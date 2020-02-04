|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Boston College
|
|
19:32
|
|
|
Steffon Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:30
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by CJ Felder
|
|
19:24
|
|
+2
|
CJ Felder made layup
|
0-2
|
19:11
|
|
|
Matthew Hurt missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:09
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Cassius Stanley
|
|
19:04
|
|
|
Cassius Stanley missed layup
|
|
19:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell
|
|
18:48
|
|
+2
|
Jay Heath made layup
|
0-4
|
18:23
|
|
|
Cassius Stanley missed jump shot, blocked by Jay Heath
|
|
18:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell
|
|
18:21
|
|
|
Personal foul on Vernon Carey Jr.
|
|
18:06
|
|
+2
|
Jairus Hamilton made dunk, assist by Steffon Mitchell
|
0-6
|
17:55
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jairus Hamilton
|
|
17:38
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Wendell Moore Jr.
|
|
17:38
|
|
|
Turnover on Wendell Moore Jr.
|
|
17:24
|
|
|
CJ Felder missed jump shot
|
|
17:22
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jairus Hamilton
|
|
16:59
|
|
|
CJ Felder missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Alex O'Connell
|
|
16:54
|
|
+2
|
Tre Jones made jump shot
|
2-6
|
16:33
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jack White
|
|
16:30
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Derryck Thornton
|
|
16:22
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Tre Jones, stolen by Steffon Mitchell
|
|
16:17
|
|
+2
|
Nik Popovic made layup, assist by Steffon Mitchell
|
2-8
|
15:52
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Duke
|
|
15:52
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:41
|
|
|
Wendell Moore Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Derryck Thornton
|
|
15:34
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Derryck Thornton
|
|
15:19
|
|
|
Alex O'Connell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jay Heath
|
|
14:55
|
|
+2
|
Derryck Thornton made jump shot
|
2-10
|
14:35
|
|
|
Jack White missed jump shot
|
|
14:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jairus Hamilton
|
|
14:28
|
|
+2
|
Jared Hamilton made dunk, assist by Derryck Thornton
|
2-12
|
14:16
|
|
|
Personal foul on Derryck Thornton
|
|
14:11
|
|
|
Matthew Hurt missed jump shot
|
|
14:09
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Matthew Hurt
|
|
14:04
|
|
|
Matthew Hurt missed layup, blocked by Steffon Mitchell
|
|
14:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jairus Hamilton
|
|
13:52
|
|
|
Jairus Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cassius Stanley
|
|
13:42
|
|
|
Vernon Carey Jr. missed layup
|
|
13:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jay Heath
|
|
13:36
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jay Heath
|
|
13:30
|
|
|
Jordan Goldwire missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jairus Hamilton
|
|
13:12
|
|
|
Jairus Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:10
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell
|
|
12:54
|
|
|
Jairus Hamilton missed layup
|
|
12:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cassius Stanley
|
|
12:42
|
|
|
Backcourt turnover on Jordan Goldwire
|
|
12:29
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Julian Rishwain
|
|
12:15
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Steffon Mitchell
|
|
12:15
|
|
+1
|
Vernon Carey Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|
3-12
|
12:15
|
|
+1
|
Vernon Carey Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
4-12
|
11:58
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:57
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jay Heath
|
|
11:44
|
|
|
Cassius Stanley missed layup
|
|
11:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell
|
|
11:34
|
|
+2
|
Derryck Thornton made layup
|
4-14
|
11:23
|
|
|
Cassius Stanley missed layup
|
|
11:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jay Heath
|
|
11:15
|
|
|
Jay Heath missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.
|
|
11:06
|
|
|
Matthew Hurt missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:04
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.
|
|
10:59
|
|
+2
|
Matthew Hurt made layup, assist by Vernon Carey Jr.
|
6-14
|
10:45
|
|
|
Derryck Thornton missed jump shot
|
|
10:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Goldwire
|
|
10:36
|
|
|
Shooting foul on CJ Felder
|
|
10:36
|
|
+1
|
Cassius Stanley made 1st of 2 free throws
|
7-14
|
10:36
|
|
+1
|
Cassius Stanley made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
8-14
|
10:19
|
|
|
Jared Hamilton missed jump shot
|
|
10:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Matthew Hurt
|
|
9:56
|
|
+2
|
Vernon Carey Jr. made layup, assist by Tre Jones
|
10-14
|
9:42
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Derryck Thornton, stolen by Vernon Carey Jr.
|
|
9:37
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Nik Popovic
|
|
9:37
|
|
|
Vernon Carey Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
9:37
|
|
+1
|
Vernon Carey Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
11-14
|
9:22
|
|
+2
|
Derryck Thornton made jump shot
|
11-16
|
8:59
|
|
|
Tre Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jay Heath
|
|
8:48
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jairus Hamilton, stolen by Javin DeLaurier
|
|
8:48
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
8:35
|
|
|
Tre Jones missed jump shot
|
|
8:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nik Popovic
|
|
8:22
|
|
|
Jay Heath missed layup
|
|
8:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Matthew Hurt
|
|
8:16
|
|
|
Tre Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell
|
|
8:16
|
|
|
Personal foul on Javin DeLaurier
|
|
7:56
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jay Heath, stolen by Jack White
|
|
7:50
|
|
+2
|
Cassius Stanley made dunk, assist by Jack White
|
13-16
|
7:48
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
7:48
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:32
|
|
|
Jairus Hamilton missed jump shot
|
|
7:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.
|
|
7:14
|
|
|
Cassius Stanley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell
|
|
7:02
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Nik Popovic
|
|
6:49
|
|
+2
|
Wendell Moore Jr. made jump shot, assist by Jack White
|
15-16
|
6:19
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Jay Heath
|
|
6:19
|
|
|
Turnover on Jay Heath
|
|
6:09
|
|
+2
|
Vernon Carey Jr. made layup, assist by Jack White
|
17-16
|
5:44
|
|
|
Jared Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:42
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jay Heath
|
|
5:37
|
|
|
Derryck Thornton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cassius Stanley
|
|
5:07
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on Duke
|
|
4:47
|
|
+2
|
Derryck Thornton made jump shot
|
17-18
|
4:22
|
|
|
Cassius Stanley missed layup, blocked by Jared Hamilton
|
|
4:20
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Alex O'Connell
|
|
4:18
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Cassius Stanley
|
|
4:02
|
|
|
Derryck Thornton missed layup
|
|
4:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.
|
|
3:53
|
|
|
Jack White missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell
|
|
3:43
|
|
|
Steffon Mitchell missed jump shot
|
|
3:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Alex O'Connell
|
|
3:23
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:08
|
|
|
Jack White missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by CJ Felder
|
|
2:49
|
|
+2
|
Nik Popovic made layup
|
17-20
|
2:20
|
|
|
Vernon Carey Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jay Heath
|
|
2:09
|
|
+2
|
Jay Heath made layup
|
17-22
|
1:56
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Cassius Stanley, stolen by Jay Heath
|
|
1:41
|
|
|
Nik Popovic missed layup, blocked by Vernon Carey Jr.
|
|
1:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.
|
|
1:30
|
|
+2
|
Vernon Carey Jr. made layup, assist by Wendell Moore Jr.
|
19-22
|
1:15
|
|
|
Jairus Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:13
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell
|
|
1:09
|
|
+2
|
Derryck Thornton made jump shot, assist by Steffon Mitchell
|
19-24
|
42.0
|
|
|
Matthew Hurt missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
40.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell
|
|
17.0
|
|
|
Jairus Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tre Jones
|
|
6.0
|
|
+2
|
Tre Jones made layup
|
21-24
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|