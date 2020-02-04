PSU
MICHST

No. 16 Michigan State braces for upstart No. 22 Penn State

  • FLM
  • Feb 04, 2020

Penn State will go for its fifth consecutive victory when it travels to No. 16 Michigan State on Tuesday in East Lansing, Mich.

The No. 22-ranked Nittany Lions improved to 16-5 overall and 6-4 in the Big Ten Conference following a 76-64 win at Nebraska last Saturday. It was their first win at Nebraska since 1995.

Myles Dread led Penn State with 14 points, Myreon Jones and Lamar Stevens added 13 apiece and Mike Watkins picked up his 32nd career double-double with 11 points and 17 rebounds.

"For our team to be the best we can be, I have to keep pursuing rebounds," Watkins said. "That's something that I'm good at, and I'm going to try to keep that (momentum) going."

This is only the third time in program history that the Nittany Lions have gone 6-4 through their first 10 conference games, along with the 1995-96 and 2008-09 teams.

Penn State has been at its best with offensive balance up and down its roster. That's exactly what has transpired during this four-game winning streak.

Penn State went on a 30-11 run early in the second half to dismantle the Cornhuskers. During the spurt, numerous players were key components to sealing the win.

"I thought that (the second-half run) was a really balanced effort from the whole team," Stevens said. "We got contributions from everybody and when everyone can contribute, that gives us a huge boost of confidence. It was a great team win."

The Nittany Lions' defense was terrific once again, and for the third straight game it held an opponent to below 40 percent shooting from the field.

Michigan State will enter this matchup with a 16-6 mark, including 8-3 in the Big Ten. It holds an impressive 10-1 record at home this season, with the Spartans' only home loss against No. 7 Duke in early December.

In their previous game, the Spartans were nipped 64-63 at Wisconsin on Saturday.

Michigan State trailed by 16 points at halftime, made a furious comeback to climb within three before ultimately falling by one.

Cassius Winston led the way with 23 points, Rocket Watts added a career-best 16 and Xavier Tillman swept 14 rebounds. But it wasn't enough as Tillman shot 3 of 15 for his seven points.

"That's the shame of basketball," Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo said. "You know, that looks like why we lost the game. We lost the game in the first half because we guarded nobody. So then you give a team energy, a fan base energy. And for you, it's depressing."

Watts was able to give the Spartans a major lift as he started in place of Gabe Brown, who was ill. Watts dropped in four 3-pointers on 10 attempts.

"They were just getting open shots, and we can't execute down the stretch," Watts said. "I think we had like six times to take the lead, six possessions, and we didn't. So we gotta do a better job of executing down the stretch and coming out at the beginning of the game hard.

"I feel like every away game, teams get hot and go up on. We gotta just figure out how we're gonna come out aggressive."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

2nd Half
PSU Nittany Lions 30
MICHST Spartans 33

Time Team Play Score
9.0   30-second timeout called  
9.0 +1 Lamar Stevens made 2nd of 2 free throws 73-70
9.0 +1 Lamar Stevens made 1st of 2 free throws 72-70
9.0   Personal foul on Xavier Tillman  
11.0   Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
11.0   Cassius Winston missed free throw  
11.0   Shooting foul on Curtis Jones Jr.  
11.0 +2 Cassius Winston made driving layup 71-70
16.0   Full timeout called  
16.0 +1 Lamar Stevens made 2nd of 2 free throws 71-68
16.0 +1 Lamar Stevens made 1st of 2 free throws 70-68
16.0   Personal foul on Xavier Tillman  
16.0   30-second timeout called  
27.0 +2 Aaron Henry made jump shot, assist by Cassius Winston 69-68
47.0   30-second timeout called  
50.0 +1 John Harrar made 2nd of 2 free throws 69-66
50.0   John Harrar missed 1st of 2 free throws  
50.0   Shooting foul on Malik Hall  
1:16   Backcourt turnover on Malik Hall  
1:33   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
1:33   Lamar Stevens missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:33 +1 Lamar Stevens made 1st of 2 free throws 68-66
1:31   Personal foul on Malik Hall  
1:31   Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
1:33   Cassius Winston missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:58   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
1:58   Myreon Jones missed free throw  
1:58   Personal foul on Rocket Watts  
2:21   Out of bounds turnover on Rocket Watts  
2:24   Offensive rebound by Aaron Henry  
2:26   Aaron Henry missed jump shot  
2:37   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
2:39   Myles Dread missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Aaron Henry  
2:47   Personal foul on Rocket Watts  
3:09   Defensive rebound by Myreon Jones  
3:11   Rocket Watts missed jump shot  
3:44 +2 Lamar Stevens made turnaround jump shot 67-66
3:59   Commercial timeout called  
3:59   Personal foul on Rocket Watts  
4:01   Defensive rebound by Seth Lundy  
4:03   Gabe Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:19   Personal foul on Jamari Wheeler  
4:25   Personal foul on Jamari Wheeler  
4:40 +2 Jamari Wheeler made layup, assist by Myles Dread 65-66
4:44   Defensive rebound by Myles Dread  
4:46   Cassius Winston missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:12   Defensive rebound by Cassius Winston  
5:14   Mike Watkins missed layup, blocked by Xavier Tillman  
5:28 +3 Cassius Winston made 3-pt. jump shot 63-66
5:44   Turnover on Lamar Stevens  
5:44   Offensive foul on Lamar Stevens  
5:51   Defensive rebound by Mike Watkins  
5:53   Kyle Ahrens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:15 +2 Lamar Stevens made floating jump shot 63-63
6:30 +3 Kyle Ahrens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malik Hall 61-63
6:48   Defensive rebound by Aaron Henry  
6:50   Lamar Stevens missed jump shot  
6:56   Offensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
6:58   Mike Watkins missed hook shot  
7:13   Commercial timeout called  
7:13   Personal foul on Rocket Watts  
7:26 +3 Cassius Winston made 3-pt. jump shot 61-60
7:38   Defensive rebound by Malik Hall  
7:40   Myles Dread missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:13 +2 Gabe Brown made alley-oop shot, assist by Cassius Winston 61-57
8:30 +3 Myreon Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamari Wheeler 61-55
8:33   Defensive rebound by Jamari Wheeler  
8:35   Rocket Watts missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:42   Lost ball turnover on Myles Dread, stolen by Cassius Winston  
8:50   Personal foul on Gabe Brown  
8:50   Offensive rebound by John Harrar  
8:52   Myles Dread missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:07   Offensive rebound by Penn State  
9:08   Myreon Jones missed driving layup, blocked by Xavier Tillman  
9:16   Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
9:18   Cassius Winston missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:53 +3 Myles Dread made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lamar Stevens 58-55
10:05   Personal foul on Aaron Henry  
10:08   Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
10:10   Xavier Tillman missed layup  
10:26   Traveling violation turnover on John Harrar  
10:55   Commercial timeout called  
10:55   Traveling violation turnover on Aaron Henry  
11:18 +2 Myreon Jones made jump shot, assist by Lamar Stevens 55-55
11:43 +2 Rocket Watts made driving layup 53-55
11:52   Defensive rebound by Rocket Watts  
11:54   Jamari Wheeler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:10   Lost ball turnover on Aaron Henry, stolen by Myles Dread  
12:10   Jumpball received by Penn State  
12:29   Defensive rebound by Gabe Brown  
12:31   Mike Watkins missed turnaround jump shot, blocked by Xavier Tillman  
12:51 +2 Aaron Henry made jump shot, assist by Cassius Winston 53-53
13:21 +2 Mike Watkins made layup 53-51
13:45   Commercial timeout called  
13:47 +2 Marcus Bingham Jr. made layup, assist by Cassius Winston 51-51
13:53   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
13:55   Izaiah Brockington missed floating jump shot  
14:20 +2 Cassius Winston made jump shot 51-49
14:45   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
14:47   Lamar Stevens missed floating jump shot  
14:56   Personal foul on Xavier Tillman  
15:06 +2 Marcus Bingham Jr. made dunk 51-47
15:11   Offensive rebound by Marcus Bingham Jr.  
15:13   Cassius Winston missed driving layup  
15:19   Defensive rebound by Marcus Bingham Jr.  
15:21   Myreon Jones missed driving layup  
15:40 +1 Cassius Winston made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-45
15:40 +1 Cassius Winston made 1st of 2 free throws 51-44
15:40   Commercial timeout called  
15:40   Shooting foul on Myles Dread  
15:40   Bad pass turnover on Jamari Wheeler, stolen by Malik Hall  
15:42   Defensive rebound by Jamari Wheeler  
15:44   Malik Hall missed layup  
15:46   Offensive rebound by Malik Hall  
15:48   Malik Hall missed layup  
16:10   Personal foul on Mike Watkins  
16:23 +2 Izaiah Brockington made layup, assist by Jamari Wheeler 51-43
16:33   Bad pass turnover on Cassius Winston, stolen by Jamari Wheeler  
16:40   Bad pass turnover on Lamar Stevens, stolen by Xavier Tillman  
16:54   Defensive rebound by Penn State  
16:59   Cassius Winston missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:03   Bad pass turnover on Lamar Stevens, stolen by Xavier Tillman  
17:09   Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
17:11   Cassius Winston missed layup  
17:17   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
17:19   Lamar Stevens missed driving layup, blocked by Xavier Tillman  
17:43 +2 Xavier Tillman made dunk, assist by Cassius Winston 49-43
17:52   Defensive rebound by Cassius Winston  
17:54   Myreon Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:10 +2 Cassius Winston made floating jump shot, assist by Xavier Tillman 49-41
18:25 +2 Mike Watkins made layup, assist by Myreon Jones 49-39
18:30   Bad pass turnover on Xavier Tillman, stolen by Myreon Jones  
18:40   Personal foul on John Harrar  
18:51 +2 Lamar Stevens made jump shot 47-39
19:18 +2 Xavier Tillman made hook shot, assist by Aaron Henry 45-39
19:29 +2 Lamar Stevens made jump shot 45-37
19:50   Defensive rebound by Seth Lundy  
19:52   Cassius Winston missed 3-pt. jump shot  

1st Half
PSU Nittany Lions 43
MICHST Spartans 37

Time Team Play Score
1.0 +1 Cassius Winston made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-37
1.0 +1 Cassius Winston made 1st of 2 free throws 43-36
1.0   Turnover on Penn State  
1.0   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Penn State  
6.0 +2 Cassius Winston made layup 43-35
28.0 +2 Lamar Stevens made layup 43-33
45.0   Official timeout called  
45.0   Offensive rebound by Penn State  
47.0   Mike Watkins missed jump shot, blocked by Marcus Bingham Jr.  
1:20 +3 Gabe Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cassius Winston 41-33
1:33 +2 Mike Watkins made jump shot 41-30
1:49   Defensive rebound by Mike Watkins  
1:51   Cassius Winston missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:57   Offensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
1:59   Rocket Watts missed jump shot  
2:16 +1 Curtis Jones Jr. made 3rd of 3 free throws 39-30
2:16 +1 Curtis Jones Jr. made 2nd of 3 free throws 38-30
2:16 +1 Curtis Jones Jr. made 1st of 3 free throws 37-30
2:16   Official timeout called  
2:16   Shooting foul on Malik Hall  
2:38   Offensive rebound by Curtis Jones Jr.  
2:38   Mike Watkins missed free throw  
2:38   Shooting foul on Gabe Brown  
2:38 +2 Mike Watkins made layup 36-30
2:36   Offensive rebound by Mike Watkins  
2:38   Curtis Jones Jr. missed layup  
2:44   Lost ball turnover on Rocket Watts, stolen by Lamar Stevens  
2:50   Defensive rebound by Rocket Watts  
2:52   Lamar Stevens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:10 +1 Cassius Winston made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-30
3:10 +1 Cassius Winston made 1st of 2 free throws 34-29
3:10   Personal foul on Myles Dread  
3:25 +3 Myreon Jones made 3-pt. jump shot 34-28
3:32   Offensive rebound by Myreon Jones  
3:34   Mike Watkins missed layup, blocked by Xavier Tillman  
3:57   Commercial timeout called  
3:57   30-second timeout called  
4:00 +2 Rocket Watts made floating jump shot 31-28
4:07   Defensive rebound by Rocket Watts  
4:09   Lamar Stevens missed jump shot  
4:36 +1 Malik Hall made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-26
4:36 +1 Malik Hall made 1st of 2 free throws 31-25
4:36   Personal foul on John Harrar  
4:37   Defensive rebound by Malik Hall  
4:39   Lamar Stevens missed jump shot  
5:04 +3 Cassius Winston made 3-pt. jump shot 31-24
5:12   30-second timeout called  
5:15 +3 Myreon Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Izaiah Brockington 31-21
5:21   Bad pass turnover on Cassius Winston, stolen by Izaiah Brockington  
5:36 +2 Mike Watkins made alley-oop shot, assist by Jamari Wheeler 28-21
5:51   Defensive rebound by Mike Watkins  
5:53   Rocket Watts missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:11 +1 Izaiah Brockington made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-21
6:11 +1 Izaiah Brockington made 1st of 2 free throws 25-21
6:11   Shooting foul on Aaron Henry  
6:12   Offensive rebound by Izaiah Brockington  
6:14   Myreon Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:21   Defensive rebound by Mike Watkins  
6:23   Marcus Bingham Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:40 +2 Lamar Stevens made jump shot 24-21
7:00   Commercial timeout called  
7:00   Personal foul on Xavier Tillman  
7:18   Bad pass turnover on Aaron Henry, stolen by Myles Dread  
7:44 +3 Lamar Stevens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myreon Jones 22-21
7:51   Bad pass turnover on Foster Loyer, stolen by Mike Watkins  
8:11   Defensive rebound by Marcus Bingham Jr.  
8:13   Mike Watkins missed jump shot, blocked by Marcus Bingham Jr.  
8:30   Bad pass turnover on Aaron Henry  
8:38   Personal foul on Seth Lundy  
8:38   Defensive rebound by Gabe Brown  
8:40   Seth Lundy missed layup  
8:55 +2 Foster Loyer made layup, assist by Xavier Tillman 19-21
9:15   Personal foul on Jamari Wheeler  
9:15   Defensive rebound by Foster Loyer  
9:17   Myles Dread missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:28   Turnover on Foster Loyer  
9:28   Offensive foul on Foster Loyer  
9:27   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
9:29   Mike Watkins missed layup  
9:33   Offensive rebound by Mike Watkins  
