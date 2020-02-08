|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Baylor
|
|
19:32
|
|
+2
|
Mark Vital made layup, assist by Jared Butler
|
0-2
|
19:00
|
|
|
Cameron McGriff missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Baylor
|
|
18:41
|
|
|
Davion Mitchell missed layup
|
|
18:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keylan Boone
|
|
18:18
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Cameron McGriff, stolen by Mark Vital
|
|
18:01
|
|
|
Jared Butler missed jump shot
|
|
17:59
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jonathan Laurent
|
|
17:58
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Cameron McGriff
|
|
17:58
|
|
|
Turnover on Cameron McGriff
|
|
17:41
|
|
|
Mark Vital missed layup
|
|
17:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jonathan Laurent
|
|
17:39
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Oklahoma State
|
|
17:29
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Yor Anei
|
|
17:29
|
|
|
Turnover on Yor Anei
|
|
17:19
|
|
|
Personal foul on Cameron McGriff
|
|
17:07
|
|
|
3-second violation turnover on Mark Vital
|
|
16:48
|
|
|
Thomas Dziagwa missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:46
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Oklahoma State
|
|
16:41
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jared Butler
|
|
16:37
|
|
+3
|
Keylan Boone made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Likekele
|
3-2
|
16:01
|
|
|
Mark Vital missed layup
|
|
15:59
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Mark Vital
|
|
15:57
|
|
+2
|
Mark Vital made layup
|
3-4
|
15:39
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Yor Anei
|
|
15:39
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:11
|
|
+3
|
MaCio Teague made 3-pt. jump shot
|
3-7
|
14:45
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Yor Anei, stolen by Mark Vital
|
|
14:45
|
|
|
Personal foul on Yor Anei
|
|
14:32
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Tristan Clark, stolen by Lindy Waters III
|
|
14:26
|
|
+2
|
Jonathan Laurent made layup, assist by Lindy Waters III
|
5-7
|
14:26
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Tristan Clark
|
|
14:26
|
|
+1
|
Jonathan Laurent made free throw
|
6-7
|
14:08
|
|
+2
|
MaCio Teague made jump shot
|
6-9
|
13:54
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Kalib Boone
|
|
13:54
|
|
|
Turnover on Kalib Boone
|
|
13:39
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Tristan Clark
|
|
13:39
|
|
|
Turnover on Tristan Clark
|
|
13:10
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Baylor
|
|
13:10
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Isaac Likekele, stolen by Freddie Gillespie
|
|
12:46
|
|
+2
|
Freddie Gillespie made jump shot, assist by Jared Butler
|
6-11
|
12:46
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Kalib Boone
|
|
12:46
|
|
+1
|
Freddie Gillespie made free throw
|
6-12
|
12:33
|
|
|
Thomas Dziagwa missed jump shot
|
|
12:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie
|
|
12:20
|
|
+3
|
Jared Butler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devonte Bandoo
|
6-15
|
12:18
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
12:18
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:57
|
|
|
Kalib Boone missed layup
|
|
11:55
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kalib Boone
|
|
11:52
|
|
+2
|
Kalib Boone made layup
|
8-15
|
11:35
|
|
+2
|
Freddie Gillespie made jump shot, assist by Jared Butler
|
8-17
|
11:10
|
|
+2
|
Thomas Dziagwa made jump shot, assist by Lindy Waters III
|
10-17
|
10:46
|
|
|
Matthew Mayer missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jonathan Laurent
|
|
10:33
|
|
|
Isaac Likekele missed layup, blocked by Freddie Gillespie
|
|
10:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by MaCio Teague
|
|
10:22
|
|
+2
|
Freddie Gillespie made layup, assist by Jared Butler
|
10-19
|
10:04
|
|
|
Thomas Dziagwa missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie
|
|
9:51
|
|
+3
|
MaCio Teague made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jared Butler
|
11-22
|
9:46
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
9:20
|
|
|
Isaac Likekele missed jump shot
|
|
9:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie
|
|
9:12
|
|
+2
|
Devonte Bandoo made layup
|
11-24
|
8:42
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Dee Mitchell, stolen by Jared Butler
|
|
8:34
|
|
|
Jared Butler missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cameron McGriff
|
|
8:25
|
|
|
Isaac Likekele missed layup
|
|
8:23
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Isaac Likekele
|
|
8:23
|
|
+2
|
Isaac Likekele made layup
|
13-24
|
8:27
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Freddie Gillespie
|
|
8:27
|
|
+1
|
Isaac Likekele made free throw
|
14-24
|
8:12
|
|
|
Mark Vital missed layup
|
|
8:10
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Mark Vital
|
|
8:03
|
|
+2
|
Mark Vital made layup
|
14-26
|
7:44
|
|
|
Yor Anei missed layup
|
|
7:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by MaCio Teague
|
|
7:42
|
|
|
Personal foul on Yor Anei
|
|
7:42
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:44
|
|
|
MaCio Teague missed free throw
|
|
7:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaac Likekele
|
|
7:23
|
|
|
Personal foul on Flo Thamba
|
|
7:19
|
|
+2
|
Isaac Likekele made layup
|
16-26
|
6:34
|
|
|
Jared Butler missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lindy Waters III
|
|
6:26
|
|
+3
|
Lindy Waters III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Likekele
|
18-26
|
6:18
|
|
|
MaCio Teague missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaac Likekele
|
|
6:11
|
|
+2
|
Cameron McGriff made layup
|
20-26
|
6:02
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
5:52
|
|
|
Personal foul on Isaac Likekele
|
|
5:52
|
|
+1
|
Davion Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws
|
20-27
|
5:52
|
|
|
Davion Mitchell missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
5:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cameron McGriff
|
|
5:30
|
|
|
Personal foul on Mark Vital
|
|
5:18
|
|
|
Dee Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Mark Vital
|
|
5:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by MaCio Teague
|
|
5:08
|
|
|
Davion Mitchell missed layup
|
|
5:06
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Davion Mitchell
|
|
4:50
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Mark Vital, stolen by Cameron McGriff
|
|
4:50
|
|
|
Personal foul on Mark Vital
|
|
4:50
|
|
+1
|
Cameron McGriff made 1st of 2 free throws
|
21-27
|
4:50
|
|
+1
|
Cameron McGriff made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
22-27
|
4:21
|
|
|
Matthew Mayer missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cameron McGriff
|
|
4:12
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Isaac Likekele
|
|
4:12
|
|
|
Turnover on Isaac Likekele
|
|
4:00
|
|
|
Matthew Mayer missed layup
|
|
3:58
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie
|
|
3:59
|
|
|
Matthew Mayer missed layup
|
|
3:52
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Matthew Mayer
|
|
3:50
|
|
|
Matthew Mayer missed layup
|
|
3:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Oklahoma State
|
|
3:53
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:37
|
|
|
Personal foul on Devonte Bandoo
|
|
3:37
|
|
+1
|
Lindy Waters III made 1st of 2 free throws
|
23-27
|
3:37
|
|
+1
|
Lindy Waters III made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
24-27
|
3:18
|
|
+3
|
MaCio Teague made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davion Mitchell
|
24-30
|
2:53
|
|
|
Lindy Waters III missed layup
|
|
2:51
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jonathan Laurent
|
|
2:49
|
|
+2
|
Jonathan Laurent made layup
|
26-30
|
2:27
|
|
|
Personal foul on Hidde Roessink
|
|
2:27
|
|
|
Freddie Gillespie missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
2:27
|
|
+1
|
Freddie Gillespie made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
26-31
|
2:03
|
|
|
Personal foul on Freddie Gillespie
|
|
2:03
|
|
|
Hidde Roessink missed free throw
|
|
2:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by MaCio Teague
|
|
1:46
|
|
|
Freddie Gillespie missed jump shot
|
|
1:44
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by MaCio Teague
|
|
1:42
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on MaCio Teague
|
|
1:21
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Isaac Likekele
|
|
1:06
|
|
+2
|
Tristan Clark made layup, assist by Davion Mitchell
|
26-33
|
43.0
|
|
|
Hidde Roessink missed jump shot
|
|
41.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Devonte Bandoo
|
|
33.0
|
|
+2
|
MaCio Teague made layup, assist by Devonte Bandoo
|
26-35
|
6.0
|
|
|
Lindy Waters III missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Davion Mitchell
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|