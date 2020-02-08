STLOU
Saint Louis
Billikens
17-7
STLOU
65
TF 13
FINAL
End
2nd
CBSSN
Sat Feb. 8
2:00pm
BONUS
71
TF 9
DAYTON
DAYTON
6 Dayton
Flyers
21-2
ML: +752
DAYTON -13.5, O/U 140.5
ML: -1238
STLOU
DAYTON

1st Half
STLOU Billikens 31
DAYTON Flyers 39

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Dayton  
19:52   Lost ball turnover on Rodney Chatman, stolen by Yuri Collins  
19:39   Jordan Goodwin missed jump shot  
19:37   Defensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell  
19:19 +3 Obi Toppin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Mikesell 0-3
18:45 +3 Jordan Goodwin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yuri Collins 3-3
18:22 +3 Trey Landers made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Obi Toppin 3-6
18:10   Lost ball turnover on Jimmy Bell Jr., stolen by Obi Toppin  
18:06 +2 Obi Toppin made dunk 3-8
17:50   Personal foul on Rodney Chatman  
17:38   Demarius Jacobs missed layup, blocked by Obi Toppin  
17:36   Offensive rebound by Jimmy Bell Jr.  
17:31   Jimmy Bell Jr. missed layup  
17:29   Defensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell  
17:20   Jalen Crutcher missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:18   Defensive rebound by Demarius Jacobs  
17:15   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Goodwin, stolen by Obi Toppin  
17:09   Ryan Mikesell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:07   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
16:48 +3 Demarius Jacobs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Goodwin 6-8
16:28   Obi Toppin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:26   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
16:20   Personal foul on Trey Landers  
16:12   Javonte Perkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:10   Defensive rebound by Jalen Crutcher  
16:06   Lost ball turnover on Trey Landers  
15:54   Yuri Collins missed jump shot  
15:52   Defensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell  
15:41   Jalen Crutcher missed layup  
15:39   Defensive rebound by Yuri Collins  
15:36   Shooting foul on Jalen Crutcher  
15:36   Commercial timeout called  
15:36 +1 Javonte Perkins made 1st of 2 free throws 7-8
15:36   Javonte Perkins missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:36   Defensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell  
15:13   Ibi Watson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:11   Offensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell  
15:08 +2 Ryan Mikesell made layup 7-10
14:44 +2 Jordan Goodwin made layup 9-10
14:29 +2 Ryan Mikesell made layup, assist by Trey Landers 9-12
14:10   Yuri Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:07   Defensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell  
13:42   Personal foul on Javonte Perkins  
13:33   Lost ball turnover on Obi Toppin  
13:29 +2 Hasahn French made layup, assist by Jordan Goodwin 11-12
13:10   Jalen Crutcher missed jump shot  
13:08   Offensive rebound by Jordy Tshimanga  
13:04 +2 Jordy Tshimanga made layup 11-14
12:50 +3 Jordan Goodwin made 3-pt. jump shot 14-14
12:29   Obi Toppin missed layup  
12:27   Offensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
12:23 +2 Jordy Tshimanga made layup, assist by Obi Toppin 14-16
11:53   Javonte Perkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:51   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
11:45   Shooting foul on Hasahn French  
11:45   Commercial timeout called  
11:45 +1 Jalen Crutcher made 1st of 2 free throws 14-17
11:45 +1 Jalen Crutcher made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-18
11:21   Tay Weaver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:19   Defensive rebound by Ibi Watson  
11:14   Personal foul on Javonte Perkins  
11:07 +2 Ibi Watson made layup 14-20
10:41   Jordan Goodwin missed layup  
10:39   Offensive rebound by Jimmy Bell Jr.  
10:39   Shooting foul on Jordy Tshimanga  
10:39 +1 Jimmy Bell Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 15-20
10:39 +1 Jimmy Bell Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-20
10:09 +2 Obi Toppin made dunk 16-22
9:43   Shooting foul on Jordy Tshimanga  
9:43 +1 Jimmy Bell Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 17-22
9:43 +1 Jimmy Bell Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-22
9:15   Jordy Tshimanga missed hook shot  
9:13   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
8:58   Traveling violation turnover on Tay Weaver  
8:43   Ibi Watson missed jump shot  
8:41   Offensive rebound by Jordy Tshimanga  
8:39   Shooting foul on Jordan Goodwin  
8:39   Jordy Tshimanga missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:39 +1 Jordy Tshimanga made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-23
8:22   Demarius Jacobs missed layup  
8:20   Defensive rebound by Trey Landers  
8:04   Personal foul on Demarius Jacobs  
7:55 +2 Ibi Watson made jump shot 18-25
7:36   Traveling violation turnover on Yuri Collins  
7:36   Commercial timeout called  
7:21   Ryan Mikesell missed layup  
7:19   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
6:55   Personal foul on Jhery Matos  
6:50   Hasahn French missed hook shot  
6:48   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
6:36 +3 Rodney Chatman made 3-pt. jump shot 18-28
6:34   30-second timeout called  
6:11 +2 Hasahn French made dunk, assist by Demarius Jacobs 20-28
5:40   Shooting foul on Yuri Collins  
5:40 +1 Rodney Chatman made 1st of 2 free throws 20-29
5:40   Rodney Chatman missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:40   Defensive rebound by Javonte Perkins  
5:13 +2 Javonte Perkins made jump shot 22-29
5:06   Personal foul on Yuri Collins  
5:06 +1 Rodney Chatman made 1st of 2 free throws 22-30
5:06 +1 Rodney Chatman made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-31
4:41 +2 Jordan Goodwin made jump shot 24-31
4:33   Trey Landers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:31   Defensive rebound by Demarius Jacobs  
4:25   Offensive foul on Javonte Perkins  
4:25   Turnover on Javonte Perkins  
4:04 +2 Jalen Crutcher made layup 24-33
3:49   Hasahn French missed layup, blocked by Obi Toppin  
3:47   Defensive rebound by Rodney Chatman  
3:44   Traveling violation turnover on Trey Landers  
3:44   Commercial timeout called  
3:15 +2 Yuri Collins made jump shot 26-33
2:52   Obi Toppin missed layup, blocked by Hasahn French  
2:50   Defensive rebound by Tay Weaver  
2:46 +2 Hasahn French made layup, assist by Tay Weaver 28-33
2:20   Personal foul on Hasahn French  
2:20 +1 Obi Toppin made 1st of 2 free throws 28-34
2:20 +1 Obi Toppin made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-35
2:03   Tay Weaver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:01   Offensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
1:59   Personal foul on Rodney Chatman  
1:59 +1 Jordan Goodwin made 1st of 2 free throws 29-35
1:59   Jordan Goodwin missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:59   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
1:31   Trey Landers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:29   Defensive rebound by Demarius Jacobs  
1:24   Lost ball turnover on Demarius Jacobs, stolen by Ibi Watson  
1:21   Lost ball turnover on Ibi Watson, stolen by Demarius Jacobs  
57.0 +2 Yuri Collins made jump shot 31-35
45.0   Shooting foul on Jimmy Bell Jr.  
45.0 +1 Ryan Mikesell made 1st of 2 free throws 31-36
45.0 +1 Ryan Mikesell made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-37
33.0   Lost ball turnover on Jimmy Bell Jr., stolen by Obi Toppin  
28.0 +2 Obi Toppin made layup, assist by Jalen Crutcher 31-39
0.0   Jimmy Bell Jr. missed layup  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Trey Landers  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
STLOU Billikens 34
DAYTON Flyers 32

Time Team Play Score
19:35   Demarius Jacobs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:33   Offensive rebound by Jimmy Bell Jr.  
19:29   Shooting foul on Ryan Mikesell  
19:29 +1 Demarius Jacobs made 1st of 2 free throws 32-39
19:29 +1 Demarius Jacobs made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-39
19:10 +3 Ryan Mikesell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Crutcher 33-42
18:45 +3 Demarius Jacobs made 3-pt. jump shot 36-42
18:22   Personal foul on Jordan Goodwin  
18:14   Jalen Crutcher missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:12   Defensive rebound by Demarius Jacobs  
17:50   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Goodwin  
17:26   Jalen Crutcher missed layup  
17:24   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
17:06   Jumpball received by Dayton  
17:06   Lost ball turnover on Demarius Jacobs, stolen by Rodney Chatman  
16:43   Shooting foul on Jimmy Bell Jr.  
16:43   Obi Toppin missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:43   Obi Toppin missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:43   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
16:34 +2 Yuri Collins made layup 38-42
16:11 +2 Ryan Mikesell made jump shot, assist by Trey Landers 38-44
16:11   Shooting foul on Demarius Jacobs  
16:11   Ryan Mikesell missed free throw  
16:11   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Bell Jr.  
15:50   Hasahn French missed layup  
15:48   Offensive rebound by Jimmy Bell Jr.  
15:44   Jimmy Bell Jr. missed layup  
15:42   Defensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell  
15:35   Obi Toppin missed layup, blocked by Jimmy Bell Jr.  
15:33   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
15:28 +2 Hasahn French made layup, assist by Jordan Goodwin 40-44
15:28   Shooting foul on Jalen Crutcher  
15:28   Commercial timeout called  
15:28 +1 Hasahn French made free throw 41-44
15:05   Jalen Crutcher missed layup  
15:03   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
14:56   Lost ball turnover on Hasahn French, stolen by Trey Landers  
14:31 +2 Trey Landers made jump shot, assist by Ryan Mikesell 41-46
13:59 +2 Hasahn French made jump shot 43-46
13:59   Shooting foul on Trey Landers  
13:59   Hasahn French missed free throw  
13:59   Defensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell  
13:46   Obi Toppin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:44   Defensive rebound by Yuri Collins  
13:39 +2 Hasahn French made dunk, assist by Yuri Collins 45-46
13:24   Personal foul on Yuri Collins  
13:09   Bad pass turnover on Ryan Mikesell, stolen by Demarius Jacobs  
12:56 +2 Javonte Perkins made jump shot, assist by Hasahn French 47-46
12:34   Personal foul on Hasahn French  
12:19   Ryan Mikesell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:17   Offensive rebound by Jordy Tshimanga  
12:11   Jalen Crutcher missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:08   Defensive rebound by Javonte Perkins  
12:10   Personal foul on Jordy Tshimanga  
11:51   Javonte Perkins missed jump shot  
11:49   Defensive rebound by Jordy Tshimanga  
11:28 +2 Jalen Crutcher made layup 47-48
11:04   Personal foul on Ibi Watson  
11:04   Commercial timeout called  
10:55 +2 Javonte Perkins made jump shot 49-48
10:26 +3 Jalen Crutcher made 3-pt. jump shot 49-51
10:02   Hasahn French missed hook shot  
10:00   Offensive rebound by Saint Louis  
9:55   Personal foul on Jordy Tshimanga  
9:36   Javonte Perkins missed jump shot  
9:34   Offensive rebound by Jimmy Bell Jr.  
9:33   Personal foul on Jordy Tshimanga  
9:33   Jimmy Bell Jr. missed free throw  
9:33   Defensive rebound by Trey Landers  
9:32   Personal foul on Jordan Goodwin  
9:10   Obi Toppin missed jump shot  
9:08   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Bell Jr.  
8:44   Lost ball turnover on Yuri Collins, stolen by Trey Landers  
8:41   Personal foul on Yuri Collins  
8:41 +1 Jalen Crutcher made 1st of 2 free throws 49-52
8:41 +1 Jalen Crutcher made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-53
8:13   Jordan Goodwin missed layup, blocked by Ryan Mikesell  
8:11   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
7:50   Ibi Watson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:48   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Bell Jr.  
7:37 +2 Hasahn French made layup 51-53
7:12   Jalen Crutcher missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:10   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
6:51   Offensive foul on Hasahn French  
6:51   Turnover on Hasahn French  
6:51   Commercial timeout called  
6:27 +2 Obi Toppin made layup, assist by Jalen Crutcher 51-55
6:21   Personal foul on Rodney Chatman  
6:21 +1 Demarius Jacobs made 1st of 2 free throws 52-55
6:21   Demarius Jacobs missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
