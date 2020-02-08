No Text
STLOU
DAYTON
No Text
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Jumpball received by Dayton
|19:52
|
|Lost ball turnover on Rodney Chatman, stolen by Yuri Collins
|19:39
|
|Jordan Goodwin missed jump shot
|19:37
|
|Defensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell
|19:19
|
|+3
|Obi Toppin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Mikesell
|0-3
|18:45
|
|+3
|Jordan Goodwin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yuri Collins
|3-3
|18:22
|
|+3
|Trey Landers made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Obi Toppin
|3-6
|18:10
|
|Lost ball turnover on Jimmy Bell Jr., stolen by Obi Toppin
|18:06
|
|+2
|Obi Toppin made dunk
|3-8
|17:50
|
|Personal foul on Rodney Chatman
|17:38
|
|Demarius Jacobs missed layup, blocked by Obi Toppin
|17:36
|
|Offensive rebound by Jimmy Bell Jr.
|17:31
|
|Jimmy Bell Jr. missed layup
|17:29
|
|Defensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell
|17:20
|
|Jalen Crutcher missed 3-pt. jump shot
|17:18
|
|Defensive rebound by Demarius Jacobs
|17:15
|
|Bad pass turnover on Jordan Goodwin, stolen by Obi Toppin
|17:09
|
|Ryan Mikesell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|17:07
|
|Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin
|16:48
|
|+3
|Demarius Jacobs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Goodwin
|6-8
|16:28
|
|Obi Toppin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|16:26
|
|Defensive rebound by Hasahn French
|16:20
|
|Personal foul on Trey Landers
|16:12
|
|Javonte Perkins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|16:10
|
|Defensive rebound by Jalen Crutcher
|16:06
|
|Lost ball turnover on Trey Landers
|15:54
|
|Yuri Collins missed jump shot
|15:52
|
|Defensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell
|15:41
|
|Jalen Crutcher missed layup
|15:39
|
|Defensive rebound by Yuri Collins
|15:36
|
|Shooting foul on Jalen Crutcher
|15:36
|
|Commercial timeout called
|15:36
|
|+1
|Javonte Perkins made 1st of 2 free throws
|7-8
|15:36
|
|Javonte Perkins missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|15:36
|
|Defensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell
|15:13
|
|Ibi Watson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|15:11
|
|Offensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell
|15:08
|
|+2
|Ryan Mikesell made layup
|7-10
|14:44
|
|+2
|Jordan Goodwin made layup
|9-10
|14:29
|
|+2
|Ryan Mikesell made layup, assist by Trey Landers
|9-12
|14:10
|
|Yuri Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|14:07
|
|Defensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell
|13:42
|
|Personal foul on Javonte Perkins
|13:33
|
|Lost ball turnover on Obi Toppin
|13:29
|
|+2
|Hasahn French made layup, assist by Jordan Goodwin
|11-12
|13:10
|
|Jalen Crutcher missed jump shot
|13:08
|
|Offensive rebound by Jordy Tshimanga
|13:04
|
|+2
|Jordy Tshimanga made layup
|11-14
|12:50
|
|+3
|Jordan Goodwin made 3-pt. jump shot
|14-14
|12:29
|
|Obi Toppin missed layup
|12:27
|
|Offensive rebound by Obi Toppin
|12:23
|
|+2
|Jordy Tshimanga made layup, assist by Obi Toppin
|14-16
|11:53
|
|Javonte Perkins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11:51
|
|Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin
|11:45
|
|Shooting foul on Hasahn French
|11:45
|
|Commercial timeout called
|11:45
|
|+1
|Jalen Crutcher made 1st of 2 free throws
|14-17
|11:45
|
|+1
|Jalen Crutcher made 2nd of 2 free throws
|14-18
|11:21
|
|Tay Weaver missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11:19
|
|Defensive rebound by Ibi Watson
|11:14
|
|Personal foul on Javonte Perkins
|11:07
|
|+2
|Ibi Watson made layup
|14-20
|10:41
|
|Jordan Goodwin missed layup
|10:39
|
|Offensive rebound by Jimmy Bell Jr.
|10:39
|
|Shooting foul on Jordy Tshimanga
|10:39
|
|+1
|Jimmy Bell Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|15-20
|10:39
|
|+1
|Jimmy Bell Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|16-20
|10:09
|
|+2
|Obi Toppin made dunk
|16-22
|9:43
|
|Shooting foul on Jordy Tshimanga
|9:43
|
|+1
|Jimmy Bell Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|17-22
|9:43
|
|+1
|Jimmy Bell Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|18-22
|9:15
|
|Jordy Tshimanga missed hook shot
|9:13
|
|Defensive rebound by Hasahn French
|8:58
|
|Traveling violation turnover on Tay Weaver
|8:43
|
|Ibi Watson missed jump shot
|8:41
|
|Offensive rebound by Jordy Tshimanga
|8:39
|
|Shooting foul on Jordan Goodwin
|8:39
|
|Jordy Tshimanga missed 1st of 2 free throws
|8:39
|
|+1
|Jordy Tshimanga made 2nd of 2 free throws
|18-23
|8:22
|
|Demarius Jacobs missed layup
|8:20
|
|Defensive rebound by Trey Landers
|8:04
|
|Personal foul on Demarius Jacobs
|7:55
|
|+2
|Ibi Watson made jump shot
|18-25
|7:36
|
|Traveling violation turnover on Yuri Collins
|7:36
|
|Commercial timeout called
|7:21
|
|Ryan Mikesell missed layup
|7:19
|
|Defensive rebound by Hasahn French
|6:55
|
|Personal foul on Jhery Matos
|6:50
|
|Hasahn French missed hook shot
|6:48
|
|Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin
|6:36
|
|+3
|Rodney Chatman made 3-pt. jump shot
|18-28
|6:34
|
|30-second timeout called
|6:11
|
|+2
|Hasahn French made dunk, assist by Demarius Jacobs
|20-28
|5:40
|
|Shooting foul on Yuri Collins
|5:40
|
|+1
|Rodney Chatman made 1st of 2 free throws
|20-29
|5:40
|
|Rodney Chatman missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|5:40
|
|Defensive rebound by Javonte Perkins
|5:13
|
|+2
|Javonte Perkins made jump shot
|22-29
|5:06
|
|Personal foul on Yuri Collins
|5:06
|
|+1
|Rodney Chatman made 1st of 2 free throws
|22-30
|5:06
|
|+1
|Rodney Chatman made 2nd of 2 free throws
|22-31
|4:41
|
|+2
|Jordan Goodwin made jump shot
|24-31
|4:33
|
|Trey Landers missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4:31
|
|Defensive rebound by Demarius Jacobs
|4:25
|
|Offensive foul on Javonte Perkins
|4:25
|
|Turnover on Javonte Perkins
|4:04
|
|+2
|Jalen Crutcher made layup
|24-33
|3:49
|
|Hasahn French missed layup, blocked by Obi Toppin
|3:47
|
|Defensive rebound by Rodney Chatman
|3:44
|
|Traveling violation turnover on Trey Landers
|3:44
|
|Commercial timeout called
|3:15
|
|+2
|Yuri Collins made jump shot
|26-33
|2:52
|
|Obi Toppin missed layup, blocked by Hasahn French
|2:50
|
|Defensive rebound by Tay Weaver
|2:46
|
|+2
|Hasahn French made layup, assist by Tay Weaver
|28-33
|2:20
|
|Personal foul on Hasahn French
|2:20
|
|+1
|Obi Toppin made 1st of 2 free throws
|28-34
|2:20
|
|+1
|Obi Toppin made 2nd of 2 free throws
|28-35
|2:03
|
|Tay Weaver missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2:01
|
|Offensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin
|1:59
|
|Personal foul on Rodney Chatman
|1:59
|
|+1
|Jordan Goodwin made 1st of 2 free throws
|29-35
|1:59
|
|Jordan Goodwin missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:59
|
|Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin
|1:31
|
|Trey Landers missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:29
|
|Defensive rebound by Demarius Jacobs
|1:24
|
|Lost ball turnover on Demarius Jacobs, stolen by Ibi Watson
|1:21
|
|Lost ball turnover on Ibi Watson, stolen by Demarius Jacobs
|57.0
|
|+2
|Yuri Collins made jump shot
|31-35
|45.0
|
|Shooting foul on Jimmy Bell Jr.
|45.0
|
|+1
|Ryan Mikesell made 1st of 2 free throws
|31-36
|45.0
|
|+1
|Ryan Mikesell made 2nd of 2 free throws
|31-37
|33.0
|
|Lost ball turnover on Jimmy Bell Jr., stolen by Obi Toppin
|28.0
|
|+2
|Obi Toppin made layup, assist by Jalen Crutcher
|31-39
|0.0
|
|Jimmy Bell Jr. missed layup
|0.0
|
|Defensive rebound by Trey Landers
|0.0
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:35
|
|Demarius Jacobs missed 3-pt. jump shot
|19:33
|
|Offensive rebound by Jimmy Bell Jr.
|19:29
|
|Shooting foul on Ryan Mikesell
|19:29
|
|+1
|Demarius Jacobs made 1st of 2 free throws
|32-39
|19:29
|
|+1
|Demarius Jacobs made 2nd of 2 free throws
|33-39
|19:10
|
|+3
|Ryan Mikesell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Crutcher
|33-42
|18:45
|
|+3
|Demarius Jacobs made 3-pt. jump shot
|36-42
|18:22
|
|Personal foul on Jordan Goodwin
|18:14
|
|Jalen Crutcher missed 3-pt. jump shot
|18:12
|
|Defensive rebound by Demarius Jacobs
|17:50
|
|Lost ball turnover on Jordan Goodwin
|17:26
|
|Jalen Crutcher missed layup
|17:24
|
|Defensive rebound by Hasahn French
|17:06
|
|Jumpball received by Dayton
|17:06
|
|Lost ball turnover on Demarius Jacobs, stolen by Rodney Chatman
|16:43
|
|Shooting foul on Jimmy Bell Jr.
|16:43
|
|Obi Toppin missed 1st of 2 free throws
|16:43
|
|Obi Toppin missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|16:43
|
|Defensive rebound by Hasahn French
|16:34
|
|+2
|Yuri Collins made layup
|38-42
|16:11
|
|+2
|Ryan Mikesell made jump shot, assist by Trey Landers
|38-44
|16:11
|
|Shooting foul on Demarius Jacobs
|16:11
|
|Ryan Mikesell missed free throw
|16:11
|
|Defensive rebound by Jimmy Bell Jr.
|15:50
|
|Hasahn French missed layup
|15:48
|
|Offensive rebound by Jimmy Bell Jr.
|15:44
|
|Jimmy Bell Jr. missed layup
|15:42
|
|Defensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell
|15:35
|
|Obi Toppin missed layup, blocked by Jimmy Bell Jr.
|15:33
|
|Defensive rebound by Hasahn French
|15:28
|
|+2
|Hasahn French made layup, assist by Jordan Goodwin
|40-44
|15:28
|
|Shooting foul on Jalen Crutcher
|15:28
|
|Commercial timeout called
|15:28
|
|+1
|Hasahn French made free throw
|41-44
|15:05
|
|Jalen Crutcher missed layup
|15:03
|
|Defensive rebound by Hasahn French
|14:56
|
|Lost ball turnover on Hasahn French, stolen by Trey Landers
|14:31
|
|+2
|Trey Landers made jump shot, assist by Ryan Mikesell
|41-46
|13:59
|
|+2
|Hasahn French made jump shot
|43-46
|13:59
|
|Shooting foul on Trey Landers
|13:59
|
|Hasahn French missed free throw
|13:59
|
|Defensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell
|13:46
|
|Obi Toppin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|13:44
|
|Defensive rebound by Yuri Collins
|13:39
|
|+2
|Hasahn French made dunk, assist by Yuri Collins
|45-46
|13:24
|
|Personal foul on Yuri Collins
|13:09
|
|Bad pass turnover on Ryan Mikesell, stolen by Demarius Jacobs
|12:56
|
|+2
|Javonte Perkins made jump shot, assist by Hasahn French
|47-46
|12:34
|
|Personal foul on Hasahn French
|12:19
|
|Ryan Mikesell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|12:17
|
|Offensive rebound by Jordy Tshimanga
|12:11
|
|Jalen Crutcher missed 3-pt. jump shot
|12:08
|
|Defensive rebound by Javonte Perkins
|12:10
|
|Personal foul on Jordy Tshimanga
|11:51
|
|Javonte Perkins missed jump shot
|11:49
|
|Defensive rebound by Jordy Tshimanga
|11:28
|
|+2
|Jalen Crutcher made layup
|47-48
|11:04
|
|Personal foul on Ibi Watson
|11:04
|
|Commercial timeout called
|10:55
|
|+2
|Javonte Perkins made jump shot
|49-48
|10:26
|
|+3
|Jalen Crutcher made 3-pt. jump shot
|49-51
|10:02
|
|Hasahn French missed hook shot
|10:00
|
|Offensive rebound by Saint Louis
|9:55
|
|Personal foul on Jordy Tshimanga
|9:36
|
|Javonte Perkins missed jump shot
|9:34
|
|Offensive rebound by Jimmy Bell Jr.
|9:33
|
|Personal foul on Jordy Tshimanga
|9:33
|
|Jimmy Bell Jr. missed free throw
|9:33
|
|Defensive rebound by Trey Landers
|9:32
|
|Personal foul on Jordan Goodwin
|9:10
|
|Obi Toppin missed jump shot
|9:08
|
|Defensive rebound by Jimmy Bell Jr.
|8:44
|
|Lost ball turnover on Yuri Collins, stolen by Trey Landers
|8:41
|
|Personal foul on Yuri Collins
|8:41
|
|+1
|Jalen Crutcher made 1st of 2 free throws
|49-52
|8:41
|
|+1
|Jalen Crutcher made 2nd of 2 free throws
|49-53
|8:13
|
|Jordan Goodwin missed layup, blocked by Ryan Mikesell
|8:11
|
|Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin
|7:50
|
|Ibi Watson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7:48
|
|Defensive rebound by Jimmy Bell Jr.
|7:37
|
|+2
|Hasahn French made layup
|51-53
|7:12
|
|Jalen Crutcher missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7:10
|
|Defensive rebound by Hasahn French
|6:51
|
|Offensive foul on Hasahn French
|6:51
|
|Turnover on Hasahn French
|6:51
|
|Commercial timeout called
|6:27
|
|+2
|Obi Toppin made layup, assist by Jalen Crutcher
|51-55
|6:21
|
|Personal foul on Rodney Chatman
|6:21
|
|+1
|Demarius Jacobs made 1st of 2 free throws
|52-55
|6:21
|
|Demarius Jacobs missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|6:21
|