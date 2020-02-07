SDGST
No. 4 San Diego State puts perfect mark on line vs. Air Force

  • FLM
  • Feb 07, 2020

Undefeated and No. 4-ranked San Diego State takes its unblemished record to the state of Colorado on Saturday night for a Mountain West Conference contest with Air Force.

The Aztecs (23-0, 12-0 Mountain West) head to Air Force (9-14, 3-8) after a thrilling 80-68 comeback win Feb. 1 over Utah State.

With Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard, who led the 2010-11 San Diego State team that set the previous program record with a 20-0 start, and longtime former Aztecs coach Steve Fisher both in attendance at Viejas Arena -- Leonard's No. 15 was retired at halftime -- San Diego State trailed by eight points at the break.

"We put up on the board today a saying we had up on Thanksgiving when we played Creighton in Vegas: 'Mental toughness, extra effort,' " San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher said in the postgame press conference. "It's a Coach Fisher saying and I thought it was appropriate."

Mental toughness, and an outstanding night from Matt Mitchell, extended what already was both the best start and longest winning streak in San Diego State history. Mitchell scored 24 of his 28 points in the second-half rally.

"There's definitely a significance there, me having a big night on Kawhi's big night," said Mitchell, who like Leonard is from Riverside, Calif.

Mitchell's eruption reflected the offensive balance that has been a hallmark for San Diego State amid its historic start. Malachi Flynn sets the pace for the Aztecs at 16.5 points and 5.1 assists per game.

But with Mitchell averaging 11.9 points, Yanni Wetzell posting 12 points, Jordan Schakel at 9.7 points and KJ Feagin at 8.3 points per game, San Diego State's options run deep.

Air Force has its own offensive depth in the trio of Lavelle Scottie, Ryan Swan-Ford and A.J. Walker, who are averaging 15.3, 13.2 and 11.6 points per game, respectively. But Air Force's struggles largely come on the defensive side.

The Falcons rank No. 324 in the nation in adjusted defensive efficiency per KenPom.com. Opponents are shooting 37.6 percent from behind the 3-point arc against Air Force, which ranks No. 329 in the nation.

In their current five-game losing streak, the Falcons have given up at least 72 points in each game. Nevada's 88 in a rout Wednesday resulted in Air Force's most lopsided margin of defeat on the season, 34 points.

"It's got to be better effort on glass and defense," Air Force coach Dave Pilipovich said in his weekly press conference on Monday. "Contesting shots and rebounding. ... And it starts on top with our guards, containing the ball and keeping it out. We're catching ourselves in a lot of help-and-recover situations."

San Diego State's 38.2 percent shooting from 3-point range as a team fuels its offense. With Air Force's troubles on help-and-recover defense, the Aztecs' shooting could pose significant issues for the Falcons.

"They've always been a good defensive team," Pilipovich said of San Diego State. "But now, you take it to another level where offensively, they've got weapons."

2nd Half
SDGST Aztecs 45
AF Falcons 38

Time Team Play Score
1:20   Defensive rebound by Malachi Flynn  
1:22   Chris Joyce missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:28 +1 Matt Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 86-72
1:28 +1 Matt Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws 85-72
1:28   Personal foul on Lavelle Scottie  
1:32   Full timeout called  
1:38 +2 Keaton Van Soelen made dunk 84-72
1:36   Offensive rebound by Keaton Van Soelen  
1:38   Keaton Van Soelen missed layup  
1:36   Offensive rebound by Keaton Van Soelen  
1:38   Lavelle Scottie missed jump shot  
1:55 +1 Jordan Schakel made 2nd of 2 free throws 84-70
1:55 +1 Jordan Schakel made 1st of 2 free throws 83-70
1:55   Personal foul on Sid Tomes  
2:00 +1 Sid Tomes made 2nd of 2 free throws 82-70
2:00 +1 Sid Tomes made 1st of 2 free throws 82-69
2:00   Personal foul on Jordan Schakel  
2:09 +3 KJ Feagin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matt Mitchell 82-68
2:36   Commercial timeout called  
2:36   30-second timeout called  
2:37 +2 Sid Tomes made jump shot 79-68
2:47 +3 Jordan Schakel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matt Mitchell 79-66
3:10   Turnover on Ryan Swan  
3:10   Offensive foul on Ryan Swan  
3:17   Defensive rebound by Sid Tomes  
3:19   Jordan Schakel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:31 +1 Chris Joyce made 2nd of 2 free throws 76-66
3:31 +1 Chris Joyce made 1st of 2 free throws 76-65
3:31   Shooting foul on KJ Feagin  
3:40   Defensive rebound by Lavelle Scottie  
3:40   Malachi Flynn missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:40 +1 Malachi Flynn made 1st of 2 free throws 76-64
3:40   Personal foul on Chris Joyce  
3:56   Defensive rebound by Malachi Flynn  
3:58   Chris Joyce missed layup  
4:14 +3 Malachi Flynn made 3-pt. jump shot 75-64
4:26   Commercial timeout called  
4:29   Defensive rebound by Malachi Flynn  
4:29   Lavelle Scottie missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:29   Lavelle Scottie missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:29   Shooting foul on Matt Mitchell  
4:45 +3 Matt Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by KJ Feagin 72-64
5:16   Defensive rebound by Jordan Schakel  
5:18   Lavelle Scottie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:44   Defensive rebound by Lavelle Scottie  
5:46   Jordan Schakel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:53   Defensive rebound by Nolan Narain  
5:55   Lavelle Scottie missed jump shot  
6:13   Defensive rebound by Lavelle Scottie  
6:13   Nolan Narain missed free throw  
6:13   Shooting foul on Keaton Van Soelen  
6:13 +2 Nolan Narain made layup 69-64
6:12   Offensive rebound by Nolan Narain  
6:14   Nolan Narain missed layup  
6:42 +2 Lavelle Scottie made dunk 67-64
6:45   Offensive rebound by Lavelle Scottie  
6:47   A.J. Walker missed layup  
7:00   Personal foul on Yanni Wetzell  
7:00   Defensive rebound by Keaton Van Soelen  
7:02   Matt Mitchell missed jump shot  
7:11   Commercial timeout called  
7:11   Personal foul on Ameka Akaya  
7:40   Bad pass turnover on Chris Joyce, stolen by Jordan Schakel  
7:51   Defensive rebound by Keaton Van Soelen  
7:53   Malachi Flynn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:10   Defensive rebound by Matt Mitchell  
8:12   Ameka Akaya missed jump shot  
8:27   Defensive rebound by Chris Joyce  
8:29   Malachi Flynn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:47   Personal foul on Ryan Swan  
9:08 +1 Sid Tomes made 2nd of 2 free throws 67-62
9:08 +1 Sid Tomes made 1st of 2 free throws 67-61
9:05   Shooting foul on Matt Mitchell  
9:08   Offensive rebound by Sid Tomes  
9:08   Chris Joyce missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:22   Defensive rebound by Ameka Akaya  
9:24   Malachi Flynn missed jump shot  
9:45 +2 Sid Tomes made layup 67-60
10:06   Personal foul on Yanni Wetzell  
10:11 +2 Malachi Flynn made layup 67-58
10:22   Defensive rebound by Malachi Flynn  
10:24   Sid Tomes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:44   Commercial timeout called  
10:44   Personal foul on KJ Feagin  
10:44   Defensive rebound by Lavelle Scottie  
10:46   KJ Feagin missed layup  
11:09 +2 Lavelle Scottie made jump shot, assist by Caleb Morris 65-58
11:18 +2 Trey Pulliam made layup 65-56
11:35 +3 Chris Joyce made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lavelle Scottie 63-56
11:55 +3 KJ Feagin made 3-pt. jump shot 63-53
12:04   Personal foul on A.J. Walker  
12:19   Out of bounds turnover on Caleb Morris  
12:36 +3 KJ Feagin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malachi Flynn 60-53
12:52 +3 Chris Joyce made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by A.J. Walker 57-53
12:59 +2 KJ Feagin made layup 57-50
13:21 +2 A.J. Walker made layup, assist by Chris Joyce 55-50
13:33   Commercial timeout called  
13:50 +2 Malachi Flynn made layup 55-48
14:12 +3 Caleb Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Swan 53-48
14:39 +3 Trey Pulliam made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by KJ Feagin 53-45
14:54   Defensive rebound by Matt Mitchell  
14:56   Chris Joyce missed jump shot  
15:14 +2 Yanni Wetzell made layup 50-45
15:41 +2 Caleb Morris made layup 48-45
16:05 +2 KJ Feagin made layup, assist by Matt Mitchell 48-43
16:17   Defensive rebound by Matt Mitchell  
16:19   Lavelle Scottie missed jump shot  
16:30   Defensive rebound by Sid Tomes  
16:32   Malachi Flynn missed jump shot  
16:47 +2 Lavelle Scottie made layup 46-43
16:59   Offensive rebound by Sid Tomes  
17:01   Caleb Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:23   Defensive rebound by Sid Tomes  
17:25   KJ Feagin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:38   Turnover on Ryan Swan  
17:38   Offensive foul on Ryan Swan  
17:38   Personal foul on Jordan Schakel  
17:57 +1 Malachi Flynn made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-41
17:57 +1 Malachi Flynn made 1st of 2 free throws 45-41
17:57   Shooting foul on Sid Tomes  
18:31 +2 Chris Joyce made jump shot 44-41
18:52 +3 Matt Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malachi Flynn 44-39
19:11 +3 Chris Joyce made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lavelle Scottie 41-39
19:31   Defensive rebound by Caleb Morris  
19:33   Malachi Flynn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:47 +2 Caleb Morris made layup, assist by Chris Joyce 41-36

1st Half
SDGST Aztecs 41
AF Falcons 34

Time Team Play Score
1.0   Defensive rebound by Caleb Morris  
3.0   Trey Pulliam missed jump shot  
26.0   Defensive rebound by Nolan Narain  
28.0   Sid Tomes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
51.0 +1 Nolan Narain made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-34
51.0 +1 Nolan Narain made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-34
51.0   Nolan Narain missed 1st of 2 free throws  
51.0   Nolan Narain missed 1st of 2 free throws  
51.0   Personal foul on Lavelle Scottie  
51.0   Defensive rebound by Nolan Narain  
51.0   Chris Joyce missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
51.0 +1 Chris Joyce made 1st of 2 free throws 40-34
51.0   Shooting foul on Jordan Schakel  
56.0   Defensive rebound by Lavelle Scottie  
58.0   KJ Feagin missed layup  
1:30 +2 Ameka Akaya made jump shot, assist by Chris Joyce 40-33
1:50   Turnover on Yanni Wetzell  
1:50   Offensive foul on Yanni Wetzell  
2:12 +3 Caleb Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LeSean Brown 40-31
2:31 +2 Malachi Flynn made jump shot 40-28
2:39   Defensive rebound by Jordan Schakel  
2:41   LeSean Brown missed jump shot  
3:06   Defensive rebound by Lavelle Scottie  
3:06   Yanni Wetzell missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:06   Yanni Wetzell missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:06   Yanni Wetzell missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:06   Shooting foul on Keaton Van Soelen  
3:06   Offensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell  
3:08   Malachi Flynn missed jump shot  
3:15   Defensive rebound by Malachi Flynn  
3:17   Lavelle Scottie missed jump shot  
3:24 +2 Matt Mitchell made dunk 38-28
3:32   Offensive rebound by Matt Mitchell  
3:34   KJ Feagin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:54   Commercial timeout called  
3:54   Lost ball turnover on Ameka Akaya  
4:20 +3 KJ Feagin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Schakel 36-28
4:41 +2 Ameka Akaya made layup 33-28
5:07 +2 Jordan Schakel made jump shot 33-26
5:25   Defensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell  
5:27   Lavelle Scottie missed layup  
5:36   Offensive rebound by Ameka Akaya  
5:36   Chris Joyce missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:36 +1 Chris Joyce made 1st of 2 free throws 31-26
5:36   Shooting foul on Malachi Flynn  
6:03 +3 Matt Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by KJ Feagin 31-25
6:03   Offensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell  
6:04   Malachi Flynn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:22 +2 Ameka Akaya made layup 28-25
6:29   Offensive rebound by Ameka Akaya  
6:31   Chris Joyce missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:56 +2 Jordan Schakel made layup 28-23
7:04   Defensive rebound by Malachi Flynn  
7:06   Caleb Morris missed layup, blocked by Matt Mitchell  
7:27 +1 KJ Feagin made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-23
7:27 +1 KJ Feagin made 1st of 2 free throws 25-23
7:27   Personal foul on A.J. Walker  
7:34 +1 Lavelle Scottie made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-23
7:34 +1 Lavelle Scottie made 1st of 2 free throws 24-22
7:34   Commercial timeout called  
7:34   Personal foul on Yanni Wetzell  
7:50   Defensive rebound by Keaton Van Soelen  
7:52   Yanni Wetzell missed layup, blocked by Keaton Van Soelen  
8:12   Defensive rebound by Trey Pulliam  
8:14   A.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:29   Defensive rebound by Lavelle Scottie  
8:31   Trey Pulliam missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:44   Lost ball turnover on Lavelle Scottie, stolen by Trey Pulliam  
8:58 +1 Jordan Schakel made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-21
8:58 +1 Jordan Schakel made 1st of 2 free throws 23-21
8:58   Shooting foul on Sid Tomes  
9:24 +3 Chris Joyce made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sid Tomes 22-21
9:25   Personal foul on Jordan Schakel  
9:39   Defensive rebound by Keaton Van Soelen  
9:39   Adam Seiko missed free throw  
9:39   Personal foul on A.J. Walker  
9:48 +1 Lavelle Scottie made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-18
9:48 +1 Lavelle Scottie made 1st of 2 free throws 22-17
9:48   Shooting foul on Joel Mensah  
9:48   Offensive rebound by Lavelle Scottie  
9:51   Sid Tomes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:12   Defensive rebound by Lavelle Scottie  
10:14   Keshad Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:41 +3 Chris Joyce made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lavelle Scottie 22-16
11:01   Commercial timeout called  
11:01   Turnover on Malachi Flynn  
11:01   Offensive foul on Malachi Flynn  
11:08   Defensive rebound by Joel Mensah  
11:10   Ameka Akaya missed jump shot  
11:32 +3 Adam Seiko made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malachi Flynn 22-13
11:46 +2 Ameka Akaya made layup, assist by Keaton Van Soelen 19-13
12:08   Defensive rebound by Ameka Akaya  
12:08   Keshad Johnson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:08   Keshad Johnson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:08   Keshad Johnson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:08   Shooting foul on Ameka Akaya  
12:08   Personal foul on A.J. Walker  
12:23   Offensive rebound by Adam Seiko  
12:25