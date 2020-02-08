MINN
PSU

No. 22 Penn State looks to exact revenge on Minnesota

  • FLM
  • Feb 08, 2020

Penn State is on a roll.

The No. 22 Nittany Lions have won five straight games after a memorable 75-70 upset victory over No. 16 Michigan State in Big Ten Conference action on Tuesday. Penn State (17-5, 7-4) returns home for a Saturday afternoon showdown against Minnesota.

It will be Minnesota's only league game on a Saturday this season.

The recent surge has renewed the Nittany Lions' hopes for an NCAA Tournament bid and moved Penn State into fourth place in the conference.

Penn State coach Pat Chambers said his players have to build off their impressive road win in East Lansing. The Nittany Lions' seven Big Ten conference wins in their first 11 games marks only the second time they have achieved that record since joining the league. In 1995-96, Penn State won nine of its first 11 conference games.

"Any time you come in here and play here, you're going to learn something," Chambers said. "You're going to learn something about you as a coach. You're going to learn something about your players. Coach (Tom) Izzo does such a great job in preparation to put teams on their heels.

"We are going to continue to get better. I really believe we can get a lot better and that's scary to me. So, I'm excited to get on this plane and go home and continue to work to get this team to the best it can be by the end of the year."

Sophomore guard Myreon Jones sparked the win, scoring 20 points and burying six 3-pointers to go with five assists. Senior forward Mike Watkins was clutch in the win, finishing with 10 points and a team-best eight rebounds.

Senior forward Lamar Stevens said the Nittany Lions can't lose focus on their goals despite a big win over the Spartans. Stevens leads the team in scoring and is averaging 16.9 points and 7.0 rebounds per game. He has hit 16 3-pointers so far on the season and drained four clutch free throws in the final 16 seconds to beat Michigan State.

The Nittany Lions own an 11-1 record at home this season.

"We've definitely come a long way in one year," Stevens said. "It's definitely a reason to celebrate, but the potential of this team, the sky's the limit. So, we are definitely happy with our success that we've had so far, but we know we're not done and can get so much better."

Minnesota (12-10, 6-6) also is coming off a big victory, defeating Wisconsin 70-52 on Wednesday to end a two-game slide. Payton Willis scored a career-high 21 points on 5-of-7 shooting on 3-pointers, and Gabe Kalscheur went 3-of-8 from deep. Daniel Oturu added 17 points and 14 rebounds to keep the Gophers' fading NCAA Tournament chances alive.

Minnesota has hit just 28.2 percent of 3-pointers in Big Ten play, last in the conference, despite attempting the fourth-most (277). A 9-of-22 showing vs. the Badgers was a welcome result after the Gophers went a combined 8 of 47 in their previous two games.

"We're a much better shooting team than we've shown," head coach Richard Pitino told reporters. "Obviously the season's kind of coming close to an end, but hopefully those numbers will level out a little bit, because Gabe and Payton especially, those guys are terrific 3-point shooters."

The Gophers defeated Wisconsin at home for the first time in six years and have history on their side on Saturday. Minnesota defeated Penn State 75-69 on Jan. 15 behind a 27-point effort from Marcus Carr and 26 points and 14 rebounds from Oturu.

On Friday, Oturu was named one of 10 finalists for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, given annually to the nation's top center. The sophomore is averaging 19.6 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game this season.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text

1st Half
MINN Golden Gophers 16
PSU Nittany Lions 21

Time Team Play Score
7:57   Commercial timeout called  
7:57   Personal foul on Myles Dread  
9:05   Defensive rebound by Tre' Williams  
9:07   Lamar Stevens missed layup  
8:31 +1 Daniel Oturu made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-21
8:31 +1 Daniel Oturu made 1st of 2 free throws 15-21
8:31   Shooting foul on Mike Watkins  
8:48 +2 Mike Watkins made dunk, assist by Lamar Stevens 14-21
8:53   Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
8:55   Daniel Oturu missed layup  
8:59   Offensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
9:01   Marcus Carr missed layup  
9:09   Defensive rebound by Marcus Carr  
9:11   Mike Watkins missed jump shot  
9:23   Personal foul on Isaiah Ihnen  
9:37 +2 Tre' Williams made layup, assist by Marcus Carr 14-19
9:47 +2 Curtis Jones Jr. made layup 12-19
10:10 +2 Marcus Carr made layup 12-17
10:33   Defensive rebound by Jarvis Omersa  
10:35   Seth Lundy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:05   Defensive rebound by Seth Lundy  
11:07   Marcus Carr missed layup  
11:15   Commercial timeout called  
11:15   Double dribble turnover on Lamar Stevens  
11:34   Defensive rebound by Izaiah Brockington  
11:36   Payton Willis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:41   Defensive rebound by Jarvis Omersa  
11:43   John Harrar missed jump shot  
12:12   Turnover on Payton Willis  
12:12   Offensive foul on Payton Willis  
12:21   Defensive rebound by Marcus Carr  
12:23   Lamar Stevens missed jump shot, blocked by Daniel Oturu  
12:34   Defensive rebound by Izaiah Brockington  
12:36   Tre' Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:43   Personal foul on John Harrar  
13:07 +3 Myles Dread made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lamar Stevens 10-17
13:10   Defensive rebound by Izaiah Brockington  
13:12   Michael Hurt missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:38 +3 Lamar Stevens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Harrar 10-14
13:44   Offensive rebound by John Harrar  
13:46   Izaiah Brockington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:52   Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
13:54   Daniel Oturu missed jump shot  
14:07   Defensive rebound by Michael Hurt  
14:09   Curtis Jones Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:27   Personal foul on Gabe Kalscheur  
14:41 +2 Daniel Oturu made layup 10-11
14:57   Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
14:59   Seth Lundy missed jump shot  
15:04 +2 Daniel Oturu made dunk 8-11
15:12   Offensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
15:14   Michael Hurt missed layup, blocked by Mike Watkins  
15:24   Bad pass turnover on Lamar Stevens, stolen by Daniel Oturu  
15:42 +1 Daniel Oturu made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-11
15:42 +1 Daniel Oturu made 1st of 2 free throws 5-11
15:42   Commercial timeout called  
15:42   Shooting foul on Mike Watkins  
16:06 +1 Seth Lundy made 3rd of 3 free throws 4-11
16:06 +1 Seth Lundy made 2nd of 3 free throws 4-10
16:06 +1 Seth Lundy made 1st of 3 free throws 4-9
16:06   Shooting foul on Michael Hurt  
16:25   Defensive rebound by Myles Dread  
16:27   Daniel Oturu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:47   Defensive rebound by Alihan Demir  
16:49   Lamar Stevens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:13 +2 Gabe Kalscheur made jump shot 4-8
17:27 +2 John Harrar made layup, assist by Myles Dread 2-8
17:32   Defensive rebound by Myles Dread  
17:34   Daniel Oturu missed layup  
17:40   Offensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
17:42   Marcus Carr missed jump shot  
18:01 +1 Lamar Stevens made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-6
18:01 +1 Lamar Stevens made 1st of 2 free throws 2-5
18:01   Shooting foul on Daniel Oturu  
18:09   Offensive rebound by Seth Lundy  
18:11   Myles Dread missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:39 +2 Daniel Oturu made jump shot, assist by Alihan Demir 2-4
19:01 +2 Lamar Stevens made reverse layup 0-4
19:09   Defensive rebound by Myles Dread  
19:11   Gabe Kalscheur missed jump shot  
19:32 +2 John Harrar made layup, assist by Myles Dread 0-2
19:40   Defensive rebound by Seth Lundy  
19:42   Daniel Oturu missed layup  
20:00   Jumpball received by Minnesota  
Key Players
M. Carr
5 G
L. Stevens
11 F
29.4 Min. Per Game 29.4
16.5 Pts. Per Game 16.5
2.1 Ast. Per Game 2.1
7.0 Reb. Per Game 7.0
36.9 Field Goal % 45.4
33.0 Three Point % 26.2
74.6 Free Throw % 71.4
  Personal foul on Myles Dread 7:57
  Defensive rebound by Tre' Williams 9:05
  Lamar Stevens missed layup 9:07
+ 1 Daniel Oturu made 2nd of 2 free throws 8:31
+ 1 Daniel Oturu made 1st of 2 free throws 8:31
  Shooting foul on Mike Watkins 8:31
+ 2 Mike Watkins made dunk, assist by Lamar Stevens 8:48
  Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens 8:53
  Daniel Oturu missed layup 8:55
  Offensive rebound by Daniel Oturu 8:59
  Marcus Carr missed layup 9:01
Team Stats
Points 16 21
Field Goals 6-19 (31.6%) 7-17 (41.2%)
3-Pointers 0-4 (0.0%) 2-7 (28.6%)
Free Throws 4-4 (100.0%) 5-5 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 11 12
Offensive 3 2
Defensive 8 10
Team 0 0
Assists 2 5
Steals 1 0
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 1 2
Fouls 5 4
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
25
D. Oturu C
10 PTS, 4 REB
home team logo
11
L. Stevens F
7 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Minnesota 12-10 16-16
home team logo 22 Penn State 17-5 21-21
Bryce Jordan Center University Park, PA
Bryce Jordan Center University Park, PA
Team Stats
away team logo Minnesota 12-10 70.2 PPG 43.1 RPG 14.8 APG
home team logo 22 Penn State 17-5 76.8 PPG 43 RPG 14.5 APG
Key Players
25
D. Oturu C 19.6 PPG 11.3 RPG 1.2 APG 58.6 FG%
11
L. Stevens F 16.9 PPG 7.0 RPG 2.2 APG 45.5 FG%
Top Scorers
25
D. Oturu C 10 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
11
L. Stevens F 7 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
31.6 FG% 41.2
0.0 3PT FG% 28.6
100.0 FT% 100.0
Minnesota
Starters
D. Oturu
G. Kalscheur
T. Williams
A. Demir
B. Greenlee
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Oturu 10 4 0 3/8 0/1 4/4 1 9 1 1 0 3 1
G. Kalscheur 2 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 7 0 0 0 0 0
T. Williams 2 1 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 1
A. Demir 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 9 0 0 0 0 1
B. Greenlee 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
On Court
D. Oturu
G. Kalscheur
T. Williams
A. Demir
B. Greenlee
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Oturu 10 4 0 3/8 0/1 4/4 1 9 1 1 0 3 1
G. Kalscheur 2 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 7 0 0 0 0 0
T. Williams 2 1 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 1
A. Demir 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 9 0 0 0 0 1
B. Greenlee 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
On Bench
M. Hurt
J. Omersa
I. Ihnen
E. Curry
B. Rudrud
H. Conroy
S. Freeman
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Hurt 0 1 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 0 1
J. Omersa 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 2
I. Ihnen 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0
E. Curry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Rudrud - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Conroy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Freeman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 16 11 2 6/19 0/4 4/4 5 42 1 1 1 3 8
Penn State
Starters
L. Stevens
J. Harrar
M. Dread
C. Jones Jr.
J. Wheeler
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Stevens 7 2 2 2/5 1/2 2/2 0 10 0 0 2 0 2
J. Harrar 4 1 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 8 0 0 0 1 0
M. Dread 3 3 2 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 10 0 0 0 0 3
C. Jones Jr. 2 0 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 0
J. Wheeler 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 0
On Court
L. Stevens
J. Harrar
M. Dread
C. Jones Jr.
J. Wheeler
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Stevens 7 2 2 2/5 1/2 2/2 0 10 0 0 2 0 2
J. Harrar 4 1 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 8 0 0 0 1 0
M. Dread 3 3 2 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 10 0 0 0 0 3
C. Jones Jr. 2 0 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 0
J. Wheeler 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 0
On Bench
M. Watkins
I. Brockington
G. Hazle
T. Buttrick
T. Nussbaum
M. Jones
K. McCloskey
P. Kelly
S. Beattie
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Watkins 2 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 4 0 1 0 0 0
I. Brockington 0 3 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 3
G. Hazle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Buttrick - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Nussbaum - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. McCloskey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Kelly - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Beattie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 21 12 5 7/17 2/7 5/5 4 53 0 1 2 2 10
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores