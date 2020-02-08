WVU
OKLA

Doolittle helps Oklahoma top No. 13 West Virginia 69-59

  • AP
  • Feb 08, 2020

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) Kristian Doolittle scored 27 points and played a critical role in helping overcome West Virginia’s defensive pressure early to lead Oklahoma to a 69-59 win over the No. 13 Mountaineers on Saturday.

Though the Sooners finished with 19 turnovers, much of West Virginia’s defensive success happened late, after Oklahoma (15-8, 5-5 Big 12) had already built an 18-point lead.

Outside of that stretch, guards De’Vion Harmon and Jamal Bieniemy - as well as Doolittle - took care of the ball and helped the Sooners overcome the Mountaineers’ size advantage inside.

Harmon turned the ball over just once in 31 minutes.

West Virginia led early thanks to a big rebounding edge. Of the Mountaineers’ first 16 points, 11 were of the second-chance variety.

But with 6-foot-9 Oscar Tshiebwe on the bench for most of the final 13 minutes of the first half, the Sooners weren’t as overmatched inside and Oklahoma made a run.

The 17-2 burst pushed the Sooners ahead by 10, 26-16. West Virginia was just 1 of 11 from the field during the stretch.

West Virginia had a chance to cut the lead to one in the closing seconds of the first half.

But as Chase Harler was elevating for a 3-pointer that was on target, the Mountaineers’ Derek Culver was called for a foul under the basket.

After a review to see if the foul was flagrant, Harmon dribbled the clock out before nailing a long 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Sooners a 31-24 lead at the break.

Jermaine Haley led the Mountaineers (18-5, 6-4) with 15 points.

BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma: While the Sooners’ NCAA Tournament resume was solid but not spectacular heading into the game, they were in desperate need of a signature win. Oklahoma is in the midst of a stretch where they play six of eight games against teams either ranked or one spot out of the poll. The win was the first for the Sooners against a ranked opponent this season.

West Virginia: The Mountaineers dropped to 1-3 on the road in Big 12 play. West Virginia remains solidly in the NCAA Tournament field but they’re entering a rough week on the schedule, with No. 1 Baylor on the road after a midweek home game against No. 3 Kansas.

STAT LINES

In the first 25 minutes of the game, West Virginia was just 1 of 10 from behind the 3-point line. Much like their defensive pressure, the Mountaineers’ outside shooting didn’t wake up until the game was in control for Oklahoma. West Virginia hit its last five 3-pointers over the final 15 minutes but never could get closer than eight after the early minutes of the second half.

UP NEXT

West Virginia hosts No. 3 Kansas on Wednesday. The Jayhawks beat the Mountaineers, 60-53, on Jan. 4 in both teams’ Big 12 opener. West Virginia is 5-1 against Kansas at home since 2014.

Oklahoma hosts Iowa State on Wednesday. The Sooners fell 81-68 at the Cyclones on Jan. 11. Oklahoma hasn’t beaten the Cyclones since 2018.

1st Half
WVU Mountaineers 24
OKLA Sooners 31

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by West Virginia  
19:52   Lost ball turnover on Derek Culver, stolen by Kristian Doolittle  
19:26   Alondes Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:24   Defensive rebound by Derek Culver  
19:13   Derek Culver missed jump shot  
19:11   Defensive rebound by Brady Manek  
18:47   Brady Manek missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:45   Defensive rebound by Derek Culver  
18:28   Lost ball turnover on Jordan McCabe, stolen by Jamal Bieniemy  
18:21 +2 Kristian Doolittle made jump shot 0-2
18:05   Jermaine Haley missed jump shot  
18:03   Offensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
18:03 +2 Oscar Tshiebwe made tip-in 2-2
17:43   Brady Manek missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:41   Offensive rebound by Alondes Williams  
17:34   Alondes Williams missed jump shot  
17:34   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Haley  
17:34   Personal foul on Brady Manek  
17:23   Derek Culver missed jump shot  
17:21   Offensive rebound by West Virginia  
17:04 +2 Oscar Tshiebwe made jump shot, assist by Jordan McCabe 4-2
16:41   Shooting foul on Derek Culver  
16:41 +1 Kristian Doolittle made 1st of 2 free throws 4-3
16:41 +1 Kristian Doolittle made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-4
16:29   Emmitt Matthews Jr. missed jump shot  
16:27   Defensive rebound by Jamal Bieniemy  
16:16   Offensive foul on Alondes Williams  
16:16   Turnover on Alondes Williams  
16:07   Oscar Tshiebwe missed layup  
16:05   Offensive rebound by Emmitt Matthews Jr.  
15:53   Oscar Tshiebwe missed layup, blocked by Kur Kuath  
15:51   Defensive rebound by Kur Kuath  
15:42   Personal foul on Oscar Tshiebwe  
15:42   Commercial timeout called  
15:35   Kristian Doolittle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:33   Defensive rebound by Emmitt Matthews Jr.  
15:07 +3 Emmitt Matthews Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jermaine Haley 7-4
14:54   Offensive foul on Austin Reaves  
14:54   Turnover on Austin Reaves  
14:35   Oscar Tshiebwe missed jump shot  
14:33   Defensive rebound by Oklahoma  
14:12   Bad pass turnover on Jamal Bieniemy, stolen by Emmitt Matthews Jr.  
14:06   Emmitt Matthews Jr. missed layup  
14:04   Offensive rebound by Jermaine Haley  
14:04 +2 Jermaine Haley made tip-in 9-4
13:50   Personal foul on Oscar Tshiebwe  
13:36   Shooting foul on Gabe Osabuohien  
13:36 +1 Kristian Doolittle made 1st of 2 free throws 9-5
13:36 +1 Kristian Doolittle made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-6
13:24   Miles McBride missed jump shot  
13:22   Offensive rebound by Miles McBride  
13:18   Miles McBride missed layup  
13:16   Defensive rebound by De'Vion Harmon  
13:05 +3 Brady Manek made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamal Bieniemy 9-9
13:05 +2 Logan Routt made layup, assist by Gabe Osabuohien 11-9
12:18   Jamal Bieniemy missed jump shot  
12:16   Defensive rebound by Miles McBride  
11:57   Gabe Osabuohien missed jump shot  
11:55   Offensive rebound by Gabe Osabuohien  
11:55 +2 Gabe Osabuohien made dunk 13-9
11:55   Shooting foul on Kur Kuath  
11:55   Commercial timeout called  
11:55 +1 Gabe Osabuohien made free throw 14-9
11:30   Austin Reaves missed jump shot  
11:28   Defensive rebound by Gabe Osabuohien  
11:15   Gabe Osabuohien missed jump shot  
11:13   Jumpball received by Oklahoma  
11:13   Defensive rebound by Oklahoma  
10:49   Jalen Hill missed jump shot  
10:47   Offensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle  
10:43   Brady Manek missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:41   Defensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
10:38   Taz Sherman missed jump shot  
10:36   Offensive rebound by Gabe Osabuohien  
10:23   Chase Harler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:21   Defensive rebound by Austin Reaves  
10:18   Lost ball turnover on Austin Reaves  
10:07   Lost ball turnover on Logan Routt  
9:51 +3 Kristian Doolittle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Vion Harmon 14-12
9:33   Brandon Knapper missed layup  
9:31   Defensive rebound by Oklahoma  
9:21 +3 Brady Manek made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamal Bieniemy 14-15
9:01   Brandon Knapper missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:59   Defensive rebound by Jamal Bieniemy  
8:46   Bad pass turnover on Brady Manek, stolen by Derek Culver  
8:41   Brandon Knapper missed layup, blocked by Brady Manek  
8:39   Defensive rebound by Jamal Bieniemy  
8:34   Offensive foul on Austin Reaves  
8:34   Turnover on Austin Reaves  
8:10   Jermaine Haley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:08   Offensive rebound by West Virginia  
8:08   Personal foul on Austin Reaves  
7:53 +2 Miles McBride made jump shot 16-15
7:27   Lost ball turnover on Kristian Doolittle, stolen by Gabe Osabuohien  
7:21   Offensive foul on Gabe Osabuohien  
7:21   Turnover on Gabe Osabuohien  
7:21   Commercial timeout called  
6:56 +2 Kristian Doolittle made jump shot 16-17
6:39   Derek Culver missed jump shot  
6:37   Defensive rebound by Brady Manek  
6:31 +2 Jamal Bieniemy made layup 16-19
6:12   Traveling violation turnover on Jermaine Haley  
6:03   Kristian Doolittle missed jump shot  
6:01   Offensive rebound by Alondes Williams  
5:55 +3 Kristian Doolittle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alondes Williams 16-22
5:27   Jermaine Haley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:25   Defensive rebound by De'Vion Harmon  
5:09   Shooting foul on Jermaine Haley  
5:09 +1 Kur Kuath made 1st of 2 free throws 16-23
5:09 +1 Kur Kuath made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-24
4:54   Personal foul on Alondes Williams  
4:54   Emmitt Matthews Jr. missed free throw  
4:54   Defensive rebound by Kur Kuath  
4:38   Out of bounds turnover on Jamal Bieniemy  
4:13   Miles McBride missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:11   Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle  
4:02 +2 Kur Kuath made jump shot, assist by Jamal Bieniemy 16-26
3:44 +2 Jermaine Haley made driving layup 18-26
3:18   Kristian Doolittle missed jump shot  
3:15   Defensive rebound by West Virginia  
3:15   Commercial timeout called  
3:04 +2 Jermaine Haley made layup, assist by Chase Harler 20-26
2:37   Jamal Bieniemy missed layup  
2:35   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Haley  
2:07   Chase Harler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:05   Defensive rebound by Jamal Bieniemy  
1:53   Brady Manek missed jump shot  
1:51   Defensive rebound by Derek Culver  
1:32 +2 Derek Culver made jump shot, assist by Chase Harler 22-26
1:05 +2 De'Vion Harmon made driving layup, assist by Kristian Doolittle 22-28
49.0 +2 Jermaine Haley made layup 24-28
29.0   Brady Manek missed 3-pt. jump shot  
27.0   Defensive rebound by West Virginia  
14.0   Offensive foul on Derek Culver  
14.0   Turnover on Derek Culver  
3.0 +3 De'Vion Harmon made 3-pt. jump shot 24-31
2nd Half
WVU Mountaineers 35
OKLA Sooners 38

Time Team Play Score
19:49   Oscar Tshiebwe missed layup  
19:47   Offensive rebound by Derek Culver  
19:42 +2 Derek Culver made layup 26-31
19:30   Brady Manek missed jump shot  
19:28   Defensive rebound by Derek Culver  
19:20   Oscar Tshiebwe missed jump shot  
19:18   Defensive rebound by Alondes Williams  
19:14 +2 Austin Reaves made layup 26-33
19:14   Shooting foul on Jordan McCabe  
19:14   Austin Reaves missed free throw  
19:14   Defensive rebound by Derek Culver  
18:58   Derek Culver missed jump shot  
18:56   Offensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
18:54   Oscar Tshiebwe missed layup  
18:54   Offensive rebound by Jordan McCabe  
18:54   Emmitt Matthews Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:50   Offensive rebound by Derek Culver  
18:37   Lost ball turnover on Derek Culver, stolen by Kristian Doolittle  
18:31   Jamal Bieniemy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:29   Defensive rebound by Emmitt Matthews Jr.  
18:14   Oscar Tshiebwe missed layup  
18:12   Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle  
17:52   Lost ball turnover on Kristian Doolittle, stolen by Oscar Tshiebwe  
17:47   Shooting foul on Jamal Bieniemy  
17:47 +1 Oscar Tshiebwe made 1st of 2 free throws 27-33
17:47 +1 Oscar Tshiebwe made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-33
17:33   Austin Reaves missed layup  
17:31   Defensive rebound by Miles McBride  
17:22   Lost ball turnover on Derek Culver, stolen by Austin Reaves  
17:20   Shooting foul on Miles McBride  
17:20 +1 Austin Reaves made 1st of 2 free throws 28-34
17:20 +1 Austin Reaves made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-35
17:00   Derek Culver missed layup  
16:58   Defensive rebound by Brady Manek  
16:52   Bad pass turnover on Kristian Doolittle, stolen by Jordan McCabe  
16:52   Offensive foul on Jermaine Haley  
16:52   Turnover on Jermaine Haley  
16:47   Bad pass turnover on Alondes Williams, stolen by Jermaine Haley  
16:37 +2 Miles McBride made jump shot, assist by Jermaine Haley 30-35
16:29   Austin Reaves missed layup  
16:27   Defensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
16:19   Miles McBride missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:17   Defensive rebound by Austin Reaves  
16:01 +3 Brady Manek made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamal Bieniemy 30-38
15:42   Emmitt Matthews Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:40   Defensive rebound by Jamal Bieniemy  
15:33 +2 Kristian Doolittle made layup 30-40
15:32   Shooting foul on Emmitt Matthews Jr.  
15:32   Commercial timeout called  
15:32 +1 Kristian Doolittle made free throw 30-41
15:16   Personal foul on Brady Manek  
15:00   Derek Culver missed jump shot  
14:58   Offensive rebound by Taz Sherman  
14:48   Taz Sherman missed layup  
14:46   Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle  
14:37   Brady Manek missed layup  
14:35   Offensive rebound by De'Vion Harmon  
14:35   De'Vion Harmon missed jump shot  
14:33   Offensive rebound by Oklahoma  
14:33   Personal foul on Derek Culver  
14:24 +2 De'Vion Harmon made layup 30-43
14:06   Taz Sherman missed jump shot  
14:04   Defensive rebound by Jamal Bieniemy  
14:04   Shooting foul on Brandon Knapper  
13:59 +1 Jalen Hill made 1st of 2 free throws 30-44
13:59 +1 Jalen Hill made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-45
13:48   Derek Culver missed layup  
13:46   Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle  
13:13   Kristian Doolittle missed jump shot  
13:11   Defensive rebound by Derek Culver  
12:57   Derek Culver missed jump shot, blocked by Kur Kuath  
12:55   Offensive rebound by Jermaine Haley  
12:45 +3 Miles McBride made 3-pt. jump shot 33-45
12:24 +2 Kristian Doolittle made jump shot 33-47
12:15   30-second timeout called  
12:15   Commercial timeout called  
11:59 +2 Jermaine Haley made layup 35-47
11:25   Commercial timeout called  
11:24