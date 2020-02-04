MISSST
No. 15 Kentucky aims to regroup against Mississippi State

No. 15 Kentucky will look to get forward Nick Richards and point guard Ashton Hagans back on their games as the Wildcats host one of the hottest teams in the Southeastern Conference when Mississippi State visits Lexington on Tuesday night.

Hagans fouled out after scoring just five points in 20-plus minutes in Saturday's loss at Auburn and Richards managed just seven points -- less than half of his 14.4 points-per game average entering the game -- while saddled with four personal fouls.

It ended a streak of nine consecutive double-figure performances for Richards. Hagans failed to score at least 10 points for just the second time in his last eight outings.

"We need guys to play well," coach John Calipari said after the Wildcats were outrebounded 40-28. "We got a game coming up now, Mississippi State, they're beating everybody by 20. And you know what they are? They're big and physical. If they push us around like we got pushed around today, it's going to be a hard one for us."

The loss dropped the Wildcats (16-5, 6-2) into a second-place tie with Auburn behind LSU in the league race. Mississippi State comes in riding a five-game winning streak in conference play interrupted by a one-point loss at Oklahoma in the Big 12-SEC Challenge.

The Bulldogs (14-7, 5-3) also lost by one point, 60-59, at LSU before beginning their current stretch. They have the league's fourth-leading scorer (17.2 points per game) and top rebounder (10.0 average) in 6-foot-10 sophomore forward Reggie Perry.

Perry has averaged 21.8 points and 10.6 rebounds a game in league play and is coming off a 24-12 effort in Mississippi State's 86-73 win over Tennessee last weekend. He has averaged 24.4 points and 10.4 rebounds a game in the Bulldogs' last five league games.

"The last five games he has been dominant," Bulldogs coach Ben Howland said. "And really he was very, very good for us at LSU (13 points, 15 rebounds). So he is playing great. The only game that he had a subpar game he got in foul trouble with the Oklahoma loss on the road by one. And we still gave ourselves a chance to win that game with him in limited action."

Perry had seven points and six rebounds while playing about half the game against the Sooners.

The Bulldogs also got a big game out of redshirt freshman guard D.J. Stewart in the win over Tennessee. He made four of five 3-point attempts and finished with a season-high 20 points.

"He's been phenomenal, and he's a phenomenal defensive player," Howland said. "He's always drawing the best perimeter player that's not the point guard and done a great job there. He's really just a phenomenal kid, and he's just getting better and better."

The Bulldogs will try to buck tradition in the only regular-season meeting with Kentucky.

The Wildcats have won 13 consecutive games over the Bulldogs overall and six in a row in Lexington. Mississippi State's last win in the series was a 66-57 decision in 2009 in Rupp Arena. The Wildcats are 49-5 against the Bulldogs in Lexington in program history.

2nd Half
MISSST Bulldogs 2
UK Wildcats 7

Time Team Play Score
16:44   Shooting foul on Nick Richards  
16:57 +2 Tyrese Maxey made layup, assist by Ashton Hagans 25-38
17:04   Lost ball turnover on Nick Weatherspoon, stolen by Tyrese Maxey  
17:17   Defensive rebound by Abdul Ado  
17:17   Nick Richards missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:17 +1 Nick Richards made 1st of 2 free throws 25-36
17:17   Personal foul on Nick Weatherspoon  
17:24   Lost ball turnover on Abdul Ado, stolen by EJ Montgomery  
17:24   Defensive rebound by Abdul Ado  
17:24   EJ Montgomery missed jump shot  
17:24   Defensive rebound by Ashton Hagans  
17:24   Reggie Perry missed jump shot  
17:27   Violation on Unknown  
17:27   Personal foul on Nate Sestina  
17:51 +1 Nick Richards made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-35
17:51 +1 Nick Richards made 1st of 2 free throws 25-34
17:51   Shooting foul on Abdul Ado  
18:20 +2 Robert Woodard II made jump shot 25-33
18:39   Defensive rebound by Reggie Perry  
18:41   EJ Montgomery missed jump shot  
18:50   Defensive rebound by EJ Montgomery  
18:52   Robert Woodard II missed layup, blocked by EJ Montgomery  
19:04 +1 Nick Richards made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-33
19:04 +1 Nick Richards made 1st of 2 free throws 23-32
19:04   Shooting foul on Robert Woodard II  
19:13   Defensive rebound by EJ Montgomery  
19:15   Reggie Perry missed jump shot  
19:31   Defensive rebound by Robert Woodard II  
19:33   Tyrese Maxey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:39   Lost ball turnover on Reggie Perry, stolen by EJ Montgomery  

1st Half
MISSST Bulldogs 23
UK Wildcats 31

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
0.0   Offensive rebound by Robert Woodard II  
1.0   Abdul Ado missed tip-in  
2.0   Offensive rebound by Abdul Ado  
1.0   Tyson Carter missed jump shot  
15.0   30-second timeout called  
21.0   Defensive rebound by Abdul Ado  
23.0   Ashton Hagans missed jump shot  
49.0 +2 Robert Woodard II made dunk 23-31
54.0   Lost ball turnover on Tyrese Maxey, stolen by Robert Woodard II  
1:12   Personal foul on Robert Woodard II  
1:18   Defensive rebound by EJ Montgomery  
1:20   Robert Woodard II missed jump shot  
1:41 +2 EJ Montgomery made jump shot 21-31
1:58   Personal foul on D.J. Stewart Jr.  
2:06   Bad pass turnover on Abdul Ado, stolen by Ashton Hagans  
2:08   Defensive rebound by Abdul Ado  
2:08   EJ Montgomery missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:08 +1 EJ Montgomery made 1st of 2 free throws 21-29
2:08   Shooting foul on Abdul Ado  
2:16   Defensive rebound by EJ Montgomery  
2:18   Reggie Perry missed jump shot  
2:30   Defensive rebound by Mississippi State  
2:32   Immanuel Quickley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:38   Lost ball turnover on Reggie Perry, stolen by EJ Montgomery  
2:53 +2 Nick Richards made jump shot, assist by Tyrese Maxey 21-28
2:56   Commercial timeout called  
2:56   Offensive rebound by Kentucky  
2:59   Nick Richards missed jump shot, blocked by Abdul Ado  
3:18 +3 D.J. Stewart Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot 21-26
3:25   Offensive rebound by D.J. Stewart Jr.  
3:27   Tyson Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:46 +2 EJ Montgomery made jump shot 18-26
4:12 +2 D.J. Stewart Jr. made layup 18-24
4:17   Bad pass turnover on Nick Richards, stolen by D.J. Stewart Jr.  
4:28   Personal foul on Nick Weatherspoon  
4:28   Offensive rebound by Nick Richards  
4:30   Tyrese Maxey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:40   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Maxey  
4:42   Abdul Ado missed jump shot  
5:07 +2 Ashton Hagans made layup 16-24
5:15   Bad pass turnover on Nick Weatherspoon, stolen by Ashton Hagans  
5:21   Defensive rebound by Nick Weatherspoon  
5:23   Nate Sestina missed jump shot  
5:30   Defensive rebound by Nick Richards  
5:32   Reggie Perry missed jump shot  
5:52   Offensive rebound by Mississippi State  
5:55   Tyson Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:20   Defensive rebound by Tyson Carter  
6:22   Nick Richards missed jump shot  
6:45 +2 Tyson Carter made layup 16-22
6:53   Commercial timeout called  
7:11   Defensive rebound by Tyson Carter  
7:13   Immanuel Quickley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:19   Offensive rebound by EJ Montgomery  
7:21   Ashton Hagans missed jump shot, blocked by Abdul Ado  
7:48   Defensive rebound by Nate Sestina  
7:50   Iverson Molinar missed jump shot  
8:16 +2 Nate Sestina made jump shot, assist by Tyrese Maxey 14-22
8:23   Defensive rebound by Immanuel Quickley  
8:25   Reggie Perry missed layup  
8:40   Traveling violation turnover on Ashton Hagans  
9:04 +1 Reggie Perry made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-20
9:04   Reggie Perry missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:04   Shooting foul on Ashton Hagans  
9:23 +2 Nate Sestina made layup, assist by EJ Montgomery 13-20
9:39 +2 Reggie Perry made hook shot 13-18
10:07 +2 Nate Sestina made layup, assist by Ashton Hagans 11-18
10:34   Turnover on Reggie Perry  
10:34   Offensive foul on Reggie Perry  
10:49 +2 Tyrese Maxey made jump shot 11-16
11:19   Defensive rebound by Johnny Juzang  
11:21   Nick Weatherspoon missed jump shot  
11:21   Commercial timeout called  
11:24   Personal foul on Keion Brooks Jr.  
11:21   Defensive rebound by Tyson Carter  
11:23   Immanuel Quickley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:31   Offensive rebound by Keion Brooks Jr.  
11:33   Tyrese Maxey missed jump shot  
11:41   Offensive rebound by EJ Montgomery  
11:43   Keion Brooks Jr. missed jump shot  
12:07   Defensive rebound by Immanuel Quickley  
12:09   Robert Woodard II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:31 +2 Tyrese Maxey made layup 11-14
12:37   Defensive rebound by Immanuel Quickley  
12:39   Tyson Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:46   Defensive rebound by Tyson Carter  
12:48   Immanuel Quickley missed jump shot  
12:54   Offensive rebound by Kentucky  
12:56   Tyrese Maxey missed jump shot, blocked by Abdul Ado  
13:17   Defensive rebound by Kentucky  
13:19   Reggie Perry missed jump shot  
13:31   Shot clock violation turnover on Kentucky  
13:51   Violation on Unknown  
14:09 +1 Robert Woodard II made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-12
14:09 +1 Robert Woodard II made 1st of 2 free throws 10-12
14:09   Shooting foul on Keion Brooks Jr.  
14:31   Commercial timeout called  
14:31   Traveling violation turnover on Ashton Hagans  
14:42   Defensive rebound by Nick Richards  
14:44   Abdul Ado missed layup  
15:08 +3 Immanuel Quickley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ashton Hagans 9-12
15:34 +2 Abdul Ado made layup 9-9
15:32   Offensive rebound by Abdul Ado  
15:38   Reggie Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:41   Defensive rebound by Nick Weatherspoon  
15:43   Nick Richards missed jump shot  
15:49   Offensive rebound by Nick Richards  
15:51   EJ Montgomery missed jump shot  
16:10 +2 Reggie Perry made jump shot 7-9
16:31 +2 Ashton Hagans made layup 5-9
17:01 +3 D.J. Stewart Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Weatherspoon 5-7
17:05   Defensive rebound by Nick Weatherspoon  
17:07   Immanuel Quickley missed jump shot  
17:28 +2 D.J. Stewart Jr. made layup, assist by Reggie Perry 2-7
17:46 +2 EJ Montgomery made layup, assist by Tyrese Maxey 0-7
17:52   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Maxey  
17:54   Nick Weatherspoon missed jump shot  
18:14 +1 Immanuel Quickley made free throw 0-5
18:18   Personal foul on Nick Weatherspoon  
18:18 +2 Immanuel Quickley made layup 0-4
18:18   Defensive rebound by EJ Montgomery  
18:20   Abdul Ado missed dunk  
18:41   Offensive rebound by Abdul Ado  
18:43   D.J. Stewart Jr. missed jump shot  
19:09 +2 Tyrese Maxey made dunk 0-2
19:13   Lost ball turnover on Reggie Perry, stolen by Tyrese Maxey  
19:18   Defensive rebound by Reggie Perry  
19:20   EJ Montgomery missed jump shot  
19:32   Defensive rebound by Nick Richards  
19:34   Nick Weatherspoon missed jump shot  
19:38   Defensive rebound by Robert Woodard II  
19:40   EJ Montgomery missed jump shot  
20:00   Jumpball received by Kentucky  
  Shooting foul on Nick Richards 16:44
+ 2 Tyrese Maxey made layup, assist by Ashton Hagans 16:57
  Lost ball turnover on Nick Weatherspoon, stolen by Tyrese Maxey 17:04
  Defensive rebound by Abdul Ado 17:17
  Nick Richards missed 2nd of 2 free throws 17:17
+ 1 Nick Richards made 1st of 2 free throws 17:17
  Personal foul on Nick Weatherspoon 17:17
  Lost ball turnover on Abdul Ado, stolen by EJ Montgomery 17:24
  Defensive rebound by Abdul Ado 17:24
  EJ Montgomery missed jump shot 17:24
  Defensive rebound by Ashton Hagans 17:24
Team Stats
Points 25 38
Field Goals 10-33 (30.3%) 15-36 (41.7%)
3-Pointers 2-7 (28.6%) 1-6 (16.7%)
Free Throws 3-4 (75.0%) 7-9 (77.8%)
Total Rebounds 22 24
Offensive 5 5
Defensive 15 16
Team 2 3
Assists 2 7
Steals 2 7
Blocks 3 1
Turnovers 8 4
Fouls 9 5
Technicals 0 0
3
D. Stewart Jr. G
10 PTS, 1 REB
3
T. Maxey G
8 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Miss. State 14-7 23225
home team logo 15 Kentucky 16-5 31738
Rupp Arena Lexington, KY
Rupp Arena Lexington, KY
Team Stats
away team logo Miss. State 14-7 73.6 PPG 41.8 RPG 13.5 APG
home team logo 15 Kentucky 16-5 75.0 PPG 40.5 RPG 14.2 APG
Key Players
3
D. Stewart Jr. G 8.3 PPG 2.2 RPG 1.4 APG 47.1 FG%
3
T. Maxey G 13.6 PPG 4.1 RPG 2.9 APG 42.5 FG%
Top Scorers
3
D. Stewart Jr. G 10 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
3
T. Maxey G 8 PTS 2 REB 3 AST
30.3 FG% 41.7
28.6 3PT FG% 16.7
75.0 FT% 77.8
Miss. State
Starters
D. Stewart Jr.
R. Woodard II
R. Perry
A. Ado
N. Weatherspoon
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Stewart Jr. 10 1 0 4/5 2/2 0/0 1 21 1 0 0 1 0
R. Woodard II 6 3 0 2/5 0/1 2/2 2 21 1 0 0 1 2
R. Perry 5 2 1 2/9 0/1 1/2 1 21 0 0 4 0 2
A. Ado 2 7 0 1/5 0/0 0/0 2 21 0 3 2 3 4
N. Weatherspoon 0 3 1 0/3 0/0 0/0 3 17 0 0 2 0 3
On Court
D. Stewart Jr.
R. Woodard II
R. Perry
A. Ado
N. Weatherspoon
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Stewart Jr. 10 1 0 4/5 2/2 0/0 1 21 1 0 0 1 0
R. Woodard II 6 3 0 2/5 0/1 2/2 2 21 1 0 0 1 2
R. Perry 5 2 1 2/9 0/1 1/2 1 21 0 0 4 0 2
A. Ado 2 7 0 1/5 0/0 0/0 2 21 0 3 2 3 4
N. Weatherspoon 0 3 1 0/3 0/0 0/0 3 17 0 0 2 0 3
On Bench
T. Carter
I. Molinar
E. Datcher
T. Clayton
K. Feazell
M. Storm
P. Oduro
T. Smith
A. Junkin
E. King
D. Butts
R. Miller
I. Stansbury
J. Rumph
Q. Post
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Carter 2 4 0 1/5 0/3 0/0 0 12 0 0 0 0 4
I. Molinar 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
E. Datcher - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Clayton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Feazell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Storm - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Oduro - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Junkin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. King - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Butts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Stansbury - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Rumph - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Post - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 25 20 2 10/33 2/7 3/4 9 117 2 3 8 5 15
Kentucky
Starters
T. Maxey
N. Richards
E. Montgomery
I. Quickley
A. Hagans
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Maxey 8 2 3 4/8 0/2 0/0 0 22 2 0 1 0 2
N. Richards 7 5 0 1/4 0/0 5/6 1 20 0 0 1 2 3
E. Montgomery 7 7 1 3/8 0/0 1/2 0 20 3 1 0 2 5
I. Quickley 6 3 0 2/7 1/4 1/1 0 21 0 0 0 0 3
A. Hagans 4 1 3 2/4 0/0 0/0 1 20 2 0 2 0 1
On Court
T. Maxey
N. Richards
E. Montgomery
I. Quickley
A. Hagans
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Maxey 8 2 3 4/8 0/2 0/0 0 22 2 0 1 0 2
N. Richards 7 5 0 1/4 0/0 5/6 1 20 0 0 1 2 3
E. Montgomery 7 7 1 3/8 0/0 1/2 0 20 3 1 0 2 5
I. Quickley 6 3 0 2/7 1/4 1/1 0 21 0 0 0 0 3
A. Hagans 4 1 3 2/4 0/0 0/0 1 20 2 0 2 0 1
On Bench
N. Sestina
K. Brooks Jr.
J. Juzang
R. Welch
Z. Payne
D. Allen
K. Whitney
B. Canada
B. Jordan
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Sestina 6 1 0 3/4 0/0 0/0 1 7 0 0 0 0 1
K. Brooks Jr. 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 3 0 0 0 1 0
J. Juzang 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 1
R. Welch - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Payne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Whitney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Canada - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Jordan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 38 21 7 15/36 1/6 7/9 5 116 7 1 4 5 16
