desi Sills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Harris 23-30
6:07   30-second timeout called  
6:07   Commercial timeout called  
6:02 +2 Anfernee McLemore made dunk, assist by Samir Doughty 25-30
5:42   Desi Sills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:40   Defensive rebound by Anfernee McLemore  
5:40   Personal foul on Reggie Chaney  
5:21 +2 Isaac Okoro made driving layup 27-30
4:50   Jalen Harris missed hook shot  
4:48   Defensive rebound by Danjel Purifoy  
4:44   Samir Doughty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:42   Defensive rebound by Reggie Chaney  
4:33   Offensive foul on Reggie Chaney  
4:32   Turnover on Reggie Chaney  
4:21   Bad pass turnover on Austin Wiley, stolen by Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
4:11   Mason Jones missed layup  
4:09   Offensive rebound by Ethan Henderson  
4:06   Ethan Henderson missed layup  
4:04   Defensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
3:58   Offensive foul on Austin Wiley  
3:58   Turnover on Austin Wiley  
3:58   Commercial timeout called  
3:58   30-second timeout called  
3:44   Mason Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:42   Defensive rebound by Anfernee McLemore  
3:28   Anfernee McLemore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:26   Defensive rebound by Mason Jones  
3:27   Lost ball turnover on Mason Jones  
3:15   Danjel Purifoy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:13   Offensive rebound by Isaac Okoro  
3:09   J'Von McCormick missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:07   Offensive rebound by Anfernee McLemore  
3:03 +2 Samir Doughty made jump shot 29-30
2:32   Jalen Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:30   Defensive rebound by Anfernee McLemore  
2:06   Samir Doughty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:04   Offensive rebound by J'Von McCormick  
1:59   J'Von McCormick missed jump shot  
1:57   Offensive rebound by Danjel Purifoy  
1:57   Personal foul on Desi Sills  
1:57 +1 Danjel Purifoy made 1st of 2 free throws 30-30
1:57 +1 Danjel Purifoy made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-30
1:36   Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed jump shot  
1:34   Defensive rebound by Anfernee McLemore  
1:27   Personal foul on Ethan Henderson  
1:27 +1 Anfernee McLemore made 1st of 2 free throws 32-30
1:27 +1 Anfernee McLemore made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-30
1:15   Personal foul on Isaac Okoro  
1:03   Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed jump shot  
1:01   Defensive rebound by Auburn  
1:01   Personal foul on Ethan Henderson  
1:01 +1 Anfernee McLemore made 1st of 2 free throws 34-30
1:01   Anfernee McLemore missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:01   Defensive rebound by Mason Jones  
46.0   Shooting foul on Isaac Okoro  
46.0 +1 Mason Jones made 1st of 3 free throws 34-31
46.0 +1 Mason Jones made 2nd of 3 free throws 34-32
46.0   Mason Jones missed 3rd of 3 free throws  
46.0   Defensive rebound by Anfernee McLemore  
34.0   Lost ball turnover on J'Von McCormick, stolen by Jeantal Cylla  
4.0   Desi Sills missed layup  
2.0   Offensive rebound by Mason Jones  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
AUBURN Tigers 35
ARK Razorbacks 37

Time Team Play Score
19:45   Lost ball turnover on Samir Doughty, stolen by Mason Jones  
19:44   Personal foul on Samir Doughty  
19:34   Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed jump shot  
19:32   Defensive rebound by Isaac Okoro  
19:07   Personal foul on Reggie Chaney  
18:54   Anfernee McLemore missed layup  
18:52   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
18:45   Mason Jones missed jump shot  
18:43   Offensive rebound by Arkansas  
18:45   Personal foul on J'Von McCormick  
18:41 +2 Mason Jones made driving layup 34-34
18:25   Lost ball turnover on J'Von McCormick  
18:09 +3 Desi Sills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mason Jones 34-37
17:38   Danjel Purifoy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:36   Offensive rebound by Anfernee McLemore  
17:31 +3 Isaac Okoro made 3-pt. jump shot 37-37
17:05 +2 Adrio Bailey made layup 37-39
16:52 +2 Samir Doughty made layup, assist by Danjel Purifoy 39-39
16:25   Desi Sills missed layup  
16:23   Defensive rebound by Isaac Okoro  
16:19 +2 Danjel Purifoy made reverse layup, assist by J'Von McCormick 41-39
16:10   Offensive foul on Mason Jones  
16:10   Turnover on Mason Jones  
15:45 +2 Samir Doughty made driving layup 43-39
15:23   Desi Sills missed layup  
15:21   Offensive rebound by Arkansas  
15:22   Personal foul on Isaac Okoro  
15:21   Commercial timeout called  
15:13   Personal foul on Allen Flanigan  
15:08   Personal foul on Allen Flanigan  
14:55   Mason Jones missed jump shot  
14:53   Offensive rebound by Adrio Bailey  
14:53 +2 Adrio Bailey made dunk 43-41
14:35 +2 Samir Doughty made finger-roll layup 45-41
14:15 +2 Mason Jones made driving layup 45-43
13:44   Jamal Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:42   Offensive rebound by Samir Doughty  
13:37 +3 Danjel Purifoy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Samir Doughty 48-43
13:16 +3 Mason Jones made 3-pt. jump shot 48-46
12:48   Samir Doughty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:46   Defensive rebound by Adrio Bailey  
12:40   Shooting foul on Jamal Johnson  
12:40 +1 Jalen Harris made 1st of 2 free throws 48-47
12:40 +1 Jalen Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-48
12:23   Shooting foul on Desi Sills  
12:23   Austin Wiley missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:23   Austin Wiley missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:23   Defensive rebound by Reggie Chaney  
12:07   Double dribble turnover on Adrio Bailey  
11:57   Allen Flanigan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:55   Defensive rebound by Adrio Bailey  
11:48   Mason Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:46   Defensive rebound by Danjel Purifoy  
11:39   Bad pass turnover on Danjel Purifoy, stolen by Jalen Harris  
11:34 +2 Adrio Bailey made alley-oop shot, assist by Mason Jones 48-50
11:20   Shooting foul on Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
11:20   Commercial timeout called  
11:20 +1 Jamal Johnson made 1st of 3 free throws 49-50
11:20   Jamal Johnson missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
11:20 +1 Jamal Johnson made 3rd of 3 free throws 50-50
11:01   Personal foul on Jamal Johnson  
11:01 +1 Jalen Harris made 1st of 2 free throws 50-51
11:01   Jalen Harris missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:01   Defensive rebound by Isaac Okoro  
10:47   Personal foul on Reggie Chaney  
10:47   Bad pass turnover on Isaac Okoro, stolen by Desi Sills  
10:41 +2 Mason Jones made layup, assist by Desi Sills 50-53
10:11   Allen Flanigan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:09   Offensive rebound by Isaac Okoro  
10:07   Personal foul on Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
10:05   Isaac Okoro missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:03   Offensive rebound by Devan Cambridge  
9:59   Lost ball turnover on Devan Cambridge, stolen by Adrio Bailey  