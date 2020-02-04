|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Rutgers
|
|
19:40
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Akwasi Yeboah, stolen by Jalen Smith
|
|
19:15
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr.
|
0-3
|
18:55
|
|
|
Caleb McConnell missed jump shot
|
|
18:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Darryl Morsell
|
|
18:48
|
|
|
Eric Ayala missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Montez Mathis
|
|
18:25
|
|
+2
|
Caleb McConnell made fade-away jump shot
|
2-3
|
18:05
|
|
|
Personal foul on Montez Mathis
|
|
17:56
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Ayala
|
2-6
|
17:25
|
|
|
Montez Mathis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Donta Scott
|
|
17:04
|
|
|
Eric Ayala missed layup
|
|
17:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Myles Johnson
|
|
16:47
|
|
|
Akwasi Yeboah missed jump shot
|
|
16:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith
|
|
16:38
|
|
|
Darryl Morsell missed layup, blocked by Ron Harper Jr.
|
|
16:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Akwasi Yeboah
|
|
16:10
|
|
+2
|
Akwasi Yeboah made jump shot, assist by Myles Johnson
|
4-6
|
15:53
|
|
|
Jalen Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Caleb McConnell
|
|
15:47
|
|
|
Personal foul on Eric Ayala
|
|
15:47
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:44
|
|
|
Geo Baker missed jump shot
|
|
15:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith
|
|
15:31
|
|
|
Darryl Morsell missed layup
|
|
15:29
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jalen Smith
|
|
15:26
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Smith made dunk
|
4-8
|
15:07
|
|
|
Myles Johnson missed hook shot
|
|
15:05
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Myles Johnson
|
|
15:01
|
|
+2
|
Myles Johnson made dunk
|
6-8
|
14:38
|
|
|
Jalen Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ron Harper Jr.
|
|
14:13
|
|
|
Ron Harper Jr. missed layup, blocked by Jalen Smith
|
|
14:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith
|
|
13:59
|
|
+3
|
Anthony Cowan Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Wiggins
|
6-11
|
13:32
|
|
|
Caleb McConnell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Aaron Wiggins
|
|
13:22
|
|
|
Anthony Cowan Jr. missed jump shot
|
|
13:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ron Harper Jr.
|
|
13:15
|
|
|
Montez Mathis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith
|
|
12:51
|
|
+3
|
Darryl Morsell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donta Scott
|
6-14
|
12:49
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
12:35
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Geo Baker
|
|
12:35
|
|
|
Turnover on Geo Baker
|
|
12:18
|
|
|
Anthony Cowan Jr. missed layup, blocked by Akwasi Yeboah
|
|
12:16
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Chol Marial
|
|
12:10
|
|
|
Chol Marial missed layup
|
|
12:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Akwasi Yeboah
|
|
12:02
|
|
+2
|
Shaq Carter made layup
|
8-14
|
11:43
|
|
|
Serrel Smith Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Caleb McConnell
|
|
11:36
|
|
|
Personal foul on Aaron Wiggins
|
|
11:36
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:16
|
|
+3
|
Akwasi Yeboah made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caleb McConnell
|
11-14
|
10:58
|
|
|
Serrel Smith Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Akwasi Yeboah
|
|
10:36
|
|
+2
|
Shaq Carter made layup, assist by Paul Mulcahy
|
13-14
|
10:12
|
|
|
Personal foul on Shaq Carter
|
|
9:59
|
|
+2
|
Aaron Wiggins made jump shot
|
13-16
|
9:43
|
|
+3
|
Akwasi Yeboah made 3-pt. jump shot
|
16-16
|
9:21
|
|
+2
|
Ricky Lindo Jr. made layup
|
16-18
|
9:03
|
|
+3
|
Akwasi Yeboah made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Geo Baker
|
19-18
|
8:45
|
|
|
Aaron Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Shaq Carter
|
|
8:43
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Paul Mulcahy
|
|
8:43
|
|
|
Turnover on Paul Mulcahy
|
|
8:28
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Aaron Wiggins
|
|
8:22
|
|
|
Paul Mulcahy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Eric Ayala
|
|
8:14
|
|
|
Aaron Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Montez Mathis
|
|
8:01
|
|
|
Ron Harper Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:59
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Aaron Wiggins
|
|
7:44
|
|
|
Darryl Morsell missed layup
|
|
7:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Akwasi Yeboah
|
|
7:35
|
|
+2
|
Montez Mathis made jump shot
|
21-18
|
7:09
|
|
|
Jalen Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ron Harper Jr.
|
|
6:47
|
|
|
Myles Johnson missed layup
|
|
6:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Aaron Wiggins
|
|
6:40
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Eric Ayala, stolen by Akwasi Yeboah
|
|
6:14
|
|
+2
|
Montez Mathis made jump shot
|
23-18
|
6:13
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
6:13
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
5:47
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Darryl Morsell, stolen by Caleb McConnell
|
|
5:25
|
|
+2
|
Ron Harper Jr. made fade-away jump shot
|
25-18
|
5:05
|
|
|
Donta Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Caleb McConnell
|
|
4:47
|
|
|
Myles Johnson missed hook shot
|
|
4:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Anthony Cowan Jr.
|
|
4:38
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jalen Smith, stolen by Paul Mulcahy
|
|
4:33
|
|
|
Double dribble turnover on Caleb McConnell
|
|
4:11
|
|
|
Personal foul on Geo Baker
|
|
3:57
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Maryland
|
|
3:57
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:52
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Darryl Morsell, stolen by Akwasi Yeboah
|
|
3:36
|
|
|
Geo Baker missed jump shot
|
|
3:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Aaron Wiggins
|
|
3:10
|
|
|
Eric Ayala missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Myles Johnson
|
|
2:55
|
|
|
Akwasi Yeboah missed jump shot
|
|
2:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith
|
|
2:53
|
|
|
Personal foul on Myles Johnson
|
|
2:41
|
|
|
Eric Ayala missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Montez Mathis
|
|
2:25
|
|
|
Personal foul on Aaron Wiggins
|
|
2:04
|
|
|
Shaq Carter missed hook shot
|
|
2:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith
|
|
1:52
|
|
|
Darryl Morsell missed layup, blocked by Ron Harper Jr.
|
|
1:50
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Aaron Wiggins
|
|
1:50
|
|
|
Aaron Wiggins missed layup
|
|
1:48
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Aaron Wiggins
|
|
1:43
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Akwasi Yeboah
|
|
1:43
|
|
+1
|
Anthony Cowan Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|
25-19
|
1:43
|
|
+1
|
Anthony Cowan Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
25-20
|
1:25
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Montez Mathis
|
|
1:13
|
|
|
Jalen Smith missed jump shot
|
|
1:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Paul Mulcahy
|
|
44.0
|
|
|
Caleb McConnell missed jump shot
|
|
42.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Eric Ayala
|
|
37.0
|
|
|
Eric Ayala missed layup, blocked by Ron Harper Jr.
|
|
35.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Montez Mathis
|
|
30.0
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Ron Harper Jr.
|
|
30.0
|
|
|
Turnover on Ron Harper Jr.
|
|
8.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ron Harper Jr.
|
|
8.0
|
|
|
Aaron Wiggins missed free throw
|
|
8.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Myles Johnson
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Akwasi Yeboah missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Eric Ayala
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|