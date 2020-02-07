UVA
LVILLE

No. 5 Louisville out to snap 9-game losing streak to Virginia

  • FLM
  • Feb 07, 2020

The Virginia Cavaliers won the NCAA championship last season.

This year, there's a chance the Louisville Cardinals could walk away the winner.

The two will meet Saturday afternoon in an Atlantic Coast Conference battle when the No. 5 Cardinals (20-3, 11-1) host the Cavaliers (15-6, 7-4).

Virginia has beaten Louisville nine straight times, with the Cavaliers' last defeat to the Cardinals on March 7, 2015.

As for this season, Louisville, which is 13-1 at home, leads the ACC standings by a half-game over No. 7 Duke and No. 8 Florida State. The Cardinals are on a nine-game win streak and have impressed their opponents and other observers with their depth.

"I don't know if anybody is better than Louisville," Boston College coach Jim Christian said recently. "What makes them special is they have like nine starters."

Virginia, which is 3-2 on the road, is in fourth place in the league. The Cavaliers are on a three-game win streak, and that includes an upset victory over the eighth-ranked Seminoles on Jan. 28.

The Cavaliers, known for their suffocating defense, have struggled on offense most of this season.

"Hopefully we've shown some grit," Virginia coach Tony Bennett said. "Hopefully we're moving the needle a little closer to having some composure down the stretch."

Virginia badly misses three standouts who have moved on from last season's championship team -- De'Andre Hunter, Kyle Guy and Ty Jerome. That trio averaged a combined 44.2 points per game.

Without them, the Cavaliers are now led by 6-foot-9 senior forward Mamadi Diakite, who tops the team in scoring (13.5) and ranks second in rebounds (7.0). Braxton Key, a 6-8 senior forward, leads Virginia in rebounds (7.4) and steals (1.6) and ranks second in scoring (10.7).

The backcourt is powered by 5-9 sophomore point guard Kihei Clark, who is averaging 9.8 points and a team-high 6.0 assists.

Virginia's other frequent starters are Tomas Woldetensae, a 6-5 junior-college transfer known for his perimeter shooting; 6-3 freshman Casey Morsell, a tough defender from Washington D.C.'s Catholic League; and Jay Huff, a 7-1 junior center. Together, they are averaging 18.1 points and 10.3 rebounds.

Huff also leads the team with 1.7 blocks per game.

Over at Louisville, coach Chris Mack has done an incredible job since signing a seven-year, $28 million contract on March 27, 2018. He took over in the wake of the recruiting scandal that led to coach Rick Pitino's departure.

But instead of rebuilding, Mack took Louisville to the NCAA Tournament last year, finishing 20-14 (10-8 ACC).

This season, the Cardinals have been ranked as high as No. 1, and they have the possible ACC Player of the Year in Jordan Nwora, a 6-7, 225-pound junior forward.

Nwora leads Louisville in scoring (19.3) and rebounds (7.4). He also ranks second in the ACC in scoring and ninth in rebounds.

Other Louisville standouts include 6-5 senior forward Dwayne Sutton, who ranks fifth in the league in rebounds (8.5); and 6-10, 255-pound center Steven Enoch, who is averaging 10.3 points and 6.1 rebounds.

The other Cardinals players to watch are 6-foot senior shooting guard Ryan McMahon, 6-2 junior point guard Darius Perry and 6-foot grad transfer combo guard Lamarr Kimble.

McMahon, who is averaging 8.8 points, is considered the best three-point shooter in the ACC at 46.0 percent. Perry is averaging 6.0 points and a team-high 3.1 assists. And Kimble, a transfer from St. Joseph's, is averaging 5.1 points.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text

1st Half
UVA Cavaliers 18
LVILLE Cardinals 26

Time Team Play Score
8:25   Defensive rebound by Jay Huff  
8:27   Steven Enoch missed layup, blocked by Jay Huff  
8:46   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
8:46   Mamadi Diakite missed free throw  
8:46   Shooting foul on Steven Enoch  
8:46 +2 Mamadi Diakite made jump shot 18-26
8:59   Bad pass turnover on David Johnson, stolen by Kihei Clark  
9:09   Lost ball turnover on Kihei Clark, stolen by David Johnson  
9:24 +2 Samuell Williamson made dunk, assist by David Johnson 16-26
9:37   Turnover on Kody Stattmann  
9:37   Offensive foul on Kody Stattmann  
9:50   Defensive rebound by Kihei Clark  
9:52   Samuell Williamson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:08   Defensive rebound by Ryan McMahon  
10:10   Braxton Key missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:30 +2 Jordan Nwora made layup 16-24
10:34   Offensive rebound by Louisville  
10:36   Samuell Williamson missed layup, blocked by Kody Stattmann  
10:40   Personal foul on Kody Stattmann  
10:50 +2 Braxton Key made jump shot 16-22
11:05   Personal foul on David Johnson  
11:30 +2 Malik Williams made dunk, assist by David Johnson 14-22
11:42   Personal foul on Casey Morsell  
11:48   Commercial timeout called  
11:48   Personal foul on Braxton Key  
12:02   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
12:04   Tomas Woldetensae missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:30   Defensive rebound by Kihei Clark  
12:32   Malik Williams missed jump shot  
12:59   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
13:01   Mamadi Diakite missed jump shot  
13:24   Defensive rebound by Braxton Key  
13:26   Jordan Nwora missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:54 +3 Kihei Clark made 3-pt. jump shot 14-20
14:08 +2 Dwayne Sutton made layup 11-20
14:12   Offensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
14:14   Jordan Nwora missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:23   Defensive rebound by Lamarr Kimble  
14:25   Mamadi Diakite missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:47 +3 Jordan Nwora made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lamarr Kimble 11-18
15:07   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
15:09   Jay Huff missed jump shot  
15:30   Defensive rebound by Jay Huff  
15:32   Malik Williams missed jump shot, blocked by Mamadi Diakite  
15:52 +2 Tomas Woldetensae made layup, assist by Jay Huff 11-15
15:57   Commercial timeout called  
16:24 +3 Darius Perry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dwayne Sutton 9-15
16:39 +3 Kihei Clark made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jay Huff 9-12
17:01 +3 Jordan Nwora made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darius Perry 6-12
17:23 +2 Jay Huff made jump shot 6-9
17:45 +3 Jordan Nwora made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lamarr Kimble 4-9
17:53   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
17:55   Kihei Clark missed layup  
19:58 +3 Darius Perry made 3-pt. jump shot 4-6
19:58 +2 Kihei Clark made layup 4-3
19:58   Defensive rebound by Kihei Clark  
20:00   Dwayne Sutton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
20:00 +2 Tomas Woldetensae made jump shot 2-3
20:00 +3 Darius Perry made 3-pt. jump shot 0-3
20:00   Jumpball received by Louisville  
Key Players
B. Key
2 G
D. Sutton
24 F
31.1 Min. Per Game 31.1
8.9 Pts. Per Game 8.9
2.0 Ast. Per Game 2.0
8.4 Reb. Per Game 8.4
42.8 Field Goal % 51.1
17.4 Three Point % 36.4
57.4 Free Throw % 68.3
  Defensive rebound by Jay Huff 8:25
  Steven Enoch missed layup, blocked by Jay Huff 8:27
  Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora 8:46
  Mamadi Diakite missed free throw 8:46
  Shooting foul on Steven Enoch 8:46
+ 2 Mamadi Diakite made jump shot 8:46
  Bad pass turnover on David Johnson, stolen by Kihei Clark 8:59
  Lost ball turnover on Kihei Clark, stolen by David Johnson 9:09
+ 2 Samuell Williamson made dunk, assist by David Johnson 9:24
  Turnover on Kody Stattmann 9:37
  Offensive foul on Kody Stattmann 9:37
Team Stats
Points 18 26
Field Goals 8-14 (57.1%) 10-18 (55.6%)
3-Pointers 2-5 (40.0%) 6-10 (60.0%)
Free Throws 0-1 (0.0%) 0-0 (0.0%)
Total Rebounds 6 9
Offensive 0 1
Defensive 6 7
Team 0 1
Assists 2 6
Steals 1 1
Blocks 3 0
Turnovers 2 1
Fouls 4 2
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
K. Clark G
8 PTS, 3 REB
home team logo
33
J. Nwora F
11 PTS, 2 REB
12T
away team logo Virginia 15-6 18-18
home team logo 5 Louisville 20-3 26-26
KFC Yum! Center Louisville, KY
KFC Yum! Center Louisville, KY
Team Stats
away team logo Virginia 15-6 56.0 PPG 38.4 RPG 11.3 APG
home team logo 5 Louisville 20-3 75.9 PPG 41.4 RPG 14.5 APG
Key Players
0
K. Clark G 9.8 PPG 4.4 RPG 6.0 APG 34.4 FG%
33
J. Nwora F 19.3 PPG 7.4 RPG 1.3 APG 46.2 FG%
Top Scorers
0
K. Clark G 8 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
33
J. Nwora F 11 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
57.1 FG% 55.6
40.0 3PT FG% 60.0
0.0 FT% 0
Virginia
Starters
K. Clark
T. Woldetensae
M. Diakite
B. Key
J. Huff
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Clark 8 3 0 3/4 2/2 0/0 0 12 1 0 1 0 3
T. Woldetensae 4 0 0 2/3 0/1 0/0 0 9 0 0 0 0 0
M. Diakite 2 0 0 1/3 0/1 0/1 0 12 0 1 0 0 0
B. Key 2 1 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 10 0 0 0 0 1
J. Huff 2 2 2 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 9 0 1 0 0 2
On Court
K. Clark
T. Woldetensae
M. Diakite
B. Key
J. Huff
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Clark 8 3 0 3/4 2/2 0/0 0 12 1 0 1 0 3
T. Woldetensae 4 0 0 2/3 0/1 0/0 0 9 0 0 0 0 0
M. Diakite 2 0 0 1/3 0/1 0/1 0 12 0 1 0 0 0
B. Key 2 1 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 10 0 0 0 0 1
J. Huff 2 2 2 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 9 0 1 0 0 2
On Bench
K. Stattmann
C. Morsell
S. Hauser
A. Katstra
J. Nixon
F. Caffaro
C. Coleman
J. McKoy
K. Shedrick
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Stattmann 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 2 0 1 1 0 0
C. Morsell 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0
S. Hauser - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Katstra - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nixon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Caffaro - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Coleman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McKoy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Shedrick - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 18 6 2 8/14 2/5 0/1 4 57 1 3 2 0 6
Louisville
Starters
D. Sutton
S. Williamson
S. Enoch
R. McMahon
D. Johnson
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Sutton 2 4 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 1 3
S. Williamson 2 0 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
S. Enoch 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 0 0
R. McMahon 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 1
D. Johnson 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3 1 0 1 0 0
On Court
D. Sutton
S. Williamson
S. Enoch
R. McMahon
D. Johnson
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Sutton 2 4 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 1 3
S. Williamson 2 0 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
S. Enoch 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 0 0
R. McMahon 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 1
D. Johnson 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3 1 0 1 0 0
On Bench
M. Williams
K. Oddo
H. Orbaugh
J. Withers
Q. Slazinski
J. Nickelberry
A. Igiehon
G. Williams
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Williams 2 0 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 0
K. Oddo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Orbaugh - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Withers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Slazinski - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nickelberry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Igiehon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 26 8 6 10/18 6/10 0/0 2 28 1 0 1 1 7
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores