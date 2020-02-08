SETON
NOVA

No. 10 Villanova hosts No. 12 Seton Hall in crucial matchup

  • Feb 08, 2020

Coming off back-to-back Big East Conference losses, No. 10-ranked Villanova returns home to Wells Fargo Center on Saturday for a crucial league matchup with No. 12-ranked Seton Hall.

Seton Hall (17-5, 9-1 Big East) extended its conference lead to two games over Villanova (17-5, 7-3) on Wednesday, beating Georgetown on the road at the same time that the Wildcats lost at Butler.

The Pirates rebounded from their first Big East loss, suffered Saturday to Xavier, with a 78-71 win on Wednesday. Myles Powell, the nation's ninth-leading scorer at 22 points per game, poured in 34 points against the Hoyas.

Powell's offensive outburst marked a season-high for the preseason All-American in Big East play and was the most points he's scored since dropping 37 in a Nov. 14 loss to Michigan State.

Wednesday's victory was a welcome return to form for Seton Hall after the 74-62 loss on Feb. 1, and for Powell individually. His nine points against Xavier were his fewest in any game this season in which he logged more than 15 minutes.

Seton Hall now has a prime opportunity to widen its advantage in the Big East race.

"Personally, I never won there, so that would be a huge accomplishment for me," Powell told NJ.com. He added with regard to the Big East race, "And to be up three games on Villanova. We control our own destiny right now, and that's the best part."

No Seton Hall team has won at Villanova since 1994, but the series has been especially lopsided in Powell's previous three trips. The Wildcats won those matchups by 30, 16 and 28 points.

This year, Villanova limps in after dropping its second straight in Big East competition. The Wildcats fell Feb. 1 at home to Creighton, 76-61, and Wednesday at Butler, 79-76.

Butler's Kamar Baldwin sank Villanova on a step-back 3-pointer at the buzzer.

"You have to give them credit," Villanova coach Jay Wright said in his postgame press conference. "They hit shots and made plays, and we did, too. But they made the last one."

Saddiq Bey and Collin Gillespie scored 29 and 28 points respectively in the loss, but the rest of the Wildcats struggled mightily offensively. Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree's three points were all Villanova got from its bench.

Offensive production has not been a concern for Villanova much of this season, however. The Wildcats rank 13th in the nation in KenPom.com adjusted offensive efficiency.

In all five of its losses, however, Villanova surrendered at least 71 points -- including in the last two.

That puts a particular emphasis on the Wildcats slowing the explosive-scoring Powell, though of additional concern is containing his backcourt mate, Quincy McKnight.

McKnight is Seton Hall's second-most effective 3-point shooter at 26 of 72 on the year, and he ranks in the top 30 among all Division I players in assist rate.

2nd Half
SETON Pirates 36
NOVA Wildcats 27

Time Team Play Score
36.0   Personal foul on Saddiq Bey  
36.0   Jumpball received by Seton Hall  
36.0   Defensive rebound by Shavar Reynolds, Jr.  
37.0   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed tip-in  
37.0   Offensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
39.0   Collin Gillespie missed layup  
49.0 +1 Quincy McKnight made 2nd of 2 free throws 63-58
49.0 +1 Quincy McKnight made 1st of 2 free throws 62-58
49.0   Personal foul on Saddiq Bey  
50.0   Defensive rebound by Quincy McKnight  
52.0   Saddiq Bey missed layup  
1:07   Defensive rebound by Villanova  
1:09   Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:38   30-second timeout called  
1:41 +3 Saddiq Bey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Collin Gillespie 61-58
1:50   Offensive rebound by Villanova  
1:53   Collin Gillespie missed layup, blocked by Sandro Mamukelashvili  
2:02   Commercial timeout called  
2:02   Defensive rebound by Villanova  
2:04   Sandro Mamukelashvili missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:26   Defensive rebound by Jared Rhoden  
2:28   Justin Moore missed layup  
2:52 +2 Sandro Mamukelashvili made layup, assist by Quincy McKnight 61-55
3:11 +2 Collin Gillespie made jump shot 59-55
3:24   Commercial timeout called  
3:24   30-second timeout called  
3:28 +2 Myles Powell made jump shot 59-53
3:45   Defensive rebound by Sandro Mamukelashvili  
3:47   Saddiq Bey missed layup  
4:03   Bad pass turnover on Shavar Reynolds, Jr.  
4:13 +1 Collin Gillespie made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-53
4:13 +1 Collin Gillespie made 1st of 2 free throws 57-52
4:13   Personal foul on Quincy McKnight  
4:34 +2 Sandro Mamukelashvili made layup 57-51
4:36   Offensive rebound by Sandro Mamukelashvili  
4:38   Sandro Mamukelashvili missed layup  
4:41   Offensive rebound by Sandro Mamukelashvili  
4:43   Sandro Mamukelashvili missed layup  
4:54   Personal foul on Saddiq Bey  
5:12   Defensive rebound by Jared Rhoden  
5:14   Collin Gillespie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:32 +2 Quincy McKnight made jump shot 55-51
6:02 +2 Collin Gillespie made jump shot 53-51
6:28 +3 Sandro Mamukelashvili made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shavar Reynolds, Jr. 53-49
6:48 +2 Saddiq Bey made jump shot 50-49
7:09 +2 Quincy McKnight made layup 50-47
7:29 +1 Justin Moore made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-47
7:29 +1 Justin Moore made 1st of 2 free throws 48-46
7:29   Commercial timeout called  
7:29   Shooting foul on Quincy McKnight  
7:59 +2 Sandro Mamukelashvili made tip-in 48-45
7:59   Offensive rebound by Sandro Mamukelashvili  
8:01   Jared Rhoden missed jump shot  
8:06   Defensive rebound by Myles Cale  
8:08   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed layup, blocked by Sandro Mamukelashvili  
8:25   Bad pass turnover on Quincy McKnight  
8:37   Personal foul on Brandon Slater  
8:44   Personal foul on Jermaine Samuels  
8:43   Offensive rebound by Seton Hall  
8:45   Shavar Reynolds, Jr. missed jump shot  
9:13 +3 Saddiq Bey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Slater 46-45
9:31   Turnover on Myles Powell  
9:31   Offensive foul on Myles Powell  
9:43   Defensive rebound by Myles Powell  
9:45   Jermaine Samuels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:18 +3 Myles Powell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shavar Reynolds, Jr. 46-42
10:36 +1 Saddiq Bey made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-42
10:36 +1 Saddiq Bey made 1st of 2 free throws 43-41
10:36   Commercial timeout called  
10:36   Shooting foul on Myles Powell  
10:46   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
10:48   Sandro Mamukelashvili missed jump shot  
11:08 +2 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made jump shot, assist by Justin Moore 43-40
11:29 +3 Shavar Reynolds, Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jared Rhoden 43-38
11:37   Bad pass turnover on Justin Moore, stolen by Myles Powell  
11:55 +2 Myles Powell made jump shot 40-38
12:03   Personal foul on Jermaine Samuels  
12:24 +2 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made layup, assist by Justin Moore 38-38
12:32   Personal foul on Jared Rhoden  
12:47   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
12:49   Romaro Gill missed tip-in  
12:52   Offensive rebound by Romaro Gill  
12:54   Quincy McKnight missed layup  
13:14   Defensive rebound by Jared Rhoden  
13:16   Justin Moore missed jump shot  
13:20   Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie  
13:22   Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:29   Offensive rebound by Jared Rhoden  
13:31   Quincy McKnight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:49   Defensive rebound by Jared Rhoden  
13:51   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:56   Offensive rebound by Villanova  
13:59   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed jump shot  
14:06   Commercial timeout called  
14:06   Personal foul on Quincy McKnight  
14:32 +2 Romaro Gill made layup 38-36
14:37   Offensive rebound by Romaro Gill  
14:39   Quincy McKnight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:09 +2 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made layup, assist by Jermaine Samuels 36-36
15:39 +3 Sandro Mamukelashvili made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jared Rhoden 36-34
16:03 +3 Saddiq Bey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Moore 33-34
16:11   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
16:13   Quincy McKnight missed layup  
16:27   Defensive rebound by Romaro Gill  
16:29   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed layup, blocked by Romaro Gill  
16:50   Turnover on Myles Powell  
16:50   Offensive foul on Myles Powell  
16:53   Defensive rebound by Jared Rhoden  
16:55   Brandon Slater missed layup, blocked by Romaro Gill  
17:21 +3 Jared Rhoden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Powell 33-31
17:27   Personal foul on Saddiq Bey  
17:32   Personal foul on Jermaine Samuels  
17:37   Defensive rebound by Sandro Mamukelashvili  
17:39   Collin Gillespie missed jump shot  
17:44   Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie  
17:46   Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:52   Defensive rebound by Jared Rhoden  
17:54   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed layup, blocked by Romaro Gill  
18:23 +3 Myles Powell made 3-pt. jump shot 30-31
18:30   Defensive rebound by Myles Powell  
18:32   Collin Gillespie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:40   Defensive rebound by Justin Moore  
18:42   Sandro Mamukelashvili missed layup  
18:51   Offensive rebound by Sandro Mamukelashvili  
18:53   Quincy McKnight missed layup, blocked by Jermaine Samuels  
19:01   Lost ball turnover on Saddiq Bey, stolen by Quincy McKnight  
19:09   Defensive rebound by Saddiq Bey  
19:11   Romaro Gill missed layup  
19:29   Defensive rebound by Quincy McKnight  
19:31   Saddiq Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Jared Rhoden  

1st Half
SETON Pirates 27
NOVA Wildcats 31

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
6.0 +2 Collin Gillespie made jump shot 27-31
21.0   30-second timeout called  
28.0   Defensive rebound by Justin Moore  
30.0   Quincy McKnight missed layup  
43.0   Defensive rebound by Myles Cale  
45.0   Justin Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
59.0 +1 Myles Powell made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-29
59.0 +1 Myles Powell made 1st of 2 free throws 26-29
59.0   Personal foul on Brandon Slater  
59.0   Personal foul on Brandon Slater  
1:16 +2 Saddiq Bey made dunk 25-29
1:21   Lost ball turnover on Myles Powell, stolen by Jermaine Samuels  
1:47 +2 Saddiq Bey made jump shot 25-27
1:57   Offensive rebound by Collin Gillespie  
1:59   Collin Gillespie missed jump shot  
2:02   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
2:04   Myles Powell missed layup  
2:23 +1 Collin Gillespie made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-25
2:23 +1 Collin Gillespie made 1st of 2 free throws 25-24
2:23   Personal foul on Tyrese Samuel  
2:23   Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie  
2:25   Sandro Mamukelashvili missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:39 +2 Collin Gillespie made layup 25-23
2:46   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
2:48   Quincy McKnight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:05   Lost ball turnover on Justin Moore, stolen by Myles Powell  
3:21   Lost ball turnover on Shavar Reynolds, Jr.  
3:21   Offensive rebound by Shavar Reynolds, Jr.  
3:21   Shavar Reynolds, Jr. missed layup  
3:25   Offensive rebound by Shavar Reynolds, Jr.  
3:27   Myles Powell missed jump shot  
3:44   Defensive rebound by Quincy McKnight  
3:46   Justin Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:58 +1 Quincy McKnight made free throw 25-21
3:58   Commercial timeout called  
3:58   Shooting foul on Jermaine Samuels  
3:58 +2 Quincy McKnight made layup, assist by Shavar Reynolds, Jr. 24-21
4:08   Turnover on Saddiq Bey  
4:08   Offensive foul on Saddiq Bey  
4:18   Turnover on Ike Obiagu  
4:18   Offensive foul on Ike Obiagu  
4:38 +1 Saddiq Bey made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-21
4:38 +1 Saddiq Bey made 1st of 2 free throws 22-20
4:38   Shooting foul on Myles Cale  
4:50   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
4:52   Quincy McKnight missed jump shot  
5:04   30-second timeout called  
5:12 +2 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made dunk, assist by Justin Moore 22-19
5:21   Lost ball turnover on Quincy McKnight, stolen by Jermaine Samuels  
5:41   Defensive rebound by Myles Cale  
5:43   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed jump shot  
5:57   Turnover on Myles Powell  
5:57   Offensive foul on Myles Powell  
6:15 +1 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-17
6:15   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:15   Shooting foul on Romaro Gill  
6:24   Violation on Unknown  
6:34   Turnover on Quincy McKnight  
6:34   Offensive foul on Quincy McKnight  
6:49 +3 Saddiq Bey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl 22-16
6:57   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
6:59   Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:26   Commercial timeout called  
7:26   Defensive rebound by Seton Hall  
7:27   Jermaine Samuels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:02 +2 Myles Cale made jump shot 22-13
8:26   Personal foul on Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree  
8:26   Defensive rebound by Myles Powell  
8:26   Saddiq Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:33   Offensive rebound by Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree  
8:33   Collin Gillespie missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:33   Offensive rebound by Villanova  
8:33   Collin Gillespie missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:33   Shooting foul on Romaro Gill  
8:34   Bad pass turnover on Quincy McKnight, stolen by Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree  
9:00 +3 Jermaine Samuels made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Collin Gillespie 20-13
9:08   Personal foul on Myles Cale  
9:22   Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie  
9:24   Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:29   Defensive rebound by Quincy McKnight  
9:31   Cole Swider missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:37   Lost ball turnover on Ike Obiagu, stolen by Collin Gillespie  
9:59   Defensive rebound by Sandro Mamukelashvili  
10:01   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed layup, blocked by Ike Obiagu  
10:14   Commercial timeout called  
10:14   Personal foul on Shavar Reynolds, Jr.  
10:37 +3 Myles Powell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shavar Reynolds, Jr. 20-10
10:48   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Samuel  
10:50   Brandon Slater missed layup  
11:03   Bad pass turnover on Ike Obiagu, stolen by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
11:15   Defensive rebound by Jared Rhoden  
11:17   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed jump shot  
11:37 +2