STNFRD
COLO

No Text

Colorado overcomes 16-point deficit in win over Stanford

  • AP
  • Feb 08, 2020

BOULDER, Colorado (AP) McKinley Wright IV scored 21 points, D'Shawn Schwartz added 20 and 24th-ranked Colorado overcame a cold start, a coach who lost his cool and a 16-point second-half deficit to beat short-handed Stanford 81-74 Saturday.

All of Tyler Bey's 11 points and nine of his dozen boards came in the second half when the Buffaloes shot 70% from the floor, 100% from behind the arc and 85% from the stripe.

That followed an awful first half in which the Buffs shot 28% from the floor, 23% from three-point range and 54% from the line.

At 19-5 overall and atop the Pac-12 at 8-3, the Buffaloes are off to the best start in their history, topping the 1954-55 and 1968-69 squads that started out 18-6.

Stanford (16-7, 5-5), which led 39-23 early in the second half, lost its leading scorer, Oscar Da Silva, to a head laceration on a scary collision early in the second half, and he finished with 3 points, 13 below his average.

Jaiden Delaire scored 19, Tyrell Terry had 18, Spencer Jones 14 and Isaac White 12 for the Cardinal.

The Buffs trailed 33-22 at halftime following a five-point swing in the final two-tents of a second of the first half.

Terry fired up a 3-pointer that Eli Parquet got a hand on. Colorado coach Tad Boyle was assessed a technical after Parquet was called for the foul.

Terry sank all five free throws, sending Stanford into the locker room with an 11-point lead instead of 6.

Da Silva left the game with 16:28 remaining after slamming his head on the floor while defending a breakaway by Evan Battey, who had stolen the ball and was charging toward the basket when they collided.

A body board was brought out but eventually Da Silva sat up on his own and was helped off to the locker room. He didn't return. Battey also was escorted to his locker room but later returned and finished with 13 points.

Before play resumed after the scary scene, both teams huddled at midcourt in a team embrace. Schwartz sank both free throws for Battey to cut Colorado's deficit to 41-32.

Battey returned minutes later with the Buffs down 47-41, and his runner gave Colorado a 51-49 lead. The Buffs took the lead for good on Bey's two free throws with 7:44 remaining that made it 58-56.

BIG PICTURE

Stanford: The Cardinal was hoping to follow an 80-70 win over Oregon with another victory over a ranked team but Stanford sorely missed Da Silva and starting guard Bryce Willis, who sprained his right ankle in a loss at Utah on Thursday night and didn't play. Willis scored a dozen points in the Cardinal's win over Colorado last season.

Colorado: The strong storm-back will keep the Buffs from falling out of the poll and could serve as a springboard to a strong finish in the Pac-12. The Buffs hit all eight of their 3-pointers in the second half after going 3-for-13 in the first half. And they sank 23 of 27 free throws after going just 7-for-13 from the stripe before halftime.

UP NEXT

Stanford returns home to host Arizona State on Thursday night.

Colorado visits Oregon on Friday night.

---

Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: http://twitter.com/arniestapleton

---

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
STNFRD Cardinal 33
COLO Buffaloes 22

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Colorado  
19:42 +3 Shane Gatling made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Evan Battey 0-3
19:24   Oscar da Silva missed layup  
19:22   Defensive rebound by D'Shawn Schwartz  
19:17   Bad pass turnover on McKinley Wright IV  
19:00   Lost ball turnover on Daejon Davis, stolen by Tyler Bey  
18:53   Tyler Bey missed layup  
18:51   Defensive rebound by Spencer Jones  
18:37   Tyrell Terry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:35   Defensive rebound by Shane Gatling  
18:08   D'Shawn Schwartz missed layup  
18:06   Defensive rebound by Stanford  
17:56   Oscar da Silva missed jump shot  
17:54   Defensive rebound by D'Shawn Schwartz  
17:24   Shot clock violation turnover on Colorado  
17:04 +2 Oscar da Silva made layup 2-3
16:34   Shooting foul on Tyrell Terry  
16:34   Shane Gatling missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:34 +1 Shane Gatling made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-4
16:19   Personal foul on Evan Battey  
16:17   Spencer Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:15   Defensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV  
16:00   Lucas Siewert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:58   Offensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
15:45   McKinley Wright IV missed layup  
15:43   Defensive rebound by Oscar da Silva  
15:36   Tyrell Terry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:34   Defensive rebound by D'Shawn Schwartz  
15:35   Shooting foul on Oscar da Silva  
15:35   Commercial timeout called  
15:35 +1 McKinley Wright IV made 1st of 2 free throws 2-5
15:35 +1 McKinley Wright IV made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-6
15:25   Daejon Davis missed layup, blocked by Eli Parquet  
15:23   Defensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV  
15:17   Eli Parquet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:15   Defensive rebound by Daejon Davis  
15:08   Jaiden Delaire missed layup  
15:06   Defensive rebound by Lucas Siewert  
15:01   Lost ball turnover on Lucas Siewert, stolen by Jaiden Delaire  
14:43 +2 Jaiden Delaire made layup 4-6
14:23   Bad pass turnover on Lucas Siewert, stolen by Oscar da Silva  
14:03 +3 Isaac White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Oscar da Silva 7-6
13:40   D'Shawn Schwartz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:38   Defensive rebound by Isaac White  
13:10   Offensive foul on Daejon Davis  
13:10   Turnover on Daejon Davis  
12:48   Eli Parquet missed jump shot  
12:46   Offensive rebound by Evan Battey  
12:45   Shooting foul on Jaiden Delaire  
12:45 +1 Evan Battey made 1st of 2 free throws 7-7
12:45 +1 Evan Battey made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-8
12:29   Personal foul on Maddox Daniels  
12:25   Personal foul on Dallas Walton  
12:16   Daejon Davis missed layup  
12:14   Offensive rebound by Daejon Davis  
12:08 +3 Jaiden Delaire made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daejon Davis 10-8
11:59 +2 Maddox Daniels made layup 10-10
11:35 +3 Isaac White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daejon Davis 13-10
11:17   Maddox Daniels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:15   Defensive rebound by Jaiden Delaire  
10:57 +2 Daejon Davis made layup 15-10
10:37   Daylen Kountz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:35   Defensive rebound by Stanford  
10:35   Commercial timeout called  
10:16   Lukas Kisunas missed layup  
10:14   Offensive rebound by Lukas Kisunas  
10:08   Spencer Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:06   Offensive rebound by Lukas Kisunas  
9:53   Shooting foul on Dallas Walton  
9:53 +1 Oscar da Silva made 1st of 2 free throws 16-10
9:53   Oscar da Silva missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:53   Defensive rebound by D'Shawn Schwartz  
9:25   Shane Gatling missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:23   Defensive rebound by Stanford  
9:09   Traveling violation turnover on Oscar da Silva  
8:42   Personal foul on Oscar da Silva  
8:35   D'Shawn Schwartz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:33   Defensive rebound by Lukas Kisunas  
8:20   Tyrell Terry missed layup  
8:18   Defensive rebound by Colorado  
7:58   McKinley Wright IV missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:56   Offensive rebound by Lucas Siewert  
7:48 +2 D'Shawn Schwartz made layup 16-12
7:30   Commercial timeout called  
7:22 +2 Jaiden Delaire made layup, assist by Spencer Jones 18-12
6:58   Shooting foul on Daejon Davis  
6:58   McKinley Wright IV missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:58 +1 McKinley Wright IV made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-13
6:26 +3 Isaac White made 3-pt. jump shot 21-13
6:07   Offensive foul on Shane Gatling  
6:07   Turnover on Shane Gatling  
5:54   Isaac White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:52   Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
5:41   Personal foul on Tyrell Terry  
5:41   D'Shawn Schwartz missed free throw  
5:41   Defensive rebound by Spencer Jones  
5:20   James Keefe missed layup, blocked by Tyler Bey  
5:18   Defensive rebound by D'Shawn Schwartz  
5:04   Lucas Siewert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:02   Defensive rebound by Stanford  
4:47   Traveling violation turnover on Tyrell Terry  
4:27 +2 Evan Battey made layup 21-15
4:14   Bad pass turnover on Lukas Kisunas, stolen by Tyler Bey  
4:09   Maddox Daniels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:06   Defensive rebound by Stanford  
3:47   Jaiden Delaire missed layup  
3:45   Offensive rebound by Jaiden Delaire  
3:42 +2 Jaiden Delaire made dunk 23-15
3:40   Personal foul on Jaiden Delaire  
3:40   Commercial timeout called  
3:40   Tyler Bey missed free throw  
3:40   Defensive rebound by Lukas Kisunas  
3:09   Shot clock violation turnover on Stanford  
2:54 +3 McKinley Wright IV made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Evan Battey 23-18
2:26   Lukas Kisunas missed layup  
2:24   Defensive rebound by Colorado  
2:08   Personal foul on Lukas Kisunas  
2:08   Evan Battey missed free throw  
2:08   Defensive rebound by Lukas Kisunas  
2:01   30-second timeout called  
1:44   Jaiden Delaire missed jump shot  
1:42   Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
1:32   McKinley Wright IV missed layup, blocked by Jaiden Delaire  
1:30   Defensive rebound by Jaiden Delaire  
1:12 +3 Spencer Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaiden Delaire 26-18
1:01 +3 D'Shawn Schwartz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by McKinley Wright IV 26-21
44.0   Personal foul on McKinley Wright IV  
38.0 +2 Tyrell Terry made jump shot 28-21
33.0   30-second timeout called  
7.0   Personal foul on Isaac White  
7.0 +1 Maddox Daniels made 1st of 2 free throws 28-22
7.0   Maddox Daniels missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7.0   Defensive rebound by Lukas Kisunas  
1.0   Shooting foul on Eli Parquet  
1.0   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Colorado  
1.0 +1 Tyrell Terry made 1st of 2 free throws 29-22
1.0 +1 Tyrell Terry made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-22
1.0 +1 Tyrell Terry made 1st of 3 free throws 31-22
1.0 +1 Tyrell Terry made 2nd of 3 free throws 32-22
1.0 +1 Tyrell Terry made 3rd of 3 free throws 33-22
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
STNFRD Cardinal 41
COLO Buffaloes 59

Time Team Play Score
19:49   Lost ball turnover on Spencer Jones, stolen by D'Shawn Schwartz  
19:46   Lost ball turnover on D'Shawn Schwartz, stolen by Daejon Davis  
19:26 +3 Spencer Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daejon Davis 36-22
19:09   D'Shawn Schwartz missed jump shot  
19:07   Defensive rebound by Tyrell Terry  
18:56   Oscar da Silva missed jump shot  
18:54   Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
18:43   Shooting foul on Lukas Kisunas  
18:43   Tyler Bey missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:43 +1 Tyler Bey made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-23
18:24   Oscar da Silva missed jump shot  
18:22   Offensive rebound by Oscar da Silva  
18:15 +3 Tyrell Terry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Oscar da Silva 39-23
18:00 +2 Evan Battey made driving layup, assist by Tyler Bey 39-25
17:40   Traveling violation turnover on Lukas Kisunas  
17:29   Shooting foul on Spencer Jones  
17:29 +1 D'Shawn Schwartz made 1st of 2 free throws 39-26
17:29 +1 D'Shawn Schwartz made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-27
17:09 +2 Oscar da Silva made driving layup 41-27
17:01   Personal foul on Jaiden Delaire  
16:55 +3 Tyler Bey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D'Shawn Schwartz 41-30
16:32   Lost ball turnover on Daejon Davis, stolen by Evan Battey  
16:28   Shooting foul on Oscar da Silva  
16:28 +1 D'Shawn Schwartz made 1st of 2 free throws 41-31
16:28 +1 D'Shawn Schwartz made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-32
16:04 +3 Isaac White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Spencer Jones 44-32
15:41 +3 McKinley Wright IV made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lucas Siewert 44-35
15:19 +3 Spencer Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lukas Kisunas 47-35
15:02 +3 Lucas Siewert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by McKinley Wright IV 47-38
14:30   Tyrell Terry missed jump shot  
14:28   Defensive rebound by Lucas Siewert  
14:17   Tyler Bey missed jump shot  
14:15   Defensive rebound by James Keefe  
13:59   Offensive foul on Tyrell Terry  
13:59   Turnover on Tyrell Terry  
13:59   Commercial timeout called  
13:44 +3 Lucas Siewert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eli Parquet 47-41
13:18   Spencer Jones missed layup  
13:16   Defensive rebound by Colorado  
13:16   Personal foul on James Keefe  
13:01   McKinley Wright IV missed jump shot  
12:59   Defensive rebound by Isaac White  
12:51   Shooting foul on McKinley Wright IV  
12:47 +2 Jaiden Delaire made dunk, assist by Isaac White 49-41
12:28 +3 D'Shawn Schwartz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by McKinley Wright IV 49-44
12:08   Bad pass turnover on Tyrell Terry  
11:54   Eli Parquet missed jump shot  
11:52   Offensive rebound by Evan Battey  
11:52 +2 Evan Battey made dunk 49-46
11:32   Personal foul on D'Shawn Schwartz  
11:32   Commercial timeout called  
11:20   Lukas Kisunas missed layup  
11:18   Defensive rebound by D'Shawn Schwartz  
11:14 +3 McKinley Wright IV made 3-pt. jump shot 49-49
10:59   Tyrell Terry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:57   Defensive rebound by Colorado  
10:42   Traveling violation turnover on Evan Battey  
10:31   Daejon Davis missed jump shot  
10:29   Defensive rebound by Lucas Siewert  
10:13 +2 Evan Battey made floating jump shot, assist by McKinley Wright IV 49-51
9:45 +2 Lukas Kisunas made layup 51-51
9:30   Shooting foul on Spencer Jones  
9:30 +1 McKinley Wright IV made 1st of 2 free throws 51-52
9:30 +1 McKinley Wright IV made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-53
9:15   Spencer Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:13   Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
9:04   Offensive foul on McKinley Wright IV  
9:04   Turnover on McKinley Wright IV  
8:47 +2 Jaiden Delaire made jump shot 53-53
8:47   Shooting foul on Tyler Bey  
8:47 +1 Jaiden Delaire made free throw 54-53
8:32 +3 Evan Battey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eli Parquet 54-56
8:16   Personal foul on Tyler Bey  
8:05 +2 Daejon Davis made driving layup 56-56
7:44   Shooting foul on Spencer Jones  
7:44   Commercial timeout called  
7:44 +1 Tyler Bey made 1st of 2 free throws 56-57
7:44 +1